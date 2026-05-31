Aussie Super Rugby takes: Wallaby halfback conundrum, Reds send warning shot

Super Rugby Pacific’s regular season is done for 2026, with only six teams left standing, two of them Australian, four of them from New Zealand.
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It was a brutal end to the regular season for Aussie sides and players.
Wallabies and Waratahs halfback Jake Gordon suffered a ruptured Achilles tendon, Queensland Reds’ in-form centre Hunter Paisami was seen in a knee brace halfway through match, and the Brumbies lost at home to Moana Pasifika.
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All this just leaves the Western Force, who got their fourth win in a row at home and who finished the highest in the rankings in more than a decade.
Across the Tasman, the Crusaders thumped a Hurricanes-lite side with a lot of their key men taking a well-earned rest ahead of finals, while the Chiefs gave a faltering Blues side a shellacking.
It’s been a major mixed bag for the Aussie sides in the final round, very emblematic of their season as a whole.
So, with the final round of regular-season games to analyse, here are the takes on the Aussie teams after the ultimate round.
McDermott and Lonergan will be the Wallabies’ halfback stocks, but until now, Wallabies coach Joe Schmidt has not fully trusted the Brumbies stalwart, and McDermott has primarily played an impact role off the bench.
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Thomas is not a sure thing in the gold jersey either, with just one cap to his name.
This opens up that third halfback spot to an entire host of very capable, young, and inexperienced options in Teddy Wilson, Louis Werchon, and Nathan Hastie.
The injury to the Western Force’s Henry Robertson only a few weeks ago now appears to be an even bigger blow to national stability, with his partnership with Australia’s form flyhalf, Ben Donaldson, flourishing before his ACL injury.
Lonergan and McDermott are Australia’s no.9s for July, and who will be their backup is both a call for concern as an exciting opportunity.
The Brumbies are rebuilding at the wrong part of the season
Another loss to Moana Pasifika perfectly summarises the Brumbies’ shortcomings in the back half of this season.
It would be easier to brush it off as an anomaly if this had been the only loss to a bottom-dwelling side at home this season, but it is not, and there is also not just one thing going wrong on the field, either.
The Brumbies, after their red-hot start to the season, are well and truly rebuilding themselves in the back half of the season.
The loss of budding talent Kadin Pritchard to a hamstring injury, as well as the loss of ever-reliable Ollie Sappsford, doesn’t help.
All these rebuilding connections, as well as the pursuit of rediscovered form, were overshadowed by something which should concern coach Stephen Larkham even more; there appeared to be a gulf in effort between the Brums and Moana.
Where Brumbies players were jogging, Moana players were sprinting, where one or two Brumbies players were working back, three or four Moana players were coursing through, giving options on attack and scrambling hard in defence.
This effort was likely fueled by the fact that it was Moana’s final game in the competition, and even more so impressive considering they were down to 14 men for large chunks of the game due to ill-discipline.
For Larkham and his men, anything but a complete one-eighty-degree flip on that effort will result in another absolute thrashing at the hands of the indomitable Hurricanes in Wellington in the first week of finals this coming weekend.
Seru Uru, who has now moved back into his preferred backrow position after the Reds welcomed back Josh Canham in the locking stocks, saw Uru thrive.
Although Uru, too, is a dominant carrier, he definitely does his best work a little wider off the ruck, where his tall frame and Fijian flair allow him to get gainline carries on smaller opposition before offloading and putting his backs in space.
The Reds have shown time and time again this season that they have the power game to compete with the New Zealand sides, and their clash with the Chiefs in Hamilton on Saturday night will undoubtedly show that again.
It’s a final’s machination they would have preferred to have avoided, but it’s likely better than playing the Canes in Wellington, and perhaps even the Crusaders at their new fortress at Te Kaha Stadium.
Big carry metres, staunch hits in defence and a confidence to match power with power is where you want to be heading into do-or-die clashes, and a need to make history this coming weekend with finals across the Tasman.
