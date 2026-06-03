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HSBC SVNS World Championship 2026
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PWR

Mia Venner: 'I'd definitely rather lose now than in two weeks' time'

EDINBURGH, SCOTLAND - APRIL 18: Mia Venner of England scores her team's eleventh try during the Women's Guinness Six Nations 2026 match between Scotland and England at Scottish Gas Murrayfield on April 18, 2026 in Edinburgh, Scotland. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)
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Gloucester Hartpury may have seen their Premiership Women’s Rugby unbeaten record end with a 41-39 defeat to Trailfinders Women in Round 17.

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One thing didn’t change; Mia Venner’s ability to find her way to the try line.

Venner took her tally for this PWR season to 12 tries with a first-half effort that showed the express pace that took her back into the England reckoning during the Guinness Women’s Six Nations.

Her score helped the Circus claim the two points they needed to ensure they finish top of the table with one round of matches remaining.

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Earlier in the season a point separated the teams when they met at Kingsholm Stadium, and it was the closest any team came until the Friday night clash at Trailfinders Sports Club. Despite the loss, first place means that Gloucester Hartpury will be at home for their semi-final, which just so happens to be against Trailfinders Women.

“Even though we’re so late in the season, we’ve got a lot of lessons to learn,” Venner told RugbyPass. “We’ve had a lot of people, a lot of changes. We’ve got new leadership coming in, in the form of Becca [Sarah Beckett], and I thought she did an outstanding job.

“We’ve got two more weeks when we can fix things up. We haven’t hit our peak yet, and coming back together [post-Women’s Six Nations] just makes it even harder. We just need to find that groove, work out how each other play, and we’ll be flying into the semis.”

Fortunately, Dan Murphy’s side have one more match to ensure they go into the knockouts with a win behind them. Bristol Bears will travel the 35 miles up the M5 for the Round 18 clash, that gives the three-times champions the chance to hone their play before the semi-finals.

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“It’s going to be great,” Venner said. “We were talking in the huddle about how we’re going to fix up for the semi-final, and I thought it was quite good from Murph to say ‘no, we fix up on Tuesday’.

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“Our week starts on Tuesday, and that’s where we’re going to start our fix up. We love a home game, we love a local derby, so hopefully we get a good turnout, and it’s a good last league game for us.”

At 24, Venner has found her role at club level start to change this season. No longer a rookie, but a long way off veteran status, her main job may well be what she does on the pitch. But she is aware of the need to play more of a vocal role and help out those younger players who are following her path to the first team.

It is something that has come into focus more since Zoe Stratford, Tatyana Heard and Beckett announced their moves to Sale Sharks at the end of the season, along with injuries to senior players Alex Matthews and Natasha Hunt.

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“I feel like change is good for us,” Venner said. “It’s been quite consistent for the last three years. I think the change will be good.

“My role, I don’t think it changes too much. I do my job on the pitch and give as much advice as I can off it. If they want, if they ask, I’ll give it to them, but I try and do my job as well as I can and just keep the team going and keep the energy up.”

Venner and the Gloucester Hartpury squad found out about Stratford, Heard and Beckett’s departures to Greater Manchester before the Women’s Six Nations during a squad social. Their departure comes just over a year after Sean Lynn’s exit to take up the Wales head coaching gig.

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Murphy was previously the team’s scrum coach, but he slotted seamlessly into his new role. The situation means that while Stratford, Heard and Beckett will leave large holes in the squad. It will give others the chance to step up and fill them.

“We’re absolutely devastated to be losing them, but each one of us completely understand,” Venner said. “It’s gonna be a big loss, but it’s also going to be a good change. We’ve got to learn from it, and it’s a chance for others as well.

“The environment has been the same. Murph has been talking about the next act, but the next act hasn’t really been the next act, because it’s been the same group of people, same group of players. So next year we might actually genuinely find the next act.”

It wasn’t only at club level that change came Venner’s way. With pregnancies, retirements and injuries wiping out large parts of England’s Women’s Rugby World Cup-winning squad, Venner was one of the players that Red Roses head coach John Mitchell turned to after Abby Dow’s post-Women’s Rugby World Cup retirement opened a spot on the wing.

Venner doubled her caps tally with appearances against Italy and Scotland, and she grabbed a score in both of those matches. Those scores helped England win another Grand Slam, with Meg Jones lifting the trophy after she has stepped in to cover for the pregnant Stratford.

“The change going into the Six Nations obviously was a big change, you had quite a lot of big players out, but it felt quite organic,” Venner said. “You had Lilli Ives Campion stepping into that line-out role, and that felt quite natural for everyone.

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“Meg came in and really took the reins and urged people on. Then throughout the Six Nations we had to chop and change, and we had injuries, but I think it was really good to get different combinations in, to really get that depth and test that depth within the team.”

Jones was the chief tormentor as Trailfinders ended Gloucester Hartpury’s unbeaten run. The centre won the Player of the Match award with a performance that mixed unstinting work in defence with inspiration in attack, most notably when her chip and catch opened a gap for Trailfinders scrum-half Ella Armory to race away and score.

The sides will meet again in the semi-finals, back at Gloucester Hartpury’s Kingsholm, where the hosts were 29-28 winners in Round 6.

“We’d rather lose now than in a couple of weeks’ time,” Venner said. “We’re going to take a lot of learnings from this from them, but I think mainly from ourselves.

“Our rugby that we wanted to play, we were playing it, but we were just letting ourselves down in that penalty count. We said at half-time that we needed to keep that down, and then the first thing we did was give away a penalty.

“It’s more about working on ourselves in the next two weeks, and I’d definitely rather lose now than in two weeks’ time.”

