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Super Rugby Pacific

Cam Roigard hails Ruben Love as 'built for the main stage'

DUNEDIN, NEW ZEALAND - MARCH 20: Ruben Love of Hurricanes looks to pass the ball during the round six Super Rugby match between Highlanders and Hurricanes at Forsyth Barr Stadium, on March 20, 2026, in Dunedin, New Zealand. (Photo by Joe Allison/Getty Images)
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24 Comments

Cam Roigard has zero doubts over his Hurricanes halves partner Ruben Love’s readiness to thrive in the big games that could come his way in 2026.

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The dynamic duo debuted for the club within two games of each other in 2021, with Roigard rising into the All Blacks in 2023 while Love followed in ’24. Now, with the halfback established as the best in the country, Love is pushing to hold the same title at 10.

The pair, both 25 years of age, have led the Hurricanes to the 2026 Super Rugby Pacific playoffs as the top seed, driving a superbly high-powered attack that now has its sights set on the Brumbies in a home qualifying final.

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Roigard says his running mate has all of the attributes of a winning first five-eighth who can deliver when the lights get brightest, and the chemistry between the two of them is the best it has ever been.

“We’ve obviously been at the Hurricanes the whole time together; we came in at the same time, both were young fellas striving to be in a position where we are now. We lived together for a couple of years, so we know each other on a personal level as well, which is awesome,” Roigard told RugbyPass on Wednesday.

“It probably took a little while to be able to build this combination with him playing 15 initially, and then injury has put a bit of a halt on that opportunity to be nine and 10 together, but I feel like now we’re in a spot where we’re pretty excited, we love playing together.

“That chemistry is definitely at an all-time high, because I understand how he plays, I like to think he understands how I play, and we feed off each other. I feel like when he’s at his best, I’m at my best, and vice versa. I love playing with him.

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“He’s someone who’s built for the main stage as well, thrives under pressure, and takes it upon himself to get things done for the team. He’s built to be a 10; just the way he communicates and dictates what’s important around the field and stuff like that.

“So, I’m looking forward to these next three weeks, or this weekend in particular. I’ve got full faith. We’ve seen it time and time again this year, but he’ll be doing a job to set us up, put us in the right direction to hopefully get a result on Friday night.”

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The rugby gods had a clear agenda when deciding the qualifying final fixtures last week, ordaining new chapters to be written in some of the competition’s most storied rivalries.

The Hurricanes have a tortured recent history against the Brumbies in the playoffs, having been eliminated by the men from the ACT in three of the last four seasons. The Hurricanes won the lone fixture between the two sides during the round-robin 45-12 at Super Round.

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Roigard pointed to each of those elimination games being played in Canberra and labelled the venue the “bogey place” rather than seeing it as a team issue.

“I’ve been part of three quarter-finals. I didn’t play in the 2022 one, but I was there running the kicking tee. Seeing how much that hurts, and then being a part of ’23 and ’25 with disappointing results. I remember a lot of Hurricanes’ careers ended in those games because, obviously, they were finishing up, going overseas, or retiring. And seeing how gutted everyone was, you don’t forget that feeling. 

“I guess it’s pretty typical how it’s all worked out again, with another quarter-final against them. With that, there’s a good opportunity to make it personal, bring a bit of edge, maybe a bit more than what you would normally. Trying to get one back is going to be massive.”

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Comments

24 Comments
S
SC 5 days ago

I think every All Black supporter wants to see Love start all 3 tests in the Nations Cup at 10 and then evaluate his performances to see if he deserves to start the tests in South Africa or not.


My suspicion is that with Caleb Tangitua no longer available to play right wing and no other pure wing in NZ eligible who has his express pace, that Will Jordan will be shifted to right wing as he does have great pace and obviously a prolific try scorer on the wing.


This will also allow Damian McKenzie to start at fullback which makes a 6-2 bench a legit option without much risk.

B
B 6 days ago

Both teams welcome back current AB’s and Wallabies with fringe players looking to showcase their cause for inclusion…


Playoffs aren't gimmes, but home ground advantage and the crowd support to unleash on a beefed up Brumbies mob…’Canes by a lot less than 45-12 in Round 11…

L
Lou Cifer 5 days ago

66-12 currently😁

M
MM 5 days ago

Just watching game live now B and guess what the score is at 57 mins? 45-12!!

H
Hurrifan 6 days ago

looking forward to this qualifying final in welly, sounds like there's some old demons the boys are looking to shake off… can't wait to see the chemistry at full force.

H
Hurrifan 5 days ago

sorry retract this, it was a nice little training match for the lads🙂

H
Hammer Head 6 days ago

Let’s just call him the best flyhalf in the world and be done with it.

J
JW 5 days ago

Save that praise for Dmac.

C
ColinK 6 days ago

I think that position is taken by the brilliant Boks 10. But Love is the talent the ABs need to rejuvenate their attacking game, so we will be happy just to get him some game time and let him develop. The combo with Roigard is impressive, but its only been tested at Super Rugby level so far. We will see, I am hopeful. It is very wet in Wellington today for the first SRP playoff so it will be his first real test to adapt.

T
TokoRFC 6 days ago

Oh yes.


He is the best flyhalf in the world, and in fact the flyest flyhalf to have ever half flown not to mention the 1st of all fives, he’s simply a 10 out of 10, number 10 and the first to receiver for good reason, even if he’s a little standoffish.


/s


But yeah, let’s see how he goes for a full season first. I do want to see him at 10 for the ABs this year though

B
Bazzallina 6 days ago

Arguably best looking

U
Utiku Old Boy 6 days ago

If you say so.

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Comments on RugbyPass

f
frandinand 7 minutes ago
Is the magic thread of Super Rugby in need of a new pattern?

