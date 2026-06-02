Northern | US
46 - 24
FT
21 - 22
FT
24 - 22
FT
32 - 12
FT
54 - 21
FT
38 - 31
FT
38 - 17
FT
18 - 14
FT
20 - 11
FT
52 - 7
FT
38 - 21
FT
25 - 28
FT
31 - 20
FT
71 - 35
FT
27 - 22
FT
31 - 34
FT
HSBC SVNS World Championship 2026
Bordeaux
Friday
02:05
Friday
13:45
Saturday
02:05
Saturday
09:00
Saturday
14:05
Nations Championship

'Rugby in general is going that way and we realised that a little bit too late'

Guy Pepper, Elliot Daly, Jamie George and Ben Earl of England look on as France defeat England during the Guinness Six Nations 2026 match between France and England at Stade de France on March 14, 2026 in Paris, France. (Photo by Dan Mullan - RFU/The RFU Collection via Getty Images)
Comments
9 Comments

Former England captain Jamie George has said that the national team were too slow to adapt to how rugby has evolved during the Guinness Six Nations, but expects the team to be “right up there” at the World Cup next year.

ADVERTISEMENT

Steve Borthwick’s side entered the Six Nations this year on an 11-match winning streak and off the back of a promising autumn campaign, but the pillars of their success, chiefly their aerial supremacy and dominance up front, were nowhere near as potent or rewarding.

While the side were still able to get in good positions, a common theme in the Championship was the chronic inability to convert pressure into points, with their meagre points-per-22-entry one of the damning statistics in a campaign defined by unwanted records for England.

VIDEO

Following two dismal losses to Scotland and Ireland, George has said that there was a “realisation that phase play and multi-phase attack were important,” and while a first-ever defeat to Italy followed, the Championship concluded with a far more promising performance against eventual winners France, losing 48-46 in heartbreaking fashion in Paris.

With world number ones South Africa awaiting England in Johannesburg in July in the Nations Championship, George said he is “excited about the years leading into the World Cup” when speaking to former England team-mate Ben Youngs and Dan Cole on the For the Love of Rugby podcast recently, highlighting the influence of “one of the best attack coaches in the world”, Lee Blackett.

Fixture
Nations Championship
South Africa
10:40
4 Jul 26
England
All Stats and Data

“We were poor,” the centurion said when reflecting on England’s campaign, which saw them finish fifth with only one win for the first time in the competition’s history. “I think there was so much excitement coming into it and so much expectation. I think we didn’t deal well with that. I think we embraced it rather than parking it and being focused on it.

“It is a cliché answer, but the best teams I’ve been a part of just go day by day, get better, get better, get better. So we probably got a little bit carried away with it. I’m still so optimistic about what the team can do though. I think we are a brilliant team. I think we have got all the right things in place to be very, very successful. I just think, yes, we got it wrong.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We started well against Wales. I think tactically we got things wrong against Scotland and Ireland in particular, and then we basically didn’t have a plan B to come back. No one has a plan B when you go 20 points down, but we hadn’t really focused too much on phase attack, for example. When you’re then chasing 20 points, you’re going, ‘we need phase, we need phase,’ and we hadn’t really put our eggs in that basket.

“As you know, going into a Six Nations, you need to focus on certain things. You can’t focus on everything. We focused on a few other things and then it became very, very difficult for us to pull it back.

“I think rugby in general is going that way and we probably realised that a little bit too late, off the back of the Scotland performance and then you come up against Ireland, who are onto a good thing with great players.

“There was the realisation that phase play and multi-phase attack were important. We’ve got one of the best attack coaches in the world in my opinion, Lee Blackett. I think he’s brilliant. He was then given more time, more licence and more focus on multi-phase attack, and it was like, actually, we look really good doing this. We’ve got some amazing players if you give them time and space.

ADVERTISEMENT

“They were great learnings for us moving forward. We’ve got a tough one first up, but I’m excited about us in the summer and I’m excited about the years leading into the World Cup. I honestly think with our player pool, the coaches that we have and the game plans that we’re going to have, we’ll be right up there.”

Related

George Skivington sheds light on Ross Byrne's attitude behind closed doors

Gloucester boss George Skivington is keeping mum about Ross Byrne’s potential move to Top 14 outfit Perpignan as the Ireland international looks to be edging closer to the Kingsholm exit door.

Read Now


Relive the drama, intensity, and history — all the iconic British & Irish Lions documentaries from 2001-2021, available now on RugbyPass TV.


