'Disappointed' Connacht confirm exit of Rod Seib

Stuart Lancester’s Connacht have confirmed the exit of attack coach Rob Seib at the end of the current season.

ADVERTISEMENT

Seib, who joined the Westerners last March, is set to take up an as-yet-unnamed overseas offer, the province announced this Monday.

A statement reads: “We can confirm that Rod Seib will leave his role as attack coach with Connacht Rugby at the end of the season, to take up a new coaching opportunity abroad.

VIDEO

“We would like to thank Rod for all his efforts and his contribution this season, and we wish him and his family all the best in his new role.”

It’s a blow for Lancaster, who admitted he was disappointed to see Seib leave the Galway-based URC outfit, who currently sit 10th in the league: “While we are disappointed that Rod has decided to depart Connacht Rugby, we fully respect his decision and are extremely grateful for the contribution he has made to the province this season.

“His coaching has been outstanding, and he has had a great impact on the players helping them drive standards on and off the pitch.

“His departure opens an exciting opportunity here with us at the club. A role that offers the chance for someone new to step in, build on strong foundations and make their own mark on Connacht Rugby”

ADVERTISEMENT

Seib joined Connacht under then head coach Pete Wilkins after five seasons with the ACT Brumbies. Brisbane-born, he progressed through the Queensland system, coaching Sunnybank before head coach roles with Brisbane City and Queensland Country in the NRC.

Appointed Queensland Reds academy head coach in 2019, he later moved to the Brumbies as attack coach under Dan McKellar and was promoted to senior assistant under Stephen Larkham.

The 51-year-old also led Australia A during the 2024 November internationals. During his time in Canberra, the Brumbies reached the 2021 Super Rugby AU final and recorded three straight top-four Super Rugby Pacific finishes from 2022 to 2024.