Steve Borthwick suffers second major injury blow as England squad updated
Steve Borthwick will once again be without Bath centre Ollie Lawrence after the RFU issued a squad update on Sunday evening.
Lawrence is listed as having been sent back to Bath for rehabilitation, despite having only just returned to the England set-up following injury. The former Worcester centre was a doubt for the trip to the Stadio Olimpico after receiving a knee injection during the week.
Curiously, there is no call-up for Bath teammate Max Ojomoh.
Ojomoh was handed his third start at fly-half this season as Bath hosted Gloucester in the PREM Cup over the weekend. The natural centre previously featured at 10 in wins over Harlequins and Sale Sharks.
Seb Atkinson, who played 50 minutes for Gloucester in the PREM Cup at the RFU’s behest this weekend, could be in the race to replace Lawrence. One of Tommy Freeman or Henry Slade could also fill the role.
Earlier in the week, it was confirmed that scrum-half Alex Mitchell would miss the remainder of the Guinness Six Nations after suffering a hamstring injury in the same game.
Mitchell was forced off after 24 minutes. Jack van Poortvliet, who came on for him against Ireland, is in line to start in Rome, while Raffi Quirke has been drafted into the squad as cover.
“Alex has been scanned and seen the relevant specialists,” Borthwick said. “He’ll be out for a number of weeks, unfortunately, so won’t feature in the remainder of this championship.”
Forwards:
Ollie Chessum (Leicester Tigers)
Arthur Clark (Gloucester Rugby)
Alex Coles (Northampton Saints)
Luke Cowan-Dickie (Sale Sharks)
Chandler Cunningham-South (Harlequins)
Tom Curry (Sale Sharks)
Theo Dan (Saracens)
Trevor Davison (Northampton Saints)
Ben Earl (Saracens)
Ellis Genge (Bristol Bears)
Jamie George (Saracens)
Joe Heyes (Leicester Tigers)
Maro Itoje (Saracens)
Jack Kenningham (Harlequins)
Emmanuel Iyogun (Northampton Saints)
George Kloska (Bristol Bears)
Guy Pepper (Bath Rugby)
Henry Pollock (Northampton Saints)
Bevan Rodd (Sale Sharks)
Sam Underhill (Bath Rugby)
Backs:
Henry Arundell (Bath Rugby)
Seb Atkinson (Gloucester Rugby)
Elliot Daly (Saracens)
Fraser Dingwall (Northampton Saints)
George Ford (Sale Sharks)
Tommy Freeman (Northampton Saints)
George Furbank (Northampton Saints)
Cadan Murley (Harlequins)
Raffi Quirke (Sale Sharks)
Tom Roebuck (Sale Sharks)
Henry Slade (Exeter Chiefs)
Marcus Smith (Harlequins)
Fin Smith (Northampton Saints)
Ben Spencer (Bath Rugby)
Freddie Steward (Leicester Tigers)
Jack van Poortvliet (Leicester Tigers)
Why Kloska over Sela?
Who cares about 6 N now, next 2 games out out a team that arre likely to go to the WRC and leave out those that are better suited to the WC
No Hendy is a crime, he has pace and physicality. Can also play acrooss the back 3.
On the plus side, Furbank gained game time over the weekend. Scored and assusted a try, can cover fly-half so no need for M Smith.
Was this really a surprise that Lawrence is injured again????
He cam back very early at the start of the season, played a few games for Bath and was picked for the Autumn Internationals where he played 2/4 and was then sidelined for weeks with a hamstring strain (over loaded).
He literally just came back, played 2 games for Bath and he’s out again with a knee injury. He isn’t fit, goes into the 6 Nations camp, plays against IRE and is injured again.
I’d love to see the player welfare justification on this one!! Why do ENG keep putting injured/returning players straight back into the squad before they have proven their fitness - Feyi-Waboso, Lawrence & Roebuck are 3 very good case studies to consider to see where improvements could be made.
Owen Farrell .
Robinson will soon replace Borthwick and MEGA !
I think for all neutral viewers who follow global rugby the occasion of Italy properly challenging England for a win in front of a capacity excited crowd in the Stadio Olympico will be unmissable.
So if you Believe Borthwick, the losses were down to a lack of physicality in the forwards and losing the breakdown both weeks.
Then I look at the squad changes and don’t see anything that suggests a change of direction.