Uneducated bullshit if you ask me.

521 Go to comments
f
frandinand 10 minutes ago
Is the magic thread of Super Rugby in need of a new pattern?

I’m sorry but I don’t think a voluntary system would work. The super teams have an expanded squad for a reason. Best example is last week the Crusaders were forced to use a player from the extended squad because of injuries to their props.

I think they would ask of the system you propose what’s in it for us. And the answer is quite obvious; nothing.



...

521 Go to comments
P
PMcD 34 minutes ago
Ireland or New Zealand? Who is really South Africa’s greatest rugby rival?

I think ENG will struggle until Autumn.

They have lost Baxter (LHP) & Stuart (THP), Itoje will be rested and the Curry’s would benefit from a full pre season but you should see our first choice backline coming through this summer but they need the forwards to return to test the real quality of the team, hence why I think they will struggle until the Autumn.



...

74 Go to comments
c
cnw 45 minutes ago
Ireland or New Zealand? Who is really South Africa’s greatest rugby rival?

As ever PMcD a balanced perspective! Now when do we get to have a hard look at the English!

74 Go to comments
S
Spew_81 48 minutes ago
Ireland or New Zealand? Who is really South Africa’s greatest rugby rival?

There was a lot of midfield talent at that time. But, of that group, Aki had the best prospects at the time he left.

74 Go to comments
C
CC 49 minutes ago
Tony Brown to jump ship from Springboks to All Blacks

Very true, but I've come to enjoy beating NZ, and don't want to lose that feeling 😁

112 Go to comments
T
Tom 1 hour ago
Ireland or New Zealand? Who is really South Africa’s greatest rugby rival?

😁

74 Go to comments
u
unknown 1 hour ago
Exeter end Saracens era as England star makes statement to Borthwick

Love this!!

3 Go to comments
G
GS 1 hour ago
Ireland or New Zealand? Who is really South Africa’s greatest rugby rival?

JGP and Lowe played for the Māori ABs - so an NZ rep side- and then all 3 players played Super Rugby, which is the tier below international representation. So not exactly “unrated” in an NZ sense.

Just a reality that 1. NZ was asset-rich at the time in players in their positions and thus a pretty tough ask to break into the likes of the ABs, and 2. IRFU could offer them deals that paid them much more than they could earn in NZ - unless they broke into the ABs (which is still an issue as seen by the exodus of players from our Super teams in 2025/26, where salaries in Japan are supposed to be 3X or 4X what non-AB players can earn in NZ).



...

74 Go to comments
P
PMcD 1 hour ago
Ireland or New Zealand? Who is really South Africa’s greatest rugby rival?

That was a low blow Tom but it did make me laugh. 🤣🤣

74 Go to comments
B
Bazzallina 1 hour ago
Ireland or New Zealand? Who is really South Africa’s greatest rugby rival?

Bundee played a lot of 13 in Suoer 12 has really been where he has thrived where his footwork at line gets used best his soft skills improved massively over the years

74 Go to comments
B
Bazzallina 1 hour ago
Ireland or New Zealand? Who is really South Africa’s greatest rugby rival?

Ireland have been great and I am not going to write them totally off the board for 27 behind 8 ball yup but you make 1/4s you only have to win 3 in a row and Farrell is a superb coach they might need some whistle( or a card) and a bounce of the ball or 2 but enough class there to see them thru ..cotton wool some if their old dudes over next year and half that goes for clubland as well

74 Go to comments
A
Andrew Nichols 1 hour ago
Ireland or New Zealand? Who is really South Africa’s greatest rugby rival?

Cant take this seriously.

74 Go to comments
D
DP 2 hours ago
Ireland or New Zealand? Who is really South Africa’s greatest rugby rival?

Ireland is in the conversation for now however that mangling in their last encounter with the Boks was tectonic. Where is the next gen of Irish players? Leinster clinging on against an average Stormers side confirmed as much to me. Ireland need new blood and new ideas, Farrell is all out of ideas and I can’t see any youngsters of note coming through.

74 Go to comments
B
Bazzallina 2 hours ago
Ireland or New Zealand? Who is really South Africa’s greatest rugby rival?

Problem JGP I don’t think he was even the second choice at canes his defense has become far more robust over the years

74 Go to comments
B
BigMack 2 hours ago
Malachi Wrampling's debut Blues season ends in suspension

Good to hear..that’s what we need! Will def keep an eye on how he progresses.

9 Go to comments
J
JW 2 hours ago
Is the magic thread of Super Rugby in need of a new pattern?

No, you said the bottom of the two tables

If you put up the bottom half of the two tables [Top 14 clubs v SRP] there would be only one winner OTS….



...

521 Go to comments
T
TokoRFC 2 hours ago
Is the magic thread of Super Rugby in need of a new pattern?

Yes exactly, Taigh Bearne is another in that rare mould.

Though I really believe PSdT is genuinely one of the greatest players I’ve seen for his ability to do both immensely for 80mins and somehow find another gear in the biggest of matches. We won’t see someone reach his level for a long time I reckon



...

521 Go to comments
P
PMcD 2 hours ago
Ireland or New Zealand? Who is really South Africa’s greatest rugby rival?

I think the AB’s will be closer than you think but it’s a big ask to topple such a good side at short notice.

The real acid test will be the RWC and how competitive they are once they have the squad settled and no room for excuses.



...

74 Go to comments
J
JW 2 hours ago
Is the magic thread of Super Rugby in need of a new pattern?

Fair enough, I forget half of top 14 make it to finals, but you’re being disingenuous again comparing the bottom of Top 14 to bottom of SR. It’s a normal league, theres no reason why it should be any better than Top 14 (when you exclude the promoted team like cnw did).

521 Go to comments
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