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International

'There is no NZ Rugby contract': Fehi Fineanganofo's situation still unchanged

Hurricanes Fehi Fineanganofo looks on during round 11 Super Rugby Pacific match between the Hurricanes and Brumbies at One New Zealand Stadium in Christchurch on April 25, 2026. (Photo by Sanka VIDANAGAMA / AFP via Getty Images)
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36 Comments

Hurricanes star winger Fehi Fineanganofo’s future within New Zealand does not look likely at this stage, with no NZR contract in front of the 23-year-old according to the latest report by The Post.

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Rugby journalist Paul Cully has detailed the latest in the saga for The Post, which pours water over the bombshell report that dropped last week by podcaster Andy Rowe, who told Sports Nation that Fineanganofo’s Newcastle deal had been “blocked” by NZR.

“I have woken up this morning to some news, and it’s good news for New Zealand Rugby fans and Hurricane fans, and terrible news for the Newcastle fans,” claimed the co-host of The Good, The Bad, The Rugby alongside Jeremy Paul and Justin Marshall.

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“My sources on the ground in Newcastle are telling me they’re very, very upset that the deal is off.”

However, NZR CEO Stuart Lancaster had denied any such involvement a fortnight ago on the Rugby Direct podcast, which is against World Rugby rules.

The latest report by Cully suggests that NZR does not have a contract in front of Fineanganofo to stay, and that they will only get involved in negotiations after Fineanganofo’s representation formally request to negotiate with Newcastle Red Bulls over a potential release.

Until then NZR will not get involved, however the report suggests they are “open to negotiating” with Newcastle should that request be made.

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At this stage, Fineanganofo is still contracted to Newcastle and that is where his future lies.

There is also a reluctance on NZR’s side to set a precedent for future buyouts, with Fineanganofo’s case potentially opening up a can of worms.

When Waisake Naholo reneged on a deal with Clermont back in 2015 to pursue the Rugby World Cup with the All Blacks, the compensation likely came from the Highlanders directly.

However, should the All Blacks want to select Fehi Fineanganofo this season there is nothing to prevent Dave Rennie and his selectors from doing so until his current deal with the Hurricanes ends.

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Comments

36 Comments
O
Over the sideline 2 days ago

When did SA pull out of THE RUGBY CHAMPIONSHIP?

I guess the ABs won’t win a game this year based on bad SR form eh. Oh well.

J
JW 2 days ago

Counting TRC wins like they are the holy grail when SA didn’t even participate, that’s what Foster and Beauden fans have come to is it?


Yeah, people like the Tony Brown’s of the team do the game plans these days.


Razor and Mounga are the only common denominator of that epic Crusaders era.


I wouldn’t mind him going to SA instead of Mounga, but not ahead of two new 10s of the future (Love +1), no. Judging by the JRLO final Rennie is very comfortable giving his impact players only 10 minutes at the end, so the whole 5-10 off the bench thing looks like it will continue.


Sadly from the highlights of the Final non of the Kiwi’s looked like they were anywhere near good form. Very tight contest that won’t show well on a highlights package though.

O
Over the sideline 3 days ago

Haha.. Razor hardly even won anything. Didn’t even win a Rugby Championship. Foster won 4 just in case you wanted to know.

So Razor didn’t come up with the game plan of the team he was HC of?

So was it really him that won 7 SR titles or his assistants? Razor covered himself in embarrassment as a test coach, and I'd guess a big part of that is he “didn’t coach”

Surely BB is gone. No 5-10 off bench. Have him around the squad for sure but I’d much rather see Love, Jacomb and Reihana as the 10s. Dmac a 15 and 10 backup.

J
JW 3 days ago

Agree, still doesn’t change what I said though does it.


It was as close to perfect as weve ever had. All he really needed to do was to stick to his guns about Beauden Barrett being nothing more than a bench player, and give guys more than 5 or 10 minutes off the bench.


I don’t really think Razor came up with the game plan. That was more Hansen’s department imo. Foster is far worse, with a worse record. Zero coaching pedigree. Razor won 7 titles straight.

O
Over the sideline 3 days ago

Sorry but 9 debutants playing 5mins each is NOT developing players.

Haha perfect ABs coach who completely lost and confused all his playets. Foster was clearly a better test coach by far. Razor failed in the RUGBY SENSE.

J
JW 4 days ago

You seem to, yet again, put Mounga as some great victim of the coaches

No you did that. I merely played on your point about young players not getting a good go.

And No Razor didn’t introduce youth to the team.

Yes, he did. The most of a coach in a long time.


Copium. The truth is he was as close to perfect as any AB coach has been since Hansen started fading after 2016. He only failed in the corporates sense.

O
Over the sideline 4 days ago

You seem to, yet again, put Mounga as some great victim of the coaches.. And No Razor didn’t introduce youth to the team. He gave a few players a few mins. He failed completely. There is not one good thing to come from Razors appointment.

