Northern Edition
Select Edition
Northern Northern
Southern Southern
Global Global
New Zealand New Zealand
France France
10 - 23
FT
57 - 24
FT
19 - 59
FT
26 - 18
FT
26 - 45
FT
U20
41 - 35
FT
54 - 17
FT
41 - 24
FT
24 - 20
FT
52 - 16
FT
17 - 37
FT
U20
26 - 36
FT
27 - 17
FT
39 - 31
FT
29 - 13
FT
31 - 34
FT
26 - 43
FT
50 - 40
FT
23 - 18
FT
48 - 33
FT
U20
HSBC SVNS 2026
Vancouver
International

Dave Rennie named All Blacks head coach

TOKYO, JAPAN - MAY 24: Head coach of Kobelco Kobe Steelers Dave Rennie is seen prior to the NTT Japan Rugby League One Play-Off semi final between Toshiba Brave Lupus Tokyo and Kobelco Kobe Steelers at Prince Chichibu Memorial Rugby Ground on May 24, 2025 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Koki Nagahama/Getty Images)

Dave Rennie is the All Blacks‘ new head coach. The team announced the appointment just shy of midday on Wednesday, after a near-50-day search following the axing of Scott Robertson in mid-January.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rennie has landed a two-year deal to lead the iconic New Zealand team through to the 2027 Rugby World Cup in Australia, with an immediate focus on the upcoming inaugural Nations Championship and Rugby’s Greatest Rivalry tour.

The 62-year-old was previously the head coach of the Wallabies and led the Chiefs to back-to-back Super Rugby titles immediately after his appointment as head coach of the club in 2012. Prior to those achievements, Rennie led the New Zealand U20 team to three consecutive world titles, a run beginning in 2008.

VIDEO

Since his Wallabies dismissal in 2023, Rennie has been head coach of the Japan Rugby League One outfit Kobe Steelers. He will continue with the team for the remainder of the season before returning to New Zealand to begin his All Blacks tenure.

“On behalf of the Board, I’d like to congratulate Dave on his appointment as All Blacks Head Coach,” NZR Chair David Kirk said of the appointment. “He is a world-class coach who has consistently shown he can build strong performance environments and win.

“Dave understands what it means to coach the All Blacks and play a style of rugby that reflects who we are as New Zealanders. He has a deep understanding of rugby in New Zealand and the role the All Blacks play in shaping our national identity and bringing communities together.”

Rennie enters one of rugby’s most demanding jobs with the backdrop of Scott Robertson’s 74 per cent win rate and unprecedented sacking.

ADVERTISEMENT

Joining the ranks of coaching royalty is an “honour” nonetheless for the Wellington product, who will become the first All Blacks coach with Pasifika heritage.

“Coaching the All Blacks is an incredible honour,” Rennie said. “I’m extremely proud to have been entrusted with this role and understand the expectations that come with it.

“I’m really clear on the way I want the All Blacks to play, and I look forward to working with the players, management team, and the rugby community. We have a lot of talent here, and we will be working extremely hard to make the country proud.”

New Zealand Rugby’s appointment panel included former All Blacks Dane Coles and Keven Mealamu, NZR executives and high-performance experts. The two leading candidates were understood to be Rennie and former Japan head coach Jamie Joseph. Kirk said the process was deeply thorough, moreso than any appointment process in All Blacks history.

“The All Blacks are set for a challenging and exciting two seasons ahead, and it’s critical we followed a thorough process to find the right head coach. Dave has a clear direction for the team that gives us confidence the team will be well positioned to perform as we head into the 2027 Rugby World Cup.”

The future of Scott Robertson’s coaching staff, who remained under contract in their respective roles despite the head coach’s exit, remains uncertain. Rennie and New Zealand Rugby will address those positions in the coming weeks.

Recommended

Stephen Larkham eyes more history with new Brumbies contract

Breakout All Blacks star Josh Lord hitting new gear after relentless injury run

INTERVIEW

Boks coach Tony Brown surprised by the position the ABs find themselves in

Tony Brown addresses Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu's form with words of advice to Bok

ADVERTISEMENT

RugbyPass App Download

News, stats, live rugby and more! Download the new RugbyPass app on the App Store (iOS) and Google Play (Android) now!


Whether you’re looking for somewhere to track upcoming fixtures, a place to watch live rugby or an app that shows you all of the latest news and analysis, the RugbyPass rugby app is perfect.

