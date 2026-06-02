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HSBC SVNS World Championship 2026
Bordeaux
Friday
02:05
Friday
13:45
Saturday
02:05
Saturday
09:00
Saturday
14:05
International

Predicting Dave Rennie's 34-man All Blacks squad for July


Anton Lienert-Brown and Asafo Aumua of the All Blacks. Photos by Hannah Peters/Getty Images and Koki Nagahama/Getty Images.
Comments
72 Comments

All Blacks head coach Dave Rennie and his coaching staff are less than a month away from selecting their first squad ahead of the Nations Championship.

That 34-man squad, named on June 22 at Feilding Yellows Rugby Club, will be tasked with playing France in Christchurch, Italy in Wellington, and Ireland in Auckland to kick off Rennie’s era.

Super Rugby Pacific’s regular season has finished, meaning knockout fixtures are just around the corner.

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Do-or-die encounters often bring the best out of players, which Rennie and his coaching staff will have a close eye on when it comes to their upcoming squad selection.

Here is a predicted All Blacks 34-man squad that Rennie will likely pick.

Fixture
Nations Championship
New Zealand
02:10
4 Jul 26
France
All Stats and Data

Forwards

Props – Ethan de Groot, Xavier Numia, Fletcher Newell, Tyrel Lomax, George Bower, Pasilio Tosi

Without confirmation of Newell’s injury from Friday night’s contest against the Hurricanes, Newell is named alongside the Hurricanes trio, Numia, Tosi, and the returning Lomax.

Numia and Tosi have had impressive campaigns, while Lomax, if he can remain fit through the Super Rugby Pacific playoffs, will be involved in the matchday 23.

De Groot is in the form of his career, and Bower has played an important part for the Crusaders in 2026.

Bower edges Ofa Tu’ungafasi, on form, but the Blues prop could enter the frame if there are any injuries on either side of the scrum.

VIDEO

Next in line: Ofa Tu’ungafasi (68 caps) and Ollie Norris (3 caps)

Hookers – Codie Taylor, Samisoni Taukei’aho, Asafo Aumua

The most straightforward selection for Rennie and company.

Taylor adds experience and leadership and has shown no signs of slowing down.

Taukei’aho has been pivotal for the competition’s best and most effective lineout, while his work around the park continues to flourish.

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Although Aumua’s lineout throwing ability at Test level has always been a concern, his work in 2026 warrants a selection in the initial squad, and should see some game time in the first three Tests of the year.

Seeing George Bell in this 34-man squad wouldn’t shock anyone if he’s recovered from injury, but if it was ever going to be Aumua’s chance, now’s the time.

Next in line: George Bell (4 caps)

Fixture
Nations Championship
New Zealand
00:10
11 Jul 26
Italy
All Stats and Data

Locks – Tupou Vaa’i, Josh Lord, Patrick Tuipulotu, Sam Darry

Without the services of Fabian Holland and Scott Barrett, it means at least one spot is up for grabs. As mentioned above, the Chiefs’ lineout remains the best in the competition, likely resulting in Tupou Vaa’i calling the lineout while Barrett remains out.

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The second starting lock spot is up for debate, and when you consider Tuipulotu’s long-time impact off the bench, it’s a two-horse race between Darry and Lord.

The four selected are likely the ones to be trusted by Rennie, senior assistant Neil Barnes, and Jason Ryan to grow what was an improved All Black lineout in 2025.

Next in line: Jamie Hannah (Uncapped), Naitoa Ah Kuoi (Uncapped)

Loose forwards Ardie Savea, Wallace Sititi, Peter Lakai, Christian Lio-Willie, Anton Segner, Samipeni Finau

New Zealand aren’t short on quality loose forwards, but the main question mark is around who fits in where.

Savea, Sititi, and Lakai are the three clear standouts, joined by Lio-Willie and Segner, whose form has been exceptional in 2026. The Crusaders loose-forward is a machine on both sides of the ball, and Segner is Test-ready.

Leicester Fainga’anuku is included in the outside backs, but will offer another dimension for the All Blacks, whatever number is on his back.

