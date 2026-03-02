Northern Edition
All Blacks performance chief of 18 years departs for NFL

RUEIL-MALMAISON, FRANCE - OCTOBER 26: Samisoni Taukeiaho of the All Blacks runs through drills with strength and conditioning coach Nic Gill during a New Zealand training session ahead of their Rugby World Cup France 2023 Final match against South Africa at Stade du Parc on October 26, 2023 in Rueil-Malmaison, France. (Photo by Hannah Peters/Getty Images)

Dr Nic Gill is leaving his All Blacks post after 18 years as the team’s Head of Athlete Health & Performance, with a role at the NFL’s Baltimore Ravens set to commence in April.

Gill stepped into the role in 2008 after stints with the team as an Assistant Strength and Conditioning Coach. He also worked with the Junior All Blacks and the Chiefs in the three years prior to his All Blacks appointment.

With the All Blacks, Gill oversaw 240 Test matches, 200 of which were wins, and was involved in two Rugby World Cup victories, a second-place finish, and a third-place finish, while the All Blacks retained their prized Bledisloe Cup throughout Gill’s tenure with the team.

VIDEO

Awaiting him Stateside is the role of Vice President of Health and Performance for the team that finished second in the AFC North last season, but failed to make the playoffs due to a rare losing record. Gill will be responsible for the franchise’s health and performance strategy. The Baltimore Ravens have an estimated value of $6.1 Billion USD as of late 2025.

“Nic has given so much to this team and the athletes he has worked with over the years,” said NZR Interim CEO Steve Lancaster. “His commitment to learning and innovation has ensured he has remained at the forefront of athlete performance and contributed significantly to the All Blacks’ success over the last two decades.

“On behalf of New Zealand Rugby, I would like to thank Gilly for the sacrifices, dedication and expertise he has given over the years. We wish him well for this exciting next step in his career.”

Former All Blacks captain Sam Cane was on hand to represent the players to have worked with Gill, thanking him for his contributions to the black jersey and the All Blacks environment.

“On behalf of all players who have had the privilege of working with him, I’d like to say a massive congratulations on an outstanding career with the All Blacks. His combination of experience, knowledge, care, commitment and work ethic, along with being a top human being, has made him an invaluable part of the All Blacks group.

“Gilly knew when to push you and when to pull back, and you always knew he had your best interests at heart. He wanted to help make you the best player you could be. Everyone had complete trust in him.

“He’ll be sorely missed, but we thank him and his family for their amazing service to the All Blacks and wish him all the best for the next chapter.”

Gill said it was a difficult decision to leave the All Blacks, but he was excited for the new challenge.

“I’m deeply grateful for the players and staff I have been lucky enough to work with and call my friends. I wouldn’t be here today without the support of my wife, Mel, and daughters Olyvia and Grayce. My girls have only known Dad in the All Blacks, so this is a big change for our family.

“Coincidentally, the All Blacks game against South Africa in Baltimore this year would have been my 250th All Blacks Test. It is not easy to move on from something that has been such a huge part of my life, but new beginnings bring a time of reflection, and I am so grateful for all the opportunities I have had and the great humans I’ve had the privilege to work alongside in the game we all love.”

5 Comments
T
TokoRFC 4 days ago

Yeah this one doesn’t look good.

There’s a chance Nic was given an offer he couldn’t refuse financially though. But it does suggest there is an abandoning of the ship.


The only advantage for the Abs would be that someone could come in with fresh ideas after Gils 18 years. Remains to be seen though, sounds like he was very respected

S
SB 5 days ago

The exodus continues.

S
Spew_81 5 days ago

The clean out continues.

Comments on RugbyPass

E
Eric Elwood 5 minutes ago
'It’s obviously well-documented': Ronan Kelleher on what Ireland expect from Scots

Ireland will try to strangle Scotland. Ireland have shown vulnerabilities out wide which Scotland will exploit unless dealt with. Scotland also attacked through the centre, as Ireland did versus England. Townsend says Scotland just played naturally by getting the ball into space and away from the contact. They also had a magnificent contestable kick strategy.

A danger for Scotland is that they were clearly physically and emotionally down a level from the English match to the Wales match. Ireland rotated somewhat against Wales and rose higher from the Italy match to the England match. Ireland have an extra days recovery also.



...

1 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 7 minutes ago
England player ratings vs Italy | 2026 Guinness Six Nations

He looks burnt out.

83 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 8 minutes ago
England player ratings vs Italy | 2026 Guinness Six Nations

I see it a bit differently Tom. Missed tackles in particular - over the last 3 tests - very concerning.

