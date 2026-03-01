Bundee Aki returns but Ireland's third choice 10 'ruled out'

Bundee Aki is back but Andy Farrell will have to make do without the services of his third-choice fly-half, Harry Byrne, ahead of Ireland’s clash with Wales on Friday night.

ADVERTISEMENT

Byrne suffered a concussion just minutes into Leinster’s 8-7 URC loss to Cardiff on Friday night and didn’t return to the field. Byrne currently sits third in Farrell’s stand-off pecking order but hasn’t yet been called on for matchday duty during the Guinness Six Nations.

As previously reported, Ulster forward Cormac Izuchukwu, who suffered a concussion during an Ulster training session, also looks unlikely to be involved.

VIDEO

An IRFU statement reads: “The Ireland squad continued its preparations ahead of Friday night’s Round 4 Guinness Men’s Six Nations clash against Wales at a sold-out Aviva Stadium (Kick-off 8.10 pm).

“There were a number of players released for URC action with their provinces this weekend. Harry Byrne (concussion) has been ruled out, while Cormac Izuchukwu continues his graduated return to play protocols and will join the squad alongside the other nine players who have also returned to camp.”

There’s good news for Farrell in that Aki, who was serving a ban for abusing match officials during a Connacht URC game, has returned to the fold.

“Bundee Aki and Jimmy O’Brien have also linked up, while Robbie Henshaw will connect with the squad in the early part of the week.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Aki was handed a six-week suspension in January, with two weeks suspended for two years, after an Independent Disciplinary Committee upheld a misconduct complaint against him.

The charge related to incidents following Connacht’s Round 10 URC fixture against Zebre Parma in Galway on January 24, where Aki was found to have verbally abused and shown disrespect towards match officials.

While the committee acknowledged his regret, his prior record and lack of a plea meant no mitigation was applied. He missed three Six Nations fixtures and Connacht’s clash with Zebre in February.