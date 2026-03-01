Northern Edition
International

New Zealand Rugby announces U85kg side to return to Sri Lanka

PHOTO: New Zealand U85kg team playing Sri Lanka Tuskers in Kandy, May 2025 (Photo by Johnny Hendrikus)

New Zealand Rugby have announced their U85kg side will travel and return to Sri Lanka in April, after last year’s two-match tour was deemed a successful trip with a “lasting impact well beyond the field”.

Last year, the side travelled to Sri Lanka for a historic tour, taking on the Tuskers in a two-match series in Colombo and Kandy, where they returned victorious from both games.

The 2026 tour features the same two matches against the Tuskers, with the first fixture taking place in Colombo on 25 April and Game Two in Kandy on 3 May.

Current NZR CEO Steve Lancaster explained that last year’s games had incredible engagement, making it an easy decision to send the team back to Sri Lanka again.

“We’re genuinely stoked to be able to confirm this tour and give this team the opportunity to represent New Zealand overseas again,” Lancaster said.

VIDEO

“Sri Lanka are a proud rugby nation and last year’s tour drew passionate crowds and strong community engagement.

“We know the Sri Lankan team will offer another strong challenge on the field and that’s exactly what you expect when you pull on a black jersey.”

The team’s head coach, Ben Sinnamon, believes that not only is this a great opportunity for New Zealand players, but it’s a great experience being able to tour a country like Sri Lanka.

“From a rugby perspective, this is a fantastic opportunity for our players,” Sinnamon said.

“The Tuskers are a passionate rugby team, and we know the standard will be higher again in 2026. Playing in that environment, including the heat and conditions, places real demands on preparation, discipline and execution.

“Touring and playing internationally asks more of you as a player, in how you prepare, how you compete and how you represent the jersey. This tour gives our players the chance to test themselves properly, grow as a team and experience what it means to represent New Zealand offshore.”

2026 Tour Fixtures 
Game One:
New Zealand Under 85kg v Sri Lanka Tuskers
Colombo – 25 April 2026

Game Two:
New Zealand Under 85kg v Sri Lanka Tuskers
Kandy – 3 May 2026

H
HitchikersPie 6 days ago

The All Blacks brand is so incredibly strong, using the Maori All Blacks, All Blacks XV, or smAll Blacks to help promote the game in emerging countries is such a boon for rugby.

J
JW 6 days ago

There is great respect between the countries with blow for blow cricket matches and many domiciled Lankans in the country too!

c
cw 6 days ago

Well we may have lost the battle to speed up the game at the top level but we can say we are taking the game to the world. This is an awesome development and I hope it takes off with other countries too.

J
JW 6 days ago

LOL I bet South Africa is now worried we’ll start a new world order of udner 85kg rugby!

Comments on RugbyPass

E
Eric Elwood 9 minutes ago
'It’s obviously well-documented': Ronan Kelleher on what Ireland expect from Scots

Ireland will try to strangle Scotland. Ireland have shown vulnerabilities out wide which Scotland will exploit unless dealt with. Scotland also attacked through the centre, as Ireland did versus England. Townsend says Scotland just played naturally by getting the ball into space and away from the contact. They also had a magnificent contestable kick strategy.

A danger for Scotland is that they were clearly physically and emotionally down a level from the English match to the Wales match. Ireland rotated somewhat against Wales and rose higher from the Italy match to the England match. Ireland have an extra days recovery also.



...

1 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 11 minutes ago
England player ratings vs Italy | 2026 Guinness Six Nations

He looks burnt out.

83 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 11 minutes ago
England player ratings vs Italy | 2026 Guinness Six Nations

I see it a bit differently Tom. Missed tackles in particular - over the last 3 tests - very concerning.

But yes there were a few players that put it all out there.



...

83 Go to comments
T
Tom 12 minutes ago
England humbled in Rome as Italy pile pressure on Borthwick reign

He shouldn't have. His decision making has been awful all along and he's continued relentlessly to get England to play a brand of rugby no other team is pursuing without any precedent for success at international level.

