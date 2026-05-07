Rugby icons join local club in celebrating autistic player’s 100th game

At 7:00 pm on a crisp Friday night in Brisbane’s inner-west, players from the University of Queensland and Brothers stood shoulder to shoulder, forming a guard of honour for local rugby legend Connor Whelan.

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Whelan had been stuck on 99 club appearances for the Red Heavies since the victorious sixth grade Grand Final last season, and had to wait a little bit longer to raise the bat after an interrupted start to the 2026 campaign.

The 30-year-old missed the season opener away to North Lakes because of illness, and UQ didn’t play their next match with Wynnum forfeiting. But on the 1st of May, Whelan joined the list of club greats who have become centurions.

VIDEO

This was a milestone moment that transcended any scoreboard or result. Whelan was diagnosed with severe autism as a two-year-old, with his parents told he may never be able to speak and would potentially require 24-hour care.

But the UQ Rugby Football Club have embraced Whelan as a valued member of its community. Whelan started with the colts program in 2014 and has played in all but one season since, leading to that 100th cap earlier this month.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by University of Queensland Rugby Football Club (@uqredheavies)

Whelan scored a try and was named Player of the Match against the Filth, and was carried off the field on the shoulders of teammates post-game. The second-rower was presented with a ‘100 club games’ cap and was named in the club’s official round five Team of the Week.

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“Clubs are great communities where there’s a mixture of players, abilities, professions, walks of life. To be able to include someone like Connor in that is just indicative of what rugby and rugby clubs are all about. That’s one of the critical things,” UQ team manager Frank McLoughlin told RugbyPass.

“When I first started playing rugby, I’m still friends with a large proportion of those same people… we went to battle on the field against other opposition and we’ve played and laughed and had experiences that we’re able to share with each other in years to come.

“Connor can now nominate his friends as barristers and doctors and businessmen and used car salesmen… a proliferation of people that he can now call his friends.

“It’s one of those things where he’s accepted.

“The other thing is that we try to be encouraging to do things around the club, which he does, but also during the first grade games, we want him to be in the crowd because he entertains the people around him with his commentary.”

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Whelan wears a bright red jersey on the field, with opposition players knowing to tackle the lock at 50 per cent full force. All opposition teams and referees are on board with the concept, which is still “not a specific rule but it’s more a negotiation pre-game.”

While most teams already know about Whelan’s red jersey, the UQ coach will speak with the opposition and referee if needed. The opposing team captain will pass on the message, explaining how Whelan plays and what needs to happen.

“The red jersey came about so he could be recognised by the opposition,” McLoughlin explained.

“In most cases, because he’s been around so long, most teams know what’s going on.

“It’s easy to see him with the red jersey and that’s the way he operates.”

Over 12 years with the Red Heavies, Whelan has been embraced as a mate, a valued clubman and a passionate competitor. There is no better way to reflect that than sharing the video below, compiled of clips from UQ, Queensland Reds, Wallabies and Wallaroos icons.

Incoming Wallabies coach Les Kiss, 1991 Rugby World Cup winner Michael ‘Noddy’ Lynagh, Wallabies greats Nathan Sharpe and James Horwill, Reds fullback Jock Campbell and multiple Wallaroos players all recorded messages of congratulations.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by University of Queensland Rugby Football Club (@uqredheavies)

“I have it on good authority mate that this is your 100th game coming up. Wow, what an achievement, mate,” Kiss said.

“I’m sure your family and everyone is so proud of you. All your mates, your teammates and that’s because you’re sure a good teammate and you inspire people.”

Campbell added: “Hey Connor, mate, just wishing you good luck with your 100th game. You’re a bloody legend, you’ve been at UQ ever since I’ve been there, mate, and you’re a big part of the club. Good luck, rip in and have a few beers for me.”

