Northern Edition
Select Edition
Northern Northern
Southern Southern
Global Global
New Zealand New Zealand
France France
10 - 23
FT
57 - 24
FT
19 - 59
FT
26 - 18
FT
26 - 45
FT
U20
41 - 35
FT
54 - 17
FT
41 - 24
FT
24 - 20
FT
52 - 16
FT
17 - 37
FT
U20
26 - 36
FT
27 - 17
FT
39 - 31
FT
29 - 13
FT
31 - 34
FT
26 - 43
FT
50 - 40
FT
23 - 18
FT
48 - 33
FT
U20
HSBC SVNS 2026
Vancouver
Super Rugby Pacific

All Black prop to spend three weeks on sidelines for 'dangerous play'

Tamaiti Williams of the Crusaders warms up during the round three Super Rugby match between Chiefs and Crusaders at FMG Stadium Waikato, on February 28, 2026, in Hamilton, New Zealand. (Photo by Michael Bradley/Getty Images)

All Blacks and Crusaders prop Tamaiti Williams has been suspended for three weeks in Super Rugby Pacific, after his “dangerous play” on Chiefs lock Tupou Vaa’i was cited.

ADVERTISEMENT

Williams played his part in the Crusaders’ 43-33 victory over last season’s runners-up, but will now miss contests against the Blues at Eden Park, the Highlanders in Christchurch, and Moana Pasifika in Auckland.

The “dangerous play” occurred in the 15th minute when the All Black prop attempted to clean Vaa’i out of the ruck, which left the Chiefs lock holding his head after the incident.

The Super Rugby Pacific Foul Play Review Committee (FPRC) deemed Williams to have made direct shoulder contact with Vaa’i’s head.

Related

All Blacks performance chief of 18 years departs for NFL

Dr Nic Gill is leaving his All Blacks post after 18 years as the team's Head of Athlete Health & Performance, with a role at the NFL's Baltimore Ravens set to commence in April.

Read Now
VIDEO

“The FPRC determined Williams had entered a ruck and made direct shoulder contact to an opponent’s head, with no mitigation, and that the act of foul play merited a mid-range entry point of six weeks/matches,” Super Rugby Pacific announced.

“In light of Williams accepting he committed an act of foul play as well as mitigating factors such as his disciplinary record and remorse, the FPRC applied the full 50 per cent reduction in sanction.

“Williams was also given permission to apply to take part in World Rugby’s Coaching Intervention Programme as a substitute for the final match of the sanction.”

It’s bad news for Crusaders head coach Rob Penney, who will also be hoping his other All Black front row options will be available for the New Zealand derby at Eden Park, with both George Bell and Codie Taylor nursing injuries.

ADVERTISEMENT

Taylor missed the clash at Rugby Park in Hamilton on Saturday evening, with bruised ribs from the game against the high-flying Brumbies the previous week.

Bell, on the other hand, limped off the field against the Chiefs after an impressive performance that included a try and an assist.

Recommended

'Pulled their weight' admissions made as England players hold clear-the-air meeting

Major Sam Costelow blow for Wales sees battle for No.10 jersey commence

What Paul O’Connell insists Ireland 'haven’t discussed' ahead of Wales clash

'Disappointed' Connacht confirm exit of Rod Seib

Watch Super Rugby Pacific live and free on RugbyPassTV in the USA! 

ADVERTISEMENT
Play Video
LIVE

{{item.title}}

Trending on RugbyPass

1

One name features heavily as England fans call for Borthwick sack

59
2

Italy player ratings vs England | 2026 Guinness Men's Six Nations

3
3

England player ratings vs Italy | 2026 Guinness Six Nations

83
4

Scotland player ratings vs France | 2026 Guinness Men's Six Nations

4
5

France player ratings vs Scotland | 2026 Guinness Six Nations

13
6

Former Bristol captain Matt Salter dies aged 49

1
7

'My season is over': England's injury problems worsen

2
8

'He's the best... the only one who comes close to him is Cheslin Kolbe'

31

Comments

10 Comments
S
SB 5 days ago

TMO was having a nap, typical Super Rugby.

I
Icefarrow 5 days ago

So Tamaiti gets cited and suspended, but Proffit who grabs Havili’s leg and tips him over the horizontal gets a free pass? Great consistency.

J
JW 4 days ago

Havili didn’t bait the TMO as well as he did the Chiefs, he was more lucky not to get his own yellow card.

B
BH 5 days ago

The “What-about-ism” is a game for children. Anyway, that other incident didn’t meet the red card threshold according to the match officials and review committee. The officials followed the proper process for it and decided against any further punishment beyond a penalty, and it seems that the committee agrees with that. Get over it.

B
BH 5 days ago

It is very disappointing that match officials missed this foul and disgusting act. Everyone except for some red and black pirates wearing eye patches saw it was a nasty shoulder-to-head collision.

J
JW 4 days ago

The match officials are the ones that had to have this put infront of the review committee?


He’s been suspended, this is how it should be. Are you trying to blame Williams for Tupou getting a yellow card later on?

Load More Comments

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest Long Reads

LONG READ

The challenge that awaits new All Blacks coach Dave Rennie

The surroundings that await the new All Blacks coach is very different to the one Scott Robertson inherited two years ago

19
LONG READ

'I'm not afraid to be different' - Monty Ioane's journey from child model to Italy superstar

Heavily tattooed and a fashionista, Italy's flying winger has a menagerie of interests and opinions as he targets a first win over England.

1
LONG READ

Brendan Fanning: 'On the last day of this Championship Ireland may have another Triple Crown, presented by Scotland.'

