Dave Rennie named All Blacks head coach

Dave Rennie is the All Blacks‘ new head coach. The team announced the appointment just shy of midday on Wednesday, after a near-50-day search following the axing of Scott Robertson in mid-January.

Rennie has landed a two-year deal to lead the iconic New Zealand team through to the 2027 Rugby World Cup in Australia, with an immediate focus on the upcoming inaugural Nations Championship and Rugby’s Greatest Rivalry tour.

The 62-year-old was previously the head coach of the Wallabies and led the Chiefs to back-to-back Super Rugby titles immediately after his appointment as head coach of the club in 2012. Prior to those achievements, Rennie led the New Zealand U20 team to three consecutive world titles, a run beginning in 2008.

Since his Wallabies dismissal in 2023, Rennie has been head coach of the Japan Rugby League One outfit Kobe Steelers. He will continue with the team for the remainder of the season before returning to New Zealand to begin his All Blacks tenure.

“On behalf of the Board, I’d like to congratulate Dave on his appointment as All Blacks Head Coach,” NZR Chair David Kirk said of the appointment. “He is a world-class coach who has consistently shown he can build strong performance environments and win.

“Dave understands what it means to coach the All Blacks and play a style of rugby that reflects who we are as New Zealanders. He has a deep understanding of rugby in New Zealand and the role the All Blacks play in shaping our national identity and bringing communities together.”

Rennie enters one of rugby’s most demanding jobs with the backdrop of Scott Robertson’s 74 per cent win rate and unprecedented sacking.

Joining the ranks of coaching royalty is an “honour” nonetheless for the Wellington product, who will become the first All Blacks coach with Pasifika heritage.

“Coaching the All Blacks is an incredible honour,” Rennie said. “I’m extremely proud to have been entrusted with this role and understand the expectations that come with it.

“I’m really clear on the way I want the All Blacks to play, and I look forward to working with the players, management team, and the rugby community. We have a lot of talent here, and we will be working extremely hard to make the country proud.”

New Zealand Rugby’s appointment panel included former All Blacks Dane Coles and Keven Mealamu, NZR executives and high-performance experts. The two leading candidates were understood to be Rennie and former Japan head coach Jamie Joseph. Kirk said the process was deeply thorough, moreso than any appointment process in All Blacks history.

“The All Blacks are set for a challenging and exciting two seasons ahead, and it’s critical we followed a thorough process to find the right head coach. Dave has a clear direction for the team that gives us confidence the team will be well positioned to perform as we head into the 2027 Rugby World Cup.”

The future of Scott Robertson’s coaching staff, who remained under contract in their respective roles despite the head coach’s exit, remains uncertain. Rennie and New Zealand Rugby will address those positions in the coming weeks.