J
JW 5 days ago

Wasn’t that the whole story around how Mounga had to play 15 for u20s?


I disagree, SR has new policy that has been fire this season, and we just had Razor’s All Blacks era that had the best youth and debutant policy, psychological issues around performance and the return of Mounga not withstanding, we’ve seen in a long long time.


I agree there’s always room for improvement, it’s only a recent change were getting now, but I would argue what you are probably referring to is actually a misplaced fantasy to place Beauden Barrett as the All Black savour ever since Hansen didn’t want to bring in Mounga straight away when he came on the scene. This was then exaggerated by his name sake and also his lieutenant, Foster, in some compacity.

O
Over the sideline 5 days ago

When did Mounga play second fiddle to Dmac? Dmac was a 15 long before Mounga became the test 10.

The point is that NZR and SR does not do development anywhere well enough. At SR level we see youth being ignored for experience and whilst I understand from a coaches ppv, it doesn’t help NZR or the ABs.

J
JW 5 days ago

No more than Love, having been behind Dmac (apparently), no he hasn’t.


What was your point, that being forced to play second fiddle didn’t hinder Mounga’s case? Doesn’t that seem to go against your general point, or were you agreeing with me?


How old is Sam Prendergast? Not suited to test rugby? Good enough, until you’re ruined.

J
JW 6 days ago

Players like Fehi don’t come around too often, nor slip the the cracks at a place like the Hurricanes, so I doubt the precedent is going to be a problem.

j
johnz 7 days ago

I certainly hope NZR are doing something behind the scenes, or they are doing us all a diservice. They’re happy to pull out all the stops to keep an aging star like BB or Ioane, but far too passive with our younger tallent.


There’s still an arrogance and complacency at NZR HQ that the lure Black jersey is enough to keep a young star on a low (globally) salary in the country.


But this is professional sport. Overseas clubs don’t care about that, they’ll keep going after our best underpaid young talent and pay them what they deserve.


Rennie wants to pick on form. But the current central contracting system rewards loyalty and past performances. That means Ioane is more likely to be picked than Fehi - but few would argue Ioane is the form fish.


Something needs to change - and it must start with NZR being more aggressive in retention of players with potential, just like the overseas clubs are. It can start with Fehi.

B
Bazzallina 7 days ago

Not sure they would announce it before ABs squad announcement but I’m hoping it’s real deal at the least from LY first squad they have to replace Sevu and Carter who replaced Clarke if I remember correctly ( who I love and has a lil bit of cash in bank ) hasn’t been playing , if it’s not the case there are still some interesting options but right wing still a question mark which Fehi could do but is not I direct answer..Caleb def has black jersey cash in the bank but on form in the 11 jersey don’t think there really is a debate atm

u
unknown 7 days ago

Sounds like Andy Rowe was talking out of his Ass for a bit of clout. Muppet.

u
unknown 7 days ago

He’s a podcaster. Anything for a bit of attention.

S
SB 7 days ago

Perhaps the podcaster was talking rubbish.

s
smartalec 7 days ago

Lots of rumours floating around. There must be some truth in there somewhere. I really hope he is able to stay at the Hurricanes.

c
cnw 7 days ago

Can someone somewhere pull finger and sort this. We are 1 from 6 against the Boks - we don’t have the luxury of leaving out players in top form.

J
JW 6 days ago

As the article says, he can still be selected for the Rivalry tour. It’s more the WC we are concerned about.

O
Over the sideline 7 days ago

Who are you dropping to fit him in? Clarke?

R
Rick Clark 7 days ago

I think it’s time for the next AB’s coach, to have overseas players available for selection, as part of the contract. Too much fcuking about, surely it’s inevitable, so just pull trigger and move on.

S
SC 7 days ago

I prefer a Giteau type clause that allows any NZ player who has played 7 years of Super Rugby to be allowed to play overseas and still be able to be selected for All Blacks.


Most Super Rugby players sign their first full contract at 21 or 22 years old and would play their prime years in Super Rugby until 28 or 29 when they are at their highest market value and then Japan or UK or France can pick up their wage bill.


Plus by late 20s, a new environment and challenge may be very rejuvenating for players, just ask Jordie Barrett.

O
Over the sideline 7 days ago

100% NO. That will see all ABs sign OS.

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c
cnw 16 minutes ago
Ireland or New Zealand? Who is really South Africa’s greatest rugby rival?

Ok - I sense that a number of teams are using the July series to expose players to test rugby. Part of that may be because if injury or fatigue. But even so should be good to see how the next tier goes.

75 Go to comments
R
Rugby3 18 minutes ago
Rassie Erasmus hails the 'remarkable difference' Tony Brown has made to Boks

Eddie Jones made a remarkable difference to the Springboks too, until he lost it.

5 Go to comments
f
frandinand 20 minutes ago
Is the magic thread of Super Rugby in need of a new pattern?

It is totally unforgivable to back an Australian coach to the bitter end when he came close to destroying Australian rugby. That’s blind patriotism and that is what you are consistently guilty of.

