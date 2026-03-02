All Black prop to spend three weeks on sidelines for 'dangerous play'

All Blacks and Crusaders prop Tamaiti Williams has been suspended for three weeks in Super Rugby Pacific, after his “dangerous play” on Chiefs lock Tupou Vaa’i was cited.

Williams played his part in the Crusaders’ 43-33 victory over last season’s runners-up, but will now miss contests against the Blues at Eden Park, the Highlanders in Christchurch, and Moana Pasifika in Auckland.

The “dangerous play” occurred in the 15th minute when the All Black prop attempted to clean Vaa’i out of the ruck, which left the Chiefs lock holding his head after the incident.

The Super Rugby Pacific Foul Play Review Committee (FPRC) deemed Williams to have made direct shoulder contact with Vaa’i’s head.

“The FPRC determined Williams had entered a ruck and made direct shoulder contact to an opponent’s head, with no mitigation, and that the act of foul play merited a mid-range entry point of six weeks/matches,” Super Rugby Pacific announced.

“In light of Williams accepting he committed an act of foul play as well as mitigating factors such as his disciplinary record and remorse, the FPRC applied the full 50 per cent reduction in sanction.

“Williams was also given permission to apply to take part in World Rugby’s Coaching Intervention Programme as a substitute for the final match of the sanction.”

It’s bad news for Crusaders head coach Rob Penney, who will also be hoping his other All Black front row options will be available for the New Zealand derby at Eden Park, with both George Bell and Codie Taylor nursing injuries.

Taylor missed the clash at Rugby Park in Hamilton on Saturday evening, with bruised ribs from the game against the high-flying Brumbies the previous week.

Bell, on the other hand, limped off the field against the Chiefs after an impressive performance that included a try and an assist.