Then it’s about who is the backup option at No.6, and that’s where Finau’s ball carrying, height, and abrasive style give him the edge over Luke Jacobson and Simon Parker.

Rennie’s past suggests a physical breakdown style and counter-attacking game plan will be employed with the All Blacks, where you can picture Finau’s mobility out wide being used in some capacity.

The Waikato Times last month reported that the “27-year-old is indeed weighing up options on the table from Japan and Europe, as the bruising blindside flanker comes to a huge crossroads in his career.”

As it stands, no decision has been publicised, but if Finau’s decision has been made, that would indeed sway Rennie’s decision.

Next in line: Luke Jacobson (24 caps), Simon Parker (8 caps), Du’Plessis Kirifi (8 caps)

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Backs

Halfbacks  – Cameron Roigard, Noah Hotham, Cortez Ratima

Barring an injury, Roigard will start at No.9 for the All Blacks, and then it’s a straight shootout for that bench role.

Hotham’s passing technique, often deemed weaker than that of other All Black halfbacks, has improved, and he adds a direct running game off the bench.

2026 hasn’t been Ratima’s strongest Super Rugby Pacific campaign, but not many would be surprised to see him named by David Kirk on June 22.

Probably the unluckiest player is Crusaders halfback Kyle Preston, as the 26-year-old just hasn’t had enough game time in Super Rugby Pacific 2026.

What you do see of Preston is elite, and his understanding of support lines could be crucial late in games.

Next in line: Kyle Preston (1 cap)

First fives Damian McKenzie, Ruben Love, Beauden Barrett

Note: Richie Mo’unga remains unavailable for the July Tests.

Super Rugby Pacific form tells you Love is the front-runner to start for the All Blacks come July 4 against France in Christchurch, considering McKenzie could be used at fullback while Will Jordan remains injured.

Barrett’s form has dropped at a rate of knots, but a scenario without the 144-Test All Black first-five being picked is highly unlikely.

McKenzie must return and stay fit for the Chiefs after a nasty head knock against the Highlanders, but the bigger question mark remains where Rennie sees the 31-year-old.

There’s a world where the new All Blacks head coach uses McKenzie to kickstart counter-attacks from the back, if his comments about an “optimism” mindset ring true.

Next in line: Josh Jacomb (Uncapped) 

Midfielders Jordie Barrett, Quinn Tupaea, Billy Proctor, Anton Lienert-Brown

Barrett’s combination with Proctor and Love has thrived this season, and that cohesion could come in handy when it comes to match day 23 selection.

Tupaea is in career best form, and the Chiefs’ player of the season, and likely the POTY for the whole competition, epitomises what Rennie will want in his backline come July 4.

Lienert-Brown has been out of sight, out of mind for many while on sabbatical with the Kobelco Kobe Steelers, but that’s why he has the upper hand on Timoci Tavatavanawai for the Nations Championship squad.

Being coached by both Mike Blair and Rennie in Japan for the 2026 season will prove crucial when the coaching staff implement a new style at Test level, especially with a group still learning the nuances of Rennie’s game plan.

Next in line: Timoci Tavatavanawai (2 caps), David Havili (30 caps)

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Outside BacksCaleb Clarke, Leicester Fainga’anuku, Josh Moorby, Fehi Fineanganofo, Rieko Ioane

Clarke’s an international winger, and Fainga’anuku’s incredible performances at No.7 for the Crusaders will help earn his selection.

Does Ioane deserve to be included on his form in the past two seasons? No, but with a number of injury concerns, including Leroy Carter, Emoni Narawa, and the long-term injury of Caleb Tangitau, Ioane is a likely inclusion in Rennie’s squad.

With Scott Barrett missing, Will Jordan a doubt for the three Tests, Ioane’s 87-Test experience may just come in handy.

Then it’s a toss-up for two spots between Chay Fihaki, Narawa, Carter, Moorby, and Fineanganofo. The two Hurricanes outside-backs have scored 29 tries between them this year, and have had no problem finishing tries on the back of an attacking game plan for Clark Laidlaw’s side.

