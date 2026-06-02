'I'm gutted to be leaving': Ellie Kildunne to exit Harlequins after five years

England Red Roses full-back Ellie Kildunne said she is “gutted” to be leaving Harlequins at the conclusion of the 2025/26 Premiership Women’s Rugby season.

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The 26-year-old joined the Twickenham Stoop side in 2021 and scored 52 tries in 60 appearances for the Londoners.

In an Instagram post – shared nine minutes after Harlequins’ official statement was published – Kildunne wrote:

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“End of a chapter- After five years at Quins, it’s hard to put into words how much this place has meant to me. I’ve shared so many moments here – on the field, in the changing room, and with friendships that will stay with me long after I leave.

“I’ve always tried to be the best player I can be, giving everything I have every time I step onto the pitch. For me, that’s always been about being in the right environment – one where I can be unapologetically myself and work with those who truly value each individual and what they bring to the team.

“I’m incredibly grateful to the supporters and my teammates who’ve inspired me to play the rugby I love.

“Things may not always be in our control, and I’m gutted to be leaving, I wish everyone at Quins the best for what’s next, see you on the pitch cowboys x”

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Rumours had begun to swirl around the domestic future of the Keighley-born back’s future ahead of Tuesday’s confirmation that she was leaving the Stoop. Where Kildunne will end up next will be of immense interest.

The 2024 World Rugby Women’s 15s Player of the Year helped Harlequins to the PWR’s final four on two occasions but could not help the side win a second English league title.

Last year the 26-year-old was a key performer for John Mitchell’s England as they won Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025 on home soil. At this year’s Guinness Women’s Six Nations, Kildunne scored five tries, two of which came against France in the Grand Slam decider in Bordeaux.

Harlequins’ season ended last weekend with a 50-29 win over Leicester Tigers in West London. Her last appearance for Harlequins was in their 21-17 loss to Trailfinders Women.

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Laurie Dalrymple, Harlequins CEO, said: “Ellie has helped inspire a generation of female players; some of whom are now coming through our Pathway and we are confident the future of Harlequins Women is bright. We want to wish Ellie every success in the future and thank her for her contribution to the club, and the women’s game.”

Ross Chisholm, head coach, added: “Ellie has been an important part of our squad over the last few seasons. I’ve thoroughly enjoyed working with her and seeing her put in performances for both Harlequins and the Red Roses. I look forward to seeing her continue to develop as a player and we all wish her every success for the future.”