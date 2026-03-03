Northern Edition
Super Rugby Pacific

Kiss names 18-year-old prodigy on bench for potential debut against brother

BRISBANE, AUSTRALIA - FEBRUARY 27: Head Coach Les Kiss of the Reds is seen during the warm up before the round three Super Rugby match between Queensland Reds and Highlanders at Suncorp Stadium, on February 27, 2026, in Brisbane, Australia. (Photo by Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images)

Treyvon Pritchard can earn his first minutes in Super Rugby Pacific in this weekend’s heavyweight clash with the Brumbies, who have named his brother to start at centre.

Pritchard has dominated age-grade teams thus far in his young career, representing Australia U18s in both the 15 and seven-aside formats and has continued his rise within the Reds environment.

His brother, 21-year-old Kadin, is enjoying a breakout year for the table-topping Brumbies, playing at centre in the absence of Wallabies superstar Len Ikitau, who is spending the club season in the Gallagher PREM with Exeter Chiefs.

Should Treyvon take the field and Kadin manage another 80-minute performance, it would make for one special debut for the teenager.

Elsewhere in the Reds team, Filipo Daugunu is back on deck for Les Kiss, and will start on the left edge in place of Ti Ryan, who is rested.

“Filipo showed his influence off the bench against the Highlanders. He comes in for us on the wing,” Reds Head Coach Kiss said.

“It’s part of rotation and rest for Tim who has played two trials and two strong games now the season is underway.

“Increasing our depth of options is always ongoing. Treyvon has been working with the squad since before our matches against the Saitama Panasonic Wild Knights last October. He played a trial at Ballymore and performed well in the Super Rugby Next Gen series.

“His versatility makes him an ideal backline replacement for this game.”

The coach has also had to swap one Wallaby hooker for another, with Matt Faesler unavailable and Josh Nasser coming into the No.2 jersey. An injury to Hunter Paisami has seen Isaac Henry come into the inside centre channel.

“We know what we are up against, the best team in the comp at the moment at their home ground,” Kiss added.

“It’ll be a very tough encounter. Our preparation needs to be good, and our performance needs to be disciplined for the 80 minutes.

“Canberra is a tough place to win, but these are the challenges we look forward to.”

Reds team to play the Brumbies

  1. Aidan Ross – Bond University – Otumoetai College, NZ – Te Puke Sports
  2. Josh Nasser – University of Queensland – St Joseph’s Gregory Terrace – Easts
  3. Zane Nonggorr – Bond University – The Southport School – Gold Coast Eagles
  4. Josh Canham – Bond University – Brighton Grammar, Melb – Harlequin RC, Melb
  5. Lukhan Salakaia-Loto – Souths – John Edmondson HS, Sydney – Southern Districts, Sydney
  6. Joe Brial – University of Queensland – Scots College – Easts, Sydney
  7. Fraser McReight (c) – Brothers – Brisbane Grammar – Albany Creek Brumbies
  8. Harry Wilson – Brothers – St Joseph’s College Gregory Terrace – Gunnedah Red Devils
  9. Louis Werchon – Wests – Sunshine Coast Grammar – Maroochydore Swans
  10. Carter Gordon – Wests – Sunshine Coast Grammar – Wests
  11. Filipo Daugunu – Sunnybank – Dogotuki District School, Fiji
  12. Isaac Henry – Wests – Brisbane Boys’ College – Kenmore Bears
  13. Josh Flook – Brothers – Nudgee College – Brothers
  14. Lachie Anderson – University of Queensland – Oakhill College, Sydney – Dural RC, Sydney
  15. Jock Campbell – University of Queensland – The Southport School – Inverell Highlanders

Reserves

16. Richie Asiata – Sunnybank – Anglican Church Grammar School
17. George Blake – Bond University – The Southport School – Fasi Maufanga Eels, Tonga
18. Jeffery Toomaga-Allen – Norths – Wellington College, NZ
19. Seru Uru – Easts – Ratu Kadavulevu School, Fiji – Namoli RC, Fiji
20. Vaiuta Latu – Brothers – St Peters Lutheran College – Pine Rivers Pumas
21. Kalani Thomas – Souths – Ipswich Grammar – Souths
22. Harry McLaughlin-Phillips – Wests – Brisbane Boys’ College – Gunnedah Red Devils
23. Treyvon Pritchard* – Brothers – Anglican Church Grammar School – Springfield Hawks

* denotes Super Rugby debut

Comments on RugbyPass

S
SB 3 minutes ago
Six Nations analysis: How France's Grand Slam chasers were beaten black and bleu at Murrayfield

I’ve seen him getting pinged so much at scrum time with Racing this season. Although in fairness, he is also playing a lot.

127 Go to comments
K
Karlos G 3 minutes ago
David Havili on All Blacks reset: ‘You're trying to get noticed'

I like Rennies comments bout players earning the right, the proof will be in the pudding come selection time, but l wonder if the sponsorship that features players(some out of form) and being part of the leadership group will influence things🤔

Sometimes l think they should do away with a leadership group and have just a captain and vice captain that way they don't feel so compelled to play players that might not be at their best!



...

2 Go to comments
J
JD Kiwi 5 minutes ago
Six Nations analysis: How France's Grand Slam chasers were beaten black and bleu at Murrayfield



Can this French team win a RWC?

