Super Rugby Pacific performers of the week for round 3

Caleb Clarke of the Blues in action during the round three Super Rugby match between ACT Brumbies and Auckland Blues at GIO Stadium, on February 28, 2026, in Canberra, Australia. (Photo by Mark Nolan/Getty Images)

The third round of Super Rugby Pacific featured the defending champion Crusaders bouncing back from their Brumbies humiliation with a stunning 43-33 win over the Chiefs in Hamilton.

It was easily the best spectacle of the season. The Brumbies toppled the Blues by a whisker, 30-27, with Charlie Cale scoring a try in the 81st minute. It was his fifth try in three games.

Though the two-Test Wallaby topped the Brumbies tackle count with 16, he complained he “lets his teammates down” because he made “too many mistakes.”

The Fijian Dura and Queensland Reds are on the board after home wins against the Highlanders 31-14 and the Hurricanes 25-20.

The Force won their first match in eight outings, stifling Moana Pasifika 35-19 in Pukekohe. It is just their second win in their last 25 games in New Zealand.

Who were the performers of the week in the third round of Super Rugby Pacific? 

Ben Donaldson (Force) 

The Force ran out without their Wallaby playmaker after his mouthguard went off for an HIA late in the warm-up. Even Captain Jeremy Williams had no idea what was happening when Max Burey suddenly had the ball ready to kick off.

Fortunately for the visitors, Donaldson came on after two minutes and three minutes later set up Darby Lancaster with a kick that bounced perfectly for the 2024 Wallaby, who won an SVNS league title with the Australian Sevens in 2021/22.

Kick was the operative word in Donaldson’s display. A dozen, mostly well-placed, distance seekers or contestables helped keep a bumbling Pasikifa caged in its own territory. Donaldson was also on target with all five conversions.

It was a good night for the Force lineout, winning 16 of 17 throws, stealing a quarter of the hosts’ lineout possession, and scoring two rolling maul tries.

Wallabies openside flanker Carlo Tizzano, the 2025 Super Rugby Pacific leading try scorer, added a third try in three matches. Lock Darcy Swain also had a productive night, taking a game-high seven lineouts and making more tackles than any Force forward with 13.

The scrummaging was such a shambles that referee Paul Williams bluntly complained both packs were not up to Super Rugby standards.

Lukhan Salakaia-Loto (Reds)

Speaking to Stan Sport afterwards, the colossal lock dedicated his performance to his “nanny who passed away today.” The 42-Test Wallaby poured emotion and all of his 1.98cm, 123kg frame into an explosive display.

His tackle on Highlanders prop Rohan Wingham disrupted the Richter Scale, and his try in the 56th minute doubled the Reds’ advantage from 19-14 to 24-14.

After a quick lineout that left the visitors’ defence stretched, Salakaia-Loto was unstoppable from close range, ploughing through two would-be tackles. Future Wallabies coach Les Kiss described Salakaia-Loto as “brilliant.”

The Reds are turning Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane into a fortress, winning eight of their last 10 matches, including six in a row. Captain Fraser McReight was typically disruptive, topping the tackle (17) and turnover (3) counts as well as scoring a try.

The Highlanders have won only once in their last 14 matches in Australia, and have won four of 11 matches with Nic Berry as the referee. The Highlanders had a possible TK Howden try disallowed. Was their offside play in the lead-up to McReight’s try?

Regardless, the Highlanders lacked accuracy and, towards the end, ambition. Why would you kick the ball twice in the 75th minute inside the opposition’s 22 without a chase when you are down by 17 points?

Captain Timoci Tavatavanawai tried in vain to spark a second-half revival. Hooker Jack Taylor was lively.

Taylor also pilfered a turnover, kicked a 50/22, made six tackles, delivered a game-high three offloads, and helped the lineout win 13 of their 14 throws.

Tuidraki Samusamuvodre (Fijian Drua) 

In sweltering Lautoka slop, the Drua became manic renaissance men to overcome a halftime deficit and topple the Hurricanes.

Halfbacks became wingers, props distributed like centres, and the Fijian Sevens, similarly versatile, cheered wildly from the stands.

The Hurricanes’ mantra is expect the unexpected. So it was a surprise, the visitors resembled startled ferrets when proceedings became careless, even joyously loose; they had no idea.

The winning try was scored by blindside Etonia Waqaa on the wing after 35-year-old prop Peni Ravai delivered an offload in the grip of two defenders.

Before Waqaa’s winner, Tuidraki Samusamuvodre snatched an interception and galloped 30 metres for a converted try that tied the scores. Samusamuvodre has only scored two tries in 24 appearances for Drua. In round one, he crossed the stripe against Moana Pasifika.

The 28-year-old has covered first-five, wing and fullback during his career. On Saturday, he ran brutishly and beat more defenders than anyone from centre. He also tackled with the sturdiness of a flanker, making seven punishing shots and snaffling a textbook ruck turnover.

