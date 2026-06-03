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Super Rugby Pacific

'He was always a bit jealous of me': Segner on his First XV captain Fainga'anuku

CHRISTCHURCH, NEW ZEALAND - MARCH 14: Rivez Reihana, Sevu Reece and Leicester Fainga'anuku of Crusaders celebrate following the round five Super Rugby match between Crusaders and Highlanders at Apollo Projects Stadium, on March 14, 2026, in Christchurch, New Zealand. (Photo by Joe Allison/Getty Images)
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One of the names at the forefront of the All Blacks bolter conversations is heading to the 2026 Super Rugby Pacific qualifying finals, where he’ll be lining up against not only his former First XV captain, but the first friend he made after moving to New Zealand to pursue his rugby dream as a young teenager.

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Anton Segner and the Blues are Christchurch-bound for the first week of the playoffs, looking to do what no team has done before and beat the Crusaders at their home ground during the knockout stages.

Segner has been selected to wear his preferred No.7 jersey for the contest in the continued absence of Dalton Papali’i. The Tasman product had started at openside flanker just three times in four years coming into the 2026 campaign, but is now cemented as the future of the position for the Blues with Papali’i’s impending departure.

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Since debuting for the club in 2022, he’s started at blindside flanker 24 times and No.8 five times.

“I wear the number seven on my back, but my role, apart from what side of the scrum I’m on, doesn’t really change, because I’m still in the lineout and I still do everything that traditionally a six would do,” Segner told the Aotearoa Rugby Pod.

“But there’s aspects of all three (loose forward positions) that I like. I definitely enjoy seven, because you’re a bit quicker to the first breakdown, and you can have a look at that a bit more, and obviously the defensive aspect that you get, you’re involved around the collision more, which I enjoy. But then, as a traditional six, you’re obviously involved with the lineout and the set piece more, and over the last few years, I’ve really enjoyed that part of the game too. And then at No.8, when there is an opportunity to play number eight, I enjoy the ball-carrying aspect of that too.

“So I enjoy all three. But if I had to pick one, seven is pretty fun.”

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With his latest performance in the Blues’ loss against the Chiefs, Segner overtook lock Sam Darry as the Blues’ most-used lineout jumper this season, and has two more lineout steals to his name than the All Black second-row.

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Even while playing him at openside, Blues coach Vern Cotter continues to utilise Segner’s lineout abilities, a sign that the game has become more skill-set-oriented than strictly sticking to the positional roles of your jersey number.

The 24-year-old said he “100 per cent” agreed that the loose forward roles have largely now morphed into one.

“We’re hybrids, that’s for sure. We’re one of those positions that has to be able to do everything. I mean, we have to tackle, we have to run, we have to be good at set piece, we have to pass the ball and have all those skill sets. So, it’s definitely challenging, and we have to work hard on top of it; everyone’s supposed to work hard, but I think, as loosies, the running meters combined with the collisions that you’re involved with, I think it’s right up there.”

Opposite Segner at this weekend’s sold-out One New Zealand Stadium will be Leicester Fainga’anuku, who shifted from the backline into the loose forwards 11 weeks into the Crusaders’ season and has found a new home for himself in the pack.

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The pair are far from strangers.

“It’s funny because he was my first ever mate when I first came to New Zealand. I went to Nelson College with him, and he was my first XV captain my first year here,” Segner, who moved from Germany to New Zealand in 2017, reflected with a grin

“Because of who he was, first XV captain, and because he was Leicester, he was able to get me a Year 13 room, although I was just Year 11. And I’m pretty sure that year, 2017, was the first time we spoke about him playing in the loose forwards, because I was obviously a loose forward coming over here, and he was always a bit jealous of me that I was a loose forward, and he was playing fullback.

“But he was getting jackal turnovers all over the show, and that was one of the challenges that we had in between the two of us, who could get more turnovers at Nelson College.

