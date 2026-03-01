21-Test All Black halfback inks new extension with Chiefs

All Blacks and Chiefs halfback Cortez Ratima has penned a new deal with New Zealand Rugby, keeping him at the Hamilton-based Super Rugby Pacific franchise for the next two seasons.

The 24-year-old will stay at the Chiefs until the end of the 2028 Super Rugby Pacific season, while he will continue to be eligible and available for the All Blacks until the end of the international season in 2028.

The Chiefs’ halfback has made 60 appearances for the club, making his debut against last weekend’s opponents, the Crusaders, back in 2022.

Ratima’s All Black debut came against England back in 2024, and has gone on to make 21 Tests under former head coach Scott Robertson.

Ratima and his partner have recently welcomed their second son into the world, making the decision to stay in New Zealand and with the Chiefs even easier.

“I have a new baby at home and being in one place and having a stable home life is good for our family,” he said.

“I love this club and how they have supported me and my family. I’m loving what Jono and the other coaches are doing and there’s no place I’d rather be.”

Chiefs and former New Zealand U20 head coach Jono Gibbes said that Ratima’s re-signing showcases the type of culture the club has.

“It’s great to have a player of Cortez’s ability stick with us. It shows his faith in what we are doing and where we are heading, which is terrific. It’s also a reflection on the culture we have here at the club,” Gibbes said in a Chiefs statement.

“Cortez is a talented young man and it is exciting to know he and his wh?nau will be a part of the Gallagher Chiefs for another three years, at least.”

