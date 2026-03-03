Northern Edition
International

Dave Rennie: 'I'm keen to bring some people in'

By Henry Lee reporting from Auckland
New Zealand All Black Head Coach Dave Rennie speaks to media during a press conference on March 04, 2026 in Auckland, New Zealand. Dave Rennie was today announced as the new All Black Coach. (Photo by Phil Walter/Getty Images)
New All Blacks head coach Dave Rennie has given his take on the current situation regarding the assistant coaches under the previous regime, who all still have a role with New Zealand Rugby.

Rennie’s contract with New Zealand Rugby will keep him in charge of the All Blacks until the end of the 2027 Rugby World Cup in Australia, after finishing up with the Kobelco Kobe Steelers in Japan.

The new head coach won’t return to New Zealand in a full-time, in-charge-of-the-All-Blacks capacity until June, with less than a month to go until their first Test of the year against France in Christchurch.

When New Zealand Rugby announced the departure of Robertson, many were shocked about how the assistants under the previous coaching staff, Tamati Ellison, Scott Hansen, and Jason Ryan, kept their role in the team.

But Rennie, who spoke to the media in Auckland after Wednesday’s announcement, was very clear about his intentions going forward in bringing in his staff.

“I’ve got a strength of surrounding myself with quality people that can make a difference, and so I’m keen to bring some people in,” Rennie explained.

“But when a coach leaves, it’s affects a lot of people, and what I want to do is sit down and talk to so many affected people and make some decisions over the next week or two.”

One of Rennie’s most talked about strengths is his ability to create a solid culture within environments, something in which he believes he can do with the right people.

VIDEO

“Yeah I think that connection is important, people you trust and people we know who can do the job, and I mean, in the end, I’m accountable for whether we succeed or not.

“So like I say, I’ve been history surrounding myself with quality people who can make a difference. And so i’m keen to do that.”

The former Wallabies, Glasgow, and Chiefs head coach understands that it’s not ideal that he won’t be in the country full time until towards the end of Super Rugby Pacific, but he said it’s not the first time he’s been in this type of situation.

“There’s a lot of work to be done, obviously, I’m based in Japan. I’ve signed contracts a long way out, and I know that we can maximize the next few months by getting people oversee me and me visiting here in bye weeks and so on, so I’m confident that we can hit the ground running come July.”

Comments

6 Comments
T
TokoRFC 5 days ago

in the end, I’m accountable for whether we succeed or not.

I’m starting to like this appointment already.


In saying that. I liked Razor too though and thought he could have gotten the team out of the muddle they were in if he had better assistants

T
Tah Man Too 5 days ago

I hope you guys can put the Saffas to the sword on tour later this year, so go well Dave. But not well enough to win the Bled!

P
PB 5 days ago

How about you try put the Saffas to the sword yourselves 😉

R
RC 5 days ago

They will. 3-1 or 4-0. Rennie is Rassie’s kryptonite

d
d 5 days ago

Given that the ABs are set to play France, Ireland, and the Boks FOUR times in the preceding two months before the Bled, your chances are better than they have been for a long time. and Razor thought HE had a tough schedule! it’s getting ridiculous.

Comments on RugbyPass

S
SB 2 minutes ago
Six Nations analysis: How France's Grand Slam chasers were beaten black and bleu at Murrayfield

I’ve seen him getting pinged so much at scrum time with Racing this season. Although in fairness, he is also playing a lot.

127 Go to comments
K
Karlos G 2 minutes ago
David Havili on All Blacks reset: ‘You're trying to get noticed'

I like Rennies comments bout players earning the right, the proof will be in the pudding come selection time, but l wonder if the sponsorship that features players(some out of form) and being part of the leadership group will influence things🤔

Sometimes l think they should do away with a leadership group and have just a captain and vice captain that way they don't feel so compelled to play players that might not be at their best!



...

2 Go to comments
J
JD Kiwi 4 minutes ago
Six Nations analysis: How France's Grand Slam chasers were beaten black and bleu at Murrayfield



Can this French team win a RWC?

Interesting fact courtesy of Keo and Zels… France have won just 9% or 4/45 away games against Australia, NZ and SA in the pro era (Cape Town 01, Joberg 06, Dunedin 09, Melbourne 21.) It's over 40% at home.



...

127 Go to comments
S
SB 4 minutes ago
Six Nations analysis: How France's Grand Slam chasers were beaten black and bleu at Murrayfield

It’s because La Rochelle have about 20 players out 😂

127 Go to comments
S
SB 5 minutes ago
Six Nations analysis: How France's Grand Slam chasers were beaten black and bleu at Murrayfield

FPRO should’ve definitely done something about it.

