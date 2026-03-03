Northern Edition
Six Nations

Reports out of France camp are far from ideal for Scotland

France's fly-half Matthieu Jalibert takes part in a training session ahead of their Six Nations rugby union match against Wales in Marcoussis on February 11, 2026. (Photo by GEOFFROY VAN DER HASSELT / AFP)

France fly-half Matthieu Jalibert is on course to face Scotland at Murrayfield on Saturday in round four of the Guinness Six Nations after overcoming a calf injury that ruled him out of the 33-8 victory over Italy in round three.

After starring in the opening two rounds of the Championship, being crowned player of the match in the victory over Wales, the Bordeaux-Begles playmaker was forced to pull out of France’s clash with the Azzurri just a day before the victory in Lille.

Initial scans showed that the injury was not severe, and various reports from France have said that the 27-year-old will begin training with the France squad at their Marcoussis base on Tuesday and will build towards the trip to Edinburgh on Saturday.

VIDEO

Any hopes Scotland may have had of facing a depleted French outfit at Murrayfield appear to be fading with further reports revealing the Bordeaux centre pairing of Yoram Moefana and Nicolas Depoortère are set to be available as well.

The duo missed the victories over Wales and Italy as Moefana recovered from a knee injury and Depoortère nursed a calf problem, with the Pau midfield unit of Fabien Brau-Boirie and Émilien Gailleton playing instead.

Fixture
Six Nations
Scotland
50 - 40
Full-time
France
All Stats and Data

Despite strong showings in both Tests, with three tries between the Pau duo, and another standout display from Thomas Ramos at fly-half in Jalibert’s place Stade Pierre-Mauroy, it is highly likely that Fabien Galthie will turn to Bordeaux’s midfield unit if they are fit for what promises to be their hardest match of the Championship to date.

Les Bleus head into round four as the only unbeaten team in the Championship and overwhelming favourites to retain their title. Gatlhie will have a Grand Slam in his sights, however, and Scotland may prove to be their greatest obstacle to that feat on form, with a faltering England heading to the Stade de France in the final round.

Comments

12 Comments
S
Soliloquin 6 days ago

We had some debate over who will replace Ramos in the future (after the 2027 RWC?), and bearing in mind how many good centres there are, maybe Gourgues should focus on working his 10-15 positions rather than 12-13.


And if the guy jumps and kicks, he’ll be crazy good, because he’s already faster, better at line breaks and at defence.

(I guess he’s probably not a genius like Ramos. But was Ramos considered a genius at 20? No sure).

So Gourgues at 15 for the future.

With Barré in reserve.


It’s better to have a back that can play fly half with the system they’re developing than having LBB or Attissogbé trying to become playmakers.

Never too late for them I guess to manage the game, but better be Gourgues and Barré (or others that will come up!).

N
NK 5 days ago

Gourges’ situation at ST is not much different - they already have an embarrassment of riches at center and a certain Menoncello is arriving in the summer. In terms of fly halves though, things don’t stand this way. At fullback he would have to beat great options like Kinghorn and Capuozzo but they can be (and not seldom are) deployed at wing.

S
SB 6 days ago

It will be interesting to see who starts in that midfield, I think Brau-Boirie has been excellent. Perhaps the UBB partnership does come back in with FBB in the 23 jersey.

S
Soliloquin 6 days ago

I’d love to have a connection built between FBB and Depoortère, they’re probably the ones with the biggest potential out of the 2 centre pairings.

But for now, the UBB pairing.

u
unknown 6 days ago

I think over the next two weekends France will demonstrate how far ahead of the others in 6N they are. I don’t think anyone will get within a score of them, Scotland will probably get closest while England if they don’t improve may be on the end of a heavy loss

j
je 6 days ago

Scotland have a strong record of showing up against France…

S
SB 6 days ago

The proof will be on the field, let’s not get carried away yet!

Comments on RugbyPass

S
SB 5 minutes ago
Six Nations analysis: How France's Grand Slam chasers were beaten black and bleu at Murrayfield

I’ve seen him getting pinged so much at scrum time with Racing this season. Although in fairness, he is also playing a lot.

127 Go to comments
K
Karlos G 5 minutes ago
David Havili on All Blacks reset: ‘You're trying to get noticed'

I like Rennies comments bout players earning the right, the proof will be in the pudding come selection time, but l wonder if the sponsorship that features players(some out of form) and being part of the leadership group will influence things🤔

Sometimes l think they should do away with a leadership group and have just a captain and vice captain that way they don't feel so compelled to play players that might not be at their best!



...

2 Go to comments
J
JD Kiwi 6 minutes ago
Six Nations analysis: How France's Grand Slam chasers were beaten black and bleu at Murrayfield



Can this French team win a RWC?

Interesting fact courtesy of Keo and Zels… France have won just 9% or 4/45 away games against Australia, NZ and SA in the pro era (Cape Town 01, Joberg 06, Dunedin 09, Melbourne 21.) It's over 40% at home.



...

