United Rugby Championship

'You are licking your lips thinking this could be an amazing win if we get it'

Cardiff players celebrate after beating Leinster the United Rugby Championship at Cardiff Arms Park on February 27, 2026 in Cardiff, Wales. (Photo by Huw Fairclough/Getty Images)

Cardiff captain Liam Belcher has paid tribute to the “unbelievable fight” from his team in the wake of their victory over league champions Leinster.

Belcher’s boys triumphed 8-7 at a rainswept Arms Park as they held firm in the tense closing stages to end their opponents’ 11-match winning run in all competitions and move up to third in the BKT URC table.

The way they saw the game out was all the more impressive given they were down to 14 men for the final 15 minutes with winger Jacob Beetham unable to get back on the field following his yellow card as his team ran down the clock in a protracted final play.

“From the boys’ point of view, the fight they showed in that weather was unbelievable,” said Wales hooker Belcher.

“It was sopping out there. It was like a monsoon in the first half, so fair credit to them.

“We did the last 15 minutes with 14 men because we didn’t get Jacob back on quick enough. That’s just a credit to the squad.”

Reflecting on the win, he added: “For the table, it’s quite big. It hopefully puts us in a better position than we were last year.”

Beetham was understandably relieved, with Leinster having crossed straight after his 65th minute sin binning for a deliberate knock-on to cut the deficit to just a point.

“When they scored that try, I was thinking the worst and thinking ‘Oh no’ because it feels like it comes back on you if you are the one that has got the yellow,” he said.

“I wanted to get back on and I was a little bit nervous at the end. I was just so happy when we managed to keep them out and come away with the win. It was really cool.

“A win against Leinster is amazing. They are such a great outfit, so whenever we get a chance to play a team like that you are licking your lips thinking this could be an amazing win if we get it. To be fair, we stuck to our game plan and it worked.”

Head coach Corniel van Zyl picked out one area of his team’s performance for particular praise.

“Our discipline was the best it has been this season and potentially what I can remember in my coaching experience because we only conceded three penalties which was massive,” he said.

“It’s always nice to get on the right side of the result. I thought we adapted well to the conditions. Obviously the kicking came into play and I was pleased with how the plan unfolded.

“We pride ourselves on performing at home. We want to make this place a fortress and be as good as we can at the Arms Park in front of our friends and families. That was the biggest focus.”

Cardiff’s try came from scrum-half Aled Davies who claimed his first touchdown for the club.

“It was great. The weather was tough, but we played some good rugby,” he said.

“We have got big games coming up and we know that, so it’s important for us to really crack on with the end of the season.”

Leinster coach Leo Cullen said: “I thought Cardiff deserved to win. They were better in terms of their kicking strategy and they were incredibly disciplined with everything that they did.”

In Friday night’s other game, Edinburgh played some sparkling rugby as they came from 14-0 down to beat the Scarlets 24-19 at the Hive Stadium, with full-back Harry Paterson claiming the winning try 11 minutes from time.

Their coach Sean Everitt commented: “My nerves were shot after that! It must have been enjoyable to watch from the side, I’m sure.

“I didn’t think it would be perfect, but I didn’t expect to have conceded 15 turnovers by half-time. So that put us under the pump.

“It was then just about looking after the ball and tidying up the breakdown. We put together the first 10 minutes in the second half really well and that set the foundation for us.”

Scarlets director of rugby Nigel Davies said: “We were on top in the main in the first half, but Edinburgh played some great rugby in the second half and we couldn’t contain them. We had opportunities, but we just weren’t clinical enough.”

SL 6 days ago

Cardiff v Leinster was one of the worst games I’ve seen all season. Granted it was wet and windy but the ball retention, basic passing and kicking was shocking.

Carwyn Leggatt-Jones has now lost 3 games this season, 2 for the Under 20s national team and this one against Edinburgh. His out of hand kicking is one of the worst techniques and his defensive decision making is poor and put his teams under pressure. He may be the up and coming ‘golden boy’ in many people’s eyes but basic outside half skills are clearly missing.