If the reports of Fineanganofo’s potential departure from the Newcastle Red Bulls before even pulling on the jersey are true, there’s no debating that his name will be read out by Kirk in Fielding.

As we haven’t seen Carter or Narawa in a number of weeks due to injury, it’s Moorby who get the nod, but a return to play and a strong finals series from either of the two Chiefs wingers would likely see Moorby miss out.

Next in line: Chay Fihaki (Uncapped), Jacob Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens (Uncapped)

Full predicted squad:

Forwards: Ethan de Groot, Xavier Numia, Fletcher Newell, Tyrel Lomax, George Bower, Pasilio Tosi, Codie Taylor, Samisoni Taukei’aho, Asafo Aumua, Tupou Vaa’i, Josh Lord, Patrick Tuipulotu, Sam Darry, Ardie Savea, Wallace Sititi, Peter Lakai, Christian Lio-Willie, Anton Segner, Samipeni Finau.

Backs: Cameron Roigard, Noah Hotham, Cortez Ratima, Damian McKenzie, Ruben Love, Beauden Barrett, Jordie Barrett, Quinn Tupaea, Billy Proctor, Anton Lienert-Brown, Caleb Clarke, Fehi Fineanganofo, Leicester Fainga’anuku, Josh Moorby, Rieko Ioane.

Injury list: Will Jordan, Tamaiti Williams, Leroy Carter, Emoni Narawa, Scott Barrett, Caleb Tangitau.

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Comments

72 Comments
M
MG 5 days ago

The lack of specialist fullbacks named in this squad is concerning. I just don't think dmac is the answer there and bb might be past it. Would rather see zarn sullivan named than reiko, and have him on the right wing.

K
KjH9_001 6 days ago

The 34 man squad for All Blacks July test series should be


Forwards: Ethan De Groot, Fletcher Newell, Oli Norris, Xavier Numia*, Tyrel Lomax, Pasioli Tosi, Codie Taylor, Samisoni Taukei'aho, Asafo Aumua, Fabian Holland, Sam Darry, Josh Lord, Naitoa Ah Kuoi*, Ardie Savea (Captain), Wallace Sititi, Peter Lakai, Lucas Casey*, Semisi Tupou Ta'eiloa* and Anton Segner*


Backs: Cam Roigard, Noah Hotham, Adam Lennox*, Ruben Love, Damian McKenzie, Quinn Tupea, Billy Proctor, Leicester Fainga'anuku, Jordie Barrett, Will Jordan, Caleb Clarke, Fehi Fineanganofo, Leroy Carter, Emoni Narawa and Josh Moorby*


Its time for a change guys like Beaudy, Scott, Reko Ione and ALB have been holding down a spot they don't deserve for far too long so Rennie needs to clean house a bit we know what these guys can do and it's not working it’s time to breed a new era. Guys like Love and Caleb Tangitau are banging on the door of opportunity.


I think Tuipulotu and Vaa'i are unlucky admissions but Seuseu Naitoa Ah Kuoi has just been better this year hes been immense for Chiefs in the second half of the season and I think Vaa'i's attitude much like Finaus lets him down we don’t need silly red cards in big games, I took the versatility of Segner over Christian Lio-Willie and I think Casey is the most natural 7 we’ve seen in years he needs the reps before the world cup and I want to see Semisi cut some weight get test fit so he can just come off the bench for 20 minutes with one job only to run it straight we need someone like that in our team


I think the back 3 is a tough call to select wether you go Clarke, Fehi and Jordan or if you go Fehi and Jordan x factor with Jordie moved back to fullback where I think he’s better he can take care of the high ball, last line of defense and territory he isn’t a 12 he never has been lets stop pretending and actually get over the advantage line with Tupea or even Fainga'anuku who could be an amazing 12 if given the chance I think he’s perfect then Proctor will be at his best feeding off broken play attack linking up with x factor on his outside its time to go back to instinct and run it out of our 22 instead of playing a passive game if Jordan is injured thats where I think its vital to give an in form Moorby a chance


