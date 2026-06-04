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HSBC SVNS World Championship 2026
Bordeaux
Friday
02:05
Friday
13:45
Saturday
02:05
Saturday
09:00
Saturday
14:05
Sevens

USA star Ariana Ramsey makes history with ground-breaking award nomination

Finn Morton Finn Morton
reporting from Bordeaux

Ariana Ramsey of United States runs with the ball for a try during women's 5th place play-off match between United States and Fuji in the HSBC Hong Kong Sevens at Kai Tak Stadium on March 30, 2025 in Hong Kong, China. (Photo by Yu Chun Christopher Wong/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images)
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USA flyer Ariana Ramsey has already made HSBC SVNS Series history this week, before a ball has been kicked or a try scored at the World Championship finale in Bordeaux. Ramsey has become the first woman from the USA to receive a nomination for World Rugby’s Sevens Player of the Year.

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Maddison Levi and Jorja Miller round out the trio in the running for the sport’s top individual award. They are both looking to become two-time recipients, with the winner set to be announced as part of the HSBC SVNS Awards 2026 on Sunday at Stade Atlantique. 

Michaela Brake and Charlotte Caslick are the only two-time winners, while France’s Anne-Cecile Ciofani is the only Player of the Year not from Australia or New Zealand. With Ramsey in the mix after a career-best season, Ciofani’s exclusive club could potentially double in size. 

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USA coaches told Ramsey that she had been nominated for the World Rugby honour ahead of the semi-finals at SVNS Valladolid last Sunday. But the other American players didn’t find out till later that day, before the big dance against Australia at Estadio Jose-Zorilla. 

Ramesey was overcome with a lot of emotions after being told of the news, crying at a table with no one else around. But the 26-year-old didn’t know she’s the first USA player ever to be nominated for Women’s Player of the Year before speaking with RugbyPass on Thursday. 

It’s the latest in a growing list of Ramsey’s honours, accolades and ground-breaking achievements. 

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“That’s absolutely amazing. I feel like in this sport I have been breaking barriers, even being the first woman at Dartmouth [College] to go to the Olympics in rugby and then we’re the first team to win a bronze medal… I’m the first women’s rugby athlete in the USA to be signed by Nike,” Ramsey said. 

“I just feel like I’m breaking down barriers and it’s just really paying off in terms of the career I want to have and how I want to finish as a player. I’m just doing it piece by piece, every day I’m working towards what I want to achieve, whether it be on the rugby field, whether it be building my brand and getting sponsorships. I’m always working and it shows. 

“It fuels me even more and I do feel myself getting satisfied… but I’m still playing my best because I want to be consistent.  

“Off the field I think it’s motivating me a lot in regular life. Eventually I want to build a major business and I’m just going to apply what I’m doing now to that.” 

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Ramsey scored a fourth minute try in a commanding 40-14 quarter-final win against Fiji on Saturday, before making some match-defining plays in 14-12 thriller against Canada. Sereana Vulanono and Kaylen Thomas were the try-scorers in the hard-earned semi-final triumph. 

The USA had stunned Australia during the pool stage, before meeting the SVNS giants for a second time in the Cup Final. Ramsey got on the scoresheet with a runaway effort just before half-time, but the Aussies were too good in the end, winning 27-14. 

Australia lead the SVNS World Championship race heading into the season finale, knowing a Cup Final win this weekend will guarantee them the circuit’s top prize. New Zealand are second on the standings, while the USA – who have beaten those two other sides this season – are third. 

“We definitely thought we were going to win the final. We’ve beaten Australia in big moments so it’s just a matter of, can we all be on the same page and who’s willing to work the hardest,” Ramsey explained. 

“Australia has been in the final before so I think that mindset was a little bit in my head. It’s like, okay this is our first final, they’ve been here before, they know how to perform under these high-pressure moments. 

“We definitely thought we were gonna win, I just don’t think we played the game that we really thought we could… we might have had a little bit of complacency, I don’t know what it was but I doin’t think we played our best game in the final. 

“Now we know for next time when we make it again this weekend, we knew what level of energy we need to bring and the level of focus and execution.” 

The USA will face North American rivals Canada in a Pool C showdown in Bordeaux, while Spain and Great Britain have also been drawn in the group. There’s a lot to play for on June 5 to 7, with the USA and Canada still mathematically a chance of winning the World Championship. 

Spain are currently ranked eighth on the standings, and they’ll need to hold that spot to earn core status for the 2026/26 SVNS 1 campaign. Great Britain are last, meaning they need results to go their way if they are to retain their place in the first division next season. 

“When we think about the year, we always have a plan,” 

“We want to peak towards the end. Our goal is to win the entire tournament, this stop, it’s just again going to be a matter of managing fatigue and being able to push through after the work we just did last week. 

“That’s our biggest challenge this weekend.” 

 

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Comments on RugbyPass

c
cnw 18 minutes ago
Ireland or New Zealand? Who is really South Africa’s greatest rugby rival?

Ok - I sense that a number of teams are using the July series to expose players to test rugby. Part of that may be because if injury or fatigue. But even so should be good to see how the next tier goes.

75 Go to comments
R
Rugby3 19 minutes ago
Rassie Erasmus hails the 'remarkable difference' Tony Brown has made to Boks

Eddie Jones made a remarkable difference to the Springboks too, until he lost it.

