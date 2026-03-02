Northern Edition
Super Rugby Pacific

Salakaia-Loto: 'Now I'm older, I know not be stupid and go over the edge at times'

BRISBANE, AUSTRALIA - FEBRUARY 27: Lukhan Salakaia-Loto of the Reds looks on during the round three Super Rugby match between Queensland Reds and Highlanders at Suncorp Stadium, on February 27, 2026, in Brisbane, Australia. (Photo by Albert Perez/Getty Images)

Firebrand Queensland Reds lock Lukhan Salakaia-Loto has always played with a chip on his shoulder.

He says the difference now, and likely reason for his barnstorming form, is his ability to manage it.

The 29-year-old battering ram was a welcome face back at Ballymore last season, returning from one campaign at the Melbourne Rebels after a stint in England with Northampton.

VIDEO

But the homecoming was filled with frustration and injuries early and late in the Super Rugby Pacific season, which limited him to just seven games.

Left out of Joe Schmidt’s Wallabies squad for the British and Irish Lions tour, Salakaia-Loto unleashed brilliant cameos for the Reds, Anzac XV and First Nations Pasifika XV against the tourists, attempting to force his way in.

Test caps eventually came in losses to Argentina and New Zealand before he was injured inside 10 minutes against Japan and featured just once more on the European tour.

“I’m at my best with a chip on my shoulder and have something to prove,” he said when asked if the fire still burned from last year.

“I’ve always had that … through the school years, coming from the public school system being second fiddle to the GPS schools.

“I’ve always had to work for everything in my life.”

The father of two, who has 45 caps since his 2017 Test debut, has always been able to dent defences.

But in the last 12 months, he has limited his errors and become more disciplined with his tackling and ruck work.

“Now I’m older, I know how to manage that, not be stupid and go over the edge at times,” he said.

“I’m maturing, turning 30 this year, and I’ve found what suits me and understand what my best looks like.”

Salakaia-Loto’s shunting runs, momentum-changing defence and brilliant post-contact play set the platform in Friday’s impressive defeat of the Highlanders.

The second-rower also scored a rare try in the 31-14 win in Brisbane.

They’ll travel to Canberra to face the unbeaten ACT Brumbies in a tantalising match-up that would be elevated further if Test lock Nick Frost, rested in all three rounds so far, is selected by the hosts.

“We haven’t got the best record going down there against the Brums, so that’s the challenge,” he said.

“They’re on a roll; no matter how many guys they’re missing, they’re always doing well.

“I enjoy being physical and embrace that challenge; that’s my job in this team, to take us forward.”

3 Comments
S
SB 5 days ago

Good player for depth in the Wallabies.

M
MitchO 4 days ago

I think he’s better than that. He did use to go into contact too high but gives good size good lineout good line bending runs and is almost but definitely not fast enough for 6. The one two punch subbing on for Skelton would have been great. Dunno if Skelton is too old now. And heading north and spending time with Courtney Lawes was good for Oz rugby

