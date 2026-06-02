'There is no NZ Rugby contract': Fehi Fineanganofo's situation still unchanged

Hurricanes star winger Fehi Fineanganofo’s future within New Zealand does not look likely at this stage, with no NZR contract in front of the 23-year-old according to the latest report by The Post.
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Rugby journalist Paul Cully has detailed the latest in the saga for The Post, which pours water over the bombshell report that dropped last week by podcaster Andy Rowe, who told Sports Nation that Fineanganofo’s Newcastle deal had been “blocked” by NZR.
“I have woken up this morning to some news, and it’s good news for New Zealand Rugby fans and Hurricane fans, and terrible news for the Newcastle fans,” claimed the co-host of The Good, The Bad, The Rugby alongside Jeremy Paul and Justin Marshall.
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“My sources on the ground in Newcastle are telling me they’re very, very upset that the deal is off.”
However, NZR CEO Stuart Lancaster had denied any such involvement a fortnight ago on the Rugby Direct podcast, which is against World Rugby rules.
The latest report by Cully suggests that NZR does not have a contract in front of Fineanganofo to stay, and that they will only get involved in negotiations after Fineanganofo’s representation formally request to negotiate with Newcastle Red Bulls over a potential release.
Until then NZR will not get involved, however the report suggests they are “open to negotiating” with Newcastle should that request be made.
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At this stage, Fineanganofo is still contracted to Newcastle and that is where his future lies.
There is also a reluctance on NZR’s side to set a precedent for future buyouts, with Fineanganofo’s case potentially opening up a can of worms.
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When did SA pull out of THE RUGBY CHAMPIONSHIP?
I guess the ABs won’t win a game this year based on bad SR form eh. Oh well.
Counting TRC wins like they are the holy grail when SA didn’t even participate, that’s what Foster and Beauden fans have come to is it?
Yeah, people like the Tony Brown’s of the team do the game plans these days.
Razor and Mounga are the only common denominator of that epic Crusaders era.
I wouldn’t mind him going to SA instead of Mounga, but not ahead of two new 10s of the future (Love +1), no. Judging by the JRLO final Rennie is very comfortable giving his impact players only 10 minutes at the end, so the whole 5-10 off the bench thing looks like it will continue.
Sadly from the highlights of the Final non of the Kiwi’s looked like they were anywhere near good form. Very tight contest that won’t show well on a highlights package though.
Haha.. Razor hardly even won anything. Didn’t even win a Rugby Championship. Foster won 4 just in case you wanted to know.
So Razor didn’t come up with the game plan of the team he was HC of?
So was it really him that won 7 SR titles or his assistants? Razor covered himself in embarrassment as a test coach, and I'd guess a big part of that is he “didn’t coach”
Surely BB is gone. No 5-10 off bench. Have him around the squad for sure but I’d much rather see Love, Jacomb and Reihana as the 10s. Dmac a 15 and 10 backup.
Agree, still doesn’t change what I said though does it.
It was as close to perfect as weve ever had. All he really needed to do was to stick to his guns about Beauden Barrett being nothing more than a bench player, and give guys more than 5 or 10 minutes off the bench.
I don’t really think Razor came up with the game plan. That was more Hansen’s department imo. Foster is far worse, with a worse record. Zero coaching pedigree. Razor won 7 titles straight.
Sorry but 9 debutants playing 5mins each is NOT developing players.
Haha perfect ABs coach who completely lost and confused all his playets. Foster was clearly a better test coach by far. Razor failed in the RUGBY SENSE.
No you did that. I merely played on your point about young players not getting a good go.
Yes, he did. The most of a coach in a long time.
Copium. The truth is he was as close to perfect as any AB coach has been since Hansen started fading after 2016. He only failed in the corporates sense.
You seem to, yet again, put Mounga as some great victim of the coaches.. And No Razor didn’t introduce youth to the team. He gave a few players a few mins. He failed completely. There is not one good thing to come from Razors appointment.
Wasn’t that the whole story around how Mounga had to play 15 for u20s?
I disagree, SR has new policy that has been fire this season, and we just had Razor’s All Blacks era that had the best youth and debutant policy, psychological issues around performance and the return of Mounga not withstanding, we’ve seen in a long long time.
I agree there’s always room for improvement, it’s only a recent change were getting now, but I would argue what you are probably referring to is actually a misplaced fantasy to place Beauden Barrett as the All Black savour ever since Hansen didn’t want to bring in Mounga straight away when he came on the scene. This was then exaggerated by his name sake and also his lieutenant, Foster, in some compacity.
When did Mounga play second fiddle to Dmac? Dmac was a 15 long before Mounga became the test 10.
The point is that NZR and SR does not do development anywhere well enough. At SR level we see youth being ignored for experience and whilst I understand from a coaches ppv, it doesn’t help NZR or the ABs.
No more than Love, having been behind Dmac (apparently), no he hasn’t.
What was your point, that being forced to play second fiddle didn’t hinder Mounga’s case? Doesn’t that seem to go against your general point, or were you agreeing with me?
How old is Sam Prendergast? Not suited to test rugby? Good enough, until you’re ruined.
Players like Fehi don’t come around too often, nor slip the the cracks at a place like the Hurricanes, so I doubt the precedent is going to be a problem.
I certainly hope NZR are doing something behind the scenes, or they are doing us all a diservice. They’re happy to pull out all the stops to keep an aging star like BB or Ioane, but far too passive with our younger tallent.
There’s still an arrogance and complacency at NZR HQ that the lure Black jersey is enough to keep a young star on a low (globally) salary in the country.
But this is professional sport. Overseas clubs don’t care about that, they’ll keep going after our best underpaid young talent and pay them what they deserve.
Rennie wants to pick on form. But the current central contracting system rewards loyalty and past performances. That means Ioane is more likely to be picked than Fehi - but few would argue Ioane is the form fish.
Something needs to change - and it must start with NZR being more aggressive in retention of players with potential, just like the overseas clubs are. It can start with Fehi.
Not sure they would announce it before ABs squad announcement but I’m hoping it’s real deal at the least from LY first squad they have to replace Sevu and Carter who replaced Clarke if I remember correctly ( who I love and has a lil bit of cash in bank ) hasn’t been playing , if it’s not the case there are still some interesting options but right wing still a question mark which Fehi could do but is not I direct answer..Caleb def has black jersey cash in the bank but on form in the 11 jersey don’t think there really is a debate atm
Sounds like Andy Rowe was talking out of his Ass for a bit of clout. Muppet.
He’s a podcaster. Anything for a bit of attention.
Perhaps the podcaster was talking rubbish.
Lots of rumours floating around. There must be some truth in there somewhere. I really hope he is able to stay at the Hurricanes.
Can someone somewhere pull finger and sort this. We are 1 from 6 against the Boks - we don’t have the luxury of leaving out players in top form.
As the article says, he can still be selected for the Rivalry tour. It’s more the WC we are concerned about.
Who are you dropping to fit him in? Clarke?
I think it’s time for the next AB’s coach, to have overseas players available for selection, as part of the contract. Too much fcuking about, surely it’s inevitable, so just pull trigger and move on.
I prefer a Giteau type clause that allows any NZ player who has played 7 years of Super Rugby to be allowed to play overseas and still be able to be selected for All Blacks.
Most Super Rugby players sign their first full contract at 21 or 22 years old and would play their prime years in Super Rugby until 28 or 29 when they are at their highest market value and then Japan or UK or France can pick up their wage bill.
Plus by late 20s, a new environment and challenge may be very rejuvenating for players, just ask Jordie Barrett.
100% NO. That will see all ABs sign OS.