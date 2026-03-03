Northern Edition
Super Rugby Pacific

Stephen Larkham eyes more history with new Brumbies contract

PUKEKOHE, NEW ZEALAND - APRIL 19: ACT Brumbies Head Coach Stephen Larkham during the round 10 Super Rugby Pacific match between Moana Pasifika and the ACT Brumbies at Navigation Homes Stadium, on April 19, 2025, in Pukekohe, New Zealand. (Photo by Phil Walter/Getty Images)

The Brumbies and head coach Stephen Larkham have agreed to a new, two-year extension to keep the history-making head coach in the ACT.

The Wallabies icon has led the Brumbies to historic, decades-long drought-breaking wins in Auckland and Christchurch in the past 12 months, and last week told reporters that Canberra is “home” when asked about his contract ending at the current season’s conclusion.

The Canberra product has put his money where his mouth is this week, confirming his future with the Brumbies as the club sits in first place on the Super Rugby Pacific table after an unbeaten opening three rounds in the 2026 season.

“I’m really excited to continue working with this group of players,” Larkham said. “We’ve built a squad with tremendous potential, and I want to help them develop and deliver rugby that the Canberra community can be proud of.

“This city and this club have always meant so much to me, and being able to contribute in this way is very special.”

The Test centurion started his professional coaching career with the Brumbies in 2011, rising from attack coach to co-head coach and then to sole head coach over a five-year span, before the Wallabies came calling. Michael Cheika appointed Larkham as Australia’s attack coach in 2015, a position he held until 2019, when he was sacked and joined Munster.

Since 2022, the 51-year-old has been back in Canberra leading his hometown team. The new contract will extend his current stint with the team to six years.

The announcement came as music to the ears of Brumbies captains Allan Alaalatoa and Ryan Lonergan. The latter celebrated the news by endorsing the coach’s influence on the playing group.

“Steve is someone who truly understands our group and brings the best out of us on and off the field. His knowledge, preparation, and belief in the players make a real difference.”

Alaalatoa echoed that sentiment.

“Having Steve locked in gives us confidence and clarity. He’s been a mentor and a leader, and we know the standards he sets will push us to perform at our best.”

Leading the Australian heavyweights to successive semi-final berths, Larkham’s efforts have attracted interest from offshore rivals, with the All Blacks even mentioned as a potential suitor. For Brumbies chairman Joe Roff, Larkham’s signature is a huge win.

“Locking Steve down ahead of interest from other major suitors is a huge win for Canberra and the Brumbies,” Roff said. “His commitment to the club ensures stability and allows us to continue building a high-performance environment with a clear long-term vision.”