Ireland started the Six Nations looking lost and bewildered but win against Wales and a Triple Crown could be on the cards

1

Comments on RugbyPass

E
Eric Elwood 5 minutes ago
'It’s obviously well-documented': Ronan Kelleher on what Ireland expect from Scots

Ireland will try to strangle Scotland. Ireland have shown vulnerabilities out wide which Scotland will exploit unless dealt with. Scotland also attacked through the centre, as Ireland did versus England. Townsend says Scotland just played naturally by getting the ball into space and away from the contact. They also had a magnificent contestable kick strategy.

A danger for Scotland is that they were clearly physically and emotionally down a level from the English match to the Wales match. Ireland rotated somewhat against Wales and rose higher from the Italy match to the England match. Ireland have an extra days recovery also.



...

1 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 7 minutes ago
England player ratings vs Italy | 2026 Guinness Six Nations

He looks burnt out.

83 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 7 minutes ago
England player ratings vs Italy | 2026 Guinness Six Nations

I see it a bit differently Tom. Missed tackles in particular - over the last 3 tests - very concerning.

But yes there were a few players that put it all out there.



...

83 Go to comments
T
Tom 8 minutes ago
England humbled in Rome as Italy pile pressure on Borthwick reign

He shouldn't have. His decision making has been awful all along and he's continued relentlessly to get England to play a brand of rugby no other team is pursuing without any precedent for success at international level.

39 Go to comments
P
PMcD 8 minutes ago
England suffer brutal Tom Curry injury in warm-up before Italy

Crikey - Sale will struggle losing both Curry’s and from Borthwick’s reaction, the Tom Curry injury doesn’t look like an easy one to get over.

8 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 9 minutes ago
England player ratings vs Italy | 2026 Guinness Six Nations

Is it still innovative if you keep doing the same thing long enough for other teams to figure it out?

83 Go to comments
T
Tom 9 minutes ago
One name features heavily as England fans call for Borthwick sack

I'm pretty sure he's said before or at least heavily implied he wants nothing to do with it. The RFU should certainly try but I'm very confident they wouldn't get him. I'm not sure he feels that patriotic about English rugby union, I don't think he really identifies with the rich boys of the RFU. He never even played rugby union as far as I remember.

59 Go to comments
B
Blackmania 10 minutes ago
Dave Rennie's simple outlook on where the All Blacks can improve

I think we’re not understanding each other…

It’s somewhat normal since we don’t share the same starting point at all. You believe, in my opinion wrongly, that the problem came from the assistants and not from Razor himself.



...

32 Go to comments
J
JoBe 10 minutes ago
One name features heavily as England fans call for Borthwick sack

I understand your logic but, IMHO, the RFU are backs to the wall and as it stands I believe they will be happy if England can get out of the group stage next year (not something that can be taken for granted currently). Whoever they appoint needs to be given a long term aim, win the WC in 2031.

59 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 10 minutes ago
England humbled in Rome as Italy pile pressure on Borthwick reign

That debacle is what had me convinced SB wouldn’t last beyond 2024.

39 Go to comments
P
PMcD 11 minutes ago
England player ratings vs Italy | 2026 Guinness Six Nations

I just don’t see where he will get one unless he is injured.

83 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 11 minutes ago
One name features heavily as England fans call for Borthwick sack

Well they had the next best thing to Nienaber in Felix. Perhaps if they had been able to retain him…

59 Go to comments
T
Tom 12 minutes ago
England player ratings vs Italy | 2026 Guinness Six Nations

There were some poor performances and some individual moments of stupidity etc but it's the systemic issues which concerned me more than individual players actions.

83 Go to comments
E
Ed the Duck 12 minutes ago
England player ratings vs Italy | 2026 Guinness Six Nations

Nb said it was innovation and taking England to new levels…

83 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 12 minutes ago
Brad Weber: 'I think you'll see results and a cohesive All Black group right away'

Well they couldn’t have learnt from the lesson in 2025 against the wallabies and apply it to their game in 2024 against the Irish, now could they?

16 Go to comments
E
Eric Elwood 13 minutes ago
The Gregor Townsend verdict as France win sets up Six Nations title finale

She was saying the same thing to Townsend after the French match. Agreed, Italy beat England. In Ireland the commentators were more realistic seeing a huge improvement by Ireland in that match v Italy and acknowledging that Italy deserved the 7 points needed for a draw.

8 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 14 minutes ago
Murrayfield mind blown: Four takeaways as Scotland count cost of win

The French have consistently taken their foot off the gas in the middle of tests for a while now.

Scotland were perfectly poised to punish them for it.



...

2 Go to comments
T
Tom 15 minutes ago
England humbled in Rome as Italy pile pressure on Borthwick reign

Yep, the only successful appointment was Felix Jones and he clearly didn't want to be part of SB’s culture.

Lee Blackett is a promising attack coach who's been hamstrung clearly by the others coaches looming over him



...

39 Go to comments
P
PMcD 15 minutes ago
One name features heavily as England fans call for Borthwick sack

They may not give him the job but if they interviewed him, he would certainly give them a few different thoughts to consider about what he thinks needs to change.

That’s the bit I think NZ missed with their “no outsider policy”. You don’t have to give them the job but just listen what the best minds on the planet think about where you are and what you need to change - it’s almost free consultancy when you think of it that way.



...

59 Go to comments
E
Eric Elwood 16 minutes ago
Brad Weber: 'I think you'll see results and a cohesive All Black group right away'

Did they? They made the exact same same error in the first test v Ireland in ‘24. Maybe getting the win in that match disguised the issue, but SA certainly had not learned that lesson when facing Australia.

16 Go to comments
Close
ADVERTISEMENT