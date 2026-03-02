Northern Edition
Six Nations

Cameron Woki called up by France as injury replacement

France's Cameron Woki (R) is tackled during the first international rugby Test match between New Zealand and France at Forsyth Barr Stadium in Dunedin on July 5, 2025. (Photo by Sanka Vidanagama / AFP via Getty Images)

Versatile loose forward Cameron Woki has been added to the France squad ahead of this weekend’s game in Scotland after an injury to Hugo Auradou.

Pau lock Auradou injured his hamstring in his team’s Top 14 victory over Union Bordeaux-Bègles on Sunday evening and has been withdrawn by Les Bleus.

Woki was in the opposition line-up and scored a try as UBB were beaten 39-17.

The athletic 27-year-old, who can play lock and flanker, has never become a mainstay in Les Bleus’ pack depsite being one of the standout members of the Junior World Cup-winning France U20s team in 2018.

VIDEO

He has won 32 caps to date but hasn’t featured for the reigning Six Nations champions since last summer’s tour to New Zealand.

One of his three Test tries came in a 25-21 World Cup warm-up defeat to Scotland at Murrayfield in August 2023.

Updated 42-man France squad:

Forwards

Dorian ALDEGHERI (Stade Toulousain)
Demba BAMBA (Racing 92)
Paul BOUDEHENT (Stade Rochelais)
Joshua BRENNAN (Stade Toulousain)
Georges-Henri COLOMBE (Stade Toulousain)
François CROS (Stade Toulousain)
Thibaud FLAMENT (Stade Toulousain)
Jean-Baptiste GROS (RC Toulon)
Mickaël GUILLARD (Lyon OU Rugby)
Oscar JEGOU (Stade Rochelais)
Anthony JELONCH (Stade Toulousain)
Thomas LACLAYAT (Section Paloise)
Maxime LAMOTHE (Union Bordeaux Bègles)
Julien MARCHAND (Stade Toulousain)
Temo MATIU (Union Bordeaux Bègles)
Peato MAUVAKA (Stade Toulousain)
Emmanuel MEAFOU (Stade Toulousain)
Rodrigue NETI (Stade Toulousain)
Lenni NOUCHI (Montpellier HR)
Charles OLLIVON (RC Toulon)
Dany PRISO (RC Toulon)
Alexandre ROUMAT (Stade Toulousain)
Thomas STANIFORTH (Castres Olympique)
Cameron WOKI (Union Bordeaux Bègles)

Backs

Grégoire ARFEUIL (Section Paloise)
Théo ATTISSOGBE (Section Paloise)
Pierre-Louis BARASSI (Stade Toulousain)
Léo BARRÉ (Stade Français)
Louis BIELLE-BIARREY (Union Bordeaux Bègles)
Fabien BRAU-BOIRIE (Pau Section)
Nicolas DEPOORTERE (Union Bordeaux Bègles)
Gaël DRÉAN (RC Toulon)
Antoine DUPONT (Stade Toulousain)
Émilien GAILLETON (Section Paloise)
Kalvin GOURGUES (Stade Toulousain)
Matthieu JALIBERT (Union Bordeaux Bègles)
Nolann LE GARREC (Stade Rochelais)
Yoram MOEFANA (Union Bordeaux Bègles)
Thomas RAMOS (Stade Toulousain)
Baptiste SERIN (RC Toulon)
Ugo SEUNES (Racing 92)
Gabin VILLIÈRE (RC Toulon)

Comments

7 Comments
S
SB 5 days ago

Shows that he is still seen more as a player for the second line than the third in the staff’s thinking.

S
Soliloquin 5 days ago

He’s at 196cm, Ollivon is at 197cm, while Auradou is at 2m, and they’re still smaller than Flament in that 4 jersey competition.

I’m still wondering what would have happened if he had stayed at UBB after the RWC. I mean he would have certainly have had a drop in performance after the QF hangover like the others, but probably just during the 2023/2024 season.

Such a shame.


It’s one of these moments where I see myself feeling disappointed at the fact that some guys do not fulfil their potential (for many different reasons of course!)

I’m still gutted for Jordan Joseph in that way, as well as for Posolo Tuilagi, as well as I was a bit for Cretin (a 2022 Grand Slam winner who is totally out of the squad now) or for the young second rows who had a debut during the Nations Cup in 2020, Pesenti and Geraci…

I’ve just found the team that lost to England, quite interesting!


Dulin – Raka, Moefana, Danty (Barassi, 48), Villière – (o) Jalibert (Carbonel, 62), (m) Couilloud (cap) (Bézy, 80) – Jelonch, Tolofua, Woki (Macalou, 56) – Pesenti (Ducat, 56), Geraci – Aldegheri (Atonio, 39), Bourgarit (Mauvaka, 53), Kolingar (Neti, 53)


7 players were on the pitch this year in the 6 Nations!

S
Soliloquin 5 days ago

Woki has already scored 9 tries for UBB this season!

Great form, but is it enough to get ahead of Jégou, Nouchi, Cros, Boudehent, Ollivon and all the other flankers…?

S
SB 5 days ago

The answer is not at the moment but he provides great competition!

Load More Comments

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