But yes there were a few players that put it all out there.



...

83 Go to comments
T
Tom 8 minutes ago
England humbled in Rome as Italy pile pressure on Borthwick reign

He shouldn't have. His decision making has been awful all along and he's continued relentlessly to get England to play a brand of rugby no other team is pursuing without any precedent for success at international level.

39 Go to comments
P
PMcD 8 minutes ago
England suffer brutal Tom Curry injury in warm-up before Italy

Crikey - Sale will struggle losing both Curry’s and from Borthwick’s reaction, the Tom Curry injury doesn’t look like an easy one to get over.

8 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 9 minutes ago
England player ratings vs Italy | 2026 Guinness Six Nations

Is it still innovative if you keep doing the same thing long enough for other teams to figure it out?

83 Go to comments
T
Tom 9 minutes ago
One name features heavily as England fans call for Borthwick sack

I'm pretty sure he's said before or at least heavily implied he wants nothing to do with it. The RFU should certainly try but I'm very confident they wouldn't get him. I'm not sure he feels that patriotic about English rugby union, I don't think he really identifies with the rich boys of the RFU. He never even played rugby union as far as I remember.

59 Go to comments
B
Blackmania 10 minutes ago
Dave Rennie's simple outlook on where the All Blacks can improve

I think we’re not understanding each other…

It’s somewhat normal since we don’t share the same starting point at all. You believe, in my opinion wrongly, that the problem came from the assistants and not from Razor himself.



...

32 Go to comments
J
JoBe 10 minutes ago
One name features heavily as England fans call for Borthwick sack

I understand your logic but, IMHO, the RFU are backs to the wall and as it stands I believe they will be happy if England can get out of the group stage next year (not something that can be taken for granted currently). Whoever they appoint needs to be given a long term aim, win the WC in 2031.

59 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 10 minutes ago
England humbled in Rome as Italy pile pressure on Borthwick reign

That debacle is what had me convinced SB wouldn’t last beyond 2024.

39 Go to comments
P
PMcD 11 minutes ago
England player ratings vs Italy | 2026 Guinness Six Nations

I just don’t see where he will get one unless he is injured.

83 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 11 minutes ago
One name features heavily as England fans call for Borthwick sack

Well they had the next best thing to Nienaber in Felix. Perhaps if they had been able to retain him…

59 Go to comments
T
Tom 12 minutes ago
England player ratings vs Italy | 2026 Guinness Six Nations

There were some poor performances and some individual moments of stupidity etc but it's the systemic issues which concerned me more than individual players actions.

83 Go to comments
E
Ed the Duck 12 minutes ago
England player ratings vs Italy | 2026 Guinness Six Nations

Nb said it was innovation and taking England to new levels…

83 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 12 minutes ago
Brad Weber: 'I think you'll see results and a cohesive All Black group right away'

Well they couldn’t have learnt from the lesson in 2025 against the wallabies and apply it to their game in 2024 against the Irish, now could they?

16 Go to comments
E
Eric Elwood 14 minutes ago
The Gregor Townsend verdict as France win sets up Six Nations title finale

She was saying the same thing to Townsend after the French match. Agreed, Italy beat England. In Ireland the commentators were more realistic seeing a huge improvement by Ireland in that match v Italy and acknowledging that Italy deserved the 7 points needed for a draw.

8 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 14 minutes ago
Murrayfield mind blown: Four takeaways as Scotland count cost of win

The French have consistently taken their foot off the gas in the middle of tests for a while now.

Scotland were perfectly poised to punish them for it.



...

2 Go to comments
T
Tom 15 minutes ago
England humbled in Rome as Italy pile pressure on Borthwick reign

Yep, the only successful appointment was Felix Jones and he clearly didn't want to be part of SB’s culture.

Lee Blackett is a promising attack coach who's been hamstrung clearly by the others coaches looming over him



...

39 Go to comments
P
PMcD 15 minutes ago
One name features heavily as England fans call for Borthwick sack

They may not give him the job but if they interviewed him, he would certainly give them a few different thoughts to consider about what he thinks needs to change.

That’s the bit I think NZ missed with their “no outsider policy”. You don’t have to give them the job but just listen what the best minds on the planet think about where you are and what you need to change - it’s almost free consultancy when you think of it that way.



...

59 Go to comments
E
Eric Elwood 16 minutes ago
Brad Weber: 'I think you'll see results and a cohesive All Black group right away'

Did they? They made the exact same same error in the first test v Ireland in ‘24. Maybe getting the win in that match disguised the issue, but SA certainly had not learned that lesson when facing Australia.

16 Go to comments