George Bell (Crusaders)

When the Crusaders fell behind 14-0 in six minutes, they had conceded 33 unanswered points in 14 minutes. This included the collapse in the last eight minutes against the Brumbies six days earlier in Christchurch.

The Crusaders needed a spark, and it arrived from George Bell. The energetic young hooker broke a weak tackle from fellow All Black Simon Parker and charged 15 metres to score a try under the posts in the 19th minute, sparking a stunning revival.

The Crusaders scored 43 of the next 50 points with Bell fervent. In the lead-up to another try, he contributed four carries, effective at both rumbling in tight and roaming on the flanks.

The lineout was not spotless, but, at 80 per cent accuracy, it improved from the previous fortnight. The Crusaders’ scrum was an important catalyst in the turnaround. Crusaders coach Rob Penny acknowledged:

“He’s highly regarded. We love him. You saw all his attributes today. He could have gone 80 minutes if he hadn’t gotten hurt.”

Player Carries

1
Luke Jacobson
16
2
Quinn Tupaea
14
3
Christian Lio-Willie
14

Christian Lio-Willie recorded his first first-class hat-trick, becoming the first Crusader to score three tries against the Chiefs, all from forceful pick-and-go plays. He also led the Crusaders in carries (16) and tackles (14).

Other Crusaders forwards to score three tries in a match are George Whitelock in 2013 against the Southern Kings (55-20) and Ross Filipo in 2007 against the Force (53-0), both in Christchurch.

In postcard conditions, there were only 42 kicks. Robotic, gormless “Box Kick-itis” was abandoned, and guess what, the rugby was fast, imaginative, skilful and captivating. The game can be this good when players express themselves.

In a buffet of attacking brilliance, 22-year-old first-five Taha Kemara dazzled. He has recovered from a serious ACL injury. It was unsurprising that dashing Will Jordan reigned supreme.

He had three line breaks, was involved in two tries, and ran down Leroy Carter in a length-of-the-field chase and tackle.

“It was my 28th birthday last week. You never know when that speed is going to come to an end. It’s good to know I’ve still got it,” the 54-Test All Black said.

The most points the Crusaders have scored against the Chiefs is 57 in 2019. In that game, Jordan and Codie Taylor scored two of the Crusaders’ nine tries in a 29-point thrashing.

Caleb Clarke (Blues)

Even though the Blues lost, the Brumbies were humble enough to admit they were lucky victors.

Part of their problem was their inability to contain Caleb Clarke. The All Blacks winger was potent, scoring two long-range tries running almost double the number of metres as the next best player in the match, Cole Forbes. Clarke looks leaner, swifter and more confident than he’s ever been. He’s also increasingly secure underneath the high ball.

In his 100th match for the Blues, skipper Dalton Papali’i did everything he could by scoring a try and making the most tackles, alongside lock Sam Darry, 19.

How did the Brumbies win? Stephen Prefoeta’s yellow card in the 70th minute, when the Blues were ahead 27-18, was costly. Wallaby Luke Reimer won two huge turnovers from the bench. The largely rusty Brumbies were clinical when it counted.

Starting props James Slipper and Rhys Van Nek were excellent outmuscling the Blues in the scrum until both were replaced.

Van Nek carried and tackled aggressively, while Slipper executed an outrageous length-of-the-field kick that led to a Declan Meredith, a work of art commentator Justin Harrison suggested belonged in the Louvre. Slipper joked, “I haven’t kicked for about eight years, even in training.”

4 Comments
G
GP 5 days ago

George Bell is an amazing Hooker, carries etc. Two great tries for the Crusaders in 2 weeks. He was a big part of the revival of the Crusaders against the much vaunted Chiefs.

G
GM 5 days ago

Angus Gardiner should go back to scrum school - kept penalising Ofa for dropping his elbow, when Van Nek was buckling in and under when Ofa put the pressure on him. Another ref might see that very differently, and you could see the surprise in Van Nek’s face when he got his head out of the grass to see who the ref was penalising!

T
TC 5 days ago

‘Highlanders’ first try for halfback Nathan Hasite, who otherwise suffered “Box Kick-itits.’ - Firstly its Nathan Hastie, but he now plays for Western Force. The scrum half you want to mention in Adam Lennox. Happy to proof read articles for you if you want?

u
unknown 6 days ago

Donaldson didn’t complete one tackle .

Comments on RugbyPass

E
Eric Elwood 11 minutes ago
'It’s obviously well-documented': Ronan Kelleher on what Ireland expect from Scots

Ireland will try to strangle Scotland. Ireland have shown vulnerabilities out wide which Scotland will exploit unless dealt with. Scotland also attacked through the centre, as Ireland did versus England. Townsend says Scotland just played naturally by getting the ball into space and away from the contact. They also had a magnificent contestable kick strategy.

A danger for Scotland is that they were clearly physically and emotionally down a level from the English match to the Wales match. Ireland rotated somewhat against Wales and rose higher from the Italy match to the England match. Ireland have an extra days recovery also.