ADVERTISEMENT
Play Video
LIVE

{{item.title}}

Trending on RugbyPass

1

Steve Borthwick's potential World Cup plans dented with latest Top 14 deal

2
2

'Unfortunately, not everyone gets their fairytale ending': Leinster confirm Lowe exit

4
3

89-cap All Black TJ Perenara among a clutch of stars set to play for Barbarians

3
4

Two Lions missing from Scotland's Nations Championship squad

5

The 19 British and Irish players in the Top 14 play-offs

1
6

Official statement on alleged Ben Stokes and Saracens player incident

7

Victor Matfield addresses the 'IP' question over Tony Brown's All Blacks move

5
8

Former All Blacks weigh in on the timing of Tony Brown's appointment

24

Comments

9 Comments
T
TubbyT 6 days ago

I cannot understand why it took so long for Lee Blackett to be involved.His skills were so obvious when he was at Wasps.

H
Hammer Head 7 days ago

England will be favourites against the boks at Ellis Park.


I expect them to bounce back emphatically with a statement win.


England 10 points.

g
gm 7 days ago

England started with intent and purpose against Ireland what became evident as the game progressed was the will to persevere abruptly dissipated when he early scores didn’t materialise, great sides take the knocks on the chin and respond by dominating the collision’s and the Rucks stabilising the game to prevent a complete collapse, we never saw that from England until the France game, I can only assume it’s a mental issue as there’s no doubt about the quality of the squad.

E
Ed the Duck 7 days ago

If only they had a team of highly paid expert coaches that could have been all over that $hit…

T
TruthHurts 8 days ago

…oh and lets have some real defence and tackling…

T
TruthHurts 8 days ago

46-48 against Italy. The score line tells you ho stupid and out of sink the game has become. Backs move the ball up field. Forwards - fresh from the gym - waddle it over the line. Bring back the ruck and quick recycle please. Draw forwards into the breakdown - other wise watch the13 man game it is a far better product at present.

S
SA 8 days ago

And that is without doubt a coaching issue. Appoint someone amazing and then not let them do their thing . There's a theme there.

L
Lofty 8 days ago

Yup that just sums up the England/RFU thought process. It takes the hooker to realise after the event rather than the highly paid head coach sussing it before the diabolical 6 nations and doing something about it.

That’s why that team of very talented players looked such a clueless shambles !! And to top it off, as reward for having no understanding of the modern international game, SB keeps his highly paid job. Unbelievable

T
Tom 8 days ago

No sh*t


All the top teams in the world have been playing this way for several years and England have just noticed.

Load More Comments

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest Long Reads

LONG READ

Who's next up in Wales' long search for a tighthead titan to succeed 'Bomb'?

With Archie Griffin and Keiron Assiratti unavailable, Dillon Lewis, Sam Wainwright and Ben Warren are the next trio in line as Wales seek a new Adam Jones.

LONG READ

Ireland or New Zealand? Who is really South Africa’s greatest rugby rival?

The testy triangle between the Springboks, All Blacks and Ireland will be alive and well for some time to come.

75
LONG READ

Northampton ‘late bloomer’ Tom Litchfield: ‘When we're on it, we just carve teams up’

He may be the only non-England international in Saints' backline but a semi-final clash with Leicester gives the centre a chance to stake a Test claim.

Comments on RugbyPass

c
cnw 12 minutes ago
Ireland or New Zealand? Who is really South Africa’s greatest rugby rival?

Ok - I sense that a number of teams are using the July series to expose players to test rugby. Part of that may be because if injury or fatigue. But even so should be good to see how the next tier goes.

75 Go to comments
R
Rugby3 14 minutes ago
Rassie Erasmus hails the 'remarkable difference' Tony Brown has made to Boks

Eddie Jones made a remarkable difference to the Springboks too, until he lost it.

5 Go to comments
f
frandinand 17 minutes ago
Is the magic thread of Super Rugby in need of a new pattern?

It is totally unforgivable to back an Australian coach to the bitter end when he came close to destroying Australian rugby. That’s blind patriotism and that is what you are consistently guilty of.

I note that in one of your earlier posts you were a supporter of Trump.



...

522 Go to comments
f
frandinand 22 minutes ago
Is the magic thread of Super Rugby in need of a new pattern?

Uneducated bullshit if you ask me.

522 Go to comments
f
frandinand 25 minutes ago
Is the magic thread of Super Rugby in need of a new pattern?

I’m sorry but I don’t think a voluntary system would work. The super teams have an expanded squad for a reason. Best example is last week the Crusaders were forced to use a player from the extended squad because of injuries to their props.

I think they would ask of the system you propose what’s in it for us. And the answer is quite obvious; nothing.



