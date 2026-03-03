Reports out of France camp are far from ideal for Scotland
France fly-half Matthieu Jalibert is on course to face Scotland at Murrayfield on Saturday in round four of the Guinness Six Nations after overcoming a calf injury that ruled him out of the 33-8 victory over Italy in round three.
After starring in the opening two rounds of the Championship, being crowned player of the match in the victory over Wales, the Bordeaux-Begles playmaker was forced to pull out of France’s clash with the Azzurri just a day before the victory in Lille.
Initial scans showed that the injury was not severe, and various reports from France have said that the 27-year-old will begin training with the France squad at their Marcoussis base on Tuesday and will build towards the trip to Edinburgh on Saturday.
Any hopes Scotland may have had of facing a depleted French outfit at Murrayfield appear to be fading with further reports revealing the Bordeaux centre pairing of Yoram Moefana and Nicolas Depoortère are set to be available as well.
The duo missed the victories over Wales and Italy as Moefana recovered from a knee injury and Depoortère nursed a calf problem, with the Pau midfield unit of Fabien Brau-Boirie and Émilien Gailleton playing instead.
Despite strong showings in both Tests, with three tries between the Pau duo, and another standout display from Thomas Ramos at fly-half in Jalibert’s place Stade Pierre-Mauroy, it is highly likely that Fabien Galthie will turn to Bordeaux’s midfield unit if they are fit for what promises to be their hardest match of the Championship to date.
Les Bleus head into round four as the only unbeaten team in the Championship and overwhelming favourites to retain their title. Gatlhie will have a Grand Slam in his sights, however, and Scotland may prove to be their greatest obstacle to that feat on form, with a faltering England heading to the Stade de France in the final round.
We had some debate over who will replace Ramos in the future (after the 2027 RWC?), and bearing in mind how many good centres there are, maybe Gourgues should focus on working his 10-15 positions rather than 12-13.
And if the guy jumps and kicks, he’ll be crazy good, because he’s already faster, better at line breaks and at defence.
(I guess he’s probably not a genius like Ramos. But was Ramos considered a genius at 20? No sure).
So Gourgues at 15 for the future.
With Barré in reserve.
It’s better to have a back that can play fly half with the system they’re developing than having LBB or Attissogbé trying to become playmakers.
Never too late for them I guess to manage the game, but better be Gourgues and Barré (or others that will come up!).
Gourges’ situation at ST is not much different - they already have an embarrassment of riches at center and a certain Menoncello is arriving in the summer. In terms of fly halves though, things don’t stand this way. At fullback he would have to beat great options like Kinghorn and Capuozzo but they can be (and not seldom are) deployed at wing.
It will be interesting to see who starts in that midfield, I think Brau-Boirie has been excellent. Perhaps the UBB partnership does come back in with FBB in the 23 jersey.
I’d love to have a connection built between FBB and Depoortère, they’re probably the ones with the biggest potential out of the 2 centre pairings.
But for now, the UBB pairing.
I think over the next two weekends France will demonstrate how far ahead of the others in 6N they are. I don’t think anyone will get within a score of them, Scotland will probably get closest while England if they don’t improve may be on the end of a heavy loss
Scotland have a strong record of showing up against France…
The proof will be on the field, let’s not get carried away yet!