New Zealand Rugby announces U85kg side to return to Sri Lanka

New Zealand Rugby have announced their U85kg side will travel and return to Sri Lanka in April, after last year’s two-match tour was deemed a successful trip with a “lasting impact well beyond the field”.

Last year, the side travelled to Sri Lanka for a historic tour, taking on the Tuskers in a two-match series in Colombo and Kandy, where they returned victorious from both games.

The 2026 tour features the same two matches against the Tuskers, with the first fixture taking place in Colombo on 25 April and Game Two in Kandy on 3 May.

Current NZR CEO Steve Lancaster explained that last year’s games had incredible engagement, making it an easy decision to send the team back to Sri Lanka again.

“We’re genuinely stoked to be able to confirm this tour and give this team the opportunity to represent New Zealand overseas again,” Lancaster said.

“Sri Lanka are a proud rugby nation and last year’s tour drew passionate crowds and strong community engagement.

“We know the Sri Lankan team will offer another strong challenge on the field and that’s exactly what you expect when you pull on a black jersey.”

The team’s head coach, Ben Sinnamon, believes that not only is this a great opportunity for New Zealand players, but it’s a great experience being able to tour a country like Sri Lanka.

“From a rugby perspective, this is a fantastic opportunity for our players,” Sinnamon said.

“The Tuskers are a passionate rugby team, and we know the standard will be higher again in 2026. Playing in that environment, including the heat and conditions, places real demands on preparation, discipline and execution.

“Touring and playing internationally asks more of you as a player, in how you prepare, how you compete and how you represent the jersey. This tour gives our players the chance to test themselves properly, grow as a team and experience what it means to represent New Zealand offshore.”

2026 Tour Fixtures

Game One:

New Zealand Under 85kg v Sri Lanka Tuskers

Colombo – 25 April 2026

Game Two:

New Zealand Under 85kg v Sri Lanka Tuskers

Kandy – 3 May 2026