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HSBC SVNS World Championship 2026
Bordeaux
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02:05
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13:45
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02:05
Saturday
09:00
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14:05
International

Quade Cooper added to All Blacks coverage team as free-to-air games move

Quade Cooper of the Wallabies and Caleb Clarke of the All Blacks chat following the The Rugby Championship & Bledisloe Cup match between the Australia Wallabies and the New Zealand All Blacks at Melbourne Cricket Ground on July 29, 2023 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Morgan Hancock/Getty Images)
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8 Comments

Ex-Wallaby Quade Cooper is a surprise inclusion in Sky Sport’s coverage plan for the 2026 All Blacks fixtures, which also includes the return of delayed, free-to-air games.

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The 80-cap ex-Wallaby will join the broadcast team for the All Blacks’ opening Test of the year against France in Christchurch, with ex-All Black-turned social media figure Lima Sopoaga also brought on board to lead a refreshed social video coverage plan.

In 2020, Cooper was recalled to the Wallabies after two years out of the international game by then-Wallabies coach Dave Rennie and has now moved into coaching in Japan at the Division 2 club Hanazono Kintetsu Liners, for whom he played until hanging up his boots last year. Cooper will lean on both experiences and share his insights on the new All Blacks coach.

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The 38-year-old is now 15 years removed from the centrepiece of his beef with former All Blacks captain Richie McCaw, a play in which Cooper struck McCaw with his knee. He apologised for the act in person years later.

While the Kiwi-born coach will offer expert analysis in the season opener, familiar analysts Justin Marshall, Jeff Wilson and Mils Muliaina will resume their respective roles as full-time contributors.

Commentary will be led by Jeff McTainsh, Grant Nisbett and Tony Johnson, with host coverage presented by Laura McGoldrick and Kirstie Stanway.

Stephen Donald, Ben Castle, Joey Wheeler and Angus Ta’avao will be on hand for additional comments, analysis and punditry.

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“We’ve assembled one of the strongest All Blacks broadcast teams in the country, and with the addition of Quade Cooper and an expanded focus on social coverage, we’re excited to bring fans closer to the All Blacks than ever before,” said Gary Burchett, Sky’s head of sport content.

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4 Jul 26
France
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Sky’s acquisition of Three and streaming platform Three Now has opened the door for free-to-air rugby to feature on the channel in 2026, with all four of the All Blacks’ home Tests to be aired, delayed.

“2026 is shaping up to be one of the biggest All Blacks campaigns we’ve seen in years. The introduction of the Nations Championship brings the world’s best teams together and adds a new edge to every Test match,” Burchett added.

“Bringing the All Blacks to Three is about giving our most iconic team the biggest possible stage, while Sky Sport continues to deliver the depth, analysis and access that fans expect.”

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Comments

8 Comments
K
KwAussie 5 days ago

Can Sky please let Marshall go. He’s almost as biased as the commentators on Stan for Australia. These people don’t add to the game and for the most part the volume has to be turned down so you can enjoy it without their complete and utter biased nonsense.

D
DC 6 days ago

cant be any worse than some of our ones who do it at the moment

u
unknown 6 days ago

Qadie is VG .

S
SB 6 days ago

I wish they would get someone who has a good knowledge of French rugby and has an insight of the players on the broadcast for the France game. Andrew Mehrtens regularly commentates Top 14 matches, although maybe he doesn’t want to because he’s in bankruptcy proceedings in New Zealand. Still, other names like former All Blacks Jerome Kaino or Joe Rokocoko who are coaching in France or even Ma’a Nonu would be cool.

G
Gazza 5 days ago

Save the snide remarks for Facebook

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Comments on RugbyPass

c
cnw 11 minutes ago
Ireland or New Zealand? Who is really South Africa’s greatest rugby rival?

Ok - I sense that a number of teams are using the July series to expose players to test rugby. Part of that may be because if injury or fatigue. But even so should be good to see how the next tier goes.

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R
Rugby3 12 minutes ago
Rassie Erasmus hails the 'remarkable difference' Tony Brown has made to Boks

Eddie Jones made a remarkable difference to the Springboks too, until he lost it.

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f
frandinand 15 minutes ago
Is the magic thread of Super Rugby in need of a new pattern?

It is totally unforgivable to back an Australian coach to the bitter end when he came close to destroying Australian rugby. That’s blind patriotism and that is what you are consistently guilty of.

I note that in one of your earlier posts you were a supporter of Trump.



