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International

Tana Umaga's 'shine' concession shows NZR aware of new reality

HAMILTON, NEW ZEALAND - DECEMBER 03: Maori All Black coach Clayton McMillan and Moana Pacifika coach Tana Umaga during the Powhiri welcome for both the Moana Pasifika and the Maori All Blacks at Turangawaewae Marae on December 03, 2020 in Hamilton, New Zealand. (Photo by Phil Walter/Getty Images)
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1 Comment

I’ve fielded some odd requests over the years, but none stranger than this next one.

Years ago, while I was largely writing about cricket for a living, a teacher invited me to a school hostel in Hawke’s Bay to talk to Israel Dagg.

The future All Black was a fast bowler of significant promise back then, but slightly wayward outside school hours and also in high demand from professional rugby teams.

The thinking – which I never understood – was that if I told him to stick with cricket and to be a good boy, everything would work out fine. I’ve never been able to talk anyone into anything, and Dagg was no exception.

Despite being a rising star on the Central Districts cricket scene, along with Marlborough’s Joey Wheeler, Dagg left school and walked straight into a development contract with a Super Rugby franchise. Wheeler, with whom Dagg shared the new ball in CD age-group teams, did the same.

I thought of the two of them this week as I read comments about rugby’s preeminence in New Zealand from leading player agent Bruce Sharrock and incoming All Blacks assistant coach Tana Umaga.

Sharrock, who made his name negotiating deals on behalf of a number of prominent rugby players, said rugby league was becoming more alluring for talented school leavers. To back up his point, he rattled off the names of players who recently declined rugby contracts in favour of signing with NRL teams.

Umaga, meanwhile, was quoted as saying the All Blacks had lost their “shine” and that the lustre of the jersey needed improving lest we lose players to rival codes or countries.

Before you can remedy a situation, first you have to acknowledge it.

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Time was — let’s say 20 years ago, in the cases of Dagg and Wheeler — when talented teens didn’t really have a decision to make. Given a choice between being an All Black or a Black Cap, there was only one option.

Rugby was glamorous, it paid well, offered travel, prestige and potentially a status and career path that lasted long after your playing days.

I imagine many people in New Zealand would have their own stories of young men who instinctively chose a career in rugby despite the ability to have pursued other sports. Just as rugby in this country, as a collective, became all too familiar with this situation as well.

It wasn’t a case of having to recruit players – or even treat them well once you got them – kids were falling over themselves for any opportunity in the 15-man game.

I didn’t look at what Sharrock and Umaga said and feel shock or disappointment. No, I was actually encouraged.

My occasional disgruntlement with rugby — whether it be administrators, coaches, players, media, whoever — has always been around complacency. Getting fat and satisfied on previous deeds and talking a good game rather than delivering one.

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To see two influential figures in our game acknowledge issues or challenges is heartening. It shows a pleasing honesty and humility from a game that had a monopoly on the nation’s talent and the public’s affections.

There’s a recurring theme to the things I’ve written of late, and it’s this: people acknowledging things haven’t been great and taking steps to fix them.

I now have some confidence in New Zealand Rugby being able to consistently make good decisions, and I also have a strong belief that the public will be prouder of Dave Rennie’s All Blacks than they have been of the team in years.

That, in turn, will help create a sport and a culture that aspiring athletes want to be a part of.

Rugby got used to having first pick. It knew the likes of Leon MacDonald, Kieran Read and Will Jordan – no matter how good they were at cricket – would always opt to be rugby players.

Perhaps not everyone does now, but at least the game has recognised that.

If rugby’s powerbrokers continue to understand that they actually have to sell the game to the masses – rather than just sit back and have us flock to them – the game will be in good stead for generations to come.

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Comments

1 Comment
K
KwAussie 5 days ago

100% there are now threats there never were. The NRL is able to pay young players more than rugby and it’s an easier game to play and watch so it does attract a lot of younger players. NZR needs to market their advantages better and not hide in the sand thinking it’s all good.


Just don’t do what the muppets at RA do and think that somehow signing high profile mungo players will make rugby better. Every kid in Australia knows the easiest way to be a Wallaby is to go to league and then come back. RA have made the Wallaby jersey the cheapest in world rugby and worth nothing because they give it away free to people who have never demonstrated they deserve it.

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Comments on RugbyPass

c
cnw 15 minutes ago
Ireland or New Zealand? Who is really South Africa’s greatest rugby rival?

Ok - I sense that a number of teams are using the July series to expose players to test rugby. Part of that may be because if injury or fatigue. But even so should be good to see how the next tier goes.

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R
Rugby3 17 minutes ago
Rassie Erasmus hails the 'remarkable difference' Tony Brown has made to Boks

Eddie Jones made a remarkable difference to the Springboks too, until he lost it.

