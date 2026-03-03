Chiefs get huge boost as All Black first-five returns for Moana clash

After their narrow, ten-point defeat against the Crusaders last week in Hamilton, Chiefs head coach Jono Gibbes has welcomed back 74-Test All Black first-five Damian McKenzie to their starting lineup. ADVERTISEMENT

McKenzie has been patiently waiting in the wings during the past couple of weeks, itching to get back into action for last season’s runners-up.

The All Blacks first-five has been put straight into the starting No.10 jersey for Friday night, shifting Highlanders-bound Josh Jacomb to the bench.

VIDEO

Wallaby centre Lalakai Foketi will start in the No.13 spot in place of Daniel Rona, combining with in-form midfielder Quinn Tupaea.

All Black halfback Cortez Ratima, who signed a new deal with the Chiefs and New Zealand Rugby earlier this week, also returns to the starting XV, in place of Xavier Roe.

Roe misses out completely with an ankle injury, being replaced by Te Toiroa Tahuriorangi on the bench.

Tupou Vaa’i is named captain for the round four matchup, with Luke Jacobson out with a hip injury.

ADVERTISEMENT

Three-Test All Black prop Ollie Norris makes his first Chiefs appearance of the season, making his way onto the interchange bench in the No.17 jersey.

Gibbes, who admitted his team is without some key players, explained that this is an important fixture with an upcoming bye in the near future.