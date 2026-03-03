Tony Brown addresses Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu's form with words of advice to Bok

South Africa attack coach Tony Brown has advised struggling fly-half Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu to “use the players around you more” as he looks to arrest a slump in form.

After a 2025 where the 24-year-old established himself as one of the best, if not the best, players in the world, he has suffered a dip in form in 2026. The Stormers have only won two of their six matches since the turn of the year, having not lost a match in the second half of 2025, and have slipped from the top of the United Rugby Championship standings to fifth place, nine points adrift of leaders Glasgow Warriors.

Just a matter of months ago, the 19-cap Springbok broke Percy Montgomery’s record for most points in a Test match for South Africa with his haul of 37 points against Argentina in September. He would go on to guide the Springboks to an unbeaten Quilter Nations Series, scoring 17 points and being named player of the match in his side’s 32-17 victory over France at the Stade de France.

With the fly-half and the Stormers both struggling for form, their Springbok contingent have assembled for Rassie Erasmus’ alignment camp in Cape Town this week, where Brown was questioned on the form of his fly-half.

Brown, an 18-cap fly-half for the All Blacks himself, had some advice on how the Stormers playmaker could turn things around with a trip to Loftus Versfeld to take on the Bulls up next.

“In the Springboks environment, the way we coach, the way we play, the way we try and use every player to do their job, I think he fits in and it’s easy for him,” Brown said when speaking to the media.

“I just think maybe the Stormers are in a bit of a slump and he’s trying to do too much himself. If I were to say something to him, I would say ‘use the players around you more and don’t always try and take everyone on yourself.'”

The Stormers’ recent 24-10 loss to the Lions at Ellis Park at the weekend, who played a portion of the second half with only 13 players, embodied the slump both the club and their talismanic fly-half are experiencing at the moment, with Feinberg-Mngomezulu being turned over five times by the Lions.