127 Go to comments
S
SB 6 minutes ago
Six Nations analysis: How France's Grand Slam chasers were beaten black and bleu at Murrayfield

Yes, it’s always easy to say after the fact but I think Galthié will make this takeaway from the match. Unfortunately Flament couldn’t start because he had a niggle at the beginning of the week but I fully expect him to be back in the number 4 jersey against England.

127 Go to comments
J
John 7 minutes ago
Aussie Super Rugby takes: Force struggle in Dunedin, big blow for Waratahs

Cheers for the comment Rabble. I agree re officiating of McReight but I feel like this is now a pattern, he is being taken out of the game a lot. Slipper was a heat-seeking missile on Saturday night, whenever McReight was near the breakdown Slips thumped him.

2 Go to comments
S
SB 8 minutes ago
Six Nations analysis: How France's Grand Slam chasers were beaten black and bleu at Murrayfield

That try shouldn’t have stood by the way, it was clearly touched by White forward and should’ve been called back for a French scrum. You could see with the way the ball was spinning towards Steyn, I’m surprised the TMO didn’t spot this.

127 Go to comments
f
frandinand 9 minutes ago
Six Nations analysis: How France's Grand Slam chasers were beaten black and bleu at Murrayfield

Bothwicks downward trajectory has been the fastest. From touting his team as joint favourites to being in contention for the wooden spoon.

That is almost falling of the precipice.



...

127 Go to comments
S
SB 10 minutes ago
Six Nations analysis: How France's Grand Slam chasers were beaten black and bleu at Murrayfield

To start ahead of the captain? That would be crazy. Although I must say Serin has been in top form and I’m so happy to see him back in the national team. It would be nice to see him get some more minutes.

127 Go to comments
S
SB 13 minutes ago
Six Nations analysis: How France's Grand Slam chasers were beaten black and bleu at Murrayfield

Although they were somewhat fortunate to beat Wales, Stockdale’s pass was very clearly forward on the final try.

127 Go to comments
f
frandinand 13 minutes ago
Six Nations analysis: How France's Grand Slam chasers were beaten black and bleu at Murrayfield

It has to be a real blot on the TMOs record. Missing that blatant a foul in a vital test. He's lucky it didn't have a bearing on the result though it may effect final placings.

127 Go to comments
S
SB 14 minutes ago
What Du'Plessis Kirifi made of Dave Rennie's 'no loyalties' comment

Curious to see if he’s picked at all.

1 Go to comments
f
frandinand 16 minutes ago
Six Nations analysis: How France's Grand Slam chasers were beaten black and bleu at Murrayfield

Sorry JD. Dunedin is a beautiful city but not a patch on Edinburgh. Have you not been there.

127 Go to comments
R
Rugby3 24 minutes ago
Six Nations analysis: How France's Grand Slam chasers were beaten black and bleu at Murrayfield

It’s nice to see Wales looking a bit more like a Welsh team again, with some passion.

127 Go to comments
W
WJ 28 minutes ago
Wallabies winger leads as three Australians top POTY charts

Interesting that the points were NSW 13 HUR 17 but the game was NSW 19 HUR 59.

1 Go to comments
f
frandinand 28 minutes ago
Six Nations analysis: How France's Grand Slam chasers were beaten black and bleu at Murrayfield

Many thanks for this great answer. It will be fascinating for me to compare it with Nics when it is published.

There is an old saying in golf that every shot is a joy to someone and I know it won't be making you happy but England's form this 6N is a joy to this Scot. Never in my wildest dreams did I think we would be joint leaders after four rounds.



...

127 Go to comments
B
BH 36 minutes ago
The challenge that awaits new All Blacks coach Dave Rennie

Rennie did beat the mighty Springboks 3 out of 4 games though. And he had a lot of close losses. It’s not like the Wallabies were thrashed or dominated like they were with Eddie Jones’ 2023 World Cup run.

33 Go to comments
B
BH 37 minutes ago
The challenge that awaits new All Blacks coach Dave Rennie

Razor kept touching his hair because he has a comb over that is covering up his receding hairline.

I didn’t like Razor’s word salads either. And he made a really bad mistake by telling Gregor Paul that his assistants did most of the coaching, and then when Gregor wrote about it, Razor bailed him up in the hotel hallway afterwards about it.



...

33 Go to comments
P
PMcD 38 minutes ago
Six Nations analysis: How France's Grand Slam chasers were beaten black and bleu at Murrayfield

I think it’s 4 things all merging together;

1) Wigglesworth taking over defence. They played the Sarries/Sale defence system in the Autumn and we haven’t had the same line speed and togetherness this 6N’s (starting Pepper/Underhill who don’t play in this system at Bath).



...

127 Go to comments
