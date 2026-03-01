Northern Edition
Select Edition
Northern Northern
Southern Southern
Global Global
New Zealand New Zealand
France France
10 - 23
FT
57 - 24
FT
19 - 59
FT
26 - 18
FT
26 - 45
FT
U20
41 - 35
FT
54 - 17
FT
41 - 24
FT
24 - 20
FT
52 - 16
FT
17 - 37
FT
U20
26 - 36
FT
27 - 17
FT
39 - 31
FT
29 - 13
FT
31 - 34
FT
26 - 43
FT
50 - 40
FT
23 - 18
FT
48 - 33
FT
U20
HSBC SVNS 2026
Vancouver
Super Rugby Pacific

Ex-All Black’s ‘most skillful’ wrap for impressive Chiefs lock

Tupou Vaa’i of the Chiefs is tackled by Jacob Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens of the Highlanders during the round two Super Rugby match between Highlanders and Chiefs at Forsyth Barr Stadium, on February 21, 2026, in Dunedin, New Zealand. (Photo by Kai Schwoerer/Getty Images)
Former All Black Israel Dagg has come out with full praise for Chiefs lock Tupou Vaa’i, after another solid performance in Super Rugby Pacific this week against the Crusaders in Hamilton.

18 thousand fans at Rugby Park were treated to a Super Rugby Pacific epic on Saturday evening, where the Crusaders came from 14-0 down to hold on against last year’s runners-up.

ADVERTISEMENT

Vaa’i, who crossed the white line late in the contest, once again had a strong outing for the Chiefs.

All Blacks midfielder Quinn Tupaea started the counter-attack on the back of some scrappy lineout execution, breaking a tackle and finding Vaa’i on his inside with a nice offload.

VIDEO

Vaa’i then gave it to his captain, Luke Jacobson, who was running a halfback-like support line.

Jacobson returned the favour, throwing an audacious offload to Vaa’i, who managed to take in the pass and fall over the line with all of his forward momentum.

Dagg, speaking on his Sport Nation NZ breakfast radio show with Scotty Stevenson, said that Vaa’i’s athleticism is one of the best in the competition for forwards.

“Is Tupou Vaa’i the best, the most skillful player from a forwards point of view? You look at his hands, that try that he scored towards the end of that game, like that pass was not great,” Dagg said.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It was right in front of him, and he puts his mitts out. And I’m like, You got super glue on there? You got Gorilla Glue? Because it just stuck.”

The former All Black added that he’s not only a big presence on the field, his quickness around the park is also second to none.

“He’s also very agile, he can get around the park, very mobile, like he’s just very good player, is Tupou Vaa’i but I’ve got a lot of time for him and what he’s able to do out there on the park.”

Another All Black on show that proved to be a step above the rest was Will Jordan, who heroically chased down All Black speedster Leroy Carter in the final moments, where his tackle managed to dislodge the ball.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 66-Test All Black turned broadcaster said that Jordan’s influence on the game was the difference for the Crusaders.

“I think Will Jordan has started the season well, and we saw glimpses in game one, when he came on and single handedly changed the game for the Crusaders and gave him the chance to beat the Highlanders,” the former All Black said on Sport Nation NZ.

“And then week three, he’s just so influential, how fast is that kid? Like I was looking at that moment where he stepped on the inside of two defenders, made a little break, and then throws a 30 Meter long ball, and I’m thinking, wow this is whilst going at full pace.

“Just unreal, so I think he was a difference.”

Dagg was also happy to see All Blacks winger and recently re-signed Chiefs outside back Leroy Carter back to his best, proving to fans and pundits around the country that he’s still a genuine option for the All Blacks.

“Leroy Carter too. I thought he showed signs that, you know, he wasn’t a one season wonder. I think he’s starting to find some form.

“He’s got genuine pace, so it was an awesome game, absolutely loved it and yeah long may it continue.”

Recommended

New Zealand Rugby announces U85kg side to return to Sri Lanka

Steve Borthwick suffers second major injury blow as England squad updated

'You are licking your lips thinking this could be an amazing win if we get it'

Bundee Aki returns but Ireland's third choice 10 'ruled out'

Watch Super Rugby Pacific live and free on RugbyPassTV in the USA! 

ADVERTISEMENT
Play Video
LIVE

{{item.title}}

Trending on RugbyPass

1

One name features heavily as England fans call for Borthwick sack

59
2

Italy player ratings vs England | 2026 Guinness Men's Six Nations

3
3

England player ratings vs Italy | 2026 Guinness Six Nations

83
4

Scotland player ratings vs France | 2026 Guinness Men's Six Nations

4
5

France player ratings vs Scotland | 2026 Guinness Six Nations

13
6

Former Bristol captain Matt Salter dies aged 49

1
7

'My season is over': England's injury problems worsen

2
8

'He's the best... the only one who comes close to him is Cheslin Kolbe'

31

Comments

2 Comments
L
Loosehead 5 days ago

The big giraffe josh lord standing out too at lock with vai.mobile,skillful for a big lad.

C
Cantab 6 days ago

No axe to grind. I agree that Vai’ai continues to improve and Carter with his pace has the ability to clear out from most defenders apart from Jordan who proved he can match him and is a key player for the Crusaders.

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest Long Reads

LONG READ

The challenge that awaits new All Blacks coach Dave Rennie

The surroundings that await the new All Blacks coach is very different to the one Scott Robertson inherited two years ago

19
LONG READ

'I'm not afraid to be different' - Monty Ioane's journey from child model to Italy superstar

Heavily tattooed and a fashionista, Italy's flying winger has a menagerie of interests and opinions as he targets a first win over England.

1
LONG READ

Brendan Fanning: 'On the last day of this Championship Ireland may have another Triple Crown, presented by Scotland.'

