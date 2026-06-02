'I'm gutted to be leaving': Ellie Kildunne to exit Harlequins after five years

The 26-year-old joined the Twickenham Stoop side in 2021 and scored 52 tries in 60 appearances for the Londoners.
In an Instagram post – shared nine minutes after Harlequins’ official statement was published – Kildunne wrote:
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“End of a chapter- After five years at Quins, it’s hard to put into words how much this place has meant to me. I’ve shared so many moments here – on the field, in the changing room, and with friendships that will stay with me long after I leave.
“I’ve always tried to be the best player I can be, giving everything I have every time I step onto the pitch. For me, that’s always been about being in the right environment – one where I can be unapologetically myself and work with those who truly value each individual and what they bring to the team.
“I’m incredibly grateful to the supporters and my teammates who’ve inspired me to play the rugby I love.
“Things may not always be in our control, and I’m gutted to be leaving, I wish everyone at Quins the best for what’s next, see you on the pitch cowboys x”
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Rumours had begun to swirl around the domestic future of the Keighley-born back’s future ahead of Tuesday’s confirmation that she was leaving the Stoop. Where Kildunne will end up next will be of immense interest.
The 2024 World Rugby Women’s 15s Player of the Year helped Harlequins to the PWR’s final four on two occasions but could not help the side win a second English league title.
Last year the 26-year-old was a key performer for John Mitchell’s England as they won Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025 on home soil. At this year’s Guinness Women’s Six Nations, Kildunne scored five tries, two of which came against France in the Grand Slam decider in Bordeaux.
Harlequins’ season ended last weekend with a 50-29 win over Leicester Tigers in West London. Her last appearance for Harlequins was in their 21-17 loss to Trailfinders Women.
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Laurie Dalrymple, Harlequins CEO, said: “Ellie has helped inspire a generation of female players; some of whom are now coming through our Pathway and we are confident the future of Harlequins Women is bright. We want to wish Ellie every success in the future and thank her for her contribution to the club, and the women’s game.”
Ross Chisholm, head coach, added: “Ellie has been an important part of our squad over the last few seasons. I’ve thoroughly enjoyed working with her and seeing her put in performances for both Harlequins and the Red Roses. I look forward to seeing her continue to develop as a player and we all wish her every success for the future.”
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Good riddance
I think she asked for more money than Quins could offer and it just all fell apart. Seems like she didn’t want to leave and Quins didn’t want her to either. Money is the missing link.
Quins would not want their biggest star to leave.Shes their biggest asset. It probably is likely a few other clubs offered her more money and quins were reluctant to match it,so shes leaving. Or she could have wanted guarantees quins plan to be competitive in the transfer market and bring in some big names to help make them title contenders-and perhaps she didnt get that from the club. Was it an amicable parting? you imagine this was known at the weekend-quins did not pick her and she was given no send off. Of course maybe it was only all decided on sunday/monday-we dont know. Saracens,Ealing,Bristol,Loughborough,Sale- who knows? Emma sing has renewed her gloucester contract so doubt it would be there.
Is this based on anything or just a hunch? I just wonder if players are in a position yet to haggle
Where ever she lands will be impactful. Clearly has an all round game. Tackling kicking attack defence, know how. She deserves to play with high end players that just elevate the game. Best of luck to her. I am sure she can drive other people'stalent on higher as well. Sale would be a good spot.
My money is on her going back north to Sale
For me Saracens favourites- She will win titles with sarries.Sarries dont have a fullback (been playing breach there). But Ealing,Sale and even maybe bristol possible too I would think. Most clubs will want her-shes not just a playing asset but a huge commercial asset-few players have her profile.
The best player man or woman at Quinns !
Kind of a surprise but then again Ellie is obviously a free spirit and maybe that was long enough at Quins. Recently Ellie commented that it is important to get PWR stronger in the north so what say Sale with Zoe and Tatyana!!??
One presumes she is already signed elsewhere. World player of the year isnt just released by a club to be a free agent