“So it’s really cool to see him playing loose forward, because I always sort of knew that he had it in him. He loves the contact, he loves the turnover, he loves the pick and go. He’s a hell of a threat.

“I remember when we played them down there a couple of weeks ago, he put those two kicks in. It’s pretty handy when you’ve got a number seven that can step up in a pod and just chip it over the top or put a grubber through. Maybe that’s something that I have to work on myself.”

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While Segner boasts better numbers in the traditional, work-horse flanker metrics on defence, Fainga’anuku’s attacking game has lit up Super Rugby in his first season back from a two-year stint in France.

With the most carries and defenders beaten of anyone at the Crusaders, containing Fainga’anuku is one of the Blues’ top priorities for the qualifying final.

“I think it’s just being aware of him, because you don’t want to change your whole defence structure just based on one player, because it obviously opens up opportunities elsewhere,” Segner analysed.

“But we have a system that means on defence, you can’t really cover everything, but just being aware that he’s one of their main ball carriers. So if we know if we can take him out of the game, then that’s a big part of their game that’s sort of eliminated. It’s far from everything, because the Crusaders have lots to offer, but he’s obviously a big part of their game, and a good mate of mine. So I don’t want to lose him.

“When I was down there last, we got McDonald’s after the game, and I asked ‘how do you like playing in the forwards?’ He says ‘I love it, but man, it’s so busy.’

“Late in our game, one of the loosies came on and he made the shift to 13, and he said that that’s actually when he had a bit of a moment to breathe because as loose forwards you’re always doing something.

“You can see on the field he’s got padding all over, and sort of looks like an NFL player. He’s got headgear on, too. I gave him a bit of smack about the lineout straps, because they came off three minutes into the game, but I think they stay on for the rest of the game now.”

Catch the full interview with All Blacks hopeful Anton Segner on RugbyPass TV.

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Bazzallina 6 days ago

Watched this interview it was a good one

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Comments on RugbyPass

f
frandinand 12 minutes ago
Is the magic thread of Super Rugby in need of a new pattern?

Uneducated bullshit if you ask me.

521 Go to comments
f
frandinand 14 minutes ago
Is the magic thread of Super Rugby in need of a new pattern?

I’m sorry but I don’t think a voluntary system would work. The super teams have an expanded squad for a reason. Best example is last week the Crusaders were forced to use a player from the extended squad because of injuries to their props.

I think they would ask of the system you propose what’s in it for us. And the answer is quite obvious; nothing.



...

521 Go to comments
P
PMcD 39 minutes ago
Ireland or New Zealand? Who is really South Africa’s greatest rugby rival?

I think ENG will struggle until Autumn.

They have lost Baxter (LHP) & Stuart (THP), Itoje will be rested and the Curry’s would benefit from a full pre season but you should see our first choice backline coming through this summer but they need the forwards to return to test the real quality of the team, hence why I think they will struggle until the Autumn.



...

74 Go to comments
c
cnw 50 minutes ago
Ireland or New Zealand? Who is really South Africa’s greatest rugby rival?

As ever PMcD a balanced perspective! Now when do we get to have a hard look at the English!

74 Go to comments
S
Spew_81 53 minutes ago
Ireland or New Zealand? Who is really South Africa’s greatest rugby rival?

There was a lot of midfield talent at that time. But, of that group, Aki had the best prospects at the time he left.

74 Go to comments
C
CC 53 minutes ago
Tony Brown to jump ship from Springboks to All Blacks

Very true, but I've come to enjoy beating NZ, and don't want to lose that feeling 😁

112 Go to comments
T
Tom 1 hour ago
Ireland or New Zealand? Who is really South Africa’s greatest rugby rival?

😁

74 Go to comments
u
unknown 1 hour ago
Exeter end Saracens era as England star makes statement to Borthwick

Love this!!