...

522 Go to comments
P
PMcD 49 minutes ago
Ireland or New Zealand? Who is really South Africa’s greatest rugby rival?

I think ENG will struggle until Autumn.

They have lost Baxter (LHP) & Stuart (THP), Itoje will be rested and the Curry’s would benefit from a full pre season but you should see our first choice backline coming through this summer but they need the forwards to return to test the real quality of the team, hence why I think they will struggle until the Autumn.



...

75 Go to comments
c
cnw 1 hour ago
Ireland or New Zealand? Who is really South Africa’s greatest rugby rival?

As ever PMcD a balanced perspective! Now when do we get to have a hard look at the English!

75 Go to comments
S
Spew_81 1 hour ago
Ireland or New Zealand? Who is really South Africa’s greatest rugby rival?

There was a lot of midfield talent at that time. But, of that group, Aki had the best prospects at the time he left.

75 Go to comments
C
CC 1 hour ago
Tony Brown to jump ship from Springboks to All Blacks

Very true, but I've come to enjoy beating NZ, and don't want to lose that feeling 😁

112 Go to comments
T
Tom 1 hour ago
Ireland or New Zealand? Who is really South Africa’s greatest rugby rival?

😁

75 Go to comments
u
unknown 1 hour ago
Exeter end Saracens era as England star makes statement to Borthwick

Love this!!

3 Go to comments
G
GS 1 hour ago
Ireland or New Zealand? Who is really South Africa’s greatest rugby rival?

JGP and Lowe played for the Māori ABs - so an NZ rep side- and then all 3 players played Super Rugby, which is the tier below international representation. So not exactly “unrated” in an NZ sense.

Just a reality that 1. NZ was asset-rich at the time in players in their positions and thus a pretty tough ask to break into the likes of the ABs, and 2. IRFU could offer them deals that paid them much more than they could earn in NZ - unless they broke into the ABs (which is still an issue as seen by the exodus of players from our Super teams in 2025/26, where salaries in Japan are supposed to be 3X or 4X what non-AB players can earn in NZ).



...

75 Go to comments
P
PMcD 1 hour ago
Ireland or New Zealand? Who is really South Africa’s greatest rugby rival?

That was a low blow Tom but it did make me laugh. 🤣🤣

75 Go to comments
B
Bazzallina 2 hours ago
Ireland or New Zealand? Who is really South Africa’s greatest rugby rival?

Bundee played a lot of 13 in Suoer 12 has really been where he has thrived where his footwork at line gets used best his soft skills improved massively over the years

75 Go to comments
B
Bazzallina 2 hours ago
Ireland or New Zealand? Who is really South Africa’s greatest rugby rival?

Ireland have been great and I am not going to write them totally off the board for 27 behind 8 ball yup but you make 1/4s you only have to win 3 in a row and Farrell is a superb coach they might need some whistle( or a card) and a bounce of the ball or 2 but enough class there to see them thru ..cotton wool some if their old dudes over next year and half that goes for clubland as well

75 Go to comments
A
Andrew Nichols 2 hours ago
Ireland or New Zealand? Who is really South Africa’s greatest rugby rival?

Cant take this seriously.

75 Go to comments
D
DP 2 hours ago
Ireland or New Zealand? Who is really South Africa’s greatest rugby rival?

Ireland is in the conversation for now however that mangling in their last encounter with the Boks was tectonic. Where is the next gen of Irish players? Leinster clinging on against an average Stormers side confirmed as much to me. Ireland need new blood and new ideas, Farrell is all out of ideas and I can’t see any youngsters of note coming through.

75 Go to comments
B
Bazzallina 2 hours ago
Ireland or New Zealand? Who is really South Africa’s greatest rugby rival?

Problem JGP I don’t think he was even the second choice at canes his defense has become far more robust over the years

75 Go to comments
B
BigMack 2 hours ago
Malachi Wrampling's debut Blues season ends in suspension

Good to hear..that’s what we need! Will def keep an eye on how he progresses.

9 Go to comments
J
JW 2 hours ago
Is the magic thread of Super Rugby in need of a new pattern?

No, you said the bottom of the two tables

If you put up the bottom half of the two tables [Top 14 clubs v SRP] there would be only one winner OTS….



...

522 Go to comments
Close Panel
Close Panel

Edition & Time Zone

{{current.name}}
Set time zone automatically
{{selectedTimezoneTitle}} (auto)
Choose a different time zone
Close Panel

Editions

Close Panel

Change Time Zone

Search Timezones
Close
ADVERTISEMENT
Copied to clipboard

Share Article close