2026 Swyftx Super Rugby Women’s preview: Predictions, facts and key players

This weekend marks the commencement of the ninth edition of Australia’s top domestic level of women’s rugby, the Swyftx Super Rugby Women’s competition – and it is looming as a significant season in multiple respects.

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This year marks the first time that the tournament will kick-off in June under the new global calendar, having previously taken place in the February to April window ahead of the Pacific Four Series – allowing the tournament to step out of the shadow of Super Rugby Pacific.

With Australia in preparation mode for Women’s Rugby World Cup 2029, this year will also see an even greater alignment with the highly successful Australia Sevens programme with several big names expected to make the jump across.

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The tournament is expected to draw more interest with games being played across established and popular rugby hotspots in Viking Park, Ballymore and Leichhardt Oval.

Conversely, the Western Force will take games out to clubland with matches at the picturesque home of Palmyra Rugby Club on the Swan River, while the Fijiana Drua will take games to Lautoka and Ba, where the men’s side saw success in 2026.

However, most interesting of all is the competition between the teams, with previous iterations historically dominated by the NSW Waratahs, the Drua being the only side that has defeated the women in sky blue across nine seasons.

Over the last three years, the gap between the other three Australian sides and the Waratahs has grown smaller and smaller, the days of massive one-sided blowouts firmly in the rearview mirror.

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The Waratahs will still be the team to beat as they chase their seventh – and third consecutive – title in 2026, with 16 Wallaroos and several sevens stars headlining a stacked outfit.

Their stiffest competition, on paper, looms in a formidable Fijiana side, with 18 internationally capped players who featured at Women’s Rugby World Cup, as well as 14 uncapped players in an exciting next generation turnstile moment.

Then there is the ACT Brumbies, who loom as a dark horse in the tournament [pardon the pun], boasting some of Australian rugby’s most dangerous players, while also welcoming several key stars looking to make a claim for higher honours.

The Queensland Reds are taking the cohesion approach, promoting several young stars from an all-conquering Bond University side, Next Gen 7s and the Australian Defence Force teams to complement a growing contingent of Wallaroos.

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All this before you get to an unpredictable Western Force side, boasting 13 international stars who have loomed as one of the most dangerous sides to challenge for the title over the last two seasons.

So now, with trials out of the way and the season ahead, here are RugbyPass’ predictions for the 2026 Swyftx Super Rugby Women’s season…

ACT Brumbies

Despite finishing last in the 2025 season, last year’s results proved misleading for how dangerous the Brumbies were, the side boasting the toughest fixture list and pulling off a draw over a talented Western Force side, nearly beating the Fijiana at home and pushing the Reds.

Boasting a new coach in James Erwin and 10 new uncapped faces from the improving BentSpoke Premier 15s league, the Brumbies will also welcome Spanish international Anne Fernandez de Corres and eight-cap Wallaroo Ivania Wong, a major grab from the Reds.

Featuring Wallaroo regulars including Faitala Moleka, Tania Naden and captain Siokapesi Palu Sekona, the Brumbies’ three trials against the Reds, Force and Waratahs resulted in three big losses, but proved a likely valuable experience for the new arrivals.

The ACT side will hope the issues encountered in those trials will be resolved, as they have a similarly difficult draw in 2026, travelling to Brisbane before consecutive matches against the Waratahs and Drua to start the season.

Key player: Tabua Tuinakauvadra

Missing the 2026 Pacific Four Series with a meniscus injury, 2025 Wallaroo of the Year Tabua Tuinakauvadra is set to return off the bench and will be a game-changer for the Brumbies should she get some solid game time.

One of the standout stars of the Jo Yapp era, Tuinakauvadra was one of Australia’s biggest workhorses at last year’s Women’s Rugby World Cup, and should she maintain her gainline advancing ability, the Brumbies have the weapons around her to capitalise.

What they said: “We feel the squad reflects the sustained strength of our pathways, with emerging local talent stepping into this environment with confidence, supported by world-class internationals who understand what’s required at this level day in and day out.” – Brumbies head coach James Erwin

RugbyPass prediction: 5th

Fijiana Drua

Boasting more international experience than any other side in Super Rugby Women’s, the Drua loom as a legitimate threat to claim their third title in 2026, being the only side so far that has defeated the Waratahs.

Featuring 18 players who travelled to England last year for the Women’s Rugby World Cup, the side will also be bolstered by 14 club debutants, signalling that the next generation has truly arrived on the islands.

Further supported by the involvement of sevens players like Kolora Lomani and led by title-winning captain Bitila Tawake, the side looks to be hitting its stride at the right time, with a tight loss and a draw in their trials against the Reds and Waratahs, respectively.

Complete with a favourable draw in the opening three weeks, the Drua will likely be well placed to make a finals run, with knockout rugby proving the place where they excel the most.

Key player: Atelini Buna

While there is plenty of talent bursting at the seams in the Fijian side, Atelini Buna has the potential to blow open the competition.

The back three star makes her return to Super Rugby Women’s after her debut in 2024, a season where she scored six tries for the Drua, only being bested by the Waratahs outside speedsters Maya Stewart and Desiree Miller in the tries scored metric.

