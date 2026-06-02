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PWR

'I'm gutted to be leaving': Ellie Kildunne to exit Harlequins after five years

LONDON, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 20: Harlequins' Ellie Kildunne takes a selfie with fans during the Premiership Women's Rugby match between Harlequins Ladies and Bristol Bears Women at Allianz Stadium on December 20, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Bob Bradford - CameraSport/ via Getty Images)
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11 Comments

England Red Roses full-back Ellie Kildunne said she is “gutted” to be leaving Harlequins at the conclusion of the 2025/26 Premiership Women’s Rugby season.

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The 26-year-old joined the Twickenham Stoop side in 2021 and scored 52 tries in 60 appearances for the Londoners.

In an Instagram post – shared nine minutes after Harlequins’ official statement was published – Kildunne wrote:

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“End of a chapter- After five years at Quins, it’s hard to put into words how much this place has meant to me. I’ve shared so many moments here – on the field, in the changing room, and with friendships that will stay with me long after I leave.

“I’ve always tried to be the best player I can be, giving everything I have every time I step onto the pitch. For me, that’s always been about being in the right environment – one where I can be unapologetically myself and work with those who truly value each individual and what they bring to the team.

“I’m incredibly grateful to the supporters and my teammates who’ve inspired me to play the rugby I love.

“Things may not always be in our control, and I’m gutted to be leaving, I wish everyone at Quins the best for what’s next, see you on the pitch cowboys x”

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Rumours had begun to swirl around the domestic future of the Keighley-born back’s future ahead of Tuesday’s confirmation that she was leaving the Stoop. Where Kildunne will end up next will be of immense interest.

The 2024 World Rugby Women’s 15s Player of the Year helped Harlequins to the PWR’s final four on two occasions but could not help the side win a second English league title.

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Last year the 26-year-old was a key performer for John Mitchell’s England as they won Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025 on home soil. At this year’s Guinness Women’s Six Nations, Kildunne scored five tries, two of which came against France in the Grand Slam decider in Bordeaux.

Harlequins’ season ended last weekend with a 50-29 win over Leicester Tigers in West London. Her last appearance for Harlequins was in their 21-17 loss to Trailfinders Women.

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Laurie Dalrymple, Harlequins CEO, said: “Ellie has helped inspire a generation of female players; some of whom are now coming through our Pathway and we are confident the future of Harlequins Women is bright. We want to wish Ellie every success in the future and thank her for her contribution to the club, and the women’s game.”

Ross Chisholm, head coach, added: “Ellie has been an important part of our squad over the last few seasons. I’ve thoroughly enjoyed working with her and seeing her put in performances for both Harlequins and the Red Roses. I look forward to seeing her continue to develop as a player and we all wish her every success for the future.”

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Comments

11 Comments
H
Hammer Head 6 days ago

Good riddance

J
JD 7 days ago

I think she asked for more money than Quins could offer and it just all fell apart. Seems like she didn’t want to leave and Quins didn’t want her to either. Money is the missing link.

C
Chris929 7 days ago

Quins would not want their biggest star to leave.Shes their biggest asset. It probably is likely a few other clubs offered her more money and quins were reluctant to match it,so shes leaving. Or she could have wanted guarantees quins plan to be competitive in the transfer market and bring in some big names to help make them title contenders-and perhaps she didnt get that from the club. Was it an amicable parting? you imagine this was known at the weekend-quins did not pick her and she was given no send off. Of course maybe it was only all decided on sunday/monday-we dont know. Saracens,Ealing,Bristol,Loughborough,Sale- who knows? Emma sing has renewed her gloucester contract so doubt it would be there.

C
Courtney20 7 days ago

Is this based on anything or just a hunch? I just wonder if players are in a position yet to haggle

u
unknown 7 days ago

Where ever she lands will be impactful. Clearly has an all round game. Tackling kicking attack defence, know how. She deserves to play with high end players that just elevate the game. Best of luck to her. I am sure she can drive other people'stalent on higher as well. Sale would be a good spot.

B
BC1812 7 days ago

My money is on her going back north to Sale

C
Chris929 7 days ago

For me Saracens favourites- She will win titles with sarries.Sarries dont have a fullback (been playing breach there). But Ealing,Sale and even maybe bristol possible too I would think. Most clubs will want her-shes not just a playing asset but a huge commercial asset-few players have her profile.

u
unknown 7 days ago

The best player man or woman at Quinns !

u
unknown 8 days ago

Kind of a surprise but then again Ellie is obviously a free spirit and maybe that was long enough at Quins. Recently Ellie commented that it is important to get PWR stronger in the north so what say Sale with Zoe and Tatyana!!??

L
LE 8 days ago

One presumes she is already signed elsewhere. World player of the year isnt just released by a club to be a free agent

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Comments on RugbyPass

f
frandinand 13 minutes ago
Is the magic thread of Super Rugby in need of a new pattern?

Uneducated bullshit if you ask me.

521 Go to comments
f
frandinand 16 minutes ago
Is the magic thread of Super Rugby in need of a new pattern?

I’m sorry but I don’t think a voluntary system would work. The super teams have an expanded squad for a reason. Best example is last week the Crusaders were forced to use a player from the extended squad because of injuries to their props.

I think they would ask of the system you propose what’s in it for us. And the answer is quite obvious; nothing.