5 Go to comments
f
frandinand 19 minutes ago
Is the magic thread of Super Rugby in need of a new pattern?

It is totally unforgivable to back an Australian coach to the bitter end when he came close to destroying Australian rugby. That’s blind patriotism and that is what you are consistently guilty of.

I note that in one of your earlier posts you were a supporter of Trump.



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f
frandinand 25 minutes ago
Is the magic thread of Super Rugby in need of a new pattern?

Uneducated bullshit if you ask me.

522 Go to comments
f
frandinand 28 minutes ago
Is the magic thread of Super Rugby in need of a new pattern?

I’m sorry but I don’t think a voluntary system would work. The super teams have an expanded squad for a reason. Best example is last week the Crusaders were forced to use a player from the extended squad because of injuries to their props.

I think they would ask of the system you propose what’s in it for us. And the answer is quite obvious; nothing.



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P
PMcD 52 minutes ago
Ireland or New Zealand? Who is really South Africa’s greatest rugby rival?

I think ENG will struggle until Autumn.

They have lost Baxter (LHP) & Stuart (THP), Itoje will be rested and the Curry’s would benefit from a full pre season but you should see our first choice backline coming through this summer but they need the forwards to return to test the real quality of the team, hence why I think they will struggle until the Autumn.



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c
cnw 1 hour ago
Ireland or New Zealand? Who is really South Africa’s greatest rugby rival?

As ever PMcD a balanced perspective! Now when do we get to have a hard look at the English!

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S
Spew_81 1 hour ago
Ireland or New Zealand? Who is really South Africa’s greatest rugby rival?

There was a lot of midfield talent at that time. But, of that group, Aki had the best prospects at the time he left.

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C
CC 1 hour ago
Tony Brown to jump ship from Springboks to All Blacks

Very true, but I've come to enjoy beating NZ, and don't want to lose that feeling 😁

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T
Tom 1 hour ago
Ireland or New Zealand? Who is really South Africa’s greatest rugby rival?

😁

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u
unknown 1 hour ago
Exeter end Saracens era as England star makes statement to Borthwick

Love this!!

3 Go to comments
G
GS 1 hour ago
Ireland or New Zealand? Who is really South Africa’s greatest rugby rival?

JGP and Lowe played for the Māori ABs - so an NZ rep side- and then all 3 players played Super Rugby, which is the tier below international representation. So not exactly “unrated” in an NZ sense.

Just a reality that 1. NZ was asset-rich at the time in players in their positions and thus a pretty tough ask to break into the likes of the ABs, and 2. IRFU could offer them deals that paid them much more than they could earn in NZ - unless they broke into the ABs (which is still an issue as seen by the exodus of players from our Super teams in 2025/26, where salaries in Japan are supposed to be 3X or 4X what non-AB players can earn in NZ).



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P
PMcD 1 hour ago
Ireland or New Zealand? Who is really South Africa’s greatest rugby rival?

That was a low blow Tom but it did make me laugh. 🤣🤣

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B
Bazzallina 2 hours ago
Ireland or New Zealand? Who is really South Africa’s greatest rugby rival?

Bundee played a lot of 13 in Suoer 12 has really been where he has thrived where his footwork at line gets used best his soft skills improved massively over the years

75 Go to comments
B
Bazzallina 2 hours ago
Ireland or New Zealand? Who is really South Africa’s greatest rugby rival?

Ireland have been great and I am not going to write them totally off the board for 27 behind 8 ball yup but you make 1/4s you only have to win 3 in a row and Farrell is a superb coach they might need some whistle( or a card) and a bounce of the ball or 2 but enough class there to see them thru ..cotton wool some if their old dudes over next year and half that goes for clubland as well

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A
Andrew Nichols 2 hours ago
Ireland or New Zealand? Who is really South Africa’s greatest rugby rival?

Cant take this seriously.

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D
DP 2 hours ago
Ireland or New Zealand? Who is really South Africa’s greatest rugby rival?

Ireland is in the conversation for now however that mangling in their last encounter with the Boks was tectonic. Where is the next gen of Irish players? Leinster clinging on against an average Stormers side confirmed as much to me. Ireland need new blood and new ideas, Farrell is all out of ideas and I can’t see any youngsters of note coming through.

75 Go to comments
B
Bazzallina 2 hours ago
Ireland or New Zealand? Who is really South Africa’s greatest rugby rival?

Problem JGP I don’t think he was even the second choice at canes his defense has become far more robust over the years

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B
BigMack 2 hours ago
Malachi Wrampling's debut Blues season ends in suspension

Good to hear..that’s what we need! Will def keep an eye on how he progresses.

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J
JW 2 hours ago
Is the magic thread of Super Rugby in need of a new pattern?

No, you said the bottom of the two tables

If you put up the bottom half of the two tables [Top 14 clubs v SRP] there would be only one winner OTS….



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522 Go to comments
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