Super Rugby Pacific

Three Australians dominate POTY voting as Force No.10 rises

Charlie Cale of the Brumbies crosses for a try during the round one Super Rugby match between Western Force and ACT Brumbies at HBF Park, on February 14, 2026, in Perth, Australia. (Photo by Janelle St Pierre/Getty Images)

The Super Rugby Pacific round three votes are in for the Player of the Year award, with two Australians staking their claim as genuine contenders for the end-of-season award.

The Brumbies continued their unbeaten 2026 season to date with a narrow win over the Blues, as barnstorming loose-forward Charlie Cale crossed the white line for his fifth try of the season.

Cale’s performance won him four POTY votes, taking him to the top of the leaderboard with 17 votes after three rounds, as Max Jorgensen was on the bye with the Waratahs.

Simon Cron’s Force side got their first win of the season against Moana Pasifika in Pukekohe on Friday, where Wallabies first-five Ben Donaldson led his team to an important victory.

Donaldson didn’t start the game, though, with his mouthguard notifying the doctor that the Force first-five must undergo an HIA test.

He made it onto the pitch during the opening ten minutes, where he then went on to set up a number of tries and claim maximum POTY votes from that game.

Donaldson’s eight votes from Pukekohe elevated him to a total of sixteen, in second place behind Cale.

Jorgensen and Moana Pasifika captain Miracle Faiilagi sit in third place, equal with 15 votes, while a trio of players are three points behind in fourth place.

Highlanders co-captain Timoci Tavatavanawai has snuck up the leaderboard to twelve votes, alongside New Zealand-born Vailoni Ekausi and All Black midfielder Quinn Tupaea, who are also in fourth-equal on twelve votes.

Reds captain Fraser McReight has made his way up the leaderboard to eleven votes, despite the Brisbane-based Super Rugby Pacific franchise having only played two out of the first three rounds.

All Blacks speedster Caleb Clarke was the highest voted individual from the Canberra round three matchup, putting him on ten votes for the season, the same as Brumbies captain Ryan Lonergan.

Related

All Blacks performance chief of 18 years departs for NFL

Dr Nic Gill is leaving his All Blacks post after 18 years as the team's Head of Athlete Health & Performance, with a role at the NFL's Baltimore Ravens set to commence in April.

Read Now

Here is how Round three was voted:

“The captains and head coaches of both teams nominate their top three players from the opposing team each week, allocating three votes, two votes, and one vote, respectively.”

Moana Pasifika v Western Force

8 – Ben Donaldson (FOR)

5 – Vailoni Ekausi (FOR)

4 – Miracle Faiilagi (MOA)

3 – Semisi Tupou Ta’eiloa (MOA), Jonathan Taumateine (MOA)

2 – Mac Grealy (FOR), Carlo Tizzano (FOR)

1 – George Bridge (FOR), Solomon Alaimalo (MOA), Lalomilo Lalomilo (MOA)

Queensland Reds v Highlanders

8 – Fraser McReight (QLD)

5 – Tim Ryan (QLD)

4 – Timoci Tavatavanawai (HIG)

3 – TK Howden (HIG), Lucas Casey (HIG), Carter Gordon (QLD)

2 – Lukhan Salakaia-Loto (QLD)

1 – Ethan de Groot (HIG), Will Stodart (HIG)

Fijian Drua v Hurricanes

6 – Frank Lomani (FJI)

5 – Jordie Barrett (HUR)

4 – Peter Lakai (HUR)

3 – Tuidraki Samusamuvodre (FJI), Brayden Iose (HUR)

2 – Etonia Waqa (FIJ), Isaiah Armstrong-Ravula (FIJ)

1 – Motikiai Murray (FJI), Isoa Nasilasila (FJI), Mesake Vocevoce (FJI), Asafo Aumua (HUR), Cam Roigard (HUR)

Chiefs v Crusaders

6 – Leroy Carter (CHI)

5 – Christian Lio-Willie (CRU)

4 – Chay Fihaki (CRU)

3 – Josh Jacomb (CHI), George Bell (CRU), Taha Kemara (CRU)

2 – Luke Jacobson (CHI), Fletcher Newell (CRU)

1 – Josh Lord (CHI), Will Jordan (CRU)

ACT Brumbies v Blues

6 – Caleb Clarke (BLU)

4 – Charlie Cale (BRU), James Slipper (CRU)

3 – Cole Forbes (BLU), Rhys van Nek (BRU)

2 – Sam Darry (BLU), Billy Pollard (BRU), Finlay Christie (BLU)

1 – Anton Segner (BLU), Luke Reimer (BRU), Dalton Papali’i (BLU), Ryan Lonergan (BRU)

Super Rugby Pacific Player of the Year Round Three

17 – Charlie Cale (BRU)

16 – Ben Donaldson (FOR)

15 – Max Jorgensen (NSW), Miracle Faiilagi (MOA)

12 – Timoci Tavatavanawai (HIG), Vaolini Ekuasi (FOR), Quinn Tupaea (CHI)

11 – Fraser McReight (QLD)

10 – Ryan Lonergan (BRU), Caleb Clarke (BLU)

Five others on nine votes

Watch Super Rugby Pacific live and free on RugbyPassTV in the USA! 

