Northern Edition
Select Edition
Northern Northern
Southern Southern
Global Global
New Zealand New Zealand
France France
10 - 23
FT
57 - 24
FT
19 - 59
FT
26 - 18
FT
26 - 45
FT
U20
41 - 35
FT
54 - 17
FT
41 - 24
FT
24 - 20
FT
52 - 16
FT
17 - 37
FT
U20
26 - 36
FT
27 - 17
FT
39 - 31
FT
29 - 13
FT
31 - 34
FT
26 - 43
FT
50 - 40
FT
23 - 18
FT
48 - 33
FT
U20
HSBC SVNS 2026
Vancouver
Super Rugby Pacific

Declan Meredith: 'Everyone's been asking, is there competition?'

CANBERRA, AUSTRALIA - FEBRUARY 28: Declan Meredith of the Brumbies is pictured during the round three Super Rugby match between ACT Brumbies and Auckland Blues at GIO Stadium, on February 28, 2026, in Canberra, Australia. (Photo by Mark Nolan/Getty Images)

Declan Meredith knows he has big shoes to fill as the Brumbies’ new No.10, but he believes the learnings from his predecessors have set him up for success this Super Rugby Pacific season.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Canberrans lost two of their star flyhalves in the offseason when Jack Debreczeni departed for their bitter rivals, the Waratahs, while Wallaby Noah Lolesio left for the Japanese league.

Their exit sparked questions on who would fill the position, but Meredith has been quick to settle into the jersey, scoring three tries as the Brumbies have gone unbeaten to start the season.

VIDEO

The 26-year-old says the star duo’s words of wisdom have helped him find early form.

“It’s big shoes to fill now that Noah and Debs have departed, especially Noah, as he’s been here for so many years,” Meredith told AAP.

“The years I’ve been in the academy working under Noah and Debreczeni, I’ve learned a lot.

“I had a couple of starts last year, got the confidence there, and then this year, it’s just been nice to keep building off that.

“The more confidence I have out there, the more confidence it gives the other boys around me.”

Related

Three Australians dominate POTY voting as Force No.10 rises

Three of the four Australian franchises currently sit in the top six playoff spots after three rounds, with only the Western Force outside of the playoff spots in ninth.

Read Now

Meredith added a try to his tally when he crossed in the seventh minute in the Brumbies’ thrilling 30-27 victory over the Blues at GIO Stadium on Saturday night.

ADVERTISEMENT

Although his five-pointer came off a rare 60-metre kick by prop James Slipper, Meredith did the work by chasing down the ball before planting it over the tryline.

But after playing for 64 minutes, he was taken off and replaced with Wallaby Tane Edmed.

Together, the pair have clicked for the Brumbies. When Edmed took the field, he played a part in two last-minute tries to secure victory.

Meredith says Edmed has been crucial in guiding him throughout training and games, which is one reason why the pair had a seamless transition on Saturday.

“He’s a very knowledgeable guy. He’s been helping me with my game. I’ve tried to assist where I can in his game,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

“He’s been really good at showing me different parts of my game and where I could improve on. That’s helped me a lot.

“Everyone’s been asking, is there competition? … But, we’ve got a good partnership going.”

The Brumbies now turn their attention to the Queensland Reds, whom they’ll play next Saturday.

Recommended

'I know he is a good bloke. I know he's good at footy, and that's about it'

All Black prop to spend three weeks on sidelines for 'dangerous play'

Liam Messam: The origin of Chiefs Mana, the 2012-13 titles, and Dave Rennie

INTERVIEW

All Blacks performance chief of 18 years departs for NFL

Create your ticketing account and unlock presale access for Rugby World Cup 2027 now

ADVERTISEMENT
Play Video
LIVE

{{item.title}}

Trending on RugbyPass

1

One name features heavily as England fans call for Borthwick sack

59
2

Italy player ratings vs England | 2026 Guinness Men's Six Nations

3
3

England player ratings vs Italy | 2026 Guinness Six Nations

83
4

Scotland player ratings vs France | 2026 Guinness Men's Six Nations

4
5

France player ratings vs Scotland | 2026 Guinness Six Nations

13
6

Former Bristol captain Matt Salter dies aged 49

1
7

'My season is over': England's injury problems worsen

2
8

'He's the best... the only one who comes close to him is Cheslin Kolbe'

31

Comments

5 Comments
u
unknown 5 days ago

The usual hype tripe about yet another 10 . The next big thing !

