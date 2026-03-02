Northern Edition
Select Edition
Northern Northern
Southern Southern
Global Global
New Zealand New Zealand
France France
10 - 23
FT
57 - 24
FT
19 - 59
FT
26 - 18
FT
26 - 45
FT
U20
41 - 35
FT
54 - 17
FT
41 - 24
FT
24 - 20
FT
52 - 16
FT
17 - 37
FT
U20
26 - 36
FT
27 - 17
FT
39 - 31
FT
29 - 13
FT
31 - 34
FT
26 - 43
FT
50 - 40
FT
23 - 18
FT
48 - 33
FT
U20
HSBC SVNS 2026
Vancouver
United Rugby Championship

Why South African fans shouldn't hold their breath on Cheslin Kolbe

Cheslin Kolbe #11 of South Africa during the Ireland V South Africa, autumn series, rugby union match at Aviva Stadium on November 22, 2025, in Dublin, Ireland. (Photo by Tim Clayton/Corbis via Getty Images)

Cheslin Kolbe, easily one of the most recognisable figures on a rugby field, would be welcomed back in Cape Town with open arms.

ADVERTISEMENT

Currently playing for Tokyo Sungoliath in Japan’s League One, he is on the brink of 50 Test caps and is expected to be a key figure in South Africa’s title defence in Australia next year.

The question, though, is when could he return?

That question was posed to Michael Yormark, President of Roc Nation Sports International (the global agency that represents Kolbe).

VIDEO

“For the foreseeable future, Cheslin will continue his journey abroad. He is very happy in Japan with his current club,” said the RNSI boss. “But do I see an opportunity for Cheslin to return home at some point and finish his career in South Africa? Yes, I do.

“He would love to [return home]. However, the timing has to be right, the situation has to be right. Cheslin is in the prime of his career and it is important that he takes advantage of the opportunities that are out there for him.

“This is a business, this is his career and his job. However, at some point, going home and finishing his illustrious career in South Africa may make sense.

“It is something his family would love him to do and I do see that happening at some point in the future.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Kolbe’s stocks rose significantly since that iconic charge-down of Thomas Ramos’ conversion attempt during the Springboks’ heart-stopping 29-28 victory over hosts France in the 2023 World Cup quarter-final – a moment at the Stade de France that will live on in rugby folklore forever.

Moments like these are why he is one of the most sought-after and highest-paid players in the game.

If online media estimates are accurate, Kolbe earns between ZAR15 million and ZAR20 million a year.

Meanwhile, Kolbe is excelling, continuing to add different strings to his bow.

He is featuring more regularly at fullback for Sungoliath in Japan’s League One, showcasing high-level attacking flair and precision kicking.

ADVERTISEMENT

He demonstrated his skill with a 14-point performance (four conversions, two penalties) against the Eagles in a recent match.

Kolbe showed off his kicking skills with four conversions and two penalties, to tally 14 points in Sungoliath’s comprehensive 54-22 win over Jesse Kriel’s Yokohama Eagles.

The speedster was also deadly with ball in hand, gaining over 70 running metres in eight carries, which included three clean line breaks.

It means he is now a genuine option for Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus at No.15, especially with fellow double World Cup winner Willie le Roux (a staple at the back for years) having been axed from the latest squad.

Kolbe has featured only twice at fullback in his 49 Tests – against Ireland at Lansdowne Road in 2022 and against Japan at Wembley this past November.

He played four times off the bench, nine times on the left wing and the rest (34 Test) on the right wing.

Brought up in Kraaifontein, Kolbe grew up playing on the streets with gunshots and gangs a normal part of life.

The pocket rocket speedster could have easily gone down that route had it not been for rugby.

However, he chose rugby.

The rest, as they say, is history.

Create your ticketing account and unlock presale access for Rugby World Cup 2027 now

ADVERTISEMENT
Play Video
LIVE

{{item.title}}

Trending on RugbyPass

1

One name features heavily as England fans call for Borthwick sack

59
2

Italy player ratings vs England | 2026 Guinness Men's Six Nations

3
3

England player ratings vs Italy | 2026 Guinness Six Nations

83
4

Scotland player ratings vs France | 2026 Guinness Men's Six Nations

4
5

France player ratings vs Scotland | 2026 Guinness Six Nations

14
6

Former Bristol captain Matt Salter dies aged 49

1
7

'My season is over': England's injury problems worsen

2
8

'He's the best... the only one who comes close to him is Cheslin Kolbe'

31

Comments

3 Comments
S
SB 5 days ago

His body is enjoying the training and games in Japan.

H
Hammer Head 5 days ago

Loving the fact that he’s getting game time at FB. His all round skills 👌

Load More Comments

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest Long Reads

LONG READ

The challenge that awaits new All Blacks coach Dave Rennie

The surroundings that await the new All Blacks coach is very different to the one Scott Robertson inherited two years ago

19
LONG READ

'I'm not afraid to be different' - Monty Ioane's journey from child model to Italy superstar

Heavily tattooed and a fashionista, Italy's flying winger has a menagerie of interests and opinions as he targets a first win over England.

1
LONG READ

Brendan Fanning: 'On the last day of this Championship Ireland may have another Triple Crown, presented by Scotland.'

Ireland started the Six Nations looking lost and bewildered but win against Wales and a Triple Crown could be on the cards

1

Comments on RugbyPass

H
Hammer Head 1 minute ago
England humbled in Rome as Italy pile pressure on Borthwick reign

Italy are a team that will beat you at the rucks, beat you with their defence, beat you in the air, beat you with their counter attack.