Cortez Ratima has been out of form for the past couple years and realistically we all know we’re just waiting for Dylan Pledger to play a healthy season of Super Rugby but we only need a 20 minute half back anyways to make an impact if Roigard has to come off early lets pray he doesn't I think Lenoxx has proved that’s when he’s at his best


It’s time to utilize the bomb squad the bench should be picked every week with the most impact


Imagine a tired defense has to face a fresh Lord or Ah Kuoi stealing your line out, Casey or Semisi running through your rucks, DMac and Fainga'anuku running amuck out wide

E
Elrick 7 days ago

Isn't this the same team of last year?

d
d 7 days ago

If Rennie picks players he is familiar with but have always underperformed at test level, like ALB and Havili, then that will be confirmation that he is another yesterday’s man.

J
Jmann 7 days ago

I certainly hope Fineanganofo has managed to ease out of his contract. It is a nice little middle-finger salute to the NH teams that continue to rxpe the SH for talent and coaching.

K
KwAussie 7 days ago

I love people with the courage to put their picks out there to be smashed down by everyone so thanks for the effort. Not sure I agree with a couple and I think Havili has done enough to push ALB out of contention. I also don’t think Reiko has done enough overseas to be picked on the wing, or in the squad because he’s definitely no centre.


While I tend to agree on BB having the experience, I’m not sure his play this year has been worthy of a call up and I think looking to the future bringing in Jacomb would be a smarter move.

I
Inbetweener 8 days ago

You got to be joking naming BB, you talk about Kyle Preston not having game time…where the hell has BB been? and when he has fronted he has been crap, NO WAY!! Josh Jacomb is the future not BB. Same goes for Ioane…a flop in Leinster, and we dont need ALB to have his normal brain fade and get sent off. Not a fan of Havili but id have him in because he has committed to Super rugby and has been out standing this year. Angus Ta'avao ahead of Tu'ungafasi by a mile. Halfback Ratima 4/5th choice behind Preston/Lennox. Anton Segner deserves a spot, he offers way more then Kirifi/Parker.

G
Grasshopper 8 days ago

If Rennie’s earlier comment regarding selection will only be made on form then Beaudenne Barret is out. Even with little game time given to Kyle Preston he is a better prospect than Ratima. Jamie Hannah & Shalfoon have certainly appeared in the frame. Caleb Clarke has been overtaken by emerging better options. Josh Lord before Sam Darry.

U
Utiku Old Boy 8 days ago

Not sure if this is how Rennie and his coaches will go but the rationale behind these selections are reasonable and quite possible in most cases. We will soon see and injuries and recoveries will yet play a role.

H
Hurrifan 8 days ago

would love to see Harkin in there somewhere, special talent that needs to be kept in NZ

M
MDL 8 days ago

Since work rate is important to Rennie, neither BB nor Ioane will be selected

N
Nickers 8 days ago

So gutted Flanders is leaving.


A young man in the form of his life in a position we have been struggling with for depth, with The Nations Championship, Greatest Rivalry Tour, and a World Cup happening in the next 18 months.


I’m sure the money in Japan is good but that is so much to leave on the table. Can’t help thinking he’ll regret it as he’s watching it on TV.

J
JS 7 days ago

Pita Gus’ 2 caps and extra 3 years plugging away at the chiefs probably cost him somewhere between €600k to €1m.

If Devan wasn’t going to be the starting 6 with a significant nzr contract, I doubt the he’ll be crying too many tears.

Pry on 2.5 to 3x his super + npc money in Japan.

c
cnw 8 days ago

Front row looks good. Ta’avao an outside chance if Newell injured. Would maintain key combinations especially at lock. Would also go 6-2, so Vaa’i and Lord to start, Darry and Tuipulotu as impact.

