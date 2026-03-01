New Zealand Rugby announces U85kg side to return to Sri Lanka
New Zealand Rugby have announced their U85kg side will travel and return to Sri Lanka in April, after last year’s two-match tour was deemed a successful trip with a “lasting impact well beyond the field”.
The 2026 tour features the same two matches against the Tuskers, with the first fixture taking place in Colombo on 25 April and Game Two in Kandy on 3 May.
Current NZR CEO Steve Lancaster explained that last year’s games had incredible engagement, making it an easy decision to send the team back to Sri Lanka again.
“We’re genuinely stoked to be able to confirm this tour and give this team the opportunity to represent New Zealand overseas again,” Lancaster said.
“Sri Lanka are a proud rugby nation and last year’s tour drew passionate crowds and strong community engagement.
“We know the Sri Lankan team will offer another strong challenge on the field and that’s exactly what you expect when you pull on a black jersey.”
“From a rugby perspective, this is a fantastic opportunity for our players,” Sinnamon said.
“The Tuskers are a passionate rugby team, and we know the standard will be higher again in 2026. Playing in that environment, including the heat and conditions, places real demands on preparation, discipline and execution.
“Touring and playing internationally asks more of you as a player, in how you prepare, how you compete and how you represent the jersey. This tour gives our players the chance to test themselves properly, grow as a team and experience what it means to represent New Zealand offshore.”
2026 Tour Fixtures
Game One:
New Zealand Under 85kg v Sri Lanka Tuskers
Colombo – 25 April 2026
Game Two:
New Zealand Under 85kg v Sri Lanka Tuskers
Kandy – 3 May 2026
The All Blacks brand is so incredibly strong, using the Maori All Blacks, All Blacks XV, or smAll Blacks to help promote the game in emerging countries is such a boon for rugby.
There is great respect between the countries with blow for blow cricket matches and many domiciled Lankans in the country too!
Well we may have lost the battle to speed up the game at the top level but we can say we are taking the game to the world. This is an awesome development and I hope it takes off with other countries too.
LOL I bet South Africa is now worried we’ll start a new world order of udner 85kg rugby!