The giant blindside flanker, like many of his Wallaby-capped teammates, has gone from strength to strength in the west, and although some of them were capped before moving west, it is clear the environment in Perth is spurring them to greater heights.
Some players have a particular affinity for either attack or defence, and previously, NCDC has been a defensive powerhouse, but in 2026 he has become a genuine carry-threat with the ball in hand.
At an average of 4.9m per carry, NCDC is amongst some of the best tight carriers in the competition now, to go along with his punch in defence.
It creates an interesting selection dynamic for Joe Schmidt, who will have front-runners Exter Chief Tom Hooper, Rob Valetini, Charlie Cale, and Harry Wilson to pick from, as well as a host of uncapped talent that have been staking their claim.
NCDC has been complimented by Schmidt before, around his versatility and ‘speed off the ground’ at lineout time.
All this, combined with the fact that he has never once looked outmuscled or out of his depth in his limited minutes at Test level, sees him in a strong position to be part of a Wallabies matchday 23 in the inaugural Nations Championship, which kicks off in just over a month.
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Tate is a lock in has cash in bank all the others need to step up Kalani and Wilson seem to have quite high ceilings and imo bit more swagger and dog in them than Lonergan who does have some nice skills including off the tee and consistent with his core stuff but doesn’t run much and falls off more than the odd tackle
I think Lonergan’s game driver ability is too good to leave out, particular with uncertainty at no.10.
I’m a huge McDermott fan, I love the way he plays the game. Without the genuine impact players like McDermott the Wallabies ability to win and close out games fell off a cliff. McDermott is a world class finisher, if Schmidt had gone with 5 3 benches when McDermott was fit we would have won more matches. Lonergan starts or he misses out completely, he is no finisher, he needs to get the forwards in a rhythm, work the opposition, get field position and set us up for the last 30 min for McDermott and the finishers. The Wallabies finishers are more important than the starting team going forward and the Wallabies can pick a bench full of athletes and game changers; Bell, Tupou, Uru, Cale, McDermott, Gordon, and Marky Mark for example.
I tend to agree, Lonergan to start, McDermott to finish. Lonergan just edges into the no.9 jersey due to his form and due to McDermott’s lack of game time. This is caveated by if he and Reds play semi and final.
I like the look of that Bench, perhaps Hooper instead of Uru but yes.
from a kiwi perspective, McDermott always stood out as a danger man, hope he can recover 100% in the next few weeks to be a contender again.
I think Kalani Thomas has improved a fair. It this year and you mentioned that a few weeks back. But Gordon out is a blow. Now or never for Lonergan. Can kick from goals if Gordon starts at 10. Donno has to get a good look too though based on form.
Paisami has been pretty good too. Hope it's not too long term on the injury. I’d been warming to the idea of he and Ikitau as the Wallabies centres with JAS maybe wearing 23. Probably wasn't gonna happen though anyway!!
From what I saw earlier in the year he’s not been great at Perpignan, but if you get the chance to watch the final play of their match against Castres you’ll see a sensational play by Jordan Petaia to create the winning try, combining with De la Fuente. Real brilliance. Apparently he's not staying at Perpignan but I am not sure where to next for him or if it's been decided. A little reminder for Joe and Les of what he can do, in any case.
Lonergan will start unless McDermott plays in the final I reckon. Paisami and Ikitau is a centre combo I’d be willing to see again against Ireland game one. Suaalii in the 23 jersey.
Petaia is heading to Japan as Rugby3 says indeed. I think he would be great to have back in Super though.
Jake Gordon is no loss. McDermott and Lonegran are much better.
Paisami is a great super rugby player but he is just too darn small for a modern international 12. You can see him get knocked around at international level.
JAS will play in the back 3 under Les Kiss. Petaia would be a great option. Freak talent. He’s in Japan I believe coming to the Reds in 2027.