Predicting Dave Rennie's 34-man All Blacks squad for July

All Blacks head coach Dave Rennie and his coaching staff are less than a month away from selecting their first squad ahead of the Nations Championship.

That 34-man squad, named on June 22 at Feilding Yellows Rugby Club, will be tasked with playing France in Christchurch, Italy in Wellington, and Ireland in Auckland to kick off Rennie’s era.

Super Rugby Pacific’s regular season has finished, meaning knockout fixtures are just around the corner.

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Do-or-die encounters often bring the best out of players, which Rennie and his coaching staff will have a close eye on when it comes to their upcoming squad selection.

Here is a predicted All Blacks 34-man squad that Rennie will likely pick.

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Forwards

Without confirmation of Newell’s injury from Friday night’s contest against the Hurricanes, Newell is named alongside the Hurricanes trio, Numia, Tosi, and the returning Lomax.

Numia and Tosi have had impressive campaigns, while Lomax, if he can remain fit through the Super Rugby Pacific playoffs, will be involved in the matchday 23.

De Groot is in the form of his career, and Bower has played an important part for the Crusaders in 2026.

Bower edges Ofa Tu’ungafasi, on form, but the Blues prop could enter the frame if there are any injuries on either side of the scrum.

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Next in line: Ofa Tu’ungafasi (68 caps) and Ollie Norris (3 caps)

Hookers – Codie Taylor, Samisoni Taukei’aho, Asafo Aumua

The most straightforward selection for Rennie and company. Taylor adds experience and leadership and has shown no signs of slowing down.

Taukei’aho has been pivotal for the competition’s best and most effective lineout, while his work around the park continues to flourish.

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Although Aumua’s lineout throwing ability at Test level has always been a concern, his work in 2026 warrants a selection in the initial squad, and should see some game time in the first three Tests of the year.

Seeing George Bell in this 34-man squad wouldn’t shock anyone if he’s recovered from injury, but if it was ever going to be Aumua’s chance, now’s the time.

Next in line: George Bell (4 caps)

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Locks – Tupou Vaa’i, Josh Lord, Patrick Tuipulotu, Sam Darry

Without the services of Fabian Holland and Scott Barrett, it means at least one spot is up for grabs. As mentioned above, the Chiefs’ lineout remains the best in the competition, likely resulting in Tupou Vaa’i calling the lineout while Barrett remains out.

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The second starting lock spot is up for debate, and when you consider Tuipulotu’s long-time impact off the bench, it’s a two-horse race between Darry and Lord.

The four selected are likely the ones to be trusted by Rennie, senior assistant Neil Barnes, and Jason Ryan to grow what was an improved All Black lineout in 2025.

Next in line: Jamie Hannah (Uncapped), Naitoa Ah Kuoi (Uncapped)

Loose forwards – Ardie Savea, Wallace Sititi, Peter Lakai, Christian Lio-Willie, Anton Segner, Samipeni Finau

New Zealand aren’t short on quality loose forwards, but the main question mark is around who fits in where.

Savea, Sititi, and Lakai are the three clear standouts, joined by Lio-Willie and Segner, whose form has been exceptional in 2026. The Crusaders loose-forward is a machine on both sides of the ball, and Segner is Test-ready.

Leicester Fainga’anuku is included in the outside backs, but will offer another dimension for the All Blacks, whatever number is on his back.

Then it’s about who is the backup option at No.6, and that’s where Finau’s ball carrying, height, and abrasive style give him the edge over Luke Jacobson and Simon Parker.

Rennie’s past suggests a physical breakdown style and counter-attacking game plan will be employed with the All Blacks, where you can picture Finau’s mobility out wide being used in some capacity.

The Waikato Times last month reported that the “27-year-old is indeed weighing up options on the table from Japan and Europe, as the bruising blindside flanker comes to a huge crossroads in his career.”

As it stands, no decision has been publicised, but if Finau’s decision has been made, that would indeed sway Rennie’s decision.

Next in line: Luke Jacobson (24 caps), Simon Parker (8 caps), Du’Plessis Kirifi (8 caps)

Backs

Halfbacks – Cameron Roigard, Noah Hotham, Cortez Ratima

Barring an injury, Roigard will start at No.9 for the All Blacks, and then it’s a straight shootout for that bench role.