Our problem is that we are always looking for Dan Carter and not what we have . Only one Dan Carter .

Noah was doing well , he defended well , passed well , ran well and kicked goals . He wasn’t Dan Carter but he served us well despite being messed about by coaches except Joe Schmidt .

The rest :

. Edmed is very solid in all areas .

. Donaldson is a winger not an international 10 or 15 . He doesn’t tackle and he avoids contact.

. Carter Gordon has never looked good at test level . He will never be a goal kicker .

. Merideth is a long way from test Rugby .

. Debrecazini is also very solid .

. Creighton is probably the best .

. Beale just as good .

F
Footy Franks 5 days ago

Meredith is fast and is the best Aust 10 at the moment. Carter is playing poorly at the moment but has great potential but I hope Meredith gets the guernsey. Edmed comes on and makes 3 big errors. He is not in the picture should be dropped from the Brumbies squad.

W
Worn old prop 5 days ago

The Tahs are very happy to get Debreczeni in trade for Edmed.

S
SB 5 days ago

Doing well to keep Edmed on the bench so far.

R
Rugby3 5 days ago

Very good player. Will only get better.

Load More Comments

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest Long Reads

LONG READ

The challenge that awaits new All Blacks coach Dave Rennie

The surroundings that await the new All Blacks coach is very different to the one Scott Robertson inherited two years ago

19
LONG READ

'I'm not afraid to be different' - Monty Ioane's journey from child model to Italy superstar

Heavily tattooed and a fashionista, Italy's flying winger has a menagerie of interests and opinions as he targets a first win over England.

1
LONG READ

Brendan Fanning: 'On the last day of this Championship Ireland may have another Triple Crown, presented by Scotland.'

Ireland started the Six Nations looking lost and bewildered but win against Wales and a Triple Crown could be on the cards

1

Comments on RugbyPass

E
Eric Elwood 6 minutes ago
'It’s obviously well-documented': Ronan Kelleher on what Ireland expect from Scots

Ireland will try to strangle Scotland. Ireland have shown vulnerabilities out wide which Scotland will exploit unless dealt with. Scotland also attacked through the centre, as Ireland did versus England. Townsend says Scotland just played naturally by getting the ball into space and away from the contact. They also had a magnificent contestable kick strategy.

A danger for Scotland is that they were clearly physically and emotionally down a level from the English match to the Wales match. Ireland rotated somewhat against Wales and rose higher from the Italy match to the England match. Ireland have an extra days recovery also.



...

1 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 8 minutes ago
England player ratings vs Italy | 2026 Guinness Six Nations

He looks burnt out.

83 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 9 minutes ago
England player ratings vs Italy | 2026 Guinness Six Nations

I see it a bit differently Tom. Missed tackles in particular - over the last 3 tests - very concerning.

But yes there were a few players that put it all out there.



...

83 Go to comments
T
Tom 9 minutes ago
England humbled in Rome as Italy pile pressure on Borthwick reign

He shouldn't have. His decision making has been awful all along and he's continued relentlessly to get England to play a brand of rugby no other team is pursuing without any precedent for success at international level.

39 Go to comments
P
PMcD 9 minutes ago
England suffer brutal Tom Curry injury in warm-up before Italy

Crikey - Sale will struggle losing both Curry’s and from Borthwick’s reaction, the Tom Curry injury doesn’t look like an easy one to get over.

8 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 10 minutes ago
England player ratings vs Italy | 2026 Guinness Six Nations

Is it still innovative if you keep doing the same thing long enough for other teams to figure it out?