Ireland started the Six Nations looking lost and bewildered but win against Wales and a Triple Crown could be on the cards

1

Comments on RugbyPass

E
Eric Elwood 7 minutes ago
'It’s obviously well-documented': Ronan Kelleher on what Ireland expect from Scots

Ireland will try to strangle Scotland. Ireland have shown vulnerabilities out wide which Scotland will exploit unless dealt with. Scotland also attacked through the centre, as Ireland did versus England. Townsend says Scotland just played naturally by getting the ball into space and away from the contact. They also had a magnificent contestable kick strategy.

A danger for Scotland is that they were clearly physically and emotionally down a level from the English match to the Wales match. Ireland rotated somewhat against Wales and rose higher from the Italy match to the England match. Ireland have an extra days recovery also.



...

1 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 9 minutes ago
England player ratings vs Italy | 2026 Guinness Six Nations

He looks burnt out.

83 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 9 minutes ago
England player ratings vs Italy | 2026 Guinness Six Nations

I see it a bit differently Tom. Missed tackles in particular - over the last 3 tests - very concerning.

But yes there were a few players that put it all out there.



...

83 Go to comments
T
Tom 9 minutes ago
England humbled in Rome as Italy pile pressure on Borthwick reign

He shouldn't have. His decision making has been awful all along and he's continued relentlessly to get England to play a brand of rugby no other team is pursuing without any precedent for success at international level.

39 Go to comments
P
PMcD 10 minutes ago
England suffer brutal Tom Curry injury in warm-up before Italy

Crikey - Sale will struggle losing both Curry’s and from Borthwick’s reaction, the Tom Curry injury doesn’t look like an easy one to get over.

8 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 11 minutes ago
England player ratings vs Italy | 2026 Guinness Six Nations

Is it still innovative if you keep doing the same thing long enough for other teams to figure it out?

83 Go to comments
T
Tom 11 minutes ago
One name features heavily as England fans call for Borthwick sack

I'm pretty sure he's said before or at least heavily implied he wants nothing to do with it. The RFU should certainly try but I'm very confident they wouldn't get him. I'm not sure he feels that patriotic about English rugby union, I don't think he really identifies with the rich boys of the RFU. He never even played rugby union as far as I remember.

59 Go to comments
B
Blackmania 12 minutes ago
Dave Rennie's simple outlook on where the All Blacks can improve

I think we’re not understanding each other…

It’s somewhat normal since we don’t share the same starting point at all. You believe, in my opinion wrongly, that the problem came from the assistants and not from Razor himself.



...

32 Go to comments
J
JoBe 12 minutes ago
One name features heavily as England fans call for Borthwick sack

I understand your logic but, IMHO, the RFU are backs to the wall and as it stands I believe they will be happy if England can get out of the group stage next year (not something that can be taken for granted currently). Whoever they appoint needs to be given a long term aim, win the WC in 2031.

59 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 12 minutes ago
England humbled in Rome as Italy pile pressure on Borthwick reign

That debacle is what had me convinced SB wouldn’t last beyond 2024.

39 Go to comments
P
PMcD 13 minutes ago
England player ratings vs Italy | 2026 Guinness Six Nations

I just don’t see where he will get one unless he is injured.

83 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 13 minutes ago
One name features heavily as England fans call for Borthwick sack

Well they had the next best thing to Nienaber in Felix. Perhaps if they had been able to retain him…

59 Go to comments
T
Tom 13 minutes ago
England player ratings vs Italy | 2026 Guinness Six Nations

There were some poor performances and some individual moments of stupidity etc but it's the systemic issues which concerned me more than individual players actions.

83 Go to comments
E
Ed the Duck 13 minutes ago
England player ratings vs Italy | 2026 Guinness Six Nations

Nb said it was innovation and taking England to new levels…

83 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 14 minutes ago
Brad Weber: 'I think you'll see results and a cohesive All Black group right away'

Well they couldn’t have learnt from the lesson in 2025 against the wallabies and apply it to their game in 2024 against the Irish, now could they?

16 Go to comments
E
Eric Elwood 15 minutes ago
The Gregor Townsend verdict as France win sets up Six Nations title finale

She was saying the same thing to Townsend after the French match. Agreed, Italy beat England. In Ireland the commentators were more realistic seeing a huge improvement by Ireland in that match v Italy and acknowledging that Italy deserved the 7 points needed for a draw.

8 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 15 minutes ago
Murrayfield mind blown: Four takeaways as Scotland count cost of win

The French have consistently taken their foot off the gas in the middle of tests for a while now.

Scotland were perfectly poised to punish them for it.



...

2 Go to comments
T
Tom 17 minutes ago
England humbled in Rome as Italy pile pressure on Borthwick reign

Yep, the only successful appointment was Felix Jones and he clearly didn't want to be part of SB’s culture.

Lee Blackett is a promising attack coach who's been hamstrung clearly by the others coaches looming over him



...

39 Go to comments
P
PMcD 17 minutes ago
One name features heavily as England fans call for Borthwick sack

They may not give him the job but if they interviewed him, he would certainly give them a few different thoughts to consider about what he thinks needs to change.

That’s the bit I think NZ missed with their “no outsider policy”. You don’t have to give them the job but just listen what the best minds on the planet think about where you are and what you need to change - it’s almost free consultancy when you think of it that way.



...

59 Go to comments
E
Eric Elwood 18 minutes ago
Brad Weber: 'I think you'll see results and a cohesive All Black group right away'

Did they? They made the exact same same error in the first test v Ireland in ‘24. Maybe getting the win in that match disguised the issue, but SA certainly had not learned that lesson when facing Australia.

16 Go to comments
Close
ADVERTISEMENT