No Tuipulotu or Tom Willis to improve the forward carries.
No Ojomoh as a natural replacement to Lawrence.
No Caluori, or Hendy to add something to the backs.
This is probably the worst selection response you could wish for and we will play the two most physical sides with our least physical squad.
I have some sympathy for Borthwick with the injuries . . . but he is not helping himself with his decisions and the fans are confused as the actions don’t match his words and explanations.
Lawrence clearly wasnt at 100% against Ireland, the continued exclusion of Ojomoh is utterly bizarre, and I fully realise that its tantamount to heresy to say so, but itoji has been nowhere near the level required and should be rested.
Its a bit same old tired faces unfortunately.
IItaly will turn us over.
France will slaughter us.
Lawrence hasn’t been right since the start of the season, has only put 2 or 3 games together all season and isn’t ready for something as challenging as the 6 Nations campaign, so this cones as no surprise.
I suspect Ojomoh will now get a strong of games at Bath replacing Lawrence at 13 for a while but doesn’t exactly fill you with confidence that he is wanted by ENG when you look at the optics of how this was done.
Is it better being back to a continuous run with the week in between? Seems much better than the multiple gaps 6N had been having. What were the point of those?
I think the RFU should scrap their Ban on overseas player, and parachute in the Willis brothers and Karl Sinkler straight away.
Sinkler, Ribbans, Willis, Willis & Marchant would all be helpful additions to this current squad that would only make them stronger.
Not a single proper number 8 in the squad! Where’s Fisilau? Ben Earl isn’t even the best no 8 at Saracens. Barbeary doesn’t get a look in. There’s a distinct lack of big ball carriers in that backrow with Cunningham-South the only one capable of delivering that. The 5x7 tactic isn’t working. Scotland and Ireland dominated us at the breakdown. For having 5x7 we offer less jackaling threat than Scotland, Ireland and France
It’s very depressing but I’m not surprised. Borthwick ignores Prem form regularly. After his performance against Argentina in the autumn, Ojomoh has been poorly treated. It’s another example of Borthwick’s terrible man management. I have little faith that the selection issues will be addressed nor the preparation issues. I fear a first ever loss to Italy will happen on Saturday followed by a thrashing at the hands of France in Paris. Maybe then the RFU will end the tenure of Borthwick but again I’m not convinced as incompetence seems to be rife within the RFU
The absence of Max Ojomoh is a scandal, I guess he screwed up his audition vs Argentina by playing heads up rugby rather than preprogrammed robotic backplay that is Borthwicks preferred option…..
I sincerely hope that Italy get the win, at least they play entertaining rugby.
How can Kenningham (who’s a good player for Quins) be selected ahead of Ethan Roots .. who’s an absolute monster week on week!!?
Also, no Ojomoh .. no Calouri .. no Touipoutou .. no Ted Hill ..
All this means no go forward .. no ambition .. and no imagination (on the part of the coaches)!!
I hear Borthers is talking up how well Roebuck was training last week, so sounds like a back three of Roebuck, Freeman, Daly and a return of the aerial contest.
Kenningham and Roots made a good combination for England A. Roots is hard done by but there are many others such as Barbeary, Oghre, Ojomoh, Hendy, Caluori, Bamber, and Batley. Borthwick has no clue, and is so far out of his depth it’s staggering. His rugby vision, selection, preparation, man management and interviews are all terrible. Italy will come out with passion and desire and England will probably look stunned by it and offer a feeble resistance
Hardly inspiring, no Caluori, no Hendy, no other hookers etc to improve the carries.
I have a feeling there will be very little change from previous teams but we will simply go back to the kicking game.
It may claw out better results for these next 2 games but there is no way we will win a RWC playing Borthball with Fordy.
It’s all mildly depressing and is s wasted opportunity.
Agreed. I wouldn’t be surprised if he names the team that played against Wales. They may luckily sneak past Italy but it will only serve to paper over the cracks. England won’t win a thing, not so much as a triple crown with Borthwick in charge
So true. Stressful watching England too. A few years ago my 16 yr old had a pneumothorax. Ended up having surgery and making full recovery. Surgeon said they were more common, 10% I think, if you were taller/thinner/and had UK ancestry. I’ve been saying since it’s due to all the frustration watching England sports teams, including the rugby team. All that shouting, “What are we doing?”