'There is a huge amount of untapped athletic potential': IRFU announce combine events

The Irish Rugby Football Union will host a series of combines designed to identify high-potential female athletes from other sports.

Combines will have a particular emphasis on speed and acceleration, agility and movement efficiency, gym-based strength and power testing, small-sided games and game awareness.

Events will take place across four university venues, although participants are not restricted to university students, with athletes from a wide range of sporting backgrounds are encouraged to attend.

Success at the combines could see athletes enter a professional rugby environment and maybe even represent Ireland at the LA28 Olympic Games in 2028 or at the 2029 Women’s Rugby World Cup in Australia.

“We know there is a huge amount of untapped athletic potential across Irish sport, and these combines are about giving those athletes a genuine opportunity to see how their skills could translate to rugby,” James Topping, Ireland Sevens head coach, said.

“Speed, agility, power, and competitiveness are all qualities that transfer exceptionally well, and we’re excited to assess athletes in a high-performance environment.

“Rugby offers a clear, fully professional pathway for women in Ireland, and for the right athletes this could be the first step towards representing Ireland at events like LA 2028 or the Rugby World Cup in 2029.”

There is even some precedent in Ireland. GAA star Vikki Wall earned a contract with the rugby sevens side in 2024 and after missing out on Olympic selection for Paris returned to GAA and also plays in the Australia Football League Women’s. In 2025 she was one of 39 Irish player competing in the league.

Tipperary-born Dorothy Wall played basketball before taking up rugby and has competed for her country in Test rugby and in rugby sevens.

Combines will be overseen by Topping, John McKee, Katie Fitzhenry and Women’s National Talent squad coaches, including Niamh Briggs and Larissa Muldoon.

In their statement the IRFU pointed out that rugby is the only full-time professional team sport in Ireland and the union’s continued commitment to widening their talent pool, as well as providing clear, aspirational pathways into the game.

