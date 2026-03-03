Kiss names 18-year-old prodigy on bench for potential debut against brother

Treyvon Pritchard can earn his first minutes in Super Rugby Pacific in this weekend’s heavyweight clash with the Brumbies, who have named his brother to start at centre.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pritchard has dominated age-grade teams thus far in his young career, representing Australia U18s in both the 15 and seven-aside formats and has continued his rise within the Reds environment.

His brother, 21-year-old Kadin, is enjoying a breakout year for the table-topping Brumbies, playing at centre in the absence of Wallabies superstar Len Ikitau, who is spending the club season in the Gallagher PREM with Exeter Chiefs.

VIDEO

Should Treyvon take the field and Kadin manage another 80-minute performance, it would make for one special debut for the teenager.

Elsewhere in the Reds team, Filipo Daugunu is back on deck for Les Kiss, and will start on the left edge in place of Ti Ryan, who is rested.

“Filipo showed his influence off the bench against the Highlanders. He comes in for us on the wing,” Reds Head Coach Kiss said.

“It’s part of rotation and rest for Tim who has played two trials and two strong games now the season is underway.

“Increasing our depth of options is always ongoing. Treyvon has been working with the squad since before our matches against the Saitama Panasonic Wild Knights last October. He played a trial at Ballymore and performed well in the Super Rugby Next Gen series.

“His versatility makes him an ideal backline replacement for this game.”

The coach has also had to swap one Wallaby hooker for another, with Matt Faesler unavailable and Josh Nasser coming into the No.2 jersey. An injury to Hunter Paisami has seen Isaac Henry come into the inside centre channel.

“We know what we are up against, the best team in the comp at the moment at their home ground,” Kiss added.

“It’ll be a very tough encounter. Our preparation needs to be good, and our performance needs to be disciplined for the 80 minutes.

“Canberra is a tough place to win, but these are the challenges we look forward to.”

Reds team to play the Brumbies

Aidan Ross – Bond University – Otumoetai College, NZ – Te Puke Sports Josh Nasser – University of Queensland – St Joseph’s Gregory Terrace – Easts Zane Nonggorr – Bond University – The Southport School – Gold Coast Eagles Josh Canham – Bond University – Brighton Grammar, Melb – Harlequin RC, Melb Lukhan Salakaia-Loto – Souths – John Edmondson HS, Sydney – Southern Districts, Sydney Joe Brial – University of Queensland – Scots College – Easts, Sydney Fraser McReight (c) – Brothers – Brisbane Grammar – Albany Creek Brumbies Harry Wilson – Brothers – St Joseph’s College Gregory Terrace – Gunnedah Red Devils Louis Werchon – Wests – Sunshine Coast Grammar – Maroochydore Swans Carter Gordon – Wests – Sunshine Coast Grammar – Wests Filipo Daugunu – Sunnybank – Dogotuki District School, Fiji Isaac Henry – Wests – Brisbane Boys’ College – Kenmore Bears Josh Flook – Brothers – Nudgee College – Brothers Lachie Anderson – University of Queensland – Oakhill College, Sydney – Dural RC, Sydney Jock Campbell – University of Queensland – The Southport School – Inverell Highlanders

Reserves

16. Richie Asiata – Sunnybank – Anglican Church Grammar School

17. George Blake – Bond University – The Southport School – Fasi Maufanga Eels, Tonga

18. Jeffery Toomaga-Allen – Norths – Wellington College, NZ

19. Seru Uru – Easts – Ratu Kadavulevu School, Fiji – Namoli RC, Fiji

20. Vaiuta Latu – Brothers – St Peters Lutheran College – Pine Rivers Pumas

21. Kalani Thomas – Souths – Ipswich Grammar – Souths

22. Harry McLaughlin-Phillips – Wests – Brisbane Boys’ College – Gunnedah Red Devils

23. Treyvon Pritchard* – Brothers – Anglican Church Grammar School – Springfield Hawks

* denotes Super Rugby debut