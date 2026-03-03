Northern Edition
Super Rugby Pacific

Chiefs get huge boost as All Black first-five returns for Moana clash

Damian McKenzie of the Chiefs looks on during the round nine Super Rugby Pacific match between NSW Waratahs and Chiefs at Allianz Stadium on April 11, 2025 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images)

After their narrow, ten-point defeat against the Crusaders last week in Hamilton, Chiefs head coach Jono Gibbes has welcomed back 74-Test All Black first-five Damian McKenzie to their starting lineup.

McKenzie has been patiently waiting in the wings during the past couple of weeks, itching to get back into action for last season’s runners-up.

The All Blacks first-five has been put straight into the starting No.10 jersey for Friday night, shifting Highlanders-bound Josh Jacomb to the bench.

Wallaby centre Lalakai Foketi will start in the No.13 spot in place of Daniel Rona, combining with in-form midfielder Quinn Tupaea.

All Black halfback Cortez Ratima, who signed a new deal with the Chiefs and New Zealand Rugby earlier this week, also returns to the starting XV, in place of Xavier Roe.

Roe misses out completely with an ankle injury, being replaced by Te Toiroa Tahuriorangi on the bench.

Tupou Vaa’i is named captain for the round four matchup, with Luke Jacobson out with a hip injury.

Three-Test All Black prop Ollie Norris makes his first Chiefs appearance of the season, making his way onto the interchange bench in the No.17 jersey.

Gibbes, who admitted his team is without some key players, explained that this is an important fixture with an upcoming bye in the near future.

“I think we’ve shown already this year that we have faith in our squad, and this week is no different. We’ve got some injuries, some players have played a lot of rugby already this year, and we have some high-quality players available again,” Gibbes said.

“So it’s a very strong team for a game where we need to respond after we got a punch in the nose by the Crusaders. And we want to play well as it is our last game at home for a while with the bye and then our two weeks in Australia.”

Related

Crusaders without two key players as star hooker returns to face Blues

Penney will welcome back experienced hooker Codie Taylor for the Blues encounter, with George Bell out with a foot injury for the next two-to-four weeks.

Read Now

Gallagher Chiefs v Moana Pasifika on Friday at FMG Stadium Waikato, Hamilton

  1. Benet Kumeroa, Rangiuru

  2. Samisoni Taukei’aho, Fraser Tech

  3. Reuben O’Neill, New Plymouth Old Boys

  4. Seuseu Naitoa Ah Kuoi, Marist St Pats

  5. Tupou Vaa’i (c), New Plymouth Old Boys

  6. Samipeni Finau, Hamilton Old Boys

  7. Jahrome Brown, Putaruru

  8. Wallace Sititi, Massey North Harbour, Auckland Marist

  9. Cortez Ratima, Piopio Rugby Club

  10. Damian McKenzie, Woodlands

  11. Leroy Carter, Helensvale Hogs, Australia

  12. Quinn Tupaea (vc), Hamilton Old Boys

  13. Lalakai Foketi, Manly Marlins

  14. Emoni Narawa, Tauranga Sports

  15. Liam Coombes-Fabling, Fraser TechReserves

  16. Tyrone Thompson, Napier Tech

  17. Ollie Norris, Hautapu

  18. George Dyer, Fraser Tech

  19. Josh Lord, Coastal Rugby Club

  20. Simon Parker, Otamatea Hawks

  21. Te Toiroa Tahuriorangi, Whakarewarewa

  22. Josh Jacomb, Inglewood United

  23. Kyle Brown, Feilding Yellows

Players unavailable due to injury:

Luke Jacobson – Hip

Xavier Roe – Ankle

Brodie McAlister – Hand – Expected return Rnd 5

Isaac Hutchinson – Knee – Expected return Rnd 8 ENDS

T
TC 4 days ago

As per the Chiefs website Parker is starting and Sititi has a hamstring injury. Don’t set any fantasy teams based on the above!

J
JW 5 days ago

Carter is an Aussie huh, not sure I knew that. How do we get more coming this way than they get going that way?

