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International

Rugby icons join local club in celebrating autistic player’s 100th game

Connor Whelan is carried off the field after his 100th UQ club appearance. Picture: Brendan Hertel.
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At 7:00 pm on a crisp Friday night in Brisbane’s inner-west, players from the University of Queensland and Brothers stood shoulder to shoulder, forming a guard of honour for local rugby legend Connor Whelan.

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Whelan had been stuck on 99 club appearances for the Red Heavies since the victorious sixth grade Grand Final last season, and had to wait a little bit longer to raise the bat after an interrupted start to the 2026 campaign.

The 30-year-old missed the season opener away to North Lakes because of illness, and UQ didn’t play their next match with Wynnum forfeiting. But on the 1st of May, Whelan joined the list of club greats who have become centurions.

VIDEO

This was a milestone moment that transcended any scoreboard or result. Whelan was diagnosed with severe autism as a two-year-old, with his parents told he may never be able to speak and would potentially require 24-hour care.

But the UQ Rugby Football Club have embraced Whelan as a valued member of its community. Whelan started with the colts program in 2014 and has played in all but one season since, leading to that 100th cap earlier this month.

Whelan scored a try and was named Player of the Match against the Filth, and was carried off the field on the shoulders of teammates post-game. The second-rower was presented with a ‘100 club games’ cap and was named in the club’s official round five Team of the Week.

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“Clubs are great communities where there’s a mixture of players, abilities, professions, walks of life. To be able to include someone like Connor in that is just indicative of what rugby and rugby clubs are all about. That’s one of the critical things,” UQ team manager Frank McLoughlin told RugbyPass.

“When I first started playing rugby, I’m still friends with a large proportion of those same people… we went to battle on the field against other opposition and we’ve played and laughed and had experiences that we’re able to share with each other in years to come.

“Connor can now nominate his friends as barristers and doctors and businessmen and used car salesmen… a proliferation of people that he can now call his friends.

“It’s one of those things where he’s accepted.

“The other thing is that we try to be encouraging to do things around the club, which he does, but also during the first grade games, we want him to be in the crowd because he entertains the people around him with his commentary.”

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Whelan wears a bright red jersey on the field, with opposition players knowing to tackle the lock at 50 per cent full force. All opposition teams and referees are on board with the concept, which is still “not a specific rule but it’s more a negotiation pre-game.”

While most teams already know about Whelan’s red jersey, the UQ coach will speak with the opposition and referee if needed. The opposing team captain will pass on the message, explaining how Whelan plays and what needs to happen.

“The red jersey came about so he could be recognised by the opposition,” McLoughlin explained.

“In most cases, because he’s been around so long, most teams know what’s going on.

“It’s easy to see him with the red jersey and that’s the way he operates.”

Over 12 years with the Red Heavies, Whelan has been embraced as a mate, a valued clubman and a passionate competitor. There is no better way to reflect that than sharing the video below, compiled of clips from UQ, Queensland Reds, Wallabies and Wallaroos icons.

Incoming Wallabies coach Les Kiss, 1991 Rugby World Cup winner Michael ‘Noddy’ Lynagh, Wallabies greats Nathan Sharpe and James Horwill, Reds fullback Jock Campbell and multiple Wallaroos players all recorded messages of congratulations.

“I have it on good authority mate that this is your 100th game coming up. Wow, what an achievement, mate,” Kiss said.

“I’m sure your family and everyone is so proud of you. All your mates, your teammates and that’s because you’re sure a good teammate and you inspire people.”

Campbell added: “Hey Connor, mate, just wishing you good luck with your 100th game. You’re a bloody legend, you’ve been at UQ ever since I’ve been there, mate, and you’re a big part of the club. Good luck, rip in and have a few beers for me.”

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Comments on RugbyPass

B
Blackmania 7 minutes ago
The four All Blacks at risk of not making the cut in 2026

For several reasons

You have to analyze the situation based on the style of play Rennie and his staff will want to implement — presumably a high-intensity game with a lot of running.



...

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S
SB 11 minutes ago
The four All Blacks at risk of not making the cut in 2026

I think some All Black fans who are expecting the team to magically return to 2011-2015 standards in terms of results under Rennie will be badly disappointed. The performances should improve though, which won’t be difficult as most of them even in wins were not great under Razor.

The playing group will largely be the same and so no mental help or coaching will improve them to the point where they can beat everyone at close to 90%.



...

11 Go to comments
R
Rick Clark 14 minutes ago
The four All Blacks at risk of not making the cut in 2026

Got to agree, unfortunately, I’m hoping he (Tavatavanawai) will go on tour to SA. He can play 11,12,13,14 and loose.