...

1 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 13 minutes ago
England player ratings vs Italy | 2026 Guinness Six Nations

He looks burnt out.

83 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 13 minutes ago
England player ratings vs Italy | 2026 Guinness Six Nations

I see it a bit differently Tom. Missed tackles in particular - over the last 3 tests - very concerning.

But yes there were a few players that put it all out there.



...

83 Go to comments
T
Tom 14 minutes ago
England humbled in Rome as Italy pile pressure on Borthwick reign

He shouldn't have. His decision making has been awful all along and he's continued relentlessly to get England to play a brand of rugby no other team is pursuing without any precedent for success at international level.

39 Go to comments
P
PMcD 14 minutes ago
England suffer brutal Tom Curry injury in warm-up before Italy

Crikey - Sale will struggle losing both Curry’s and from Borthwick’s reaction, the Tom Curry injury doesn’t look like an easy one to get over.

8 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 15 minutes ago
England player ratings vs Italy | 2026 Guinness Six Nations

Is it still innovative if you keep doing the same thing long enough for other teams to figure it out?

83 Go to comments
T
Tom 15 minutes ago
One name features heavily as England fans call for Borthwick sack

I'm pretty sure he's said before or at least heavily implied he wants nothing to do with it. The RFU should certainly try but I'm very confident they wouldn't get him. I'm not sure he feels that patriotic about English rugby union, I don't think he really identifies with the rich boys of the RFU. He never even played rugby union as far as I remember.

59 Go to comments
B
Blackmania 16 minutes ago
Dave Rennie's simple outlook on where the All Blacks can improve

I think we’re not understanding each other…

It’s somewhat normal since we don’t share the same starting point at all. You believe, in my opinion wrongly, that the problem came from the assistants and not from Razor himself.



...

32 Go to comments
J
JoBe 16 minutes ago
One name features heavily as England fans call for Borthwick sack

I understand your logic but, IMHO, the RFU are backs to the wall and as it stands I believe they will be happy if England can get out of the group stage next year (not something that can be taken for granted currently). Whoever they appoint needs to be given a long term aim, win the WC in 2031.

59 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 16 minutes ago
England humbled in Rome as Italy pile pressure on Borthwick reign

That debacle is what had me convinced SB wouldn’t last beyond 2024.

39 Go to comments
P
PMcD 17 minutes ago
England player ratings vs Italy | 2026 Guinness Six Nations

I just don’t see where he will get one unless he is injured.

83 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 17 minutes ago
One name features heavily as England fans call for Borthwick sack

Well they had the next best thing to Nienaber in Felix. Perhaps if they had been able to retain him…

59 Go to comments
T
Tom 17 minutes ago
England player ratings vs Italy | 2026 Guinness Six Nations

There were some poor performances and some individual moments of stupidity etc but it's the systemic issues which concerned me more than individual players actions.

83 Go to comments
E
Ed the Duck 18 minutes ago
England player ratings vs Italy | 2026 Guinness Six Nations

Nb said it was innovation and taking England to new levels…

83 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 18 minutes ago
Brad Weber: 'I think you'll see results and a cohesive All Black group right away'

Well they couldn’t have learnt from the lesson in 2025 against the wallabies and apply it to their game in 2024 against the Irish, now could they?

16 Go to comments
E
Eric Elwood 19 minutes ago
The Gregor Townsend verdict as France win sets up Six Nations title finale

She was saying the same thing to Townsend after the French match. Agreed, Italy beat England. In Ireland the commentators were more realistic seeing a huge improvement by Ireland in that match v Italy and acknowledging that Italy deserved the 7 points needed for a draw.

8 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 19 minutes ago
Murrayfield mind blown: Four takeaways as Scotland count cost of win

The French have consistently taken their foot off the gas in the middle of tests for a while now.

Scotland were perfectly poised to punish them for it.



...

2 Go to comments
T
Tom 21 minutes ago
England humbled in Rome as Italy pile pressure on Borthwick reign

Yep, the only successful appointment was Felix Jones and he clearly didn't want to be part of SB’s culture.

Lee Blackett is a promising attack coach who's been hamstrung clearly by the others coaches looming over him



...

39 Go to comments
P
PMcD 21 minutes ago
One name features heavily as England fans call for Borthwick sack

They may not give him the job but if they interviewed him, he would certainly give them a few different thoughts to consider about what he thinks needs to change.

That’s the bit I think NZ missed with their “no outsider policy”. You don’t have to give them the job but just listen what the best minds on the planet think about where you are and what you need to change - it’s almost free consultancy when you think of it that way.



...

59 Go to comments
E
Eric Elwood 22 minutes ago
Brad Weber: 'I think you'll see results and a cohesive All Black group right away'

Did they? They made the exact same same error in the first test v Ireland in ‘24. Maybe getting the win in that match disguised the issue, but SA certainly had not learned that lesson when facing Australia.

16 Go to comments