Interesting fact courtesy of Keo and Zels… France have won just 9% or 4/45 away games against Australia, NZ and SA in the pro era (Cape Town 01, Joberg 06, Dunedin 09, Melbourne 21.) It's over 40% at home.



...

127 Go to comments
S
SB 5 minutes ago
Six Nations analysis: How France's Grand Slam chasers were beaten black and bleu at Murrayfield

It’s because La Rochelle have about 20 players out 😂

127 Go to comments
S
SB 6 minutes ago
Six Nations analysis: How France's Grand Slam chasers were beaten black and bleu at Murrayfield

FPRO should’ve definitely done something about it.

127 Go to comments
S
SB 7 minutes ago
Six Nations analysis: How France's Grand Slam chasers were beaten black and bleu at Murrayfield

Yes, it’s always easy to say after the fact but I think Galthié will make this takeaway from the match. Unfortunately Flament couldn’t start because he had a niggle at the beginning of the week but I fully expect him to be back in the number 4 jersey against England.

127 Go to comments
J
John 8 minutes ago
Aussie Super Rugby takes: Force struggle in Dunedin, big blow for Waratahs

Cheers for the comment Rabble. I agree re officiating of McReight but I feel like this is now a pattern, he is being taken out of the game a lot. Slipper was a heat-seeking missile on Saturday night, whenever McReight was near the breakdown Slips thumped him.

2 Go to comments
S
SB 9 minutes ago
Six Nations analysis: How France's Grand Slam chasers were beaten black and bleu at Murrayfield

That try shouldn’t have stood by the way, it was clearly touched by White forward and should’ve been called back for a French scrum. You could see with the way the ball was spinning towards Steyn, I’m surprised the TMO didn’t spot this.

127 Go to comments
f
frandinand 10 minutes ago
Six Nations analysis: How France's Grand Slam chasers were beaten black and bleu at Murrayfield

Bothwicks downward trajectory has been the fastest. From touting his team as joint favourites to being in contention for the wooden spoon.

That is almost falling of the precipice.



...

127 Go to comments
S
SB 11 minutes ago
Six Nations analysis: How France's Grand Slam chasers were beaten black and bleu at Murrayfield

To start ahead of the captain? That would be crazy. Although I must say Serin has been in top form and I’m so happy to see him back in the national team. It would be nice to see him get some more minutes.

127 Go to comments
S
SB 14 minutes ago
Six Nations analysis: How France's Grand Slam chasers were beaten black and bleu at Murrayfield

Although they were somewhat fortunate to beat Wales, Stockdale’s pass was very clearly forward on the final try.

127 Go to comments
f
frandinand 14 minutes ago
Six Nations analysis: How France's Grand Slam chasers were beaten black and bleu at Murrayfield

It has to be a real blot on the TMOs record. Missing that blatant a foul in a vital test. He's lucky it didn't have a bearing on the result though it may effect final placings.

127 Go to comments
S
SB 15 minutes ago
What Du'Plessis Kirifi made of Dave Rennie's 'no loyalties' comment

Curious to see if he’s picked at all.

1 Go to comments
f
frandinand 17 minutes ago
Six Nations analysis: How France's Grand Slam chasers were beaten black and bleu at Murrayfield

Sorry JD. Dunedin is a beautiful city but not a patch on Edinburgh. Have you not been there.

127 Go to comments
R
Rugby3 25 minutes ago
Six Nations analysis: How France's Grand Slam chasers were beaten black and bleu at Murrayfield

It’s nice to see Wales looking a bit more like a Welsh team again, with some passion.

127 Go to comments
W
WJ 29 minutes ago
Wallabies winger leads as three Australians top POTY charts

Interesting that the points were NSW 13 HUR 17 but the game was NSW 19 HUR 59.

1 Go to comments
f
frandinand 29 minutes ago
Six Nations analysis: How France's Grand Slam chasers were beaten black and bleu at Murrayfield

Many thanks for this great answer. It will be fascinating for me to compare it with Nics when it is published.

There is an old saying in golf that every shot is a joy to someone and I know it won't be making you happy but England's form this 6N is a joy to this Scot. Never in my wildest dreams did I think we would be joint leaders after four rounds.



...

127 Go to comments
B
BH 37 minutes ago
The challenge that awaits new All Blacks coach Dave Rennie

Rennie did beat the mighty Springboks 3 out of 4 games though. And he had a lot of close losses. It’s not like the Wallabies were thrashed or dominated like they were with Eddie Jones’ 2023 World Cup run.

33 Go to comments
B
BH 38 minutes ago
The challenge that awaits new All Blacks coach Dave Rennie

Razor kept touching his hair because he has a comb over that is covering up his receding hairline.

I didn’t like Razor’s word salads either. And he made a really bad mistake by telling Gregor Paul that his assistants did most of the coaching, and then when Gregor wrote about it, Razor bailed him up in the hotel hallway afterwards about it.



...

33 Go to comments
P
PMcD 39 minutes ago
Six Nations analysis: How France's Grand Slam chasers were beaten black and bleu at Murrayfield

I think it’s 4 things all merging together;

1) Wigglesworth taking over defence. They played the Sarries/Sale defence system in the Autumn and we haven’t had the same line speed and togetherness this 6N’s (starting Pepper/Underhill who don’t play in this system at Bath).



...

127 Go to comments
