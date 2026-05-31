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HSBC SVNS World Championship 2026
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Super Rugby Pacific

Aussie Super Rugby takes: Wallaby halfback conundrum, Reds send warning shot

Jake Gordon and Tate McDermott during a Wallabies training session at Ballymore Stadium on June 25, 2024 in Brisbane, Australia. (Photo by Chris Hyde/Getty Images)
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13 Comments

Super Rugby Pacific’s regular season is done for 2026, with only six teams left standing, two of them Australian, four of them from New Zealand.

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It was a brutal end to the regular season for Aussie sides and players.

Wallabies and Waratahs halfback Jake Gordon suffered a ruptured Achilles tendon, Queensland Reds’ in-form centre Hunter Paisami was seen in a knee brace halfway through match, and the Brumbies lost at home to Moana Pasifika.

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All this just leaves the Western Force, who got their fourth win in a row at home and who finished the highest in the rankings in more than a decade.

Across the Tasman, the Crusaders thumped a Hurricanes-lite side with a lot of their key men taking a well-earned rest ahead of finals, while the Chiefs gave a faltering Blues side a shellacking.

It’s been a major mixed bag for the Aussie sides in the final round, very emblematic of their season as a whole.

So, with the final round of regular-season games to analyse, here are the takes on the Aussie teams after the ultimate round.

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Jake Gordon’s injury takes Wallabies halfback stocks from stacked to uncertain

The story was etched on the Waratah halfback’s face; no words had been said, none were needed. He had suffered an Achilles tendon rupture after taking off from a classic Jake quick tap.

It was disappointment more than pain on his face as he realised he would be spending some time on the sidelines.

Now there are only three capped halfbacks remaining in the entire country: Tate McDermott, Ryan Lonergan, and Kalani Thomas.

McDermott and Lonergan will be the Wallabies’ halfback stocks, but until now, Wallabies coach Joe Schmidt has not fully trusted the Brumbies stalwart, and McDermott has primarily played an impact role off the bench.

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Thomas is not a sure thing in the gold jersey either, with just one cap to his name.

This opens up that third halfback spot to an entire host of very capable, young, and inexperienced options in Teddy Wilson, Louis Werchon, and Nathan Hastie.

The injury to the Western Force’s Henry Robertson only a few weeks ago now appears to be an even bigger blow to national stability, with his partnership with Australia’s form flyhalf, Ben Donaldson, flourishing before his ACL injury.

Lonergan and McDermott are Australia’s no.9s for July, and who will be their backup is both a call for concern as an exciting opportunity.

The Brumbies are rebuilding at the wrong part of the season

Another loss to Moana Pasifika perfectly summarises the Brumbies’ shortcomings in the back half of this season.

It would be easier to brush it off as an anomaly if this had been the only loss to a bottom-dwelling side at home this season, but it is not, and there is also not just one thing going wrong on the field, either.

The Brumbies, after their red-hot start to the season, are well and truly rebuilding themselves in the back half of the season.

The reintroduction of Wallabies players, Tom Wright, Allan Alaalatoa, Charlie Cale, Cadeyrn Neville, and Lachlan Lonergan, has proved to be a destabilising act of self-improvement for the team.

The loss of budding talent Kadin Pritchard to a hamstring injury, as well as the loss of ever-reliable Ollie Sappsford, doesn’t help.

All these rebuilding connections, as well as the pursuit of rediscovered form, were overshadowed by something which should concern coach Stephen Larkham even more; there appeared to be a gulf in effort between the Brums and Moana.

Where Brumbies players were jogging, Moana players were sprinting, where one or two Brumbies players were working back, three or four Moana players were coursing through, giving options on attack and scrambling hard in defence.

This effort was likely fueled by the fact that it was Moana’s final game in the competition, and even more so impressive considering they were down to 14 men for large chunks of the game due to ill-discipline.

For Larkham and his men, anything but a complete one-eighty-degree flip on that effort will result in another absolute thrashing at the hands of the indomitable Hurricanes in Wellington in the first week of finals this coming weekend.

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Queensland Reds put the finals on notice with a powerful display

It’s been clear all year that the Queenslanders are the most powerful Australian side.

They proved it yet again with an abrasive and willing display against the competition’s most dominant carriers in Fijian Drua on Friday night.

Nevertheless, the likes of Lachie Anderson, Lukhan Salakaia-Loto, Matt Faessler, Hunter Paisami, Josh Flook and Filipo Daugunu, as well as backrower Harry Wilson, were in a mood to dominate contacts.

Seru Uru, who has now moved back into his preferred backrow position after the Reds welcomed back Josh Canham in the locking stocks, saw Uru thrive.

Although Uru, too, is a dominant carrier, he definitely does his best work a little wider off the ruck, where his tall frame and Fijian flair allow him to get gainline carries on smaller opposition before offloading and putting his backs in space.

The Reds have shown time and time again this season that they have the power game to compete with the New Zealand sides, and their clash with the Chiefs in Hamilton on Saturday night will undoubtedly show that again.

It’s a final’s machination they would have preferred to have avoided, but it’s likely better than playing the Canes in Wellington, and perhaps even the Crusaders at their new fortress at Te Kaha Stadium.

Big carry metres, staunch hits in defence and a confidence to match power with power is where you want to be heading into do-or-die clashes, and a need to make history this coming weekend with finals across the Tasman.

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Nick Champion De Crespigny is the latest player to flourish in the West 

Despite lacking consistent results and a finals berth, the Western Force program has improved markedly under coach Simon Cron in the past few years.

The organisation again reiterated its confidence in his work by signing him on for the 2027 season in the past two weeks.

His legacy as head of the West will be consistently producing and improving Wallabies under his guidance: Hamish Stewart, captain Jeremy Williams, Dylan Pietsch, Darby Lancaster, Carlo Tizzano, Ben Donaldson, and now Nick Champion De Crespigny.

The giant blindside flanker, like many of his Wallaby-capped teammates, has gone from strength to strength in the west, and although some of them were capped before moving west, it is clear the environment in Perth is spurring them to greater heights.

Some players have a particular affinity for either attack or defence, and previously, NCDC has been a defensive powerhouse, but in 2026 he has become a genuine carry-threat with the ball in hand.

At an average of 4.9m per carry, NCDC is amongst some of the best tight carriers in the competition now, to go along with his punch in defence.

It creates an interesting selection dynamic for Joe Schmidt, who will have front-runners Exter Chief Tom Hooper, Rob Valetini, Charlie Cale, and Harry Wilson to pick from, as well as a host of uncapped talent that have been staking their claim.

NCDC has been complimented by Schmidt before, around his versatility and ‘speed off the ground’ at lineout time.

All this, combined with the fact that he has never once looked outmuscled or out of his depth in his limited minutes at Test level, sees him in a strong position to be part of a Wallabies matchday 23 in the inaugural Nations Championship, which kicks off in just over a month.

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Comments

13 Comments
B
Bazzallina 9 days ago

Tate is a lock in has cash in bank all the others need to step up Kalani and Wilson seem to have quite high ceilings and imo bit more swagger and dog in them than Lonergan who does have some nice skills including off the tee and consistent with his core stuff but doesn’t run much and falls off more than the odd tackle

J
John 8 days ago

I think Lonergan’s game driver ability is too good to leave out, particular with uncertainty at no.10.

m
mJ 9 days ago

I’m a huge McDermott fan, I love the way he plays the game. Without the genuine impact players like McDermott the Wallabies ability to win and close out games fell off a cliff. McDermott is a world class finisher, if Schmidt had gone with 5 3 benches when McDermott was fit we would have won more matches. Lonergan starts or he misses out completely, he is no finisher, he needs to get the forwards in a rhythm, work the opposition, get field position and set us up for the last 30 min for McDermott and the finishers. The Wallabies finishers are more important than the starting team going forward and the Wallabies can pick a bench full of athletes and game changers; Bell, Tupou, Uru, Cale, McDermott, Gordon, and Marky Mark for example.