...

521 Go to comments
P
PMcD 40 minutes ago
Ireland or New Zealand? Who is really South Africa’s greatest rugby rival?

I think ENG will struggle until Autumn.

They have lost Baxter (LHP) & Stuart (THP), Itoje will be rested and the Curry’s would benefit from a full pre season but you should see our first choice backline coming through this summer but they need the forwards to return to test the real quality of the team, hence why I think they will struggle until the Autumn.



...

74 Go to comments
c
cnw 51 minutes ago
Ireland or New Zealand? Who is really South Africa’s greatest rugby rival?

As ever PMcD a balanced perspective! Now when do we get to have a hard look at the English!

74 Go to comments
S
Spew_81 54 minutes ago
Ireland or New Zealand? Who is really South Africa’s greatest rugby rival?

There was a lot of midfield talent at that time. But, of that group, Aki had the best prospects at the time he left.

74 Go to comments
C
CC 55 minutes ago
Tony Brown to jump ship from Springboks to All Blacks

Very true, but I've come to enjoy beating NZ, and don't want to lose that feeling 😁

112 Go to comments
T
Tom 1 hour ago
Ireland or New Zealand? Who is really South Africa’s greatest rugby rival?

😁

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u
unknown 1 hour ago
Exeter end Saracens era as England star makes statement to Borthwick

Love this!!

3 Go to comments
G
GS 1 hour ago
Ireland or New Zealand? Who is really South Africa’s greatest rugby rival?

JGP and Lowe played for the Māori ABs - so an NZ rep side- and then all 3 players played Super Rugby, which is the tier below international representation. So not exactly “unrated” in an NZ sense.

Just a reality that 1. NZ was asset-rich at the time in players in their positions and thus a pretty tough ask to break into the likes of the ABs, and 2. IRFU could offer them deals that paid them much more than they could earn in NZ - unless they broke into the ABs (which is still an issue as seen by the exodus of players from our Super teams in 2025/26, where salaries in Japan are supposed to be 3X or 4X what non-AB players can earn in NZ).



...

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P
PMcD 1 hour ago
Ireland or New Zealand? Who is really South Africa’s greatest rugby rival?

That was a low blow Tom but it did make me laugh. 🤣🤣

74 Go to comments
B
Bazzallina 1 hour ago
Ireland or New Zealand? Who is really South Africa’s greatest rugby rival?

Bundee played a lot of 13 in Suoer 12 has really been where he has thrived where his footwork at line gets used best his soft skills improved massively over the years

74 Go to comments
B
Bazzallina 2 hours ago
Ireland or New Zealand? Who is really South Africa’s greatest rugby rival?

Ireland have been great and I am not going to write them totally off the board for 27 behind 8 ball yup but you make 1/4s you only have to win 3 in a row and Farrell is a superb coach they might need some whistle( or a card) and a bounce of the ball or 2 but enough class there to see them thru ..cotton wool some if their old dudes over next year and half that goes for clubland as well

74 Go to comments
A
Andrew Nichols 2 hours ago
Ireland or New Zealand? Who is really South Africa’s greatest rugby rival?

Cant take this seriously.

74 Go to comments
D
DP 2 hours ago
Ireland or New Zealand? Who is really South Africa’s greatest rugby rival?

Ireland is in the conversation for now however that mangling in their last encounter with the Boks was tectonic. Where is the next gen of Irish players? Leinster clinging on against an average Stormers side confirmed as much to me. Ireland need new blood and new ideas, Farrell is all out of ideas and I can’t see any youngsters of note coming through.

74 Go to comments
B
Bazzallina 2 hours ago
Ireland or New Zealand? Who is really South Africa’s greatest rugby rival?

Problem JGP I don’t think he was even the second choice at canes his defense has become far more robust over the years

74 Go to comments
B
BigMack 2 hours ago
Malachi Wrampling's debut Blues season ends in suspension

Good to hear..that’s what we need! Will def keep an eye on how he progresses.

9 Go to comments
J
JW 2 hours ago
Is the magic thread of Super Rugby in need of a new pattern?

No, you said the bottom of the two tables

If you put up the bottom half of the two tables [Top 14 clubs v SRP] there would be only one winner OTS….



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521 Go to comments
T
TokoRFC 2 hours ago
Is the magic thread of Super Rugby in need of a new pattern?

Yes exactly, Taigh Bearne is another in that rare mould.

Though I really believe PSdT is genuinely one of the greatest players I’ve seen for his ability to do both immensely for 80mins and somehow find another gear in the biggest of matches. We won’t see someone reach his level for a long time I reckon



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521 Go to comments
P
PMcD 2 hours ago
Ireland or New Zealand? Who is really South Africa’s greatest rugby rival?

I think the AB’s will be closer than you think but it’s a big ask to topple such a good side at short notice.

The real acid test will be the RWC and how competitive they are once they have the squad settled and no room for excuses.



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74 Go to comments
J
JW 2 hours ago
Is the magic thread of Super Rugby in need of a new pattern?

Fair enough, I forget half of top 14 make it to finals, but you’re being disingenuous again comparing the bottom of Top 14 to bottom of SR. It’s a normal league, theres no reason why it should be any better than Top 14 (when you exclude the promoted team like cnw did).

521 Go to comments
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