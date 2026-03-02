'I know he is a good bloke. I know he's good at footy, and that's about it'

Charlie Cale isn’t phased about facing the player whose Wallabies jersey he wants to take, insisting he’s focused on helping the Brumbies rebound from a “tough” post-game probe.

Cale cemented his stunning return to Super Rugby Pacific when he scored the game-winning try in the Brumbies 30-27 victory against the Blues on Saturday.

After missing most of last season because of stress fractures in his back, he now has five tries across their opening three wins and has quickly shifted his focus to this Saturday and taking on the Queensland Reds in Canberra.

The 25-year-old is poised for a compelling matchup against opposite No.8, and Wallabies captain, Harry Wilson.

If Cale continues his blistering form, there is every chance the two-cap Wallaby could become a challenger for Wilson’s jersey or force another pack reshuffle ahead of next year’s World Cup.

But the Canberran is staying tight-lipped on how he plans to upstage his opponent.

“I know he (Wilson) is a good bloke. I know he’s good at footy, and that’s about it,” Cale told reporters on Monday.

“I never really go into a game worried about a single person. I’m just worried about myself and my role so the boys can nail their role and get their job done.

“It’s going to be a good contest. They’ve got good players.”

Charlie Cale has expressed the relief of his Brumbies scoring a late win to stay unbeaten in 2026. (Sebastian Tan/AAP VIDEO)

Cale said their post-game review was hard after the Brumbies almost lost Saturday’s game.

The Canberrans conceded 19 turnovers, and their attack didn’t click as well as it had when they posted 106 points in their opening two matches.

“We obviously didn’t have our best game. We dropped a lot of balls, and things weren’t going our way,” Cale said.

“But sometimes those wins are almost better. When you get back on a Monday and review, you’re almost reviewing as if you’ve lost.

“To have those really tough reviews is what we need.”

Cale also credited his mental approach as one reason for his successful start.

“The only real difference I’ve taken into this year is just being a bit more positive,” he said.

“When you’re out of the game for so long … you’ve got to take an interest in something (mental game) to spice up your life.”