They have a sharp shooter kicker and their set pieces are solid.



...

43 Go to comments
E
Eric Elwood 4 minutes ago
France player ratings vs Scotland | 2026 Guinness Six Nations

Dupont started and finished that try. He also noticed that there was space on the Scottish edges and France managed to stretch Scotland then and get around the edge or through the centre. The big lesson was that the same game plan cannot beat every nation in the modern game (2026 version).

Scotland had worked out France far better than the other way around. That match is played next week and every week after, France win IMO. They shouldn’t be forced to learn such huge lessons in the match. It should be addressed earlier.



...

14 Go to comments
B
Blackmania 4 minutes ago
Dave Rennie's simple outlook on where the All Blacks can improve

Look, let’s stop fighting over this, it’s exhausting… I don’t share anything of what you write, and I mean nothing…

To me Robertson was a disaster… to you he wasn’t, he was on the right track. Starting from that assumption, we will never be able to agree.



...

33 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 6 minutes ago
England humbled in Rome as Italy pile pressure on Borthwick reign

Those three tests against the world champions certainly didn’t go to waste for the Italians development as a team.

At the time of the second test in SA I said that the Italians had exposed serious weaknesses around the breakdowns of the boks.



...

43 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 8 minutes ago
England humbled in Rome as Italy pile pressure on Borthwick reign

Quesada is a great coach!

43 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 10 minutes ago
England humbled in Rome as Italy pile pressure on Borthwick reign

When he took over for the 2019 WC - he went with the conservative and basics (winning ugly as everyone called it) to effectively get to the SF.

When he persisted with it into 2024, and then lost Felix midway into emulating the Bok rush defence - I thought he was toast.



...

43 Go to comments
E
Eric Elwood 12 minutes ago
'It’s obviously well-documented': Ronan Kelleher on what Ireland expect from Scots

Ireland will try to strangle Scotland. Ireland have shown vulnerabilities out wide which Scotland will exploit unless dealt with. Scotland also attacked through the centre, as Ireland did versus England. Townsend says Scotland just played naturally by getting the ball into space and away from the contact. They also had a magnificent contestable kick strategy.

A danger for Scotland is that they were clearly physically and emotionally down a level from the English match to the Wales match. Ireland rotated somewhat against Wales and rose higher from the Italy match to the England match. Ireland have an extra days recovery also.



...

1 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 14 minutes ago
England player ratings vs Italy | 2026 Guinness Six Nations

He looks burnt out.

83 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 14 minutes ago
England player ratings vs Italy | 2026 Guinness Six Nations

I see it a bit differently Tom. Missed tackles in particular - over the last 3 tests - very concerning.

But yes there were a few players that put it all out there.



...

83 Go to comments
T
Tom 15 minutes ago
England humbled in Rome as Italy pile pressure on Borthwick reign

He shouldn't have. His decision making has been awful all along and he's continued relentlessly to get England to play a brand of rugby no other team is pursuing without any precedent for success at international level.

43 Go to comments
P
PMcD 15 minutes ago
England suffer brutal Tom Curry injury in warm-up before Italy

Crikey - Sale will struggle losing both Curry’s and from Borthwick’s reaction, the Tom Curry injury doesn’t look like an easy one to get over.

8 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 16 minutes ago
England player ratings vs Italy | 2026 Guinness Six Nations

Is it still innovative if you keep doing the same thing long enough for other teams to figure it out?

83 Go to comments
T
Tom 16 minutes ago
One name features heavily as England fans call for Borthwick sack

I'm pretty sure he's said before or at least heavily implied he wants nothing to do with it. The RFU should certainly try but I'm very confident they wouldn't get him. I'm not sure he feels that patriotic about English rugby union, I don't think he really identifies with the rich boys of the RFU. He never even played rugby union as far as I remember.

59 Go to comments
B
Blackmania 17 minutes ago
Dave Rennie's simple outlook on where the All Blacks can improve

I think we’re not understanding each other…

It’s somewhat normal since we don’t share the same starting point at all. You believe, in my opinion wrongly, that the problem came from the assistants and not from Razor himself.



...

33 Go to comments
J
JoBe 17 minutes ago
One name features heavily as England fans call for Borthwick sack

I understand your logic but, IMHO, the RFU are backs to the wall and as it stands I believe they will be happy if England can get out of the group stage next year (not something that can be taken for granted currently). Whoever they appoint needs to be given a long term aim, win the WC in 2031.

59 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 17 minutes ago
England humbled in Rome as Italy pile pressure on Borthwick reign

That debacle is what had me convinced SB wouldn’t last beyond 2024.

43 Go to comments
P
PMcD 18 minutes ago
England player ratings vs Italy | 2026 Guinness Six Nations

I just don’t see where he will get one unless he is injured.

83 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 18 minutes ago
One name features heavily as England fans call for Borthwick sack

Well they had the next best thing to Nienaber in Felix. Perhaps if they had been able to retain him…

59 Go to comments
T
Tom 18 minutes ago
England player ratings vs Italy | 2026 Guinness Six Nations

There were some poor performances and some individual moments of stupidity etc but it's the systemic issues which concerned me more than individual players actions.

83 Go to comments
E
Ed the Duck 18 minutes ago
England player ratings vs Italy | 2026 Guinness Six Nations

Nb said it was innovation and taking England to new levels…

83 Go to comments
Close
ADVERTISEMENT