Back row not ambitious enough. Samipene has not had enough impact this season. I prefer Howden or Barnes to cover 6 (obviously behind Lakai / Sititi) Lio-Willie has the engine, but no real X factor - a likely pick but ABs need more from their 8 - Malachi one to watch. Half backs pick themselves. Love, B Barrett (based only on history not form) and DMac (though he will cover 15 too off bench). Centres yep - I like TT but he has gone backwards this year - and can’t cover 12 and 13 like ALB (who I would rather see put out to pasture like Beauden but not likely). But Tupaea at 13 a real possibility. Definitely Fehi and Clarke, I like Moorby (a Ben Smith like player) and Fai’anganuku for the wings and perhaps Jordan too with DMac starting at FB, with Love as cover too. Rieko is a yeah nah.


So - first test:


EDG Taukei’aho Lomax

Ardie Vaa’i Lord Lakai

Sititi

Roigard

Love, JB, Tupaea

Clarke Jordan Fehi


Numia, Aumua, Tosi

Tuipulotu, Darry

Fai’anganuku

Hotham DMac

J
JW 7 days ago

Howden has had practically zero impact. I like Barnes but I think if you’re saying he’s done more than Finau you’ve just got stars in youre eyes at the prospect he has lol


I’d say Barnes, Wrampling, and possibly even Segner, have had far less impact than Finau, but that’s obviously not to discredit their futures, just to show that expectations are so much higher for an All Black that it clouds views.


That said, Rennie should use his skills and select who he likes best rather than on form. That could well be someone like Howden or Barnes, but as he’s shown with his Mounga planning, he’s not really concerned with anything past the Rivalry Tour yet.


Great team, but I think you need a loosie on the bench.

B
Blackmania 8 days ago

I think this squad will be very close to the real thing. Among the forwards, Numia and Segner will be there. I’m not so sure about Tuipulotu. Ah Kuoi could take his place.


As for the back row, I completely agree, although S Tupou Ta’eiloa could get called up.


I’m fine with the half-backs and the centres. Tavatavanawai won’t be there, I’m certain of it.


I’m more sceptical about the back three. I can see Chai Fihaki making the squad, but not necessarily Fineanganofo. I’m assuming his contract with Newcastle hasn’t been terminated. As for Rieko Ioane, I think Leroy Carter is more likely.


And I don’t think Moorby will be in the mix.

J
JW 7 days ago

Haha so not very close at all to the real thing!

D
DC 8 days ago

think there will be changes wouldnt be shocked if josh morby is in the squad along side the hurricanes lock plummer and the blues hooker slater maybe others finau maybe good at super rugby but i would have parker before him harkin ight be anotherplayer coming close

J
JW 7 days ago

Nice that’s what were talking about, some good old bolters will be well received by me.

u
unknown 8 days ago

I think tavatavanawai needs to be in there somewhere. Impact off the bench in number 22 jersey could be massive (presuming DMac is 15 with Jordan injured, so you don’t need a 10 on the bench). Combined with LF at no.23, that’s a whole lot of power and flexibility to unload against the French, Irish and later the Boks

J
JW 7 days ago

in a 34? I certainly don’t think they’ll be able to justify a Moorby, if they have Rieko and LF as centers (and versatile wingers), but then it’s also hard to imagine the need for another 12. It would have to be ahead of Tupaea no?

R
Rick Clark 8 days ago

When I saw Samipeni Finau in your 23, I lost my respect for you.

You must be picking him, solely, for his, 1 outstanding game - in the last 12 months. Apparently he played for the All Blacks since last year’s SRP finals. But was entirely forgettable likewise, The Finals. I remember seeing him walking around on the Field after the Final and being shocked, I didn’t know he played and thought much the same about Jacobson.

The only standout memories I have of SP’s careers, were ones of him putting late shots in on much smaller players and the amount cards he received.

If history has taught (most) people, with a memory beyond last Christmas, anything, the Best Team and It’s players, stand up in winter.

I know it’s unpopular to mention “crusaders “ at this time of the year, if you live north of Tasman, so understand why you don’t have the Cahones to do so.

So I’ll give you a caveat to borrow, IF, you swap out, Finau for ANYONE.

“This is my selection, with the understanding, there is likely to be, Crusader players, stand up in the coming weeks and claim spots in Rennie’s 23”.

J
JW 7 days ago

Thirty four, not 23.


