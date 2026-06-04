Cam Roigard hails Ruben Love as 'built for the main stage'

Cam Roigard has zero doubts over his Hurricanes halves partner Ruben Love’s readiness to thrive in the big games that could come his way in 2026.
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The dynamic duo debuted for the club within two games of each other in 2021, with Roigard rising into the All Blacks in 2023 while Love followed in ’24. Now, with the halfback established as the best in the country, Love is pushing to hold the same title at 10.
The pair, both 25 years of age, have led the Hurricanes to the 2026 Super Rugby Pacific playoffs as the top seed, driving a superbly high-powered attack that now has its sights set on the Brumbies in a home qualifying final.
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Roigard says his running mate has all of the attributes of a winning first five-eighth who can deliver when the lights get brightest, and the chemistry between the two of them is the best it has ever been.
“We’ve obviously been at the Hurricanes the whole time together; we came in at the same time, both were young fellas striving to be in a position where we are now. We lived together for a couple of years, so we know each other on a personal level as well, which is awesome,” Roigard told RugbyPass on Wednesday.
“It probably took a little while to be able to build this combination with him playing 15 initially, and then injury has put a bit of a halt on that opportunity to be nine and 10 together, but I feel like now we’re in a spot where we’re pretty excited, we love playing together.
“That chemistry is definitely at an all-time high, because I understand how he plays, I like to think he understands how I play, and we feed off each other. I feel like when he’s at his best, I’m at my best, and vice versa. I love playing with him.
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“He’s someone who’s built for the main stage as well, thrives under pressure, and takes it upon himself to get things done for the team.He’s built to be a 10; just the way he communicates and dictates what’s important around the field and stuff like that.
“So, I’m looking forward to these next three weeks, or this weekend in particular. I’ve got full faith. We’ve seen it time and time again this year, but he’ll be doing a job to set us up, put us in the right direction to hopefully get a result on Friday night.”
The rugby gods had a clear agenda when deciding the qualifying final fixtures last week, ordaining new chapters to be written in some of the competition’s most storied rivalries.
The Hurricanes have a tortured recent history against the Brumbies in the playoffs, having been eliminated by the men from the ACT in three of the last four seasons. The Hurricanes won the lone fixture between the two sides during the round-robin 45-12 at Super Round.
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Roigard pointed to each of those elimination games being played in Canberra and labelled the venue the “bogey place” rather than seeing it as a team issue.
“I’ve been part of three quarter-finals. I didn’t play in the 2022 one, but I was there running the kicking tee. Seeing how much that hurts, and then being a part of ’23 and ’25 with disappointing results. I remember a lot of Hurricanes’ careers ended in those games because, obviously, they were finishing up, going overseas, or retiring. And seeing how gutted everyone was, you don’t forget that feeling.
“I guess it’s pretty typical how it’s all worked out again, with another quarter-final against them. With that, there’s a good opportunity to make it personal, bring a bit of edge, maybe a bit more than what you would normally. Trying to get one back is going to be massive.”
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I think every All Black supporter wants to see Love start all 3 tests in the Nations Cup at 10 and then evaluate his performances to see if he deserves to start the tests in South Africa or not.
My suspicion is that with Caleb Tangitua no longer available to play right wing and no other pure wing in NZ eligible who has his express pace, that Will Jordan will be shifted to right wing as he does have great pace and obviously a prolific try scorer on the wing.
This will also allow Damian McKenzie to start at fullback which makes a 6-2 bench a legit option without much risk.
Both teams welcome back current AB’s and Wallabies with fringe players looking to showcase their cause for inclusion…
Playoffs aren't gimmes, but home ground advantage and the crowd support to unleash on a beefed up Brumbies mob…’Canes by a lot less than 45-12 in Round 11…
66-12 currently😁
Just watching game live now B and guess what the score is at 57 mins? 45-12!!
looking forward to this qualifying final in welly, sounds like there's some old demons the boys are looking to shake off… can't wait to see the chemistry at full force.
sorry retract this, it was a nice little training match for the lads🙂
Let’s just call him the best flyhalf in the world and be done with it.
Save that praise for Dmac.
I think that position is taken by the brilliant Boks 10. But Love is the talent the ABs need to rejuvenate their attacking game, so we will be happy just to get him some game time and let him develop. The combo with Roigard is impressive, but its only been tested at Super Rugby level so far. We will see, I am hopeful. It is very wet in Wellington today for the first SRP playoff so it will be his first real test to adapt.
Oh yes.
He is the best flyhalf in the world, and in fact the flyest flyhalf to have ever half flown not to mention the 1st of all fives, he’s simply a 10 out of 10, number 10 and the first to receiver for good reason, even if he’s a little standoffish.
/s
But yeah, let’s see how he goes for a full season first. I do want to see him at 10 for the ABs this year though
Arguably best looking
If you say so.