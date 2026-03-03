Reports out of France camp are far from ideal for Scotland

France fly-half Matthieu Jalibert is on course to face Scotland at Murrayfield on Saturday in round four of the Guinness Six Nations after overcoming a calf injury that ruled him out of the 33-8 victory over Italy in round three.

After starring in the opening two rounds of the Championship, being crowned player of the match in the victory over Wales, the Bordeaux-Begles playmaker was forced to pull out of France’s clash with the Azzurri just a day before the victory in Lille.

Initial scans showed that the injury was not severe, and various reports from France have said that the 27-year-old will begin training with the France squad at their Marcoussis base on Tuesday and will build towards the trip to Edinburgh on Saturday.

Any hopes Scotland may have had of facing a depleted French outfit at Murrayfield appear to be fading with further reports revealing the Bordeaux centre pairing of Yoram Moefana and Nicolas Depoortère are set to be available as well.

The duo missed the victories over Wales and Italy as Moefana recovered from a knee injury and Depoortère nursed a calf problem, with the Pau midfield unit of Fabien Brau-Boirie and Émilien Gailleton playing instead.

Despite strong showings in both Tests, with three tries between the Pau duo, and another standout display from Thomas Ramos at fly-half in Jalibert’s place Stade Pierre-Mauroy, it is highly likely that Fabien Galthie will turn to Bordeaux’s midfield unit if they are fit for what promises to be their hardest match of the Championship to date.

Les Bleus head into round four as the only unbeaten team in the Championship and overwhelming favourites to retain their title. Gatlhie will have a Grand Slam in his sights, however, and Scotland may prove to be their greatest obstacle to that feat on form, with a faltering England heading to the Stade de France in the final round.