ADVERTISEMENT
Play Video
LIVE

{{item.title}}

Trending on RugbyPass

1

'Brings edge': Jeff Wilson's pick for a new All Blacks captain

45
2

Unconvinced Irish pundits offer one telling concession to Scotland

19
3

World Rugby Ranking winners from mad weekend weren't a Six Nations side

3
4

RFU statement: Steve Borthwick and England team

54
5

Antoine Dupont and Ben White had afters following in-game spat

7
6

Leicester Tigers statement: Hamish Watson

7

One name features heavily as England fans call for Borthwick sack

87
8

England player ratings vs Italy | 2026 Guinness Six Nations

90

Comments

43 Comments
D
DC 5 days ago

he is a good coach being around for along time coaching in diffrent countriesand diffrent teams

B
Blackmania 5 days ago

Dave Rennie is the best choice. Jamie Joseph could be appointed in 2027 alongside Tony Brown… unless Rennie wins the RWC.

His first words are very reassuring. You can sense a calm coach who has already given a lot of thought to what he wants to do and the direction he wants to take.

It’s reassuring.

M
Mzilikazi 5 days ago

I wish Dave Rennie all the best. It will be a tough task, given the very high expectations that exist from both NZR and the NZ rugby public. Rennie will have little time to prepare for some hard games this year. Ireland may or may not be the first of these….I would not be holding the victory Ireland had over England as a sign that Ireland have turned a significant corner.


But it is the tour to South Africa that could be brutal for Dave Rennie and the AB’s. That will be a huge ask. I hope Rennie has a clear decision on being able to select from a worldwide pool. I fear that is not in place though.

F
Footy Franks 5 days ago

Well done Dave hope you give it to the Boks. Your super sides though are going backwards in tactics and skills so lots to work on, they are making the Aus sides look like world class outfits.

J
Jen 5 days ago

His chat at the press conference is reassuring. Super experienced guy, like him a lot. I was mad when he was stolen from the Manawatu Turbos 😆

G
GRB13 5 days ago

Jamie Joseph is lucky he never picked up the poison chalice whether intentionally or not. He will always get a shot after the World Cup as this is only a 18 month contract no matter what happens. Good luck to Dave Rennie I think he will need it!

H
Hammer Head 5 days ago

100%


This is a potential stop gap appointment. The real prize is JJ and TB after the World Cup.


In one scenario Rennie does well enough to get a new contract after the World Cup.


If he doesn’t JJ is being lined up and with 18 months to do the whole “get your team together” thing.


Under the circumstances, with just a month to get settled and 16 months to prepare for the World Cup, Rennie’s appointment makes a lot of sense.


All the talk of him being a tough guy seems, to me, about whipping the boys into shape. Drill Sargent vibes.


For inspiration, may I suggest a SARU training video called “Kamp Staldraad”? It involves nudity, pumping balls and open water.


👌

G
GS 5 days ago

Happy with Either Jamie J or Dave Rennie, key, I guess, is who the co-coaches are; hopefully, DR can grab some well-qualified/experienced coaches.


Come on, the ABs!

J
JW 5 days ago

Not likely.

J
JW 6 days ago

Nice, good that NZR didn’t require someone to start immediately, can’t wait to hear what their reasoning is for being able to get them in the right place on time though.

B
BleedRed&Black 6 days ago

Well, NZR might be losing senior staff faster than they can replace them elsewhere, but at least Kirk has got this decision right. There was zero possibility Joseph would’ve turned the All Blacks into a team that can regularly beat the Springboks. With Rennie there is a chance. He gets Sir Wayne involved, it is a distinct possibility.

S
SB 6 days ago

Very interested to see how much changes in terms of performances under him.

J
JW 6 days ago

Results wise, or just performances, individual, or just how differently the team plays?

u
unknown 6 days ago

A great choice, I believe. Rennie has an outstanding record, from the Chiefs to the Wallabies, of being deeply appreciated by his players — and not because he’s Mr Nice Guy but because he’s a plain-speaking, transparent operator who can make tough choices and wield the axe when necessary. He’s not wedded to the modern kicking game and will probably encourage his players to resort to the traditional NZ strengths of mongrel from the forwards and counter-attack from the backs. But his team will be well equipped to defend against aerial bombardments if, as rumoured, Cory Jane is in his coaching group. And the likelihood of Scott Hansen staying on as de facto game planner — which loomed as a scarily strong possibility under Joseph in the absence of Tony Brown — now seems to have receded.

B
BH 6 days ago

You wouldn’t be mad at NZRU picking either Joseph or Rennie. Both would be equally as good as each other, just in different ways. Rennie had a bit more higher pressure than Joseph in the test arena, and a very inclusive and gentle approach to his coaching. Joseph has a hard-nosed, grit and determination style of coaching.