PLEASE tell me BS is delusional thinking Ioane has a claim to the 13 jersey even you lie just say it.



...

11 Go to comments
S
SB 15 minutes ago
The four All Blacks at risk of not making the cut in 2026

Why not?

11 Go to comments
S
SB 15 minutes ago
The four All Blacks at risk of not making the cut in 2026

It was very defensively successful. Also at the 2023 World Cup, in the big matches it worked well.

Ioane is not a great distributing centre but he’s still a solid player. We’ll see how he does in the Champions Cup final likely on the wing and in the URC playoff matches but I don’t think it’ll be that big of a shock if he’s included.



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11 Go to comments
R
Rick Clark 23 minutes ago
The four All Blacks at risk of not making the cut in 2026

How can you can you say “The Barrett-Ioane midfield has proven to be successful and was dismantled by Robertson without cause in 2025.

Successful? When was that? Because it wasn’t last year. Robertson gave Iaone so many chances it was embarrassing, to watch him fail to deliver at Centre and on the wing. If Ioane is selected ahead of Tupaea, Tavatavanawai, Fainganuku or even Proctor, I will lose all respect for Rennie and his selectors.



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11 Go to comments
B
Blackmania 26 minutes ago
The four All Blacks at risk of not making the cut in 2026

My prediction is that Tavatavanawai won’t be in Rennie/Henry’s squad.

11 Go to comments
S
SB 29 minutes ago
The four All Blacks at risk of not making the cut in 2026

Ah yea maybe Tangitau ahead of Narawa. I think Narawa is the better overall player though.

Forgot about Ioane, I think he’ll make it. Maybe ahead of ALB.



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c
cnw 29 minutes ago
The four All Blacks at risk of not making the cut in 2026

Hard to fault - but it leaves me feeling a little uninspired….

11 Go to comments
O
Over the sideline 42 minutes ago
'The guy is not a fly-by-nighter': Plea made for Richie Mo'unga's All Black eligibility

It works Miz. 4 of top 5 in world select from home. Protecting their domestic comps I guess.

If I think back over history I can think of very few who “got away” from NZR.



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9 Go to comments
G
Guest 48 minutes ago
'Move Sua'ali'i to 15 - Rugby Australia cannot afford another unfulfilled talent'

Is it really a pity though? 😂 Sent from Outlook for iOS

211 Go to comments
B
Blackmania 49 minutes ago
The four All Blacks at risk of not making the cut in 2026

Tangitau will be there, that’s for sure.

Narawa has played very little this year.



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11 Go to comments
M
Mzilikazi 1 hour ago
'The guy is not a fly-by-nighter': Plea made for Richie Mo'unga's All Black eligibility

I always marvel at the utter stupidity of nations that won’t/don’t pick their best teams. NZ has got away with it for years past but the noose is tightening now. Australia has suffered significantly for not picking players like Skelton….wasted his best years. England have left out Jack Willis, one the best opensides in the world. Meanwhile South Africa pick from a worldwide pool and prosper !

9 Go to comments
S
SB 1 hour ago
The four All Blacks at risk of not making the cut in 2026

34 man squad prediction.

LH: de Groot, Norris, Numia



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11 Go to comments
P
PB 2 hours ago
Not caving to Richie Mo'unga is a good thing for the All Blacks

Local derbies in SRP are maybe intense, but don’t replicate the demands of test rugby, because the tournament organisers tinkered with rules to make it more attractive.

120 Go to comments
P
PB 2 hours ago
Not caving to Richie Mo'unga is a good thing for the All Blacks

That remains to be seen, he needs space to thrive, Boks don’t offer much space.

120 Go to comments
M
MDL 2 hours ago
Sir Graham Henry outlines top priorities as new All Blacks selector

You put in the article picture…. As non-selection? 🤣

5 Go to comments
P
PMcD 2 hours ago
'Move Sua'ali'i to 15 - Rugby Australia cannot afford another unfulfilled talent'

They pressed him on why and his answers were hilarious.

MARX because he just loves a scrum and still wears the 8 stud 21mm studs.



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211 Go to comments
N
NB 2 hours ago
'Move Sua'ali'i to 15 - Rugby Australia cannot afford another unfulfilled talent'

Think CD has gone back to Fox Fran?

211 Go to comments
N
NoLongerARuck 2 hours ago
Rassie Erasmus names 10 uncapped players for latest 40-man Bok camp

Springboks have been throwing caps around for the last 8 years. Its why they have build as much depth as they currently have. 56 debuts in 8 years says alot

47 Go to comments
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