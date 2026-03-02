What Paul O’Connell insists Ireland 'haven’t discussed' ahead of Wales clash

Assistant coach Paul O’Connell insists Ireland will not be sidetracked by talk of a potential Triple Crown following the jubilation of a historic win over England.

Andy Farrell’s side return to Guinness Six Nations action at home to winless Wales on Friday evening after celebrating a record 42-21 victory at Twickenham in round three.

Ireland, who retain an outside chance of winning the championship title, will then take on Scotland in Dublin on Saturday, March 14.

“I think particularly after a good result against England, you just want to focus on the next game and the next thing, and even the next training session really is what the lads were talking about,” O’Connell told reporters on Monday.

“It’s only about getting better from the last performance, even though it was a good result.

Head-to-Head Last 5 Meetings 5 Wins 0 Draws 0 Wins Average Points scored 30 12 First try wins 80% Home team wins 60%

“There’s plenty of things we have to improve on and that’s been the sole focus. We haven’t discussed trophies or silverware or anything like that.

“We might. I think we always come into a campaign trying to win it and we don’t shy away from it. I’m sure Andy has a meeting tomorrow, he might mention it, I don’t know.

“Really, the focus for us as coaches and players has just been about getting set for the Welsh game.”

Following an emphatic 36-14 opening defeat in France and an unconvincing 20-13 home win over Italy, Ireland silenced their critics with an outstanding performance in south-west London.

Wales slipped to an agonising 26-23 loss to Scotland before the rest week in the tournament and have suffered 14 successive Six Nations defeats.

“I think the week off was good for us, probably came at a good time, three weeks in after a win, it gives you a chance to reflect as you head into the next game,” said forwards coach O’Connell.

“With the group that will play this weekend, I think they will be very hungry to produce a similar and better performance.”

Bundee Aki has bolstered Farrell’s squad following his four-match suspension for “verbal abuse and disrespect” towards match officials.

Fellow centre Robbie Henshaw and versatile back Jimmy O’Brien have recovered from injuries to also join the group.

“Yeah, it’s great, he’s a brilliant personality to have around the place,” O’Connell said of Aki’s return to camp. “He trained quite well today and it just adds to the group.

“It’s great to have that leadership, that kind of personality around the place, helping guys, talking to guys.”

Head coach Farrell will name his team for the Wales match on Wednesday afternoon.