'There is no NZ Rugby contract': Fehi Fineanganofo's situation still unchanged

Hurricanes star winger Fehi Fineanganofo’s future within New Zealand does not look likely at this stage, with no NZR contract in front of the 23-year-old according to the latest report by The Post.

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Rugby journalist Paul Cully has detailed the latest in the saga for The Post, which pours water over the bombshell report that dropped last week by podcaster Andy Rowe, who told Sports Nation that Fineanganofo’s Newcastle deal had been “blocked” by NZR.

“I have woken up this morning to some news, and it’s good news for New Zealand Rugby fans and Hurricane fans, and terrible news for the Newcastle fans,” claimed the co-host of The Good, The Bad, The Rugby alongside Jeremy Paul and Justin Marshall.

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“My sources on the ground in Newcastle are telling me they’re very, very upset that the deal is off.”

However, NZR CEO Stuart Lancaster had denied any such involvement a fortnight ago on the Rugby Direct podcast, which is against World Rugby rules.

The latest report by Cully suggests that NZR does not have a contract in front of Fineanganofo to stay, and that they will only get involved in negotiations after Fineanganofo’s representation formally request to negotiate with Newcastle Red Bulls over a potential release.

Until then NZR will not get involved, however the report suggests they are “open to negotiating” with Newcastle should that request be made.

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At this stage, Fineanganofo is still contracted to Newcastle and that is where his future lies.

There is also a reluctance on NZR’s side to set a precedent for future buyouts, with Fineanganofo’s case potentially opening up a can of worms.

When Waisake Naholo reneged on a deal with Clermont back in 2015 to pursue the Rugby World Cup with the All Blacks, the compensation likely came from the Highlanders directly.

However, should the All Blacks want to select Fehi Fineanganofo this season there is nothing to prevent Dave Rennie and his selectors from doing so until his current deal with the Hurricanes ends.