Cameron Woki called up by France as injury replacement

Versatile loose forward Cameron Woki has been added to the France squad ahead of this weekend’s game in Scotland after an injury to Hugo Auradou.

Pau lock Auradou injured his hamstring in his team’s Top 14 victory over Union Bordeaux-Bègles on Sunday evening and has been withdrawn by Les Bleus.

Woki was in the opposition line-up and scored a try as UBB were beaten 39-17.

The athletic 27-year-old, who can play lock and flanker, has never become a mainstay in Les Bleus’ pack depsite being one of the standout members of the Junior World Cup-winning France U20s team in 2018.

He has won 32 caps to date but hasn’t featured for the reigning Six Nations champions since last summer’s tour to New Zealand.

One of his three Test tries came in a 25-21 World Cup warm-up defeat to Scotland at Murrayfield in August 2023.

Updated 42-man France squad:

Forwards

Dorian ALDEGHERI (Stade Toulousain)

Demba BAMBA (Racing 92)

Paul BOUDEHENT (Stade Rochelais)

Joshua BRENNAN (Stade Toulousain)

Georges-Henri COLOMBE (Stade Toulousain)

François CROS (Stade Toulousain)

Thibaud FLAMENT (Stade Toulousain)

Jean-Baptiste GROS (RC Toulon)

Mickaël GUILLARD (Lyon OU Rugby)

Oscar JEGOU (Stade Rochelais)

Anthony JELONCH (Stade Toulousain)

Thomas LACLAYAT (Section Paloise)

Maxime LAMOTHE (Union Bordeaux Bègles)

Julien MARCHAND (Stade Toulousain)

Temo MATIU (Union Bordeaux Bègles)

Peato MAUVAKA (Stade Toulousain)

Emmanuel MEAFOU (Stade Toulousain)

Rodrigue NETI (Stade Toulousain)

Lenni NOUCHI (Montpellier HR)

Charles OLLIVON (RC Toulon)

Dany PRISO (RC Toulon)

Alexandre ROUMAT (Stade Toulousain)

Thomas STANIFORTH (Castres Olympique)

Cameron WOKI (Union Bordeaux Bègles)

Backs

Grégoire ARFEUIL (Section Paloise)

Théo ATTISSOGBE (Section Paloise)

Pierre-Louis BARASSI (Stade Toulousain)

Léo BARRÉ (Stade Français)

Louis BIELLE-BIARREY (Union Bordeaux Bègles)

Fabien BRAU-BOIRIE (Pau Section)

Nicolas DEPOORTERE (Union Bordeaux Bègles)

Gaël DRÉAN (RC Toulon)

Antoine DUPONT (Stade Toulousain)

Émilien GAILLETON (Section Paloise)

Kalvin GOURGUES (Stade Toulousain)

Matthieu JALIBERT (Union Bordeaux Bègles)

Nolann LE GARREC (Stade Rochelais)

Yoram MOEFANA (Union Bordeaux Bègles)

Thomas RAMOS (Stade Toulousain)

Baptiste SERIN (RC Toulon)

Ugo SEUNES (Racing 92)

Gabin VILLIÈRE (RC Toulon)