127 Go to comments
S
SB 6 minutes ago
Six Nations analysis: How France's Grand Slam chasers were beaten black and bleu at Murrayfield

It’s because La Rochelle have about 20 players out 😂

127 Go to comments
S
SB 7 minutes ago
Six Nations analysis: How France's Grand Slam chasers were beaten black and bleu at Murrayfield

FPRO should’ve definitely done something about it.

127 Go to comments
S
SB 9 minutes ago
Six Nations analysis: How France's Grand Slam chasers were beaten black and bleu at Murrayfield

Yes, it’s always easy to say after the fact but I think Galthié will make this takeaway from the match. Unfortunately Flament couldn’t start because he had a niggle at the beginning of the week but I fully expect him to be back in the number 4 jersey against England.

127 Go to comments
J
John 9 minutes ago
Aussie Super Rugby takes: Force struggle in Dunedin, big blow for Waratahs

Cheers for the comment Rabble. I agree re officiating of McReight but I feel like this is now a pattern, he is being taken out of the game a lot. Slipper was a heat-seeking missile on Saturday night, whenever McReight was near the breakdown Slips thumped him.

2 Go to comments
S
SB 11 minutes ago
Six Nations analysis: How France's Grand Slam chasers were beaten black and bleu at Murrayfield

That try shouldn’t have stood by the way, it was clearly touched by White forward and should’ve been called back for a French scrum. You could see with the way the ball was spinning towards Steyn, I’m surprised the TMO didn’t spot this.

127 Go to comments
f
frandinand 12 minutes ago
Six Nations analysis: How France's Grand Slam chasers were beaten black and bleu at Murrayfield

Bothwicks downward trajectory has been the fastest. From touting his team as joint favourites to being in contention for the wooden spoon.

That is almost falling of the precipice.



...

127 Go to comments
S
SB 13 minutes ago
Six Nations analysis: How France's Grand Slam chasers were beaten black and bleu at Murrayfield

To start ahead of the captain? That would be crazy. Although I must say Serin has been in top form and I’m so happy to see him back in the national team. It would be nice to see him get some more minutes.

127 Go to comments
S
SB 16 minutes ago
Six Nations analysis: How France's Grand Slam chasers were beaten black and bleu at Murrayfield

Although they were somewhat fortunate to beat Wales, Stockdale’s pass was very clearly forward on the final try.

127 Go to comments
f
frandinand 16 minutes ago
Six Nations analysis: How France's Grand Slam chasers were beaten black and bleu at Murrayfield

It has to be a real blot on the TMOs record. Missing that blatant a foul in a vital test. He's lucky it didn't have a bearing on the result though it may effect final placings.

127 Go to comments
S
SB 17 minutes ago
What Du'Plessis Kirifi made of Dave Rennie's 'no loyalties' comment

Curious to see if he’s picked at all.

1 Go to comments
f
frandinand 19 minutes ago
Six Nations analysis: How France's Grand Slam chasers were beaten black and bleu at Murrayfield

Sorry JD. Dunedin is a beautiful city but not a patch on Edinburgh. Have you not been there.

127 Go to comments
R
Rugby3 26 minutes ago
Six Nations analysis: How France's Grand Slam chasers were beaten black and bleu at Murrayfield

It’s nice to see Wales looking a bit more like a Welsh team again, with some passion.

127 Go to comments
W
WJ 31 minutes ago
Wallabies winger leads as three Australians top POTY charts

Interesting that the points were NSW 13 HUR 17 but the game was NSW 19 HUR 59.

1 Go to comments
f
frandinand 31 minutes ago
Six Nations analysis: How France's Grand Slam chasers were beaten black and bleu at Murrayfield

Many thanks for this great answer. It will be fascinating for me to compare it with Nics when it is published.

There is an old saying in golf that every shot is a joy to someone and I know it won't be making you happy but England's form this 6N is a joy to this Scot. Never in my wildest dreams did I think we would be joint leaders after four rounds.



...

127 Go to comments
B
BH 38 minutes ago
The challenge that awaits new All Blacks coach Dave Rennie

Rennie did beat the mighty Springboks 3 out of 4 games though. And he had a lot of close losses. It’s not like the Wallabies were thrashed or dominated like they were with Eddie Jones’ 2023 World Cup run.

33 Go to comments
B
BH 39 minutes ago
The challenge that awaits new All Blacks coach Dave Rennie

Razor kept touching his hair because he has a comb over that is covering up his receding hairline.

I didn’t like Razor’s word salads either. And he made a really bad mistake by telling Gregor Paul that his assistants did most of the coaching, and then when Gregor wrote about it, Razor bailed him up in the hotel hallway afterwards about it.



...

33 Go to comments
P
PMcD 41 minutes ago
Six Nations analysis: How France's Grand Slam chasers were beaten black and bleu at Murrayfield

I think it’s 4 things all merging together;

1) Wigglesworth taking over defence. They played the Sarries/Sale defence system in the Autumn and we haven’t had the same line speed and togetherness this 6N’s (starting Pepper/Underhill who don’t play in this system at Bath).



...

127 Go to comments
