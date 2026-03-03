Dave Rennie named All Blacks head coach
Dave Rennie is the All Blacks‘ new head coach. The team announced the appointment just shy of midday on Wednesday, after a near-50-day search following the axing of Scott Robertson in mid-January.
Rennie has landed a two-year deal to lead the iconic New Zealand team through to the 2027 Rugby World Cup in Australia, with an immediate focus on the upcoming inaugural Nations Championship and Rugby’s Greatest Rivalry tour.
The 62-year-old was previously the head coach of the Wallabies and led the Chiefs to back-to-back Super Rugby titles immediately after his appointment as head coach of the club in 2012. Prior to those achievements, Rennie led the New Zealand U20 team to three consecutive world titles, a run beginning in 2008.
Since his Wallabies dismissal in 2023, Rennie has been head coach of the Japan Rugby League One outfit Kobe Steelers. He will continue with the team for the remainder of the season before returning to New Zealand to begin his All Blacks tenure.
“On behalf of the Board, I’d like to congratulate Dave on his appointment as All Blacks Head Coach,” NZR Chair David Kirk said of the appointment. “He is a world-class coach who has consistently shown he can build strong performance environments and win.
“Dave understands what it means to coach the All Blacks and play a style of rugby that reflects who we are as New Zealanders. He has a deep understanding of rugby in New Zealand and the role the All Blacks play in shaping our national identity and bringing communities together.”
Rennie enters one of rugby’s most demanding jobs with the backdrop of Scott Robertson’s 74 per cent win rate and unprecedented sacking.
Joining the ranks of coaching royalty is an “honour” nonetheless for the Wellington product, who will become the first All Blacks coach with Pasifika heritage.
“Coaching the All Blacks is an incredible honour,” Rennie said. “I’m extremely proud to have been entrusted with this role and understand the expectations that come with it.
“I’m really clear on the way I want the All Blacks to play, and I look forward to working with the players, management team, and the rugby community. We have a lot of talent here, and we will be working extremely hard to make the country proud.”
New Zealand Rugby’s appointment panel included former All Blacks Dane Coles and Keven Mealamu, NZR executives and high-performance experts. The two leading candidates were understood to be Rennie and former Japan head coach Jamie Joseph. Kirk said the process was deeply thorough, moreso than any appointment process in All Blacks history.
“The All Blacks are set for a challenging and exciting two seasons ahead, and it’s
The future of Scott Robertson’s coaching staff, who remained under contract in their respective roles despite the head coach’s exit, remains uncertain. Rennie and New Zealand Rugby will address those positions in the coming weeks.
he is a good coach being around for along time coaching in diffrent countriesand diffrent teams
Dave Rennie is the best choice. Jamie Joseph could be appointed in 2027 alongside Tony Brown… unless Rennie wins the RWC.
His first words are very reassuring. You can sense a calm coach who has already given a lot of thought to what he wants to do and the direction he wants to take.
It’s reassuring.
I wish Dave Rennie all the best. It will be a tough task, given the very high expectations that exist from both NZR and the NZ rugby public. Rennie will have little time to prepare for some hard games this year. Ireland may or may not be the first of these….I would not be holding the victory Ireland had over England as a sign that Ireland have turned a significant corner.
But it is the tour to South Africa that could be brutal for Dave Rennie and the AB’s. That will be a huge ask. I hope Rennie has a clear decision on being able to select from a worldwide pool. I fear that is not in place though.
Well done Dave hope you give it to the Boks. Your super sides though are going backwards in tactics and skills so lots to work on, they are making the Aus sides look like world class outfits.
His chat at the press conference is reassuring. Super experienced guy, like him a lot. I was mad when he was stolen from the Manawatu Turbos 😆
Jamie Joseph is lucky he never picked up the poison chalice whether intentionally or not. He will always get a shot after the World Cup as this is only a 18 month contract no matter what happens. Good luck to Dave Rennie I think he will need it!
100%
This is a potential stop gap appointment. The real prize is JJ and TB after the World Cup.
In one scenario Rennie does well enough to get a new contract after the World Cup.
If he doesn’t JJ is being lined up and with 18 months to do the whole “get your team together” thing.
Under the circumstances, with just a month to get settled and 16 months to prepare for the World Cup, Rennie’s appointment makes a lot of sense.
