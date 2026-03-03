Northern Edition
Select Edition
Northern Northern
Southern Southern
Global Global
New Zealand New Zealand
France France
10 - 23
FT
57 - 24
FT
19 - 59
FT
26 - 18
FT
26 - 45
FT
U20
41 - 35
FT
54 - 17
FT
41 - 24
FT
24 - 20
FT
52 - 16
FT
17 - 37
FT
U20
26 - 36
FT
27 - 17
FT
39 - 31
FT
29 - 13
FT
31 - 34
FT
26 - 43
FT
50 - 40
FT
23 - 18
FT
48 - 33
FT
U20
HSBC SVNS 2026
Vancouver
Celtic Challenge

Celtic Challenge 2025/26: Play-off picture becomes clearer in Round 9

Brython Thunder fly-half Hanna Marshall takes a conversion against Glasgow Warriors at Parc y Scarlets (Photo credit: Huw Evans Picture Agency)

In the latest round of Celtic Challenge action two more teams locked up their semi-final destiny in Round 9 of the 2025/26 season.

ADVERTISEMENT

Clovers secured a home semi-final with victory against Edinburgh Rugby, Gwalia Lightning secured a knockout spot thanks to results elsewhere and Brython Thunder put destiny firmly in their own hands with a fourth win in a row.

With only one more round to go, tension will be high this week as a weekend of derby fixtures seem set to decide how the table will look.

VIDEO

Here is how things played out in Round 9 of the 2025/26 Celtic Challenge season…

Edinburgh Rugby 26-43 Clovers

Denis Fogarty’s Clovers secured a home semi-final with their Round 9 victory against Edinburgh Rugby at Hive Stadium.

The hosts registered the opening score through Cat Moody and allowed Nicole Marlow an early two points from the tee. In an immediate response, Béibhinn Parsons intercepted an Emily Love pass and darted across the whitewash. Síofra Hession duly added the extras.

As Clovers’ dominance began to grow, Beth Buttimer and Ruth Campbell both muscled their way across the whitewