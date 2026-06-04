Glasgow 'gazelle’ Jare Oguntibeju: ‘I had a dead leg so I couldn't really pick up my knees. Everyone thinks I just run weird’

If it wasn’t quite up there with the late Doddie Weir’s memorable ‘runaway giraffe’ routine, but Jare Oguntibeju’s languorous, lolloping strides en route to a game-breaking try against Connacht last Friday still provoked plenty of marvel and mirth in equal measure.

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Loitering at an unguarded ruck 25m out, the 6ft 8in Glasgow forward picked up the ball in his left hand and set off through a gap between replacement Connacht front-rowers Dave Heffernan and Peter Dooley.

“Through goes Oguntibeju,” hollered Premier Sports commentator Rory Hamilton. “Is there any stopping him? There’s no stopping him!”

By the time the covering Sean Naughton and John Devine realised what was afoot, it was too late. Despite his rather stilted gait, and a brief pause as his ankle appeared to twist awkwardly a metre short, Oguntibeju had enough momentum to swat aside Naughton’s flailing tackle attempt and flop over the line.

Jare Oguntibeju goes over for @GlasgowWarriors‘ fourth try of the night ⚔️ The hosts edge closer to semi-final qualification 🔥 pic.twitter.com/tKTo7DDKHZ — Premier Sports (@PremSportsTV) May 29, 2026

The widespread disbelief stemmed from the fact the 123kg lock appeared to be moving in something approaching slow motion on his giant pins. His running style was described on various media and social media platforms as “quirky”, like “a young gazelle” and a “baby giraffe”. One wag hailed it as “the slowest line break in history”. Another quipped: “Can’t believe he got to the line with the handbrake still on”.

The man himself has taken it all firmly in his gambolling, grinning stride.

“I have seen a lot of comments and jokes going around here and there – it’s been funny, the last few days,” said the 24-year-old South African-born, Edinburgh-raised lock with Nigerian parents.

“What most people didn’t understand was that at that moment I had a bit of a dead leg so I couldn’t really pick up my knees. But everyone else thinks I just run weird so I will just go with that story for now; it’s easier.”

It is almost instinctual. You back yourself and then you just keep going really.

His self-effacing attitude and modesty – immediately after the game he told roving TV reporter Ryan Wilson that “I look fast without the ball in my hands, but once it’s there’s it’s a bit of a limiting factor” – belies a growing rugby intelligence and confidence.

With the score at 21-14 with 13 minutes left, Connacht were proving predictably stubborn opponents to shake off and Oguntibeju’s unorthodox intervention gave Glasgow some vital breathing space even if Stuart Lancaster’s outfit still refused to go quietly until Kyle Steyn’s second try finally put the Scotstoun quarter-final to bed.

Kyle Steyn’s second try late on allowed the Scotstoun faithful to celebrate Glasgow reaching the semi-finals (Photo Rob Casey/Sportsfile via Getty Images)

“[Warriors head coach] Franco [Smith] talks a lot about just being brave in that moment,” Oguntibeju said. “I looked up and just saw the space. It is like you don’t really think about it, you just do it and then you realise what you have done afterwards. It is almost instinctual. You back yourself and then you just keep going.”

It might be a mantra for Oguntibeju’s still fledgling but increasingly burgeoning career.

A football and basketball nut for most of his childhood, a dozen years of which were spent in the Pilton area of Edinburgh from the age of two to 14, he only took up rugby aged 17 back in South Africa, after an agreement he made with a school teacher that if he didn’t get a certain grade in his biology test, he would give the game a go.

That minor academic ‘failure’ proved a major turning point, sparking a love of the oval-ball game that still burns brightly despite being forced to spend nearly two years on the sidelines after a horrific knee injury suffered playing for Scotland Under-20s in 2022.

Oguntibeju, who had an ill-fated trial with Edinburgh as an 18-year-old – he was thrown in with the senior squad after a week with their academy and broke his collarbone in a collision with Pierre Schoeman – was playing for Ealing Trailfinders at the time of his knee injury, while studying sports science at Brunel University.

I don’t think Jare knows what the ceiling is for him. I’ll ask him often, ‘what’s the length of a rope?’ It is the length that you determine it is.

After his protracted lay-off, he resurfaced with Stirling Wolves in the old semi-pro Super Six competition, from where he graduated to Warriors and Smith’s nurturing gaze.

“A lot of people don’t realise that I have not played rugby that long,” Oguntibeju points out. “Although I started at 17, which is seven years ago now, if you take away one year for Covid and three years for injuries, it is only three years of experience. I am still pretty new to this environment, but I like to class myself as a quick learner. I’m trying to grow into my role here; I’ve been given a lot of opportunities and I am grateful for that. I’m just taking it one game at a time.”

There were nine matches – including eight starts, two in the Champions Cup – in his first senior campaign last season, following an initial outing for Scotland ‘A’ against Chile, an early sign that he is very much on Gregor Townsend’s national radar.

He has maintained that upward trajectory this term, featuring in 15 matches including nine more starts. One of those was the Champions Cup quarter-final against Toulon in early April.