What outstanding game did he have? He’s the type of player that would be unforgettable if he had an outstanding game imo. Do you just mean he had an okay game, which was outstanding in general teams, for a player like Blackadder for example?


Also, what’s wrong with thumping people? I wish more of our flankers could do that, that’s exactly the sort of mongrel were missing imo.

B
Bazzallina 8 days ago

Finau was pretty good in that final one of the better Chiefs on the day you don’t remember him bumping Scooter about 5 meters backwards on the carry ? got the oohs and aahs from the crowd

J
Jordan 8 days ago

Na.

Proctor couldn't handle the step up in 2025

Jordy Barrett to FB.

LF from wing to centre.

Some of the older backs have had their time & needs to be some brutal changes.

DMac, ALB are past it. 😊

S
SB 8 days ago

I’d be surprised if Ratima is picked.

S
SO 7 days ago

Preston certainly should be there

B
BH 8 days ago

Unfortunately there’s no one else playing well enough. His form isn’t as good this year as previous years, but he’s still miles ahead of everyone else except for Roigard and Hotham.

A
Another 8 days ago

If this was the selection, I’d be happy. This is especially true of the loose forwards which is the most contentious area. I didn’t think that Will Jordan’s injury was that bad, but if he is missing then that might give an opportunity for Reiko coming back, I guess.

R
Rick Clark 8 days ago

I can’t agree with any 23, that includes Samipeni Finau outside, of Waikato. Maybe the Waratahs? If you were to run a highlights reel of his career, based on most memorable plays.

Firstly , 95% would be previous to 2023. 90% of that would be at NPC level and then most would involve, disciplinary action against him, for high tackles and late tackles, even Beaver used “lazy” as term used while discussing SP, on the weekend.

I
Icefarrow 8 days ago

Outside backs is ridiculous. Definitely can drop some for extra midfielders and loosies.

S
SC 7 days ago

5 outside backs have been selected to every RWC so the author has the number correct.

P
POHM 8 days ago

Thank your deity of choice, the writer is not a selector

J
JW 8 days ago

This author has lost the plot talking about Rieko as winger.

P
POHM 8 days ago

And leniert brown, whosemain skill at test level these days is getting a card.

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frandinand 15 minutes ago
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frandinand 23 minutes ago
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Bazzallina 2 hours ago
Ireland or New Zealand? Who is really South Africa’s greatest rugby rival?

Bundee played a lot of 13 in Suoer 12 has really been where he has thrived where his footwork at line gets used best his soft skills improved massively over the years

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Bazzallina 2 hours ago
Ireland or New Zealand? Who is really South Africa’s greatest rugby rival?

Ireland have been great and I am not going to write them totally off the board for 27 behind 8 ball yup but you make 1/4s you only have to win 3 in a row and Farrell is a superb coach they might need some whistle( or a card) and a bounce of the ball or 2 but enough class there to see them thru ..cotton wool some if their old dudes over next year and half that goes for clubland as well

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Andrew Nichols 2 hours ago
Ireland or New Zealand? Who is really South Africa’s greatest rugby rival?

Cant take this seriously.

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DP 2 hours ago
Ireland or New Zealand? Who is really South Africa’s greatest rugby rival?

Ireland is in the conversation for now however that mangling in their last encounter with the Boks was tectonic. Where is the next gen of Irish players? Leinster clinging on against an average Stormers side confirmed as much to me. Ireland need new blood and new ideas, Farrell is all out of ideas and I can’t see any youngsters of note coming through.

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Bazzallina 2 hours ago
Ireland or New Zealand? Who is really South Africa’s greatest rugby rival?

Problem JGP I don’t think he was even the second choice at canes his defense has become far more robust over the years

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BigMack 2 hours ago
Malachi Wrampling's debut Blues season ends in suspension

Good to hear..that’s what we need! Will def keep an eye on how he progresses.

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JW 2 hours ago
Is the magic thread of Super Rugby in need of a new pattern?

No, you said the bottom of the two tables

If you put up the bottom half of the two tables [Top 14 clubs v SRP] there would be only one winner OTS….



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