39 Go to comments
P
PMcD 12 minutes ago
England suffer brutal Tom Curry injury in warm-up before Italy

Crikey - Sale will struggle losing both Curry’s and from Borthwick’s reaction, the Tom Curry injury doesn’t look like an easy one to get over.

8 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 13 minutes ago
England player ratings vs Italy | 2026 Guinness Six Nations

Is it still innovative if you keep doing the same thing long enough for other teams to figure it out?

83 Go to comments
T
Tom 13 minutes ago
One name features heavily as England fans call for Borthwick sack

I'm pretty sure he's said before or at least heavily implied he wants nothing to do with it. The RFU should certainly try but I'm very confident they wouldn't get him. I'm not sure he feels that patriotic about English rugby union, I don't think he really identifies with the rich boys of the RFU. He never even played rugby union as far as I remember.

59 Go to comments
B
Blackmania 14 minutes ago
Dave Rennie's simple outlook on where the All Blacks can improve

I think we’re not understanding each other…

It’s somewhat normal since we don’t share the same starting point at all. You believe, in my opinion wrongly, that the problem came from the assistants and not from Razor himself.



...

32 Go to comments
J
JoBe 14 minutes ago
One name features heavily as England fans call for Borthwick sack

I understand your logic but, IMHO, the RFU are backs to the wall and as it stands I believe they will be happy if England can get out of the group stage next year (not something that can be taken for granted currently). Whoever they appoint needs to be given a long term aim, win the WC in 2031.

59 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 14 minutes ago
England humbled in Rome as Italy pile pressure on Borthwick reign

That debacle is what had me convinced SB wouldn’t last beyond 2024.

39 Go to comments
P
PMcD 15 minutes ago
England player ratings vs Italy | 2026 Guinness Six Nations

I just don’t see where he will get one unless he is injured.

83 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 15 minutes ago
One name features heavily as England fans call for Borthwick sack

Well they had the next best thing to Nienaber in Felix. Perhaps if they had been able to retain him…

59 Go to comments
T
Tom 15 minutes ago
England player ratings vs Italy | 2026 Guinness Six Nations

There were some poor performances and some individual moments of stupidity etc but it's the systemic issues which concerned me more than individual players actions.

83 Go to comments
E
Ed the Duck 15 minutes ago
England player ratings vs Italy | 2026 Guinness Six Nations

Nb said it was innovation and taking England to new levels…

83 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 16 minutes ago
Brad Weber: 'I think you'll see results and a cohesive All Black group right away'

Well they couldn’t have learnt from the lesson in 2025 against the wallabies and apply it to their game in 2024 against the Irish, now could they?

16 Go to comments
E
Eric Elwood 17 minutes ago
The Gregor Townsend verdict as France win sets up Six Nations title finale

She was saying the same thing to Townsend after the French match. Agreed, Italy beat England. In Ireland the commentators were more realistic seeing a huge improvement by Ireland in that match v Italy and acknowledging that Italy deserved the 7 points needed for a draw.

8 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 17 minutes ago
Murrayfield mind blown: Four takeaways as Scotland count cost of win

The French have consistently taken their foot off the gas in the middle of tests for a while now.

Scotland were perfectly poised to punish them for it.



...

2 Go to comments
T
Tom 19 minutes ago
England humbled in Rome as Italy pile pressure on Borthwick reign

Yep, the only successful appointment was Felix Jones and he clearly didn't want to be part of SB’s culture.

Lee Blackett is a promising attack coach who's been hamstrung clearly by the others coaches looming over him



...

39 Go to comments
P
PMcD 19 minutes ago
One name features heavily as England fans call for Borthwick sack

They may not give him the job but if they interviewed him, he would certainly give them a few different thoughts to consider about what he thinks needs to change.

That’s the bit I think NZ missed with their “no outsider policy”. You don’t have to give them the job but just listen what the best minds on the planet think about where you are and what you need to change - it’s almost free consultancy when you think of it that way.



...

59 Go to comments
E
Eric Elwood 20 minutes ago
Brad Weber: 'I think you'll see results and a cohesive All Black group right away'

Did they? They made the exact same same error in the first test v Ireland in ‘24. Maybe getting the win in that match disguised the issue, but SA certainly had not learned that lesson when facing Australia.

16 Go to comments