I note that in one of your earlier posts you were a supporter of Trump.



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522 Go to comments
f
frandinand 26 minutes ago
Is the magic thread of Super Rugby in need of a new pattern?

Uneducated bullshit if you ask me.

522 Go to comments
f
frandinand 29 minutes ago
Is the magic thread of Super Rugby in need of a new pattern?

I’m sorry but I don’t think a voluntary system would work. The super teams have an expanded squad for a reason. Best example is last week the Crusaders were forced to use a player from the extended squad because of injuries to their props.

I think they would ask of the system you propose what’s in it for us. And the answer is quite obvious; nothing.



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522 Go to comments
P
PMcD 53 minutes ago
Ireland or New Zealand? Who is really South Africa’s greatest rugby rival?

I think ENG will struggle until Autumn.

They have lost Baxter (LHP) & Stuart (THP), Itoje will be rested and the Curry’s would benefit from a full pre season but you should see our first choice backline coming through this summer but they need the forwards to return to test the real quality of the team, hence why I think they will struggle until the Autumn.



...

75 Go to comments
c
cnw 1 hour ago
Ireland or New Zealand? Who is really South Africa’s greatest rugby rival?

As ever PMcD a balanced perspective! Now when do we get to have a hard look at the English!

75 Go to comments
S
Spew_81 1 hour ago
Ireland or New Zealand? Who is really South Africa’s greatest rugby rival?

There was a lot of midfield talent at that time. But, of that group, Aki had the best prospects at the time he left.

75 Go to comments
C
CC 1 hour ago
Tony Brown to jump ship from Springboks to All Blacks

Very true, but I've come to enjoy beating NZ, and don't want to lose that feeling 😁

112 Go to comments
T
Tom 1 hour ago
Ireland or New Zealand? Who is really South Africa’s greatest rugby rival?

😁

75 Go to comments
u
unknown 1 hour ago
Exeter end Saracens era as England star makes statement to Borthwick

Love this!!

3 Go to comments
G
GS 1 hour ago
Ireland or New Zealand? Who is really South Africa’s greatest rugby rival?

JGP and Lowe played for the Māori ABs - so an NZ rep side- and then all 3 players played Super Rugby, which is the tier below international representation. So not exactly “unrated” in an NZ sense.

Just a reality that 1. NZ was asset-rich at the time in players in their positions and thus a pretty tough ask to break into the likes of the ABs, and 2. IRFU could offer them deals that paid them much more than they could earn in NZ - unless they broke into the ABs (which is still an issue as seen by the exodus of players from our Super teams in 2025/26, where salaries in Japan are supposed to be 3X or 4X what non-AB players can earn in NZ).



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75 Go to comments
P
PMcD 1 hour ago
Ireland or New Zealand? Who is really South Africa’s greatest rugby rival?

That was a low blow Tom but it did make me laugh. 🤣🤣

75 Go to comments
B
Bazzallina 2 hours ago
Ireland or New Zealand? Who is really South Africa’s greatest rugby rival?

Bundee played a lot of 13 in Suoer 12 has really been where he has thrived where his footwork at line gets used best his soft skills improved massively over the years

75 Go to comments
B
Bazzallina 2 hours ago
Ireland or New Zealand? Who is really South Africa’s greatest rugby rival?

Ireland have been great and I am not going to write them totally off the board for 27 behind 8 ball yup but you make 1/4s you only have to win 3 in a row and Farrell is a superb coach they might need some whistle( or a card) and a bounce of the ball or 2 but enough class there to see them thru ..cotton wool some if their old dudes over next year and half that goes for clubland as well

75 Go to comments
A
Andrew Nichols 2 hours ago
Ireland or New Zealand? Who is really South Africa’s greatest rugby rival?

Cant take this seriously.

75 Go to comments
D
DP 2 hours ago
Ireland or New Zealand? Who is really South Africa’s greatest rugby rival?

Ireland is in the conversation for now however that mangling in their last encounter with the Boks was tectonic. Where is the next gen of Irish players? Leinster clinging on against an average Stormers side confirmed as much to me. Ireland need new blood and new ideas, Farrell is all out of ideas and I can’t see any youngsters of note coming through.

75 Go to comments
B
Bazzallina 2 hours ago
Ireland or New Zealand? Who is really South Africa’s greatest rugby rival?

Problem JGP I don’t think he was even the second choice at canes his defense has become far more robust over the years

75 Go to comments
B
BigMack 2 hours ago
Malachi Wrampling's debut Blues season ends in suspension

Good to hear..that’s what we need! Will def keep an eye on how he progresses.

9 Go to comments
J
JW 2 hours ago
Is the magic thread of Super Rugby in need of a new pattern?

No, you said the bottom of the two tables

If you put up the bottom half of the two tables [Top 14 clubs v SRP] there would be only one winner OTS….



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522 Go to comments
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