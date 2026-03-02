Northern Edition
Six Nations

'Pulled their weight' admissions made as England players hold clear-the-air meeting

By PA
Ben Earl of England looks dejected at full-time after their team's defeat in the Rugby World Cup France 2023 match between England and South Africa at Stade de France on October 21, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Julian Finney - World Rugby/World Rugby via Getty Images)

Ben Earl insisted England have a “glint in their eye” following a clear-the-air meeting in which players put their hands up to underperforming against Scotland and Ireland.

Senior players gathered last Wednesday to pick apart the reasons for the successive emphatic losses which removed the team from Guinness Six Nations title contention with two rounds still to play.

Italy in Rome are the next assignment and Earl, who will win his 50th cap at the Stadio Olimpico on Saturday, believes England are ready to emerge from the ruins of another disappointing championship.

“These are the weeks where boys have a little glint in their eye. They mean business,” the British and Irish Lions back row said.

“You look at some of the big guys in our squad and go ‘something good is coming’. We’re all hoping that is going to materialise on Saturday.

Six Nations

P
W
L
D
PF
PA
PD
BP T
BP-7
BP
Total
1
France
3
3
0
0
15
2
Scotland
3
2
1
0
11
3
Ireland
3
2
1
0
9
4
England
3
1
2
0
5
5
Italy
3
1
2
0
5
6
Wales
3
0
3
0
1

“It’s come from within. If we’re being honest, there’s been some challenge from within the playing group. A few of us had a meeting last Wednesday and we’ve stripped it bare.

“There are people in the squad who don’t feel like they’ve pulled their weight or performed well enough. Some people have come forward and said they need to be a lot better at this or have been a bit off on that.

“Once you get that out there, it’s about how you move forward. There’s no point sulking about it.

“Hopefully it’s something we can look back on again when we play more big games over the next 18 months and we can say ‘I won’t forget those conversations’.

“I don’t want to say it’s a turning point and I don’t want to downplay it. But it’s another big moment on our journey – what’s happened over the past couple of weeks.

“This team has always performed well when it’s been challenged from within and from outside.

“Whether the result comes on Saturday or not is kind of indifferent for us, it’s about the feeling within the group.”

England have been presented with ample inspiration on how to recover from setbacks following visits to their Surrey base by several of Martin Johnson’s 2003 World Cup winners and Matt Weston, the double Winter Olympic skeleton gold medallist.

On both evenings, Steve Borthwick’s squad learned how athletes who had gone on to conquer the world did so despite experiencing a string of early failures.

Borthwick is expected to ring the changes when he names his team for the Stadio Olimpico showdown on Tuesday afternoon with the backline in particular facing a significant overhaul, including the selection of a new-look midfield trio.

Fly-half Fin Smith was unable to train on Monday because of illness and second row Ollie Chessum sat out the session for loading reasons.

Tournament organisers have revealed the Six Nations trophy, which was created in 2015, is to be replaced after the original sustained irreparable damage during a fire to the vehicle that was transporting it in round three.

Comments

8 Comments
M
Mark 5 days ago

Make a well known phrase out of the following words….Horse, stable, bolted!!

H
Hammer Head 5 days ago

Maybe a tik-tok vid will lift spirits?

T
TC 5 days ago

snort

P
Piston 5 days ago

Six Nations trophy sustained irreparable damage during a fire to the vehicle that was transporting it in round three. Fire…EV, by any chance, used in transporting the trophy😋

N
NHinSH 5 days ago

Must be, petrol and diesel never ignite 🙄


Read something other than the Telegraph and Daily Mail


https://www.fleetnews.co.uk/news/tusker-fleet-data-reveals-the-truth-about-ev-fires

u
unknown 5 days ago

Pretty sure it was one Clive Woodward’s 2003 world cup winners. I get that no one likes Woodward but ye can't just pretend he wasn't the coach!

u
unknown 5 days ago

Another England player doing an interview on how they will right their wrongs. Do they think anyone truly cares about the same old story being rolled out? How about spending less time with the media and more time training as basic skills haven’t been executed thus far in the 6N. Let your performance do the talking!

N
Nause 5 days ago

I hear you on your first point . To be fair on the second , there are contractual obligations from broadcaster for access to the coaching staff and players

Load More Comments

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
Comments on RugbyPass

E
Eric Elwood 6 minutes ago
'It’s obviously well-documented': Ronan Kelleher on what Ireland expect from Scots

Ireland will try to strangle Scotland. Ireland have shown vulnerabilities out wide which Scotland will exploit unless dealt with. Scotland also attacked through the centre, as Ireland did versus England. Townsend says Scotland just played naturally by getting the ball into space and away from the contact. They also had a magnificent contestable kick strategy.

A danger for Scotland is that they were clearly physically and emotionally down a level from the English match to the Wales match. Ireland rotated somewhat against Wales and rose higher from the Italy match to the England match. Ireland have an extra days recovery also.