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Comments on RugbyPass

c
cnw 8 minutes ago
Ireland or New Zealand? Who is really South Africa’s greatest rugby rival?

Ok - I sense that a number of teams are using the July series to expose players to test rugby. Part of that may be because if injury or fatigue. But even so should be good to see how the next tier goes.

75 Go to comments
R
Rugby3 10 minutes ago
Rassie Erasmus hails the 'remarkable difference' Tony Brown has made to Boks

Eddie Jones made a remarkable difference to the Springboks too, until he lost it.

5 Go to comments
f
frandinand 12 minutes ago
Is the magic thread of Super Rugby in need of a new pattern?

It is totally unforgivable to back an Australian coach to the bitter end when he came close to destroying Australian rugby. That’s blind patriotism and that is what you are consistently guilty of.

I note that in one of your earlier posts you were a supporter of Trump.



...

522 Go to comments
f
frandinand 18 minutes ago
Is the magic thread of Super Rugby in need of a new pattern?

Uneducated bullshit if you ask me.

522 Go to comments
f
frandinand 21 minutes ago
Is the magic thread of Super Rugby in need of a new pattern?

I’m sorry but I don’t think a voluntary system would work. The super teams have an expanded squad for a reason. Best example is last week the Crusaders were forced to use a player from the extended squad because of injuries to their props.

I think they would ask of the system you propose what’s in it for us. And the answer is quite obvious; nothing.



...

522 Go to comments
P
PMcD 45 minutes ago
Ireland or New Zealand? Who is really South Africa’s greatest rugby rival?

I think ENG will struggle until Autumn.

They have lost Baxter (LHP) & Stuart (THP), Itoje will be rested and the Curry’s would benefit from a full pre season but you should see our first choice backline coming through this summer but they need the forwards to return to test the real quality of the team, hence why I think they will struggle until the Autumn.



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75 Go to comments
c
cnw 56 minutes ago
Ireland or New Zealand? Who is really South Africa’s greatest rugby rival?

As ever PMcD a balanced perspective! Now when do we get to have a hard look at the English!

75 Go to comments
S
Spew_81 59 minutes ago
Ireland or New Zealand? Who is really South Africa’s greatest rugby rival?

There was a lot of midfield talent at that time. But, of that group, Aki had the best prospects at the time he left.

75 Go to comments
C
CC 1 hour ago
Tony Brown to jump ship from Springboks to All Blacks

Very true, but I've come to enjoy beating NZ, and don't want to lose that feeling 😁

112 Go to comments
T
Tom 1 hour ago
Ireland or New Zealand? Who is really South Africa’s greatest rugby rival?

😁

75 Go to comments
u
unknown 1 hour ago
Exeter end Saracens era as England star makes statement to Borthwick

Love this!!

3 Go to comments
G
GS 1 hour ago
Ireland or New Zealand? Who is really South Africa’s greatest rugby rival?

JGP and Lowe played for the Māori ABs - so an NZ rep side- and then all 3 players played Super Rugby, which is the tier below international representation. So not exactly “unrated” in an NZ sense.

Just a reality that 1. NZ was asset-rich at the time in players in their positions and thus a pretty tough ask to break into the likes of the ABs, and 2. IRFU could offer them deals that paid them much more than they could earn in NZ - unless they broke into the ABs (which is still an issue as seen by the exodus of players from our Super teams in 2025/26, where salaries in Japan are supposed to be 3X or 4X what non-AB players can earn in NZ).



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75 Go to comments
P
PMcD 1 hour ago
Ireland or New Zealand? Who is really South Africa’s greatest rugby rival?

That was a low blow Tom but it did make me laugh. 🤣🤣

75 Go to comments
B
Bazzallina 2 hours ago
Ireland or New Zealand? Who is really South Africa’s greatest rugby rival?

Bundee played a lot of 13 in Suoer 12 has really been where he has thrived where his footwork at line gets used best his soft skills improved massively over the years

75 Go to comments
B
Bazzallina 2 hours ago
Ireland or New Zealand? Who is really South Africa’s greatest rugby rival?

Ireland have been great and I am not going to write them totally off the board for 27 behind 8 ball yup but you make 1/4s you only have to win 3 in a row and Farrell is a superb coach they might need some whistle( or a card) and a bounce of the ball or 2 but enough class there to see them thru ..cotton wool some if their old dudes over next year and half that goes for clubland as well

75 Go to comments
A
Andrew Nichols 2 hours ago
Ireland or New Zealand? Who is really South Africa’s greatest rugby rival?

Cant take this seriously.

75 Go to comments
D
DP 2 hours ago
Ireland or New Zealand? Who is really South Africa’s greatest rugby rival?

Ireland is in the conversation for now however that mangling in their last encounter with the Boks was tectonic. Where is the next gen of Irish players? Leinster clinging on against an average Stormers side confirmed as much to me. Ireland need new blood and new ideas, Farrell is all out of ideas and I can’t see any youngsters of note coming through.

75 Go to comments
B
Bazzallina 2 hours ago
Ireland or New Zealand? Who is really South Africa’s greatest rugby rival?

Problem JGP I don’t think he was even the second choice at canes his defense has become far more robust over the years

75 Go to comments
B
BigMack 2 hours ago
Malachi Wrampling's debut Blues season ends in suspension

Good to hear..that’s what we need! Will def keep an eye on how he progresses.

9 Go to comments
J
JW 2 hours ago
Is the magic thread of Super Rugby in need of a new pattern?

No, you said the bottom of the two tables

If you put up the bottom half of the two tables [Top 14 clubs v SRP] there would be only one winner OTS….



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522 Go to comments
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