International

Boks coach Tony Brown surprised by the position the ABs find themselves in

PARIS, FRANCE - NOVEMBER 08: Tony Brown, the South Africa assistant coach, looks on during the Autumn Nations Series 2025 match between France and South Africa at the Stade de France on November 08, 2025 in Paris, France. (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Respected former All Black fly-half and current Springbok assistant coach Tony Brown has expressed his shock at the decision to axe Scott Robertson.

Robertson, affectionately known as Razor, was cut by New Zealand Rugby after a year-end review in December, and Brown believes his replacement will be named ‘sometimes this week’.

He added that regardless of who becomes their new head coach is, the All Blacks will push the Springboks to their limits this year.

VIDEO

Brown was speaking at the broad-ranging media briefing, headlined by South African Rugby Union CEO Rian Oberholzer, Springbok head coach Rassie Erasmus and his entire coaching panel.

“Obviously, as it played out, it was very surprising that New Zealand Rugby made a change,” Brown said. “They obviously felt that it was required.”

Brown’s close ally, former Japan head coach Jamie Joseph, headlines the All Black candidates ‘shortlist’, with Japan-based Dave Rennie the other front-runner.

“I think they are looking at appointing a coach this week at some stage,” Brown said. “I only know as much as you guys, but it’s obviously between Dave Rennie and Jamie Joseph,” he added.

“They are both quality coaches, both experienced at an international level.”

He felt the dramatic change in personnel won’t diminish the threat the All Blacks pose to the world champion Springboks during the four-Test ‘Greatest Rivalry’ series later this year.

“Whoever gets the job, I can guarantee you the All Blacks will be very good this year,” he said.

Brown made it clear he won’t be jumping ship – from the Boks to the All Blacks – if Joseph gets the job.

The Kiwi has been offered an extension on his contract in South Africa, beyond the 2027 World Cup, but he has not given it any thought.

“I’m just going to get through these next two years fully committed to South Africa until after the World Cup, and what will be will be.

“Yeah, I just haven’t really thought about what I’m going to do after the World Cup.”

Comments

2 Comments
J
Jmann 6 days ago

When the Bok fail to win the rwc next year, TB will have his eyes on the main prize of working with the ABs

H
Hammer Head 6 days ago

I have. He’s going to sign up for a crack at the 2031 World Cup with Rassie.


He wants a back to back medal too, you know!