...

1 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 8 minutes ago
England player ratings vs Italy | 2026 Guinness Six Nations

He looks burnt out.

83 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 8 minutes ago
England player ratings vs Italy | 2026 Guinness Six Nations

I see it a bit differently Tom. Missed tackles in particular - over the last 3 tests - very concerning.

But yes there were a few players that put it all out there.



...

83 Go to comments
T
Tom 8 minutes ago
England humbled in Rome as Italy pile pressure on Borthwick reign

He shouldn't have. His decision making has been awful all along and he's continued relentlessly to get England to play a brand of rugby no other team is pursuing without any precedent for success at international level.

39 Go to comments
P
PMcD 8 minutes ago
England suffer brutal Tom Curry injury in warm-up before Italy

Crikey - Sale will struggle losing both Curry’s and from Borthwick’s reaction, the Tom Curry injury doesn’t look like an easy one to get over.

8 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 10 minutes ago
England player ratings vs Italy | 2026 Guinness Six Nations

Is it still innovative if you keep doing the same thing long enough for other teams to figure it out?

83 Go to comments
T
Tom 10 minutes ago
One name features heavily as England fans call for Borthwick sack

I'm pretty sure he's said before or at least heavily implied he wants nothing to do with it. The RFU should certainly try but I'm very confident they wouldn't get him. I'm not sure he feels that patriotic about English rugby union, I don't think he really identifies with the rich boys of the RFU. He never even played rugby union as far as I remember.

59 Go to comments
B
Blackmania 10 minutes ago
Dave Rennie's simple outlook on where the All Blacks can improve

I think we’re not understanding each other…

It’s somewhat normal since we don’t share the same starting point at all. You believe, in my opinion wrongly, that the problem came from the assistants and not from Razor himself.



...

32 Go to comments
J
JoBe 10 minutes ago
One name features heavily as England fans call for Borthwick sack

I understand your logic but, IMHO, the RFU are backs to the wall and as it stands I believe they will be happy if England can get out of the group stage next year (not something that can be taken for granted currently). Whoever they appoint needs to be given a long term aim, win the WC in 2031.

59 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 10 minutes ago
England humbled in Rome as Italy pile pressure on Borthwick reign

That debacle is what had me convinced SB wouldn’t last beyond 2024.

39 Go to comments
P
PMcD 11 minutes ago
England player ratings vs Italy | 2026 Guinness Six Nations

I just don’t see where he will get one unless he is injured.

83 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 11 minutes ago
One name features heavily as England fans call for Borthwick sack

Well they had the next best thing to Nienaber in Felix. Perhaps if they had been able to retain him…

59 Go to comments
T
Tom 12 minutes ago
England player ratings vs Italy | 2026 Guinness Six Nations

There were some poor performances and some individual moments of stupidity etc but it's the systemic issues which concerned me more than individual players actions.

83 Go to comments
E
Ed the Duck 12 minutes ago
England player ratings vs Italy | 2026 Guinness Six Nations

Nb said it was innovation and taking England to new levels…

83 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 12 minutes ago
Brad Weber: 'I think you'll see results and a cohesive All Black group right away'

Well they couldn’t have learnt from the lesson in 2025 against the wallabies and apply it to their game in 2024 against the Irish, now could they?

16 Go to comments
E
Eric Elwood 14 minutes ago
The Gregor Townsend verdict as France win sets up Six Nations title finale

She was saying the same thing to Townsend after the French match. Agreed, Italy beat England. In Ireland the commentators were more realistic seeing a huge improvement by Ireland in that match v Italy and acknowledging that Italy deserved the 7 points needed for a draw.

8 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 14 minutes ago
Murrayfield mind blown: Four takeaways as Scotland count cost of win

The French have consistently taken their foot off the gas in the middle of tests for a while now.

Scotland were perfectly poised to punish them for it.



...

2 Go to comments
T
Tom 16 minutes ago
England humbled in Rome as Italy pile pressure on Borthwick reign

Yep, the only successful appointment was Felix Jones and he clearly didn't want to be part of SB’s culture.

Lee Blackett is a promising attack coach who's been hamstrung clearly by the others coaches looming over him



...

39 Go to comments
P
PMcD 16 minutes ago
One name features heavily as England fans call for Borthwick sack

They may not give him the job but if they interviewed him, he would certainly give them a few different thoughts to consider about what he thinks needs to change.

That’s the bit I think NZ missed with their “no outsider policy”. You don’t have to give them the job but just listen what the best minds on the planet think about where you are and what you need to change - it’s almost free consultancy when you think of it that way.



...

59 Go to comments
E
Eric Elwood 16 minutes ago
Brad Weber: 'I think you'll see results and a cohesive All Black group right away'

Did they? They made the exact same same error in the first test v Ireland in ‘24. Maybe getting the win in that match disguised the issue, but SA certainly had not learned that lesson when facing Australia.

16 Go to comments
Close
