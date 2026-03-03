Northern Edition
Select Edition
Northern Northern
Southern Southern
Global Global
New Zealand New Zealand
France France
10 - 23
FT
57 - 24
FT
19 - 59
FT
26 - 18
FT
26 - 45
FT
U20
41 - 35
FT
54 - 17
FT
41 - 24
FT
24 - 20
FT
52 - 16
FT
17 - 37
FT
U20
26 - 36
FT
27 - 17
FT
39 - 31
FT
29 - 13
FT
31 - 34
FT
26 - 43
FT
50 - 40
FT
23 - 18
FT
48 - 33
FT
U20
HSBC SVNS 2026
Vancouver
Women's Internationals

Justine Pelletier: 'It's unusual for Bordeaux to be in third position but the season is still young'

Justine Pelletier of Canada reacts during the Women's Rugby World Cup 2025 Quarter Final match between Canada and Australia at Ashton Gate on September 13, 2025 in Bristol, England. (Photo by Paul Harding/Getty Images)

The French AXA Élite 1 season started soon after the 2025 World Cup despite not all the internationals being back. When I arrived after the World Cup Bordeaux had already played one game and they’re due to play two games while I go away to play in the Pacific Four Series.

ADVERTISEMENT

We had a rough start to the season beginning with two losses which was a surprise. But they were against two big teams in Toulouse and Clermont. I think the top four this year will be very strong, so it’s good competition. Since we’re the defending champions, it’s unusual for us to be in third position in the league right now. But the season is still young and we have a lot of games coming up.

For us now, all the internationals and players who had injuries are back so we have a pretty strong team with a strong structure. I think it’s going to be a interesting end of season!

VIDEO

I’ve been acting as captain of the club for the past few games. I’m actually one of the oldest at the club and it’s my sixth season. I turn 30 next week, actually. When you stay at a club for so long, you go through transitions and I’ve been with Bordeaux as they’ve grown, as they’ve improved the structure and become more professional- it kind of gives me this feeling of being attached to the club.

The new France head coach François Ratier was my former coach at Bordeaux. He is very player-led in his mindset and open to new ideas or anything we wanted to put in place or implement. He was always super open and was giving us a key to say, ‘okay, show me what you want and we’ll put it in place.’ That approach kept us engaged in the project and if we had an idea we were heard.

Related

Laetitia Royer: Coming into 2026 it has felt like a whole new beginning

I don’t like the word perfect. You never want to aim for perfection. But Sunday’s 81-0 win against Leicester Tigers was excellent to see.

Read Now

It’s been an unusual season with François leaving and the weeks after the World Cup and the final loss to England hit pretty hard. We were kind of on a high during the World Cup and it’s just going back to a normal life, to a life a little bit less stimulating which was kind of hard because it was a fast transition too.

To go back to the team here with a different vibe, different speed, different objectives was a challenge. Especially since the transition between international rugby, even to the highest level in club rugby, is very different.

ADVERTISEMENT

It was a bit tough and even after a few weeks you’re like ‘I think I’m maybe still not okay’. The break at Christmas was really good because I had time to go back home and recharge and do nothing. It was actually the first Christmas in three years that I’ve been home to Canada. But I will say, it was not that easy. Often we underestimated the break we need after those big events.

There was some good to come off the back of the World Cup, I had a lot of podcasts call me and a lot of new media attention here. I also got approached by a content creator to do a day in the life of Justine and we ended up doing six episodes which was really cool and something which happened out of the blue.

A lot of spectators and Bordeaux fans came up to me to congratulate me for the World Cup. And it’s been a good boost for my social media for sure!

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by AXA Elite 1 (@elite1feminine)

ADVERTISEMENT

Away from the field, I’m in my first year studying at the Université de Bordeaux, I’m doing a Masters in High Performance Optimisation. So that’s a bit of a juggle, but I’m having a lot of fun learning new stuff and working my brain in a different area, but still in sport. I’m very interested in the little details, where we can do better to improve the structure and the club is very open about it and includes me in a lot of discussions.

