Dr Nic Gill is leaving his All Blacks post after 18 years as the team’s Head of Athlete Health & Performance, with a role at the NFL’s Baltimore Ravens set to commence in April.

Gill stepped into the role in 2008 after stints with the team as an Assistant Strength and Conditioning Coach. He also worked with the Junior All Blacks and the Chiefs in the three years prior to his All Blacks appointment.

With the All Blacks, Gill oversaw 240 Test matches, 200 of which were wins, and was involved in two Rugby World Cup victories, a second-place finish, and a third-place finish, while the All Blacks retained their prized Bledisloe Cup throughout Gill’s tenure with the team.

Awaiting him Stateside is the role of Vice President of Health and Performance for the team that finished second in the AFC North last season, but failed to make the playoffs due to a rare losing record. Gill will be responsible for the franchise’s health and performance strategy. The Baltimore Ravens have an estimated value of $6.1 Billion USD as of late 2025.

“Nic has given so much to this team and the athletes he has worked with over the years,” said NZR Interim CEO Steve Lancaster. “His commitment to learning and innovation has ensured he has remained at the forefront of athlete performance and contributed significantly to the All Blacks’ success over the last two decades.

“On behalf of New Zealand Rugby, I would like to thank Gilly for the sacrifices, dedication and expertise he has given over the years. We wish him well for this exciting next step in his career.”

Former All Blacks captain Sam Cane was on hand to represent the players to have worked with Gill, thanking him for his contributions to the black jersey and the All Blacks environment.

“On behalf of all players who have had the privilege of working with him, I’d like to say a massive congratulations on an outstanding career with the All Blacks. His combination of experience, knowledge, care, commitment and work ethic, along with being a top human being, has made him an invaluable part of the All Blacks group.

“Gilly knew when to push you and when to pull back, and you always knew he had your best interests at heart. He wanted to help make you the best player you could be. Everyone had complete trust in him.

“He’ll be sorely missed, but we thank him and his family for their amazing service to the All Blacks and wish him all the best for the next chapter.”

Gill said it was a difficult decision to leave the All Blacks, but he was excited for the new challenge.

“I’m deeply grateful for the players and staff I have been lucky enough to work with and call my friends. I wouldn’t be here today without the support of my wife, Mel, and daughters Olyvia and Grayce. My girls have only known Dad in the All Blacks, so this is a big change for our family.

“Coincidentally, the All Blacks game against South Africa in Baltimore this year would have been my 250th All Blacks Test. It is not easy to move on from something that has been such a huge part of my life, but new beginnings bring a time of reflection, and I am so grateful for all the opportunities I have had and the great humans I’ve had the privilege to work alongside in the game we all love.”