J
John 8 days ago

I tend to agree, Lonergan to start, McDermott to finish. Lonergan just edges into the no.9 jersey due to his form and due to McDermott’s lack of game time. This is caveated by if he and Reds play semi and final.


I like the look of that Bench, perhaps Hooper instead of Uru but yes.

d
d 8 days ago

from a kiwi perspective, McDermott always stood out as a danger man, hope he can recover 100% in the next few weeks to be a contender again.

P
PM 9 days ago

I think Kalani Thomas has improved a fair. It this year and you mentioned that a few weeks back. But Gordon out is a blow. Now or never for Lonergan. Can kick from goals if Gordon starts at 10. Donno has to get a good look too though based on form.


Paisami has been pretty good too. Hope it's not too long term on the injury. I’d been warming to the idea of he and Ikitau as the Wallabies centres with JAS maybe wearing 23. Probably wasn't gonna happen though anyway!!


From what I saw earlier in the year he’s not been great at Perpignan, but if you get the chance to watch the final play of their match against Castres you’ll see a sensational play by Jordan Petaia to create the winning try, combining with De la Fuente. Real brilliance. Apparently he's not staying at Perpignan but I am not sure where to next for him or if it's been decided. A little reminder for Joe and Les of what he can do, in any case.

J
John 8 days ago

Lonergan will start unless McDermott plays in the final I reckon. Paisami and Ikitau is a centre combo I’d be willing to see again against Ireland game one. Suaalii in the 23 jersey.


Petaia is heading to Japan as Rugby3 says indeed. I think he would be great to have back in Super though.

R
Rugby3 9 days ago

Jake Gordon is no loss. McDermott and Lonegran are much better.

Paisami is a great super rugby player but he is just too darn small for a modern international 12. You can see him get knocked around at international level.


JAS will play in the back 3 under Les Kiss. Petaia would be a great option. Freak talent. He’s in Japan I believe coming to the Reds in 2027.

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Comments on RugbyPass

f
frandinand 6 minutes ago
Is the magic thread of Super Rugby in need of a new pattern?

Uneducated bullshit if you ask me.

521 Go to comments
f
frandinand 8 minutes ago
Is the magic thread of Super Rugby in need of a new pattern?

I’m sorry but I don’t think a voluntary system would work. The super teams have an expanded squad for a reason. Best example is last week the Crusaders were forced to use a player from the extended squad because of injuries to their props.

I think they would ask of the system you propose what’s in it for us. And the answer is quite obvious; nothing.



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521 Go to comments
P
PMcD 33 minutes ago
Ireland or New Zealand? Who is really South Africa’s greatest rugby rival?

I think ENG will struggle until Autumn.

They have lost Baxter (LHP) & Stuart (THP), Itoje will be rested and the Curry’s would benefit from a full pre season but you should see our first choice backline coming through this summer but they need the forwards to return to test the real quality of the team, hence why I think they will struggle until the Autumn.



...

74 Go to comments
c
cnw 43 minutes ago
Ireland or New Zealand? Who is really South Africa’s greatest rugby rival?

As ever PMcD a balanced perspective! Now when do we get to have a hard look at the English!

74 Go to comments
S
Spew_81 47 minutes ago
Ireland or New Zealand? Who is really South Africa’s greatest rugby rival?

There was a lot of midfield talent at that time. But, of that group, Aki had the best prospects at the time he left.

74 Go to comments
C
CC 47 minutes ago
Tony Brown to jump ship from Springboks to All Blacks

Very true, but I've come to enjoy beating NZ, and don't want to lose that feeling 😁

112 Go to comments
T
Tom 58 minutes ago
Ireland or New Zealand? Who is really South Africa’s greatest rugby rival?

😁

74 Go to comments
u
unknown 1 hour ago
Exeter end Saracens era as England star makes statement to Borthwick

Love this!!

