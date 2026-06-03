Quade Cooper added to All Blacks coverage team as free-to-air games move

Ex-Wallaby Quade Cooper is a surprise inclusion in Sky Sport’s coverage plan for the 2026 All Blacks fixtures, which also includes the return of delayed, free-to-air games.
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The 80-cap ex-Wallaby will join the broadcast team for the All Blacks’ opening Test of the year against France in Christchurch, with ex-All Black-turned social media figure Lima Sopoaga also brought on board to lead a refreshed social video coverage plan.
In 2020, Cooper was recalled to the Wallabies after two years out of the international game by then-Wallabies coach Dave Rennie and has now moved into coaching in Japan at the Division 2 club Hanazono Kintetsu Liners, for whom he played until hanging up his boots last year. Cooper will lean on both experiences and share his insights on the new All Blacks coach.
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The 38-year-old is now 15 years removed from the centrepiece of his beef with former All Blacks captain Richie McCaw, a play in which Cooper struck McCaw with his knee. He apologised for the act in person years later.
While the Kiwi-born coach will offer expert analysis in the season opener, familiar analysts Justin Marshall, Jeff Wilson and Mils Muliaina will resume their respective roles as full-time contributors.
Commentary will be led by Jeff McTainsh, Grant Nisbett and Tony Johnson, with host coverage presented by Laura McGoldrick and Kirstie Stanway.
Stephen Donald, Ben Castle, Joey Wheeler and Angus Ta’avao will be on hand for additional comments, analysis and punditry.
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“We’ve assembled one of the strongest All Blacks broadcast teams in the country, and with the addition of Quade Cooper and an expanded focus on social coverage, we’re excited to bring fans closer to the All Blacks than ever before,” said Gary Burchett, Sky’s head of sport content.
Fixture
Nations Championship
New Zealand
02:10
4 Jul 26
France
All Stats and Data
Sky’s acquisition of Three and streaming platform Three Now has opened the door for free-to-air rugby to feature on the channel in 2026, with all four of the All Blacks’ home Tests to be aired, delayed.
“2026 is shaping up to be one of the biggest All Blacks campaigns we’ve seen in years. The introduction of the Nations Championship brings the world’s best teams together and adds a new edge to every Test match,” Burchett added.
“Bringing the All Blacks to Three is about giving our most iconic team the biggest possible stage, while Sky Sport continues to deliver the depth, analysis and access that fans expect.”
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Micronesia"},{"tz":"Pacific\/Port_Moresby","location":"PortMoresby","code":"PG","country":"Papua New Guinea","title":"Port Moresby - Papua New Guinea"},{"tz":"Pacific\/Rarotonga","location":"Rarotonga","code":"CK","country":"Cook Islands","title":"Rarotonga - Cook Islands"},{"tz":"Pacific\/Saipan","location":"Saipan","code":"MP","country":"Northern Mariana Islands","title":"Saipan - Northern Marinara Islands"},{"tz":"Pacific\/Tahiti","location":"Tahiti","code":"PF","country":"French Polynesia","title":"Tahiti - French Polynesia"},{"tz":"Pacific\/Tarawa","location":"Tarawa","code":"KI","country":"Kiribati","title":"Tarawa - Kiribati"},{"tz":"Pacific\/Tongatapu","location":"Tongatapu","code":"TO","country":"Tonga","title":"Tongatapu - Tonga"},{"tz":"Pacific\/Wake","location":"Wake","code":"UM","country":"US Minor Outlying Islands","title":"Wake - US Minor Outlying Islands"},{"tz":"Pacific\/Wallis","location":"Wallis","code":"WF","country":"Wallis and Futuna Islands","title":"Wallis and Futuna Islands"},{"tz":"UTC","location":"UTC","code":"UTC","country":"","title":"UTC\/GMT"}]
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Can Sky please let Marshall go. He’s almost as biased as the commentators on Stan for Australia. These people don’t add to the game and for the most part the volume has to be turned down so you can enjoy it without their complete and utter biased nonsense.
cant be any worse than some of our ones who do it at the moment
Qadie is VG .
I wish they would get someone who has a good knowledge of French rugby and has an insight of the players on the broadcast for the France game. Andrew Mehrtens regularly commentates Top 14 matches, although maybe he doesn’t want to because he’s in bankruptcy proceedings in New Zealand. Still, other names like former All Blacks Jerome Kaino or Joe Rokocoko who are coaching in France or even Ma’a Nonu would be cool.
Save the snide remarks for Facebook