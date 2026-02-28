Northern Edition
Super Rugby Pacific

Rob Penney: 'He's highly regarded, we love him'

George Bell of the Crusaders makes a break during the round three Super Rugby match between Chiefs and Crusaders at FMG Stadium Waikato, on February 28, 2026, in Hamilton, New Zealand. (Photo by Michael Bradley/Getty Images)

Crusaders head coach Rob Penney wasn’t afraid to single out the players he was most impressed with in their ten-point victory over the Chiefs on Saturday night, naming several from his starting XV.

The Crusaders started off on the back foot in Hamilton, going down 14-0 in the opening quarter before clawing their way back into the 2025 grand final rematch.

A double from All Black loose-forward Christian Lio-Willie helped their case, while the Crusaders scrum proved to be too powerful for the Chiefs.

VIDEO

Not only were the 43 points pleasing for Penney and his side, but the effort put in by players like Will Jordan, Chay Fihaki, and Jamie Hannah was also a highlight.

Speaking to the Sky Sport panel post-match, Penney pinpointed a number of players from his squad who were crucial for the Christchurch-based franchise.

The first of those was All Black hooker George Bell, who contributed with both a try and an assist during his busy performance.

“George Bell, you know, he’s highly regarded, we love him, and he’s an amazing footballer,” Penney said on Sky Sport. 

“We saw all his attributes today, went deep, but probably could have gone 80 if we’d needed him to, but he got that injury, and it wasn’t through other areas that he got hurt or had to be withdrawn.”

Penney then highlights another standout from the Saturday night contest, Jamie Hannah, who played his part in the victory with 13 tackles and six carries.

“Jamie Hannah leading the line out tonight. You know, I guess he’s come out of the shadow a little bit with Scooter. 

“He’s been well brought up with him, and now it’s his turn to shine. And so pleased with what he was able to bring.”

The 61-year-old Crusaders head coach was also proud of the way both first-five Taha Kemara and high-flying Chay Fihaki executed their roles.

“Taha Kemara, still a young ten and to guide a Super Rugby team around the way he did was outstanding. 

“And Chay Fihaki, look, the way he dominates the air is unique. And any team, it’s just got to have him somewhere, because he’s just such a threat.”

Match Summary

0
Penalty Goals
1
5
Tries
6
4
Conversions
5
0
Drop Goals
0
140
Carries
119
11
Line Breaks
8
22
Turnovers Lost
20
11
Turnovers Won
11

All Blacks winger and former HSBC SVNS Series speedster Leroy Carter looked like he was in for all money in the 80th minute, but Jordan managed to catch the Chiefs winger and dislodge the ball in the process.

Jordan explained that specific moment to Sky Sport’s Stephen Donald, saying that while you’ve got the speed at the highest level, it’s best you use it as often as possible.

“Oh, look, it was my 28th birthday last week, and you know, as an outside back, you never know when that speed is gonna come to an end, so it’s good to know I still got it.

“But like there’s a lot of effort made in the 80 minutes. So good chance for me to Yeah, I guess, show my care for the team.”

OPINION

Watch Super Rugby Pacific live and free on RugbyPassTV in the USA! 

Comments

1 Comment
G
GP 4 days ago

Well said Rob Penney, Jamie Hannah is getting better and better. Not only Scott Barrett , but his first year in the Crusaders in 2023 was Sam’s last.What a school of learning. Great skills and tough. George Bell is dynamic, tough and one of the best Hookers around. Chay Fihaki has carried his dynamic form for Canterbury through to the Crusaders.

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
3