3 Go to comments
G
GS 1 hour ago
Ireland or New Zealand? Who is really South Africa’s greatest rugby rival?

JGP and Lowe played for the Māori ABs - so an NZ rep side- and then all 3 players played Super Rugby, which is the tier below international representation. So not exactly “unrated” in an NZ sense.

Just a reality that 1. NZ was asset-rich at the time in players in their positions and thus a pretty tough ask to break into the likes of the ABs, and 2. IRFU could offer them deals that paid them much more than they could earn in NZ - unless they broke into the ABs (which is still an issue as seen by the exodus of players from our Super teams in 2025/26, where salaries in Japan are supposed to be 3X or 4X what non-AB players can earn in NZ).



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P
PMcD 1 hour ago
Ireland or New Zealand? Who is really South Africa’s greatest rugby rival?

That was a low blow Tom but it did make me laugh. 🤣🤣

74 Go to comments
B
Bazzallina 1 hour ago
Ireland or New Zealand? Who is really South Africa’s greatest rugby rival?

Bundee played a lot of 13 in Suoer 12 has really been where he has thrived where his footwork at line gets used best his soft skills improved massively over the years

74 Go to comments
B
Bazzallina 1 hour ago
Ireland or New Zealand? Who is really South Africa’s greatest rugby rival?

Ireland have been great and I am not going to write them totally off the board for 27 behind 8 ball yup but you make 1/4s you only have to win 3 in a row and Farrell is a superb coach they might need some whistle( or a card) and a bounce of the ball or 2 but enough class there to see them thru ..cotton wool some if their old dudes over next year and half that goes for clubland as well

74 Go to comments
A
Andrew Nichols 1 hour ago
Ireland or New Zealand? Who is really South Africa’s greatest rugby rival?

Cant take this seriously.

74 Go to comments
D
DP 2 hours ago
Ireland or New Zealand? Who is really South Africa’s greatest rugby rival?

Ireland is in the conversation for now however that mangling in their last encounter with the Boks was tectonic. Where is the next gen of Irish players? Leinster clinging on against an average Stormers side confirmed as much to me. Ireland need new blood and new ideas, Farrell is all out of ideas and I can’t see any youngsters of note coming through.

74 Go to comments
B
Bazzallina 2 hours ago
Ireland or New Zealand? Who is really South Africa’s greatest rugby rival?

Problem JGP I don’t think he was even the second choice at canes his defense has become far more robust over the years

74 Go to comments
B
BigMack 2 hours ago
Malachi Wrampling's debut Blues season ends in suspension

Good to hear..that’s what we need! Will def keep an eye on how he progresses.

9 Go to comments
J
JW 2 hours ago
Is the magic thread of Super Rugby in need of a new pattern?

No, you said the bottom of the two tables

If you put up the bottom half of the two tables [Top 14 clubs v SRP] there would be only one winner OTS….



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521 Go to comments
T
TokoRFC 2 hours ago
Is the magic thread of Super Rugby in need of a new pattern?

Yes exactly, Taigh Bearne is another in that rare mould.

Though I really believe PSdT is genuinely one of the greatest players I’ve seen for his ability to do both immensely for 80mins and somehow find another gear in the biggest of matches. We won’t see someone reach his level for a long time I reckon



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521 Go to comments
P
PMcD 2 hours ago
Ireland or New Zealand? Who is really South Africa’s greatest rugby rival?

I think the AB’s will be closer than you think but it’s a big ask to topple such a good side at short notice.

The real acid test will be the RWC and how competitive they are once they have the squad settled and no room for excuses.



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74 Go to comments
J
JW 2 hours ago
Is the magic thread of Super Rugby in need of a new pattern?

Fair enough, I forget half of top 14 make it to finals, but you’re being disingenuous again comparing the bottom of Top 14 to bottom of SR. It’s a normal league, theres no reason why it should be any better than Top 14 (when you exclude the promoted team like cnw did).

521 Go to comments
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