Rob Penney on Chay Fihaki's 'best in the world' skillset
The 2025 Super Rugby Pacific champions bounced back from their 0-2 start to the campaign with a 43-33 win in Hamilton on Saturday evening, where a number of experienced All Blacks stepped up.
Crusaders utility-back Chay Fihaki has long been talked about as a possible option in the future for higher honours, after being called into the All Blacks environment briefly under former head coach Scott Robertson.
Fihaki has made 48 appearances for the red-and-blacks in over five years at the Christchurch-based Super Rugby Pacific franchise, and has become one of the most highly-rated aerial specialists this country has to offer.
“I think any team that wants to utilize that as a an attacking tactic, would love to have Chay in their mitts, to be able to pull that out of the repertoire, because he’s pretty special,” Penney said.
When asked about whether his specific skillset could push him towards an All Blacks selection, Penney said that his capabilities in his area of expertise is “probably the best in the world”.
“Well, without doubt, the game is critical that you have triple threats, and Chay’s a triple threat with his speed, his handling and kicking skills, but he’s got the fourth one, which is just world class and probably the best in the world at receiving those high kicks and regaining possession.
“His skill set and his dexterity around that stuff it’s not unique, but it’s right at the top edge of anyone that’s got capabilities in that area.”
The Crusaders have long prided themselves on their execution at set-piece time, with Saturday night’s 2025 grand final rematch no different, as Penney’s forward pack rolled their sleeves up.
Penney said he knew the game against the Chiefs would be a physical battle up front, but he was happy with the resilience his side showed alongside some class at scrum time.
“Yeah, we’re blessed with the talent we’ve got. We thought that it would be a good battle up front, as it always is,” Penney told Sport Nation NZ.
“For the Chiefs, they put some water over us at a couple of breakdowns, but, and they took a couple of lineups off us, but we rallied really well and we showed some resilience.
“We’ve got a pretty young second row, and teams are trying to put a bit of pressure on but they’re getting better and better every week, and they’ve got great talent.
“Our Scrum is a real weapon for us, and that proves, once again, a vital piece of our weaponry in the weekend and our backs complemented it beautifully.”
Watch Super Rugby Pacific live and free on RugbyPassTV in the USA!
Fihaki won several aerial contests against Leroy Carter who is maybe a meter shorter? He’s a very good player but that’s just nonsense from Penney.
Is Fihaki actually that fast? He may be quick, but haven’t seen much evidence that he’s got genuine pace for test level.
IMO, the genuinely ‘world class’ performer in that game was Tamaiti Williams. He had Dyer on toast (even with Vai’i pushing behind him), and the Saders grunt came from his side of the scrum. It was that dominance that gradually changed the game. I’d be worried from a Chiefs POV - that front row, even with Norris back, may be their Achilles heel.
It would have been interesting though if the officials had seen Williams thuggery during the game…He was a beast in the scrum.
Oh, too much to talk about the crusaders when they defeat a team like the chiefs but not mentioning losing at home from an Australian team ,like half a century with the title super rugby champions 2025 in the cabinet. I remember when the chiefs played crusaders in Fiji 2019 ,round 16 ,when they were leading 20 to nil and chiefs came from behind and won the game ,40-27. So be rest assured that chiefs can always come back.
Fihaki certainly has the skills described by his coach, but he still makes mistakes. He can be in the conversation for the next squad behind Clarke, Tangitau, and Jordan. He’s an option.
Best in the world ? Not yet. He is a more than useful utility back but still has a way to go to fulfil his full potential. Clarke is better at this point in time.
If the world just consisted of Super Rugby countries then perhaps but even then I don’t think he’s one of the best. Clarke is the one who’s actually up there with the best in the world aerially.
“Best in the World” gets thrown around a lot in NZ these days, it’s either ignorance or arrogance.
Best south of Kaikora….. maybe?
This is bad take by Penny on Fihaki. His kick receiving has actually been quite bad the last couple of seasons. Dropping the ball with little pressure.
Yeah might be best in the world when it he gets it right with his attributes but he has no where near the ability of the best in the world to do it consistently.