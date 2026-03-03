Northern Edition
Dave Rennie: 'if I had the chance to get him back, I'd certainly jump at it'

PARIS, FRANCE - OCTOBER 20: Jordie Barrett, Aaron Smith and Brodie Retallick of New Zealand sing their national anthem prior to the Rugby World Cup France 2023 semi-final match between Argentina and New Zealand at Stade de France on October 20, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Adam Pretty - World Rugby/World Rugby via Getty Images)

New All Blacks coach Dave Rennie wants to see all of New Zealand’s top talent available for All Blacks selection, especially for next year’s Rugby World Cup, but has stopped short of expressing a desire to change eligibility laws when asked at Wednesday’s press conference.

The Kobe Steelers coach has spent the past three seasons competing with and against some All Blacks greats in Japan, with plenty of All Blacks either on sabbatical or enjoying their twilight years on big-money contracts.

While Richie Mo’unga has confirmed his return to the All Blacks fold later this year with a New Zealand Rugby contract, others, like Shannon Frizell, remain uncertain.

Rennie is especially familiar with Test centurion Brodie Retallick, who has also called Kobe home since 2023, after he played his last All Blacks game in the Paris Rugby World Cup final.

The 2014 World Rugby Player of the Year has been in vintage form for the Steelers this season, and at 34, wouldn’t be considered outside the typical Test career age window for a player of his quality.

When faced with a question over the All Blacks eligiblilty laws, which currently restrict selection to players on New Zealand Rugby contracts, Rennie decided to focus his response on Retallick and the quality of competition Kiwis are exposed to in Japan.

“I’ll comment on Brodie Retallick,” the coach started. “I get to see him train and play every week. He’s stronger than he’s ever been; he’s fitter than he’s ever been.

“He’s the top try-scorer in Japan at the moment with 11… I’m not sure if I’m allowed to (lure him back) yet.

“But look, there’s no doubt, if you want to win a World Cup, ideally you’ve got your best players available. Obviously, Richie’s coming back, which will be good. He’s been in great form in Japan.

“Certainly, if you have someone like a Brodie Retallick coming into the environment, it’ll really grow the whole group. He’s done a phenomenal job around leadership at Kobe, and I’m not sure how much of that competition you guys watch, but it’s gone through the roof.

“There are a lot of experienced coaches up there, some of the best players in the world are playing there, and the quality is really strong. There are sides up there that would beat Super Rugby teams.

“So, he (Retallick) has been phenomenal, and if I had the chance to get him back, I’d certainly jump at it.”

Dave Rennie: 'I'm keen to bring some people in'

When New Zealand Rugby announced the departure of Robertson, some were shocked about how the assistants under the previous regime, Tamati Ellison, Scott Hansen, and Jason Ryan, kept their role in the team.

Whether Retallick could be tempted back is another matter. Back in January, the former Chiefs enforcer was asked about a potential return for the 2027 Rugby World Cup and was pretty clear that his Test career was now in the rear-view mirror.

“I think my time is done, to be honest,” Retallick told Sport Nation‘s Millsy and Guy.

“At times, you think, could you still do it? But at the end of the day, the body is getting a bit older. And after all this time away from home, I think those days are done. I’ll see my time out in Japan. I can confirm that for you today.”

Dave Rennie sends 'no loyalties' All Blacks selection warning

Rugby World Cup 2027 presale hits 750,000 tickets at record pace

'That's South Africa stuff': The stats that depict Dave Rennie's coaching style

Dave Rennie named All Blacks head coach

Comments

9 Comments
J
JJ 4 days ago

UNFAIR to RAZOR boycott the games if they change the rules for Rennie

J
JW 5 days ago

Perhaps Brodie could return to the All Blacks to be their version of Springboks PSdT?


Last time he came back did not have the required physicality for well over a year, so it make more sense to use him as a blindside flanker this time.

H
Hammer Head 5 days ago

Let the man retire in peace, please. Let him go.

B
Blackmania 5 days ago

think the eligibility rule is going to be changed… that’s the next step

What if Retallick played again quickly with the All Blacks?

H
Hammer Head 5 days ago

If they did that - Razor was setup for failure.

S
SC 5 days ago

Retallick is still the biggest and best NZ lock. And he is a tighthead lock!

Load More Comments

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
Close