All the talk of him being a tough guy seems, to me, about whipping the boys into shape. Drill Sargent vibes.
For inspiration, may I suggest a SARU training video called “Kamp Staldraad”? It involves nudity, pumping balls and open water.
👌
Happy with Either Jamie J or Dave Rennie, key, I guess, is who the co-coaches are; hopefully, DR can grab some well-qualified/experienced coaches.
Come on, the ABs!
Not likely.
Nice, good that NZR didn’t require someone to start immediately, can’t wait to hear what their reasoning is for being able to get them in the right place on time though.
Well, NZR might be losing senior staff faster than they can replace them elsewhere, but at least Kirk has got this decision right. There was zero possibility Joseph would’ve turned the All Blacks into a team that can regularly beat the Springboks. With Rennie there is a chance. He gets Sir Wayne involved, it is a distinct possibility.
Very interested to see how much changes in terms of performances under him.
Results wise, or just performances, individual, or just how differently the team plays?
A great choice, I believe. Rennie has an outstanding record, from the Chiefs to the Wallabies, of being deeply appreciated by his players — and not because he’s Mr Nice Guy but because he’s a plain-speaking, transparent operator who can make tough choices and wield the axe when necessary. He’s not wedded to the modern kicking game and will probably encourage his players to resort to the traditional NZ strengths of mongrel from the forwards and counter-attack from the backs. But his team will be well equipped to defend against aerial bombardments if, as rumoured, Cory Jane is in his coaching group. And the likelihood of Scott Hansen staying on as de facto game planner — which loomed as a scarily strong possibility under Joseph in the absence of Tony Brown — now seems to have receded.
You wouldn’t be mad at NZRU picking either Joseph or Rennie. Both would be equally as good as each other, just in different ways. Rennie had a bit more higher pressure than Joseph in the test arena, and a very inclusive and gentle approach to his coaching. Joseph has a hard-nosed, grit and determination style of coaching.
The bad thing for Joseph was that he didn’t have the benefit of having Tony Brown as his assistant. I think he might’ve got the job if he did.
And it’s important to also note that Rennie is the first Pacific Islander coach of the All Blacks, which is a very proud moment for those of us in the Polynesian communities!
A very inclusive and gentle approach to his coaching ? Which is exactly what the All Blacks don’t need. They’ll get monstered by the Boks with that approach.
Good to see him back at the level he belongs.
Got dumped on by RA.
Seems a very capable guy
Congratulations Dave Rennie .
A very safe appointment .
Dave was pretty good with Australia. He was working hard to improve a weak squad who were down trodden under Chieka .
His selections were poor but he was searching for answers .
He will have learnt a lot and will be more at home with the NZ .
If they unite NZ will give the WC a shake .
Dave Rennie had a win ratio of 38% during his tenure as the head coach of the Australia national team (the Wallabies) from 2020 to 2023.
Across his 34 Tests in charge, he recorded:
• 13 wins
• 3 draws
• 18 losses
At the time of his departure in January 2023, this was noted as the lowest winning percentage for any Wallabies coach who had overseen 30 or more Tests.
Wow. Okay. I was just expecting Jamie .. from all the social media etc etc.
Congrats Dave Rennie indeed.
I actually think he has bigger experience than Jamie. Jamie needs Tony.
Now I’m sooooo curious who will be his assistant coaches
Pretty much as expected…
Love it. Feel sorry for Jamie Jo but hope his time will come.
You’ve got to ask why it wasn’t raised how much and how quickly the playing style of the NZ XV changed under Jamie Joseph in 1 season. Given that’s the style of play the NZ public want to see, I thought he would have been a slam-dunk for this process.
I suspect there will be a fairly swift change of assistants as they don’t have much time to waste.
It’s possible that this is Jamie Joseph’s preferred option. Let Rennie rebuild the All Blacks. Have a very difficult tour to South Africa, then RWC 2027.
Tony Brown will, likely, be available in 2028; Joseph and Brown can get the All Blacks coaching role in 2028.
Rennie will, likely, have to win RWC 2028 (or knock the Springboks out of the tournament) to keep the All Blacks coach role. Which is possible, but very difficult.
WOOHOO. Like it.