5 Go to comments
f
frandinand 22 minutes ago
Is the magic thread of Super Rugby in need of a new pattern?

It is totally unforgivable to back an Australian coach to the bitter end when he came close to destroying Australian rugby. That’s blind patriotism and that is what you are consistently guilty of.

I note that in one of your earlier posts you were a supporter of Trump.



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522 Go to comments
f
frandinand 28 minutes ago
Is the magic thread of Super Rugby in need of a new pattern?

Uneducated bullshit if you ask me.

522 Go to comments
f
frandinand 30 minutes ago
Is the magic thread of Super Rugby in need of a new pattern?

I’m sorry but I don’t think a voluntary system would work. The super teams have an expanded squad for a reason. Best example is last week the Crusaders were forced to use a player from the extended squad because of injuries to their props.

I think they would ask of the system you propose what’s in it for us. And the answer is quite obvious; nothing.



...

522 Go to comments
P
PMcD 55 minutes ago
Ireland or New Zealand? Who is really South Africa’s greatest rugby rival?

I think ENG will struggle until Autumn.

They have lost Baxter (LHP) & Stuart (THP), Itoje will be rested and the Curry’s would benefit from a full pre season but you should see our first choice backline coming through this summer but they need the forwards to return to test the real quality of the team, hence why I think they will struggle until the Autumn.



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75 Go to comments
c
cnw 1 hour ago
Ireland or New Zealand? Who is really South Africa’s greatest rugby rival?

As ever PMcD a balanced perspective! Now when do we get to have a hard look at the English!

75 Go to comments
S
Spew_81 1 hour ago
Ireland or New Zealand? Who is really South Africa’s greatest rugby rival?

There was a lot of midfield talent at that time. But, of that group, Aki had the best prospects at the time he left.

75 Go to comments
C
CC 1 hour ago
Tony Brown to jump ship from Springboks to All Blacks

Very true, but I've come to enjoy beating NZ, and don't want to lose that feeling 😁

112 Go to comments
T
Tom 1 hour ago
Ireland or New Zealand? Who is really South Africa’s greatest rugby rival?

😁

75 Go to comments
u
unknown 1 hour ago
Exeter end Saracens era as England star makes statement to Borthwick

Love this!!

3 Go to comments
G
GS 1 hour ago
Ireland or New Zealand? Who is really South Africa’s greatest rugby rival?

JGP and Lowe played for the Māori ABs - so an NZ rep side- and then all 3 players played Super Rugby, which is the tier below international representation. So not exactly “unrated” in an NZ sense.

Just a reality that 1. NZ was asset-rich at the time in players in their positions and thus a pretty tough ask to break into the likes of the ABs, and 2. IRFU could offer them deals that paid them much more than they could earn in NZ - unless they broke into the ABs (which is still an issue as seen by the exodus of players from our Super teams in 2025/26, where salaries in Japan are supposed to be 3X or 4X what non-AB players can earn in NZ).



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75 Go to comments
P
PMcD 1 hour ago
Ireland or New Zealand? Who is really South Africa’s greatest rugby rival?

That was a low blow Tom but it did make me laugh. 🤣🤣

75 Go to comments
B
Bazzallina 2 hours ago
Ireland or New Zealand? Who is really South Africa’s greatest rugby rival?

Bundee played a lot of 13 in Suoer 12 has really been where he has thrived where his footwork at line gets used best his soft skills improved massively over the years

75 Go to comments
B
Bazzallina 2 hours ago
Ireland or New Zealand? Who is really South Africa’s greatest rugby rival?

Ireland have been great and I am not going to write them totally off the board for 27 behind 8 ball yup but you make 1/4s you only have to win 3 in a row and Farrell is a superb coach they might need some whistle( or a card) and a bounce of the ball or 2 but enough class there to see them thru ..cotton wool some if their old dudes over next year and half that goes for clubland as well

75 Go to comments
A
Andrew Nichols 2 hours ago
Ireland or New Zealand? Who is really South Africa’s greatest rugby rival?

Cant take this seriously.

75 Go to comments
D
DP 2 hours ago
Ireland or New Zealand? Who is really South Africa’s greatest rugby rival?

Ireland is in the conversation for now however that mangling in their last encounter with the Boks was tectonic. Where is the next gen of Irish players? Leinster clinging on against an average Stormers side confirmed as much to me. Ireland need new blood and new ideas, Farrell is all out of ideas and I can’t see any youngsters of note coming through.

75 Go to comments
B
Bazzallina 2 hours ago
Ireland or New Zealand? Who is really South Africa’s greatest rugby rival?

Problem JGP I don’t think he was even the second choice at canes his defense has become far more robust over the years

75 Go to comments
B
BigMack 2 hours ago
Malachi Wrampling's debut Blues season ends in suspension

Good to hear..that’s what we need! Will def keep an eye on how he progresses.

9 Go to comments
J
JW 2 hours ago
Is the magic thread of Super Rugby in need of a new pattern?

No, you said the bottom of the two tables

If you put up the bottom half of the two tables [Top 14 clubs v SRP] there would be only one winner OTS….



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522 Go to comments
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