Ex-All Black’s ‘most skillful’ wrap for impressive Chiefs lock

18 thousand fans at Rugby Park were treated to a Super Rugby Pacific epic on Saturday evening, where the Crusaders came from 14-0 down to hold on against last year’s runners-up.

ADVERTISEMENT

Vaa’i, who crossed the white line late in the contest, once again had a strong outing for the Chiefs.

All Blacks midfielder Quinn Tupaea started the counter-attack on the back of some scrappy lineout execution, breaking a tackle and finding Vaa’i on his inside with a nice offload.

VIDEO

Vaa’i then gave it to his captain, Luke Jacobson, who was running a halfback-like support line.

Jacobson returned the favour, throwing an audacious offload to Vaa’i, who managed to take in the pass and fall over the line with all of his forward momentum.

Dagg, speaking on his Sport Nation NZ breakfast radio show with Scotty Stevenson, said that Vaa’i’s athleticism is one of the best in the competition for forwards.

“Is Tupou Vaa’i the best, the most skillful player from a forwards point of view? You look at his hands, that try that he scored towards the end of that game, like that pass was not great,” Dagg said.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It was right in front of him, and he puts his mitts out. And I’m like, You got super glue on there? You got Gorilla Glue? Because it just stuck.”

The former All Black added that he’s not only a big presence on the field, his quickness around the park is also second to none.

“He’s also very agile, he can get around the park, very mobile, like he’s just very good player, is Tupou Vaa’i but I’ve got a lot of time for him and what he’s able to do out there on the park.”

Another All Black on show that proved to be a step above the rest was Will Jordan, who heroically chased down All Black speedster Leroy Carter in the final moments, where his tackle managed to dislodge the ball.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 66-Test All Black turned broadcaster said that Jordan’s influence on the game was the difference for the Crusaders.

“I think Will Jordan has started the season well, and we saw glimpses in game one, when he came on and single handedly changed the game for the Crusaders and gave him the chance to beat the Highlanders,” the former All Black said on Sport Nation NZ.

“And then week three, he’s just so influential, how fast is that kid? Like I was looking at that moment where he stepped on the inside of two defenders, made a little break, and then throws a 30 Meter long ball, and I’m thinking, wow this is whilst going at full pace.

“Just unreal, so I think he was a difference.”

Dagg was also happy to see All Blacks winger and recently re-signed Chiefs outside back Leroy Carter back to his best, proving to fans and pundits around the country that he’s still a genuine option for the All Blacks.

“Leroy Carter too. I thought he showed signs that, you know, he wasn’t a one season wonder. I think he’s starting to find some form.

“He’s got genuine pace, so it was an awesome game, absolutely loved it and yeah long may it continue.”