Hotham’s passing technique, often deemed weaker than that of other All Black halfbacks, has improved, and he adds a direct running game off the bench.

2026 hasn’t been Ratima’s strongest Super Rugby Pacific campaign, but not many would be surprised to see him named by David Kirk on June 22.

Probably the unluckiest player is Crusaders halfback Kyle Preston, as the 26-year-old just hasn’t had enough game time in Super Rugby Pacific 2026.

What you do see of Preston is elite, and his understanding of support lines could be crucial late in games.

Next in line: Kyle Preston (1 cap)

First fives – Damian McKenzie, Ruben Love, Beauden Barrett

Note: Richie Mo’unga remains unavailable for the July Tests.

Super Rugby Pacific form tells you Love is the front-runner to start for the All Blacks come July 4 against France in Christchurch, considering McKenzie could be used at fullback while Will Jordan remains injured.

Barrett’s form has dropped at a rate of knots, but a scenario without the 144-Test All Black first-five being picked is highly unlikely.

McKenzie must return and stay fit for the Chiefs after a nasty head knock against the Highlanders, but the bigger question mark remains where Rennie sees the 31-year-old.

There’s a world where the new All Blacks head coach uses McKenzie to kickstart counter-attacks from the back, if his comments about an “optimism” mindset ring true.

Next in line: Josh Jacomb (Uncapped)

Midfielders – Jordie Barrett, Quinn Tupaea, Billy Proctor, Anton Lienert-Brown

Barrett’s combination with Proctor and Love has thrived this season, and that cohesion could come in handy when it comes to match day 23 selection.

Tupaea is in career best form, and the Chiefs’ player of the season, and likely the POTY for the whole competition, epitomises what Rennie will want in his backline come July 4.

Lienert-Brown has been out of sight, out of mind for many while on sabbatical with the Kobelco Kobe Steelers, but that’s why he has the upper hand on Timoci Tavatavanawai for the Nations Championship squad.

Being coached by both Mike Blair and Rennie in Japan for the 2026 season will prove crucial when the coaching staff implement a new style at Test level, especially with a group still learning the nuances of Rennie’s game plan.

Next in line: Timoci Tavatavanawai (2 caps), David Havili (30 caps)

Outside Backs – Caleb Clarke, Leicester Fainga’anuku, Josh Moorby, Fehi Fineanganofo, Rieko Ioane

Clarke’s an international winger, and Fainga’anuku’s incredible performances at No.7 for the Crusaders will help earn his selection.

With Scott Barrett missing, Will Jordan a doubt for the three Tests, Ioane’s 87-Test experience may just come in handy.

Then it’s a toss-up for two spots between Chay Fihaki, Narawa, Carter, Moorby, and Fineanganofo. The two Hurricanes outside-backs have scored 29 tries between them this year, and have had no problem finishing tries on the back of an attacking game plan for Clark Laidlaw’s side.

If the reports of Fineanganofo’s potential departure from the Newcastle Red Bulls before even pulling on the jersey are true, there’s no debating that his name will be read out by Kirk in Fielding.

As we haven’t seen Carter or Narawa in a number of weeks due to injury, it’s Moorby who get the nod, but a return to play and a strong finals series from either of the two Chiefs wingers would likely see Moorby miss out.

Next in line: Chay Fihaki (Uncapped), Jacob Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens (Uncapped)

Full predicted squad:

Forwards: Ethan de Groot, Xavier Numia, Fletcher Newell, Tyrel Lomax, George Bower, Pasilio Tosi, Codie Taylor, Samisoni Taukei’aho, Asafo Aumua, Tupou Vaa’i, Josh Lord, Patrick Tuipulotu, Sam Darry, Ardie Savea, Wallace Sititi, Peter Lakai, Christian Lio-Willie, Anton Segner, Samipeni Finau.

Backs: Cameron Roigard, Noah Hotham, Cortez Ratima, Damian McKenzie, Ruben Love, Beauden Barrett, Jordie Barrett, Quinn Tupaea, Billy Proctor, Anton Lienert-Brown, Caleb Clarke, Fehi Fineanganofo, Leicester Fainga’anuku, Josh Moorby, Rieko Ioane.

Injury list: Will Jordan, Tamaiti Williams, Leroy Carter, Emoni Narawa, Scott Barrett, Caleb Tangitau.