Although Warriors were several Scotland locks down at that point – Scott Cummings, Gregor Brown and Alex Craig all out injured, with Max Williamson a late withdrawal – Smith spoke in glowing terms beforehand of Oguntibeju’s potential.

“He’s developed late, but his diligence and determination to become the best he can be is evident. I don’t think Jare knows what the ceiling is for him. I’ll ask him often, ‘what’s the length of a rope?’ It is the length that you determine it is.”

Oguntibeju has been a regular contributor in an area where Glasgow are well stocked with Scotland internationals (Photo SNS via Glasgow Warriors)

“I appreciate what Franco said, I don’t take his words lightly,” Oguntibeju says. “I always knew myself how good I could be, so every day it is about getting better and keeping that progression going. It is always nice to have a coach that trusts you and believes in you to go out and perform.”

Smith also revealed how it is only in the last six months that Oguntibeju has been able to scrummage properly, having previously struggled with a toe that he “basically couldn’t bend” after damaging it as a child playing football in the street in Pilton.

I knew my mum would be upset so I didn’t tell her. I just tried to hide it, so I didn’t go to the docs or the hospital to get it fixed.

“I was just a kid, probably seven or eight maybe,” Oguntibeju recalls of the incident. “I went to kick the ball and missed it and kicked the curb on the pavement instead.

“I knew my mum would be upset so I didn’t tell her. I just tried to hide it, so I didn’t go to the docs or the hospital to get it fixed. It has kind of always stayed like that, so I never had the best mobility in my toe. Credit to our physio team; they devised a plan – prehab and rehab – to help me find that extra mobility.

“It didn’t really matter so much when I played mostly football and basketball because you don’t have to really bend your toes. It’s only when I started playing rugby that I became more aware of it. I found a way to deal with it and it’s a bit easier on grass, where you can sink your feet in a bit more. But on the 4G it’s harder, you get found out a bit more and you need to have better mobility.

“I was not the best scrummager before, but it has helped me in that part of my game. If you injure something, your body will find a way to compensate and that will affect somewhere else, so it’s probably helped in other aspects too because I don’t have to strain other parts to compensate.”

That new-found scrummaging prowess could be tested on Saturday, with South Africa’s Bulls stampeding into Murrayfield for a URC semi-final dripping with intrigue and peril.

Matt Fagerson was man of the match in the 2024 URC final against the Bulls and another thunderous contest is expected on Saturday (Photo Gordon Arons/Gallo Images/Getty Images)

The rivalry between the sides has ratcheted up since Glasgow ransacked the Bulls in their Loftus Versfeld stronghold two years ago to take the glory in a riveting final, with their three encounters since all tense, tourniquet-tight affairs.

Warriors prevailed twice at Scotstoun this season, eking out a 25-21 win in their latest meeting in the Champions Cup round of 16 two months ago. Oguntebeju remained on the bench that day as Smith contemplated potential extra-time scenarios, meaning Saturday will be his first encounter with the notoriously physical Pretoria outfit.

“You can’t just rock up on the day, it begins at the start of the week and you have to do everything you can to put yourself in that mindset,” says Oguntibeju of the challenge awaiting Glasgow. “I am fortunate. I have lived in South Africa, I know what South Africans are like. They pride themselves on their physicality, they are always very tenacious. It’s something I have witnessed and been around.

“Obviously this will be different; I am new to this level and it’s going to be a very tough challenge. But we have played them before and we always back ourselves to be ready for that challenge.”

Sport is always something I wanted to do and to find that in rugby, I realise it is a privilege for me to be here. I want to maximise that for as long as I can.

A relative greenhorn he might be at the sharp end of elite club rugby, but Oguntibeju is not the sort who will be lying awake the night before or sick with nerves in the moments before heading out to play at the national stadium for the first time.

“I am not a very nervous person,” he says. “I wish I was a bit nervous sometimes because then you get a burst of adrenaline. I am quite chilled, more or less, but it doesn’t matter as long as you are primed and ready when you get out there.”

Oguntibeju says he has “always liked playing in bigger stadiums” as he prepares to play at Murrayfield for the first time (Photo Craig Williamson/SNS Group via Glasgow Warriors)

Oguntibeju’s mother, a nurse, is trying to get off work to watch her son. Two of his three siblings – one a promising basketball player – who still live in Edinburgh should be there too. He has only been to Murrayfield to watch Scotland play before, but it may not be long before he joins the swathe of Warriors team-mates heading across the M8 for international camps.

“I don’t want to say I’ve been fortunate but the way things have panned out, we have had a few injuries and that has given me more opportunities to play and step up,” he adds. “But it is what you do with those opportunities that counts. Everyone aspires to go to the next level, but you can’t think too far down the road. It is about staying in the present and if you can do everything right in the present, that next step should follow.

“Sport is always something I wanted to do and to find that in rugby, I realise it is a privilege for me to be here. I want to maximise that for as long as I can. With the love I have for the game, being injured and away from it was very tough. It makes you realise how much of a blessing it is to be injury free and to do something you love every day.”