I have a student contract with Bordeaux so it’s possible to study and work and play at the same time. The club hired me to train and also to help develop their underage programmes. So I’m a consultant, building a programme that’s sustainable for the youth players which I really enjoy.

The style of the game at the club suits me. I really like the way the French play in general. Since I moved to France, I’ve learned a lot about trusting my instincts, playing without structure, and just enjoying the ball in the game.

It’s something I’ve learned because when I arrived here I was pretty robotic. I was super disciplined in certain areas and it’s kind of pushed me to unlock this unpredictable nature to my game, and sometimes it’s frustrating because it causes a lot of errors or it looks messy.

But it’s very satisfying to pierce the defence or to score tries that came from nothing. I like that about Les Bleues and we also see it with Canada, we play a mix of a structured and an unpredictable game, where anything is possible.

Bordeaux continue their Élite 1 season and remain in third place with 11 matches played. 


Watch all the upcoming SVNS action for FREE on RPTV!
*Available live in select territories

ADVERTISEMENT
Play Video
LIVE

{{item.title}}

Trending on RugbyPass

1

Braxton Sorensen-McGee reflects on Rugby World Cup semi-final loss

1
2

Sarries expecting 'full-blooded, whole-hearted' contest with Quins in Capital Clash

3

'That’s the big aim for this season': Stratford reveals Gloucester Hartpury goal

4

Helena Rowland to make first PWR appearance since World Cup win

1
5

Kabeya and Kildunne unable to play in PWR round 13 due to Middle East conflict

6

'Everyone just trusts each other and backs each other': Niamh O'Dowd

7

'I think players got sick of waiting': What makes Black Ferns Sevens so untouchable?

8

Women's Rugby World Cup star to make Canada return at Vancouver SVNS

Comments

1 Comment
J
J Marc 5 days ago

Bordeaux had lost Illana Brosseau and Assia Kalfahoui, the two french team props, for ASM Romagnat ( Clermont). So the third place is not a such big suprise. Saturday, the game between this two teams, on Canal + TV, show us that “ rugby begin forward “… for those which had forbiden…

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest Long Reads

LONG READ

The challenge that awaits new All Blacks coach Dave Rennie

The surroundings that await the new All Blacks coach is very different to the one Scott Robertson inherited two years ago

19
LONG READ

'I'm not afraid to be different' - Monty Ioane's journey from child model to Italy superstar

Heavily tattooed and a fashionista, Italy's flying winger has a menagerie of interests and opinions as he targets a first win over England.

1
LONG READ

Brendan Fanning: 'On the last day of this Championship Ireland may have another Triple Crown, presented by Scotland.'

Ireland started the Six Nations looking lost and bewildered but win against Wales and a Triple Crown could be on the cards

1

Comments on RugbyPass

E
Eric Elwood 7 minutes ago
'It’s obviously well-documented': Ronan Kelleher on what Ireland expect from Scots

Ireland will try to strangle Scotland. Ireland have shown vulnerabilities out wide which Scotland will exploit unless dealt with. Scotland also attacked through the centre, as Ireland did versus England. Townsend says Scotland just played naturally by getting the ball into space and away from the contact. They also had a magnificent contestable kick strategy.

A danger for Scotland is that they were clearly physically and emotionally down a level from the English match to the Wales match. Ireland rotated somewhat against Wales and rose higher from the Italy match to the England match. Ireland have an extra days recovery also.



...

1 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 9 minutes ago
England player ratings vs Italy | 2026 Guinness Six Nations

He looks burnt out.

83 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 10 minutes ago
England player ratings vs Italy | 2026 Guinness Six Nations

I see it a bit differently Tom. Missed tackles in particular - over the last 3 tests - very concerning.

But yes there were a few players that put it all out there.



...

83 Go to comments
T
Tom 10 minutes ago
England humbled in Rome as Italy pile pressure on Borthwick reign

He shouldn't have. His decision making has been awful all along and he's continued relentlessly to get England to play a brand of rugby no other team is pursuing without any precedent for success at international level.

39 Go to comments
P
PMcD 10 minutes ago
England suffer brutal Tom Curry injury in warm-up before Italy

Crikey - Sale will struggle losing both Curry’s and from Borthwick’s reaction, the Tom Curry injury doesn’t look like an easy one to get over.