The bad thing for Joseph was that he didn’t have the benefit of having Tony Brown as his assistant. I think he might’ve got the job if he did.


And it’s important to also note that Rennie is the first Pacific Islander coach of the All Blacks, which is a very proud moment for those of us in the Polynesian communities!

R
Rugby3 5 days ago

A very inclusive and gentle approach to his coaching ? Which is exactly what the All Blacks don’t need. They’ll get monstered by the Boks with that approach.

J
John Breslin 6 days ago

Good to see him back at the level he belongs.


Got dumped on by RA.


Seems a very capable guy

u
unknown 6 days ago

Congratulations Dave Rennie .

A very safe appointment .

Dave was pretty good with Australia. He was working hard to improve a weak squad who were down trodden under Chieka .

His selections were poor but he was searching for answers .

He will have learnt a lot and will be more at home with the NZ .

If they unite NZ will give the WC a shake .

H
Hammer Head 5 days ago

Dave Rennie had a win ratio of 38% during his tenure as the head coach of the Australia national team (the Wallabies) from 2020 to 2023. 


Across his 34 Tests in charge, he recorded:

13 wins

3 draws

18 losses


At the time of his departure in January 2023, this was noted as the lowest winning percentage for any Wallabies coach who had overseen 30 or more Tests. 

K
Kia koe 6 days ago

Wow. Okay. I was just expecting Jamie .. from all the social media etc etc.


Congrats Dave Rennie indeed.

I actually think he has bigger experience than Jamie. Jamie needs Tony.


Now I’m sooooo curious who will be his assistant coaches

K
Kwikiwi 6 days ago

Pretty much as expected…

G
GM 6 days ago

Love it. Feel sorry for Jamie Jo but hope his time will come.

P
PMcD 5 days ago

You’ve got to ask why it wasn’t raised how much and how quickly the playing style of the NZ XV changed under Jamie Joseph in 1 season. Given that’s the style of play the NZ public want to see, I thought he would have been a slam-dunk for this process.


I suspect there will be a fairly swift change of assistants as they don’t have much time to waste.

S
Spew_81 5 days ago

It’s possible that this is Jamie Joseph’s preferred option. Let Rennie rebuild the All Blacks. Have a very difficult tour to South Africa, then RWC 2027.


Tony Brown will, likely, be available in 2028; Joseph and Brown can get the All Blacks coaching role in 2028.


Rennie will, likely, have to win RWC 2028 (or knock the Springboks out of the tournament) to keep the All Blacks coach role. Which is possible, but very difficult.

J
Jen 6 days ago

WOOHOO. Like it.

Load More Comments

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest Long Reads

LONG READ

Mick Cleary: 'Just get out there and give it a go. That’s all England expects.'

A first ever loss to Italy after 35 years of fixtures has left England bereft and in search of leadership and clarity. Next stop, Paris.

9
LONG READ

Six Nations analysis: How France's Grand Slam chasers were beaten black and bleu at Murrayfield

Seemingly streets ahead of the rest, unbeaten France were put to the sword by Gregor Townsend's ultra-accurate and ruthless Scotland.

125
LONG READ

The challenge that awaits new All Blacks coach Dave Rennie

The surroundings that await the new All Blacks coach is very different to the one Scott Robertson inherited two years ago

33

Comments on RugbyPass

S
SB 11 minutes ago
Six Nations analysis: How France's Grand Slam chasers were beaten black and bleu at Murrayfield

Although they were somewhat fortunate to beat Wales, Stockdale’s pass was very clearly forward on the final try.

119 Go to comments
f
frandinand 11 minutes ago
Six Nations analysis: How France's Grand Slam chasers were beaten black and bleu at Murrayfield

It has to be a real blot on the TMOs record. Missing that blatant a foul in a vital test. He's lucky it didn't have a bearing on the result though it may effect final placings.

119 Go to comments
S
SB 12 minutes ago
What Du'Plessis Kirifi made of Dave Rennie's 'no loyalties' comment

Curious to see if he’s picked at all.

1 Go to comments
f
frandinand 14 minutes ago
Six Nations analysis: How France's Grand Slam chasers were beaten black and bleu at Murrayfield

Sorry JD. Dunedin is a beautiful city but not a patch on Edinburgh. Have you not been there.

119 Go to comments
R
Rugby3 21 minutes ago
Six Nations analysis: How France's Grand Slam chasers were beaten black and bleu at Murrayfield

It’s nice to see Wales looking a bit more like a Welsh team again, with some passion.

