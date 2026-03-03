Celtic Challenge 2025/26: Play-off picture becomes clearer in Round 9

In the latest round of Celtic Challenge action two more teams locked up their semi-final destiny in Round 9 of the 2025/26 season.

Clovers secured a home semi-final with victory against Edinburgh Rugby, Gwalia Lightning secured a knockout spot thanks to results elsewhere and Brython Thunder put destiny firmly in their own hands with a fourth win in a row.

With only one more round to go, tension will be high this week as a weekend of derby fixtures seem set to decide how the table will look.

Here is how things played out in Round 9 of the 2025/26 Celtic Challenge season…

Edinburgh Rugby 26-43 Clovers

Denis Fogarty’s Clovers secured a home semi-final with their Round 9 victory against Edinburgh Rugby at Hive Stadium.

The hosts registered the opening score through Cat Moody and allowed Nicole Marlow an early two points from the tee. In an immediate response, Béibhinn Parsons intercepted an Emily Love pass and darted across the whitewash. Síofra Hession duly added the extras.

As Clovers’ dominance began to grow, Beth Buttimer and Ruth Campbell both muscled their way across the whitewash to five themselves a two-try lead.

Edinburgh did hit back through debutant wing Bethan Mathieson, but it was a brief moment of respite for the home side. Before the break Eilís Cahill and Buttimer went over the whitewash for the visitors.

Anna McGann was the beneficiary of a Kate Flannery pass out wide to register Clovers’ sixth try of the contest. In the final stages of the game Scarlett Haddow and Adelle Ferrie dotted down to secure a try scoring bonus point for the home side.

Gwalia Lightning 7-52 Wolfhounds

Despite their 52-7 loss to two-time champions Wolfhounds, Gwalia Lightning have claimed a place in the semi-finals.

There were a host of debutants in the Gwalia side, including Bethan Lewis and Abbie Fleming, while back-row Gwennan Hopkins was making her first Lightning appearance of the season.

Ireland captain Erin King opened the scoring early on and the Irish side doubled down with a Katie Corrigan score shortly afterwards. Before the break Linda Djougang, Eve Higgins and Corrigan all registered scores for the road team.

After half-time India Daley got Wolfhounds’ sixth try of the contest. To finally get on the scoreboard at Ystrad Mynach, Hopkins launched an attack which helped Lewis get across the try line and allowed Carys Hughes a conversion.

To lock up victory, Alex Connor and Stacey Flood made it across to secure Wolfhounds’ 45 point victory in Caerphilly.

Glasgow Warriors 10-32 Brython Thunder

Brython Thunder’s 32-10 win at Scotstoun Stadium has put Ashley Beck’s side in pole position for the final play-off space ahead of Round 10.

A fourth straight win for the side was helped along with the presence of Wales internationals Lisa Neumann and Courtney Keight.

Neumann made her presence known with the game’s opening try as she raced over in the corner. Just minutes later Seren Singleton got Thunder’s second of the game when Hanna Marshall’s pass found the wing in space.

Ahead of the break a Millie Warren penalty got Glasgow Warriors onto the scoresheet. Tries for Marshall, Mabli Evans and Seren Lockwood’s put the result beyond any doubt.

Warriors did register a score through Hannah Smyth, although Brython had the last laugh when Ellie Tromans went across in the last minute.