8 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 11 minutes ago
England player ratings vs Italy | 2026 Guinness Six Nations

Is it still innovative if you keep doing the same thing long enough for other teams to figure it out?

83 Go to comments
T
Tom 12 minutes ago
One name features heavily as England fans call for Borthwick sack

I'm pretty sure he's said before or at least heavily implied he wants nothing to do with it. The RFU should certainly try but I'm very confident they wouldn't get him. I'm not sure he feels that patriotic about English rugby union, I don't think he really identifies with the rich boys of the RFU. He never even played rugby union as far as I remember.

59 Go to comments
B
Blackmania 12 minutes ago
Dave Rennie's simple outlook on where the All Blacks can improve

I think we’re not understanding each other…

It’s somewhat normal since we don’t share the same starting point at all. You believe, in my opinion wrongly, that the problem came from the assistants and not from Razor himself.



...

32 Go to comments
J
JoBe 12 minutes ago
One name features heavily as England fans call for Borthwick sack

I understand your logic but, IMHO, the RFU are backs to the wall and as it stands I believe they will be happy if England can get out of the group stage next year (not something that can be taken for granted currently). Whoever they appoint needs to be given a long term aim, win the WC in 2031.

59 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 12 minutes ago
England humbled in Rome as Italy pile pressure on Borthwick reign

That debacle is what had me convinced SB wouldn’t last beyond 2024.

39 Go to comments
P
PMcD 13 minutes ago
England player ratings vs Italy | 2026 Guinness Six Nations

I just don’t see where he will get one unless he is injured.

83 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 13 minutes ago
One name features heavily as England fans call for Borthwick sack

Well they had the next best thing to Nienaber in Felix. Perhaps if they had been able to retain him…

59 Go to comments
T
Tom 14 minutes ago
England player ratings vs Italy | 2026 Guinness Six Nations

There were some poor performances and some individual moments of stupidity etc but it's the systemic issues which concerned me more than individual players actions.

83 Go to comments
E
Ed the Duck 14 minutes ago
England player ratings vs Italy | 2026 Guinness Six Nations

Nb said it was innovation and taking England to new levels…

83 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 14 minutes ago
Brad Weber: 'I think you'll see results and a cohesive All Black group right away'

Well they couldn’t have learnt from the lesson in 2025 against the wallabies and apply it to their game in 2024 against the Irish, now could they?

16 Go to comments
E
Eric Elwood 16 minutes ago
The Gregor Townsend verdict as France win sets up Six Nations title finale

She was saying the same thing to Townsend after the French match. Agreed, Italy beat England. In Ireland the commentators were more realistic seeing a huge improvement by Ireland in that match v Italy and acknowledging that Italy deserved the 7 points needed for a draw.

8 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 16 minutes ago
Murrayfield mind blown: Four takeaways as Scotland count cost of win

The French have consistently taken their foot off the gas in the middle of tests for a while now.

Scotland were perfectly poised to punish them for it.



...

2 Go to comments
T
Tom 18 minutes ago
England humbled in Rome as Italy pile pressure on Borthwick reign

Yep, the only successful appointment was Felix Jones and he clearly didn't want to be part of SB’s culture.

Lee Blackett is a promising attack coach who's been hamstrung clearly by the others coaches looming over him



...

39 Go to comments
P
PMcD 18 minutes ago
One name features heavily as England fans call for Borthwick sack

They may not give him the job but if they interviewed him, he would certainly give them a few different thoughts to consider about what he thinks needs to change.

That’s the bit I think NZ missed with their “no outsider policy”. You don’t have to give them the job but just listen what the best minds on the planet think about where you are and what you need to change - it’s almost free consultancy when you think of it that way.



...

59 Go to comments
E
Eric Elwood 18 minutes ago
Brad Weber: 'I think you'll see results and a cohesive All Black group right away'

Did they? They made the exact same same error in the first test v Ireland in ‘24. Maybe getting the win in that match disguised the issue, but SA certainly had not learned that lesson when facing Australia.

16 Go to comments
Close
ADVERTISEMENT