What they said: “We brought some of our younger players to experience what it takes to compete with the best… it’s about us now starting to build on momentum from the World Cup and move into the next steps for Fijiana rugby, which is getting us into the top ten of the world rankings,” – Fijian Drua head coach Mike Legge

RugbyPass prediction: 3rd

New South Wales Waratahs

Holding a historical dominance over the Super Rugby Women’s tournament comparable to that of England’s dominance of the Guinness Women’s Six Nations, the defending champions have good reason to feel confident coming into 2026.

The side will boast 12 players who featured in the 2026 Pacific Four Series, with 24 returning from last year’s title-winning side.

While the side was challenged on several occasions last year, losing their opening match to the Drua and producing a try at the death to deny the Force a drought-breaking Aussie win, they grew into the season, hitting their stride to defeat their rivals Queensland in the final.

Led by Wallaroo stalwart Emily Chancellor, the side looks ready to hit the ground running in 2026, their trial matches seeing an entertaining draw 27-all with the Drua in Fiji, before an impressive 42-18 win over the Brumbies.

It is not impossible for the ‘Tahs to be beaten this year, but given their ability to win close results, it would be amiss not to see them in the mix for top spot.

Key player: Tia Hinds

There is no shortage of Wallaroo talent at the Tahs, from brilliant leaders Chancellor and Piper Duck to the likes of outstanding weapons out wide in Maya Stewart, Desiree Miller, Georgina Friedrichs and Caitlyn Halse. However, even in a stacked side, Hinds stands out.

Fresh off a massive HSBC SVNS World Championship victory in Valladolid, Hinds has been one of the great success stories of the merging 7s and XVs programs, impressing last year for the Wallaroos and seemingly taking that experience to grow her already impressive game in Sevens.

If there is any player who can direct the ‘Tahs to more success, it is perfect to have Hinds at fly-half to do just that.

What they said: “The coaching group are really excited with the make-up of the Waratahs squad for 2026. Retention was again a priority for building out our squad for this season, and we are pleased that so many of our players continue to show trust in the Waratahs program,” – Waratahs head coach Michael Ruthven

RugbyPass prediction: 1st

Queensland Reds

The Aussie side that has come the closest to breaking the Waratahs’ stranglehold on the competition, the Queensland Reds loom as one of the most dangerous sides in 2026.

The side roared back into life in 2025 under head coach Andrew Fraser, defeating Fiji in Lautoka and demolishing a talented Force side to get to the grand final.

This year, the side will be bolstered by players from the premiership-winning Bond University side, the Australian Defence Force sides and the Next Gen 7s program, as well as recent Wallaroo debutants Dillyn Blackburn and Ava Wereta joining the likes of Tiarah Minns, Lori Cramer and Eva Karpani, as well as skipper Jemma Bemrose.

Having made the grand final on six occasions for no titles, there is an air of unfinished business to this Reds side, with impressive trial wins over the Brumbies and Drua.

With a bye falling in week two after their opening clash with the Brumbies, the Reds are well placed to get on a roll ahead of their final round grand final rematch with rivals the Waratahs, a fixture the women in maroon more than most will be hungry to win.

Key player: Eva Karpani

Known internationally for her barnstorming runs in gold, Karpani’s re-signing comes at a good time for the Reds as she will be in stiff competition for the starting Wallaroo jersey with the likes of Bree-Anna Browne, as well as Waratahs prop Faliki Pohiva.

Providing massive go-forward at set piece, success for the Reds this year likely falls not just on her shoulders, but on how she can galvanise the Reds set piece around her.

What they said: “As with any season, there has been a pretty big turnover of names. What I do like is that we have done well to identify local talent and got some real plusses out of integration with the Next Gen 7s program,” – Queensland Reds head coach Andrew Fraser

RugbyPass prediction: 2nd

Western Force

Lastly, one of the other dark horses of the tournament, the Western Force will look to become the first Western Australia side in either the men’s or women’s outfits to bring some Super Rugby silverware back across the Nullabor, having made the semi-finals in the last two years.

Defeating the Drua for just the second time ever last year, the Force showed glimpses of potential in 2025 but ultimately fell away later in the year with big losses to the Reds in the final round and the Waratahs in the semi-final.

However, the side has recruited well in the off-season, boasting 13 international stars, including several Japanese internationals, and Hurricanes Poua second rower Kahurangi Sturmey, who will join the likes of Cecilia Smith, Trileen Pomare, Allana Sikimeti and the most capped Wallaroo of all time, Michaela Leonard.

Completing their trials with big wins over the Manly Marlins and ACT Brumbies, the Force will have a bye in the opening week, but will have a tough draw this year, hosting the Reds and Waratahs at home, with tricky away games to Fiji and Canberra.

Key player: Samantha Wood

In a side that boasts several exciting newly capped Wallaroos, including Brooklyn Teki-Joyce and Nicole Ledington, the elevation of 15-capped scrum-half Samantha Wood to the leadership group speaks volumes about her potential.

Wood has the talent to become one of the most significant players ever to wear the gold jersey, with a great boot off the kicking tee and proving one of the fastest players in the current Wallaroo side.

Should she fire in this year’s tournament, it would mark a massive moment for whoever will coach the Wallaroos through to 2029.

What they said: “It’s a really well-rounded group in how we support each other in our different areas. The girls are getting more coaching across the whole squad, with so many having diverse skills within this group.” – Western Force head coach Dylan Parsons

RugbyPass prediction: 4th