83 Go to comments
T
Tom 11 minutes ago
One name features heavily as England fans call for Borthwick sack

I'm pretty sure he's said before or at least heavily implied he wants nothing to do with it. The RFU should certainly try but I'm very confident they wouldn't get him. I'm not sure he feels that patriotic about English rugby union, I don't think he really identifies with the rich boys of the RFU. He never even played rugby union as far as I remember.

59 Go to comments
B
Blackmania 11 minutes ago
Dave Rennie's simple outlook on where the All Blacks can improve

I think we’re not understanding each other…

It’s somewhat normal since we don’t share the same starting point at all. You believe, in my opinion wrongly, that the problem came from the assistants and not from Razor himself.



...

32 Go to comments
J
JoBe 11 minutes ago
One name features heavily as England fans call for Borthwick sack

I understand your logic but, IMHO, the RFU are backs to the wall and as it stands I believe they will be happy if England can get out of the group stage next year (not something that can be taken for granted currently). Whoever they appoint needs to be given a long term aim, win the WC in 2031.

59 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 11 minutes ago
England humbled in Rome as Italy pile pressure on Borthwick reign

That debacle is what had me convinced SB wouldn’t last beyond 2024.

39 Go to comments
P
PMcD 12 minutes ago
England player ratings vs Italy | 2026 Guinness Six Nations

I just don’t see where he will get one unless he is injured.

83 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 12 minutes ago
One name features heavily as England fans call for Borthwick sack

Well they had the next best thing to Nienaber in Felix. Perhaps if they had been able to retain him…

59 Go to comments
T
Tom 13 minutes ago
England player ratings vs Italy | 2026 Guinness Six Nations

There were some poor performances and some individual moments of stupidity etc but it's the systemic issues which concerned me more than individual players actions.

83 Go to comments
E
Ed the Duck 13 minutes ago
England player ratings vs Italy | 2026 Guinness Six Nations

Nb said it was innovation and taking England to new levels…

83 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 13 minutes ago
Brad Weber: 'I think you'll see results and a cohesive All Black group right away'

Well they couldn’t have learnt from the lesson in 2025 against the wallabies and apply it to their game in 2024 against the Irish, now could they?

16 Go to comments
E
Eric Elwood 15 minutes ago
The Gregor Townsend verdict as France win sets up Six Nations title finale

She was saying the same thing to Townsend after the French match. Agreed, Italy beat England. In Ireland the commentators were more realistic seeing a huge improvement by Ireland in that match v Italy and acknowledging that Italy deserved the 7 points needed for a draw.

8 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 15 minutes ago
Murrayfield mind blown: Four takeaways as Scotland count cost of win

The French have consistently taken their foot off the gas in the middle of tests for a while now.

Scotland were perfectly poised to punish them for it.



...

2 Go to comments
T
Tom 16 minutes ago
England humbled in Rome as Italy pile pressure on Borthwick reign

Yep, the only successful appointment was Felix Jones and he clearly didn't want to be part of SB’s culture.

Lee Blackett is a promising attack coach who's been hamstrung clearly by the others coaches looming over him



...

39 Go to comments
P
PMcD 16 minutes ago
One name features heavily as England fans call for Borthwick sack

They may not give him the job but if they interviewed him, he would certainly give them a few different thoughts to consider about what he thinks needs to change.

That’s the bit I think NZ missed with their “no outsider policy”. You don’t have to give them the job but just listen what the best minds on the planet think about where you are and what you need to change - it’s almost free consultancy when you think of it that way.



...

59 Go to comments
E
Eric Elwood 17 minutes ago
Brad Weber: 'I think you'll see results and a cohesive All Black group right away'

Did they? They made the exact same same error in the first test v Ireland in ‘24. Maybe getting the win in that match disguised the issue, but SA certainly had not learned that lesson when facing Australia.

16 Go to comments
Close
ADVERTISEMENT