Northern Edition
Select Edition
Northern Northern
Southern Southern
Global Global
New Zealand New Zealand
France France
10 - 23
FT
57 - 24
FT
19 - 59
FT
26 - 18
FT
26 - 45
FT
U20
41 - 35
FT
54 - 17
FT
41 - 24
FT
24 - 20
FT
52 - 16
FT
17 - 37
FT
U20
26 - 36
FT
27 - 17
FT
39 - 31
FT
29 - 13
FT
31 - 34
FT
26 - 43
FT
50 - 40
FT
23 - 18
FT
48 - 33
FT
U20
HSBC SVNS 2026
Vancouver
Women's Internationals

'There is a huge amount of untapped athletic potential': IRFU announce combine events

EXETER, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 14: Aoife Wafer, Fiona Tuite, Ruth Campbell, Linda Djougang and Niamh O'Dowd of Ireland sing their national anthem prior to the Women's Rugby World Cup 2025 Quarter Final match between France and Ireland at Sandy Park on September 14, 2025 in Exeter, England. (Photo by Dan Istitene/Getty Images)

The Irish Rugby Football Union will host a series of combines designed to identify high-potential female athletes from other sports.

ADVERTISEMENT

Combines will have a particular emphasis on speed and acceleration, agility and movement efficiency, gym-based strength and power testing, small-sided games and game awareness.

Events will take place across four university venues, although participants are not restricted to university students, with athletes from a wide range of sporting backgrounds are encouraged to attend.

VIDEO

Success at the combines could see athletes enter a professional rugby environment and maybe even represent Ireland at the LA28 Olympic Games in 2028 or at the 2029 Women’s Rugby World Cup in Australia.

“We know there is a huge amount of untapped athletic potential across Irish sport, and these combines are about giving those athletes a genuine opportunity to see how their skills could translate to rugby,” James Topping, Ireland Sevens head coach, said.

“Speed, agility, power, and competitiveness are all qualities that transfer exceptionally well, and we’re excited to assess athletes in a high-performance environment.

“Rugby offers a clear, fully professional pathway for women in Ireland, and for the right athletes this could be the first step towards representing Ireland at events like LA 2028 or the Rugby World Cup in 2029.”

ADVERTISEMENT

There is even some precedent in Ireland. GAA star Vikki Wall earned a contract with the rugby sevens side in 2024 and after missing out on Olympic selection for Paris returned to GAA and also plays in the Australia Football League Women’s. In 2025 she was one of 39 Irish player competing in the league.

Related

'It’s going to be a historical game': King anticipating landmark England clash

It is difficult not to be excited by the prospect of Erin King's return to international rugby in the 2026 Guinness Women's Six Nations this April.

Read Now

Tipperary-born Dorothy Wall played basketball before taking up rugby and has competed for her country in Test rugby and in rugby sevens.

Combines will be overseen by Topping, John McKee, Katie Fitzhenry and Women’s National Talent squad coaches, including Niamh Briggs and Larissa Muldoon.

In their statement the IRFU pointed out that rugby is the only full-time professional team sport in Ireland and the union’s continued commitment to widening their talent pool, as well as providing clear, aspirational pathways into the game.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended

'It’s going to be a historical game': King anticipating landmark England clash

Ascension of Las Manques: The story behind Chile's first Test match

INTERVIEW

Celtic Challenge 2025/26: Play-off picture becomes clearer in Round 9

Justine Pelletier: 'It's unusual for Bordeaux to be in third position but the season is still young'

EXCLUSIVE


SHOW UP FOR RUGBY SEVENS! 

Register for the LA28 Ticket Draw* at tickets.la28.org


*No purchase or payment required. Restrictions apply. Terms subject to change. Visit la28.org for official terms.

ADVERTISEMENT
Play Video
LIVE

{{item.title}}

Trending on RugbyPass

1

Celtic Challenge 2025/26 Round 10: Irish and Welsh teams remain for semi-finals

1
2

PWR Round 13 talking points: Gloucester Hartpury and Saracens underline dominance

3

Picture perfect start for Bulls Daisies continues in Women's Super League

4

Black Ferns Sevens lock down USA in tight affair to clinch final berth

5

Braxton Sorensen-McGee reflects on Rugby World Cup semi-final loss

1
6

Sarries expecting 'full-blooded, whole-hearted' contest with Quins in Capital Clash

7

Helena Rowland to make first PWR appearance since World Cup win

1
8

Kabeya and Kildunne unable to play in PWR round 13 due to Middle East conflict

Comments

0 Comments
Be the first to comment...

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest Long Reads

LONG READ

Mick Cleary: 'Just get out there and give it a go. That’s all England expects.'

A first ever loss to Italy after 35 years of fixtures has left England bereft and in search of leadership and clarity. Next stop, Paris.

9
LONG READ

Six Nations analysis: How France's Grand Slam chasers were beaten black and bleu at Murrayfield

Seemingly streets ahead of the rest, unbeaten France were put to the sword by Gregor Townsend's ultra-accurate and ruthless Scotland.

128
LONG READ

The challenge that awaits new All Blacks coach Dave Rennie

The surroundings that await the new All Blacks coach is very different to the one Scott Robertson inherited two years ago

33

Comments on RugbyPass

S
SB 7 minutes ago
Six Nations analysis: How France's Grand Slam chasers were beaten black and bleu at Murrayfield

I’ve seen him getting pinged so much at scrum time with Racing this season. Although in fairness, he is also playing a lot.

127 Go to comments
K
Karlos G 7 minutes ago
David Havili on All Blacks reset: ‘You're trying to get noticed'

I like Rennies comments bout players earning the right, the proof will be in the pudding come selection time, but l wonder if the sponsorship that features players(some out of form) and being part of the leadership group will influence things🤔

Sometimes l think they should do away with a leadership group and have just a captain and vice captain that way they don't feel so compelled to play players that might not be at their best!



