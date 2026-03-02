Why South African fans shouldn't hold their breath on Cheslin Kolbe

Cheslin Kolbe, easily one of the most recognisable figures on a rugby field, would be welcomed back in Cape Town with open arms.

Currently playing for Tokyo Sungoliath in Japan’s League One, he is on the brink of 50 Test caps and is expected to be a key figure in South Africa’s title defence in Australia next year.

The question, though, is when could he return?

That question was posed to Michael Yormark, President of Roc Nation Sports International (the global agency that represents Kolbe).

“For the foreseeable future, Cheslin will continue his journey abroad. He is very happy in Japan with his current club,” said the RNSI boss. “But do I see an opportunity for Cheslin to return home at some point and finish his career in South Africa? Yes, I do.

“He would love to [return home]. However, the timing has to be right, the situation has to be right. Cheslin is in the prime of his career and it is important that he takes advantage of the opportunities that are out there for him.

“This is a business, this is his career and his job. However, at some point, going home and finishing his illustrious career in South Africa may make sense.

“It is something his family would love him to do and I do see that happening at some point in the future.”

Kolbe’s stocks rose significantly since that iconic charge-down of Thomas Ramos’ conversion attempt during the Springboks’ heart-stopping 29-28 victory over hosts France in the 2023 World Cup quarter-final – a moment at the Stade de France that will live on in rugby folklore forever.

Moments like these are why he is one of the most sought-after and highest-paid players in the game.

If online media estimates are accurate, Kolbe earns between ZAR15 million and ZAR20 million a year.

Meanwhile, Kolbe is excelling, continuing to add different strings to his bow.

He is featuring more regularly at fullback for Sungoliath in Japan’s League One, showcasing high-level attacking flair and precision kicking.

He demonstrated his skill with a 14-point performance (four conversions, two penalties) against the Eagles in a recent match.

Kolbe showed off his kicking skills with four conversions and two penalties, to tally 14 points in Sungoliath’s comprehensive 54-22 win over Jesse Kriel’s Yokohama Eagles.

The speedster was also deadly with ball in hand, gaining over 70 running metres in eight carries, which included three clean line breaks.

It means he is now a genuine option for Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus at No.15, especially with fellow double World Cup winner Willie le Roux (a staple at the back for years) having been axed from the latest squad.

Kolbe has featured only twice at fullback in his 49 Tests – against Ireland at Lansdowne Road in 2022 and against Japan at Wembley this past November.

He played four times off the bench, nine times on the left wing and the rest (34 Test) on the right wing.

Brought up in Kraaifontein, Kolbe grew up playing on the streets with gunshots and gangs a normal part of life.

The pocket rocket speedster could have easily gone down that route had it not been for rugby.

However, he chose rugby.

The rest, as they say, is history.