3 Go to comments
G
GS 1 hour ago
Ireland or New Zealand? Who is really South Africa’s greatest rugby rival?

JGP and Lowe played for the Māori ABs - so an NZ rep side- and then all 3 players played Super Rugby, which is the tier below international representation. So not exactly “unrated” in an NZ sense.

Just a reality that 1. NZ was asset-rich at the time in players in their positions and thus a pretty tough ask to break into the likes of the ABs, and 2. IRFU could offer them deals that paid them much more than they could earn in NZ - unless they broke into the ABs (which is still an issue as seen by the exodus of players from our Super teams in 2025/26, where salaries in Japan are supposed to be 3X or 4X what non-AB players can earn in NZ).



...

74 Go to comments
P
PMcD 1 hour ago
Ireland or New Zealand? Who is really South Africa’s greatest rugby rival?

That was a low blow Tom but it did make me laugh. 🤣🤣

74 Go to comments
B
Bazzallina 1 hour ago
Ireland or New Zealand? Who is really South Africa’s greatest rugby rival?

Bundee played a lot of 13 in Suoer 12 has really been where he has thrived where his footwork at line gets used best his soft skills improved massively over the years

74 Go to comments
B
Bazzallina 1 hour ago
Ireland or New Zealand? Who is really South Africa’s greatest rugby rival?

Ireland have been great and I am not going to write them totally off the board for 27 behind 8 ball yup but you make 1/4s you only have to win 3 in a row and Farrell is a superb coach they might need some whistle( or a card) and a bounce of the ball or 2 but enough class there to see them thru ..cotton wool some if their old dudes over next year and half that goes for clubland as well

74 Go to comments
A
Andrew Nichols 2 hours ago
Ireland or New Zealand? Who is really South Africa’s greatest rugby rival?

Cant take this seriously.

74 Go to comments
D
DP 2 hours ago
Ireland or New Zealand? Who is really South Africa’s greatest rugby rival?

Ireland is in the conversation for now however that mangling in their last encounter with the Boks was tectonic. Where is the next gen of Irish players? Leinster clinging on against an average Stormers side confirmed as much to me. Ireland need new blood and new ideas, Farrell is all out of ideas and I can’t see any youngsters of note coming through.

74 Go to comments
B
Bazzallina 2 hours ago
Ireland or New Zealand? Who is really South Africa’s greatest rugby rival?

Problem JGP I don’t think he was even the second choice at canes his defense has become far more robust over the years

74 Go to comments
B
BigMack 2 hours ago
Malachi Wrampling's debut Blues season ends in suspension

Good to hear..that’s what we need! Will def keep an eye on how he progresses.

9 Go to comments
J
JW 2 hours ago
Is the magic thread of Super Rugby in need of a new pattern?

No, you said the bottom of the two tables

If you put up the bottom half of the two tables [Top 14 clubs v SRP] there would be only one winner OTS….



...

521 Go to comments
T
TokoRFC 2 hours ago
Is the magic thread of Super Rugby in need of a new pattern?

Yes exactly, Taigh Bearne is another in that rare mould.

Though I really believe PSdT is genuinely one of the greatest players I’ve seen for his ability to do both immensely for 80mins and somehow find another gear in the biggest of matches. We won’t see someone reach his level for a long time I reckon



...

521 Go to comments
P
PMcD 2 hours ago
Ireland or New Zealand? Who is really South Africa’s greatest rugby rival?

I think the AB’s will be closer than you think but it’s a big ask to topple such a good side at short notice.

The real acid test will be the RWC and how competitive they are once they have the squad settled and no room for excuses.



...

74 Go to comments
J
JW 2 hours ago
Is the magic thread of Super Rugby in need of a new pattern?

Fair enough, I forget half of top 14 make it to finals, but you’re being disingenuous again comparing the bottom of Top 14 to bottom of SR. It’s a normal league, theres no reason why it should be any better than Top 14 (when you exclude the promoted team like cnw did).

521 Go to comments
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