...

2 Go to comments
J
JD Kiwi 8 minutes ago
Six Nations analysis: How France's Grand Slam chasers were beaten black and bleu at Murrayfield



Can this French team win a RWC?

Interesting fact courtesy of Keo and Zels… France have won just 9% or 4/45 away games against Australia, NZ and SA in the pro era (Cape Town 01, Joberg 06, Dunedin 09, Melbourne 21.) It's over 40% at home.



...

127 Go to comments
S
SB 8 minutes ago
Six Nations analysis: How France's Grand Slam chasers were beaten black and bleu at Murrayfield

It’s because La Rochelle have about 20 players out 😂

127 Go to comments
S
SB 10 minutes ago
Six Nations analysis: How France's Grand Slam chasers were beaten black and bleu at Murrayfield

FPRO should’ve definitely done something about it.

127 Go to comments
S
SB 11 minutes ago
Six Nations analysis: How France's Grand Slam chasers were beaten black and bleu at Murrayfield

Yes, it’s always easy to say after the fact but I think Galthié will make this takeaway from the match. Unfortunately Flament couldn’t start because he had a niggle at the beginning of the week but I fully expect him to be back in the number 4 jersey against England.

127 Go to comments
J
John 12 minutes ago
Aussie Super Rugby takes: Force struggle in Dunedin, big blow for Waratahs

Cheers for the comment Rabble. I agree re officiating of McReight but I feel like this is now a pattern, he is being taken out of the game a lot. Slipper was a heat-seeking missile on Saturday night, whenever McReight was near the breakdown Slips thumped him.

2 Go to comments
S
SB 13 minutes ago
Six Nations analysis: How France's Grand Slam chasers were beaten black and bleu at Murrayfield

That try shouldn’t have stood by the way, it was clearly touched by White forward and should’ve been called back for a French scrum. You could see with the way the ball was spinning towards Steyn, I’m surprised the TMO didn’t spot this.

127 Go to comments
f
frandinand 14 minutes ago
Six Nations analysis: How France's Grand Slam chasers were beaten black and bleu at Murrayfield

Bothwicks downward trajectory has been the fastest. From touting his team as joint favourites to being in contention for the wooden spoon.

That is almost falling of the precipice.



...

127 Go to comments
S
SB 15 minutes ago
Six Nations analysis: How France's Grand Slam chasers were beaten black and bleu at Murrayfield

To start ahead of the captain? That would be crazy. Although I must say Serin has been in top form and I’m so happy to see him back in the national team. It would be nice to see him get some more minutes.

127 Go to comments
S
SB 18 minutes ago
Six Nations analysis: How France's Grand Slam chasers were beaten black and bleu at Murrayfield

Although they were somewhat fortunate to beat Wales, Stockdale’s pass was very clearly forward on the final try.

127 Go to comments
f
frandinand 18 minutes ago
Six Nations analysis: How France's Grand Slam chasers were beaten black and bleu at Murrayfield

It has to be a real blot on the TMOs record. Missing that blatant a foul in a vital test. He's lucky it didn't have a bearing on the result though it may effect final placings.

127 Go to comments
S
SB 19 minutes ago
What Du'Plessis Kirifi made of Dave Rennie's 'no loyalties' comment

Curious to see if he’s picked at all.

1 Go to comments
f
frandinand 21 minutes ago
Six Nations analysis: How France's Grand Slam chasers were beaten black and bleu at Murrayfield

Sorry JD. Dunedin is a beautiful city but not a patch on Edinburgh. Have you not been there.

127 Go to comments
R
Rugby3 29 minutes ago
Six Nations analysis: How France's Grand Slam chasers were beaten black and bleu at Murrayfield

It’s nice to see Wales looking a bit more like a Welsh team again, with some passion.

127 Go to comments
W
WJ 33 minutes ago
Wallabies winger leads as three Australians top POTY charts

Interesting that the points were NSW 13 HUR 17 but the game was NSW 19 HUR 59.

1 Go to comments
f
frandinand 33 minutes ago
Six Nations analysis: How France's Grand Slam chasers were beaten black and bleu at Murrayfield

Many thanks for this great answer. It will be fascinating for me to compare it with Nics when it is published.

There is an old saying in golf that every shot is a joy to someone and I know it won't be making you happy but England's form this 6N is a joy to this Scot. Never in my wildest dreams did I think we would be joint leaders after four rounds.



...

127 Go to comments
B
BH 41 minutes ago
The challenge that awaits new All Blacks coach Dave Rennie

Rennie did beat the mighty Springboks 3 out of 4 games though. And he had a lot of close losses. It’s not like the Wallabies were thrashed or dominated like they were with Eddie Jones’ 2023 World Cup run.

33 Go to comments
B
BH 42 minutes ago
The challenge that awaits new All Blacks coach Dave Rennie

Razor kept touching his hair because he has a comb over that is covering up his receding hairline.

I didn’t like Razor’s word salads either. And he made a really bad mistake by telling Gregor Paul that his assistants did most of the coaching, and then when Gregor wrote about it, Razor bailed him up in the hotel hallway afterwards about it.



...

33 Go to comments
P
PMcD 43 minutes ago
Six Nations analysis: How France's Grand Slam chasers were beaten black and bleu at Murrayfield

I think it’s 4 things all merging together;

1) Wigglesworth taking over defence. They played the Sarries/Sale defence system in the Autumn and we haven’t had the same line speed and togetherness this 6N’s (starting Pepper/Underhill who don’t play in this system at Bath).



...

127 Go to comments
Close
ADVERTISEMENT