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f
frandinand 21 minutes ago
Is the magic thread of Super Rugby in need of a new pattern?

Uneducated bullshit if you ask me.

522 Go to comments
f
frandinand 23 minutes ago
Is the magic thread of Super Rugby in need of a new pattern?

I’m sorry but I don’t think a voluntary system would work. The super teams have an expanded squad for a reason. Best example is last week the Crusaders were forced to use a player from the extended squad because of injuries to their props.

I think they would ask of the system you propose what’s in it for us. And the answer is quite obvious; nothing.



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P
PMcD 48 minutes ago
Ireland or New Zealand? Who is really South Africa’s greatest rugby rival?

I think ENG will struggle until Autumn.

They have lost Baxter (LHP) & Stuart (THP), Itoje will be rested and the Curry’s would benefit from a full pre season but you should see our first choice backline coming through this summer but they need the forwards to return to test the real quality of the team, hence why I think they will struggle until the Autumn.



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c
cnw 59 minutes ago
Ireland or New Zealand? Who is really South Africa’s greatest rugby rival?

As ever PMcD a balanced perspective! Now when do we get to have a hard look at the English!

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S
Spew_81 1 hour ago
Ireland or New Zealand? Who is really South Africa’s greatest rugby rival?

There was a lot of midfield talent at that time. But, of that group, Aki had the best prospects at the time he left.

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C
CC 1 hour ago
Tony Brown to jump ship from Springboks to All Blacks

Very true, but I've come to enjoy beating NZ, and don't want to lose that feeling 😁

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T
Tom 1 hour ago
Ireland or New Zealand? Who is really South Africa’s greatest rugby rival?

😁

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u
unknown 1 hour ago
Exeter end Saracens era as England star makes statement to Borthwick

Love this!!

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G
GS 1 hour ago
Ireland or New Zealand? Who is really South Africa’s greatest rugby rival?

JGP and Lowe played for the Māori ABs - so an NZ rep side- and then all 3 players played Super Rugby, which is the tier below international representation. So not exactly “unrated” in an NZ sense.

Just a reality that 1. NZ was asset-rich at the time in players in their positions and thus a pretty tough ask to break into the likes of the ABs, and 2. IRFU could offer them deals that paid them much more than they could earn in NZ - unless they broke into the ABs (which is still an issue as seen by the exodus of players from our Super teams in 2025/26, where salaries in Japan are supposed to be 3X or 4X what non-AB players can earn in NZ).



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P
PMcD 1 hour ago
Ireland or New Zealand? Who is really South Africa’s greatest rugby rival?

That was a low blow Tom but it did make me laugh. 🤣🤣

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B
Bazzallina 2 hours ago
Ireland or New Zealand? Who is really South Africa’s greatest rugby rival?

Bundee played a lot of 13 in Suoer 12 has really been where he has thrived where his footwork at line gets used best his soft skills improved massively over the years

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B
Bazzallina 2 hours ago
Ireland or New Zealand? Who is really South Africa’s greatest rugby rival?

Ireland have been great and I am not going to write them totally off the board for 27 behind 8 ball yup but you make 1/4s you only have to win 3 in a row and Farrell is a superb coach they might need some whistle( or a card) and a bounce of the ball or 2 but enough class there to see them thru ..cotton wool some if their old dudes over next year and half that goes for clubland as well

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A
Andrew Nichols 2 hours ago
Ireland or New Zealand? Who is really South Africa’s greatest rugby rival?

Cant take this seriously.

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D
DP 2 hours ago
Ireland or New Zealand? Who is really South Africa’s greatest rugby rival?

Ireland is in the conversation for now however that mangling in their last encounter with the Boks was tectonic. Where is the next gen of Irish players? Leinster clinging on against an average Stormers side confirmed as much to me. Ireland need new blood and new ideas, Farrell is all out of ideas and I can’t see any youngsters of note coming through.

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B
Bazzallina 2 hours ago
Ireland or New Zealand? Who is really South Africa’s greatest rugby rival?

Problem JGP I don’t think he was even the second choice at canes his defense has become far more robust over the years

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B
BigMack 2 hours ago
Malachi Wrampling's debut Blues season ends in suspension

Good to hear..that’s what we need! Will def keep an eye on how he progresses.

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J
JW 2 hours ago
Is the magic thread of Super Rugby in need of a new pattern?

No, you said the bottom of the two tables

If you put up the bottom half of the two tables [Top 14 clubs v SRP] there would be only one winner OTS….



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522 Go to comments
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