119 Go to comments
W
WJ 26 minutes ago
Wallabies winger leads as three Australians top POTY charts

Interesting that the points were NSW 13 HUR 17 but the game was NSW 19 HUR 59.

1 Go to comments
f
frandinand 26 minutes ago
Six Nations analysis: How France's Grand Slam chasers were beaten black and bleu at Murrayfield

Many thanks for this great answer. It will be fascinating for me to compare it with Nics when it is published.

There is an old saying in golf that every shot is a joy to someone and I know it won't be making you happy but England's form this 6N is a joy to this Scot. Never in my wildest dreams did I think we would be joint leaders after four rounds.



...

119 Go to comments
B
BH 33 minutes ago
The challenge that awaits new All Blacks coach Dave Rennie

Rennie did beat the mighty Springboks 3 out of 4 games though. And he had a lot of close losses. It’s not like the Wallabies were thrashed or dominated like they were with Eddie Jones’ 2023 World Cup run.

33 Go to comments
B
BH 34 minutes ago
The challenge that awaits new All Blacks coach Dave Rennie

Razor kept touching his hair because he has a comb over that is covering up his receding hairline.

I didn’t like Razor’s word salads either. And he made a really bad mistake by telling Gregor Paul that his assistants did most of the coaching, and then when Gregor wrote about it, Razor bailed him up in the hotel hallway afterwards about it.



...

33 Go to comments
P
PMcD 36 minutes ago
Six Nations analysis: How France's Grand Slam chasers were beaten black and bleu at Murrayfield

I think it’s 4 things all merging together;

1) Wigglesworth taking over defence. They played the Sarries/Sale defence system in the Autumn and we haven’t had the same line speed and togetherness this 6N’s (starting Pepper/Underhill who don’t play in this system at Bath).



...

119 Go to comments
N
Neil 45 minutes ago
Mick Cleary: 'Just get out there and give it a go. That’s all England expects.'

By kicking to compete you are only ever giving yourself a 50/50 chance of recovering possession. In some games the cards will fall your way and you'll do a bit better but there's always the other days when you win back a lot less…. It’s time to move on from this dross and play a more attacking style of rugby.

9 Go to comments
c
cnw 1 hour ago
Six Nations analysis: How France's Grand Slam chasers were beaten black and bleu at Murrayfield

Lots of pips popping out of some of the NH teams! It perhaps suggests as you say that playing with all of field intensity may well be the antidote to the structured power game. A sort of Return of the Jedi narrative. Hope so.

119 Go to comments
S
SB 1 hour ago
David Havili on All Blacks reset: ‘You're trying to get noticed'

He will find it tough to get into the squad.

1 Go to comments
P
PMcD 1 hour ago
Six Nations analysis: How France's Grand Slam chasers were beaten black and bleu at Murrayfield

I think Gregor has had to learn to trust his bench to see out games.

119 Go to comments
E
Ed the Duck 1 hour ago
Six Nations analysis: How France's Grand Slam chasers were beaten black and bleu at Murrayfield

…well maybe the first 60!

119 Go to comments
P
PMcD 1 hour ago
Six Nations analysis: How France's Grand Slam chasers were beaten black and bleu at Murrayfield

I was at that 2019 game Ed. 🫣🥴🍻

SCO were awful for the 1st half and then played the best 2nd half of rugby I have seen but this week they were good for the entire 80.



...

119 Go to comments
J
JD Kiwi 1 hour ago
Six Nations analysis: How France's Grand Slam chasers were beaten black and bleu at Murrayfield

Surely the Dunedin of the North😂

119 Go to comments
J
JD Kiwi 1 hour ago
Six Nations analysis: How France's Grand Slam chasers were beaten black and bleu at Murrayfield

Nick, I think it's reasonable to say that it's very difficult for anyone to back up a huge effort the following week. Ireland had an easier opponent a day earlier and will be playing at home.

119 Go to comments
P
PMcD 1 hour ago
Six Nations analysis: How France's Grand Slam chasers were beaten black and bleu at Murrayfield

I think they have been trying to do that for the last 3 games and they are way off, with the biggest challenge ahead of us in Paris.

Can’t say I am holding out much hope to be honest.



...

119 Go to comments
J
JD Kiwi 1 hour ago
Six Nations analysis: How France's Grand Slam chasers were beaten black and bleu at Murrayfield

Eric very good question… very difficult to back up that effort a week later.

119 Go to comments
Close
ADVERTISEMENT