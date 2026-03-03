Chiefs get huge boost as All Black first-five returns for Moana clash

After their narrow, ten-point defeat against the Crusaders last week in Hamilton, Chiefs head coach Jono Gibbes has welcomed back 74-Test All Black first-five Damian McKenzie to their starting lineup.
ADVERTISEMENT
McKenzie has been patiently waiting in the wings during the past couple of weeks, itching to get back into action for last season’s runners-up.
The All Blacks first-five has been put straight into the starting No.10 jersey for Friday night, shifting Highlanders-bound Josh Jacomb to the bench.
Wallaby centre Lalakai Foketi will start in the No.13 spot in place of Daniel Rona, combining with in-form midfielder Quinn Tupaea.
All Black halfback Cortez Ratima, who signed a new deal with the Chiefs and New Zealand Rugby earlier this week, also returns to the starting XV, in place of Xavier Roe.
Roe misses out completely with an ankle injury, being replaced by Te Toiroa Tahuriorangi on the bench.
Tupou Vaa’i is named captain for the round four matchup, with Luke Jacobson out with a hip injury.
Three-Test All Black prop Ollie Norris makes his first Chiefs appearance of the season, making his way onto the interchange bench in the No.17 jersey.
Gibbes, who admitted his team is without some key players, explained that this is an important fixture with an upcoming bye in the near future.
Watch Super Rugby Pacific live and free on RugbyPassTV in the USA!
Join free and tell us what you really think!Sign up for free
A first ever loss to Italy after 35 years of fixtures has left England bereft and in search of leadership and clarity. Next stop, Paris.
Seemingly streets ahead of the rest, unbeaten France were put to the sword by Gregor Townsend's ultra-accurate and ruthless Scotland.
The surroundings that await the new All Blacks coach is very different to the one Scott Robertson inherited two years ago
Although they were somewhat fortunate to beat Wales, Stockdale’s pass was very clearly forward on the final try.
It has to be a real blot on the TMOs record. Missing that blatant a foul in a vital test. He's lucky it didn't have a bearing on the result though it may effect final placings.
Curious to see if he’s picked at all.
Sorry JD. Dunedin is a beautiful city but not a patch on Edinburgh. Have you not been there.
It’s nice to see Wales looking a bit more like a Welsh team again, with some passion.
Interesting that the points were NSW 13 HUR 17 but the game was NSW 19 HUR 59.
Many thanks for this great answer. It will be fascinating for me to compare it with Nics when it is published.
There is an old saying in golf that every shot is a joy to someone and I know it won't be making you happy but England's form this 6N is a joy to this Scot. Never in my wildest dreams did I think we would be joint leaders after four rounds.
...
Rennie did beat the mighty Springboks 3 out of 4 games though. And he had a lot of close losses. It’s not like the Wallabies were thrashed or dominated like they were with Eddie Jones’ 2023 World Cup run.
Razor kept touching his hair because he has a comb over that is covering up his receding hairline.
I didn’t like Razor’s word salads either. And he made a really bad mistake by telling Gregor Paul that his assistants did most of the coaching, and then when Gregor wrote about it, Razor bailed him up in the hotel hallway afterwards about it.
...
I think it’s 4 things all merging together;
1) Wigglesworth taking over defence. They played the Sarries/Sale defence system in the Autumn and we haven’t had the same line speed and togetherness this 6N’s (starting Pepper/Underhill who don’t play in this system at Bath).
...
By kicking to compete you are only ever giving yourself a 50/50 chance of recovering possession. In some games the cards will fall your way and you'll do a bit better but there's always the other days when you win back a lot less…. It’s time to move on from this dross and play a more attacking style of rugby.
Lots of pips popping out of some of the NH teams! It perhaps suggests as you say that playing with all of field intensity may well be the antidote to the structured power game. A sort of Return of the Jedi narrative. Hope so.
He will find it tough to get into the squad.
I think Gregor has had to learn to trust his bench to see out games.
I was at that 2019 game Ed. 🫣🥴🍻
SCO were awful for the 1st half and then played the best 2nd half of rugby I have seen but this week they were good for the entire 80.
...
Surely the Dunedin of the North😂
Nick, I think it's reasonable to say that it's very difficult for anyone to back up a huge effort the following week. Ireland had an easier opponent a day earlier and will be playing at home.
I think they have been trying to do that for the last 3 games and they are way off, with the biggest challenge ahead of us in Paris.
Can’t say I am holding out much hope to be honest.
...
As per the Chiefs website Parker is starting and Sititi has a hamstring injury. Don’t set any fantasy teams based on the above!
Carter is an Aussie huh, not sure I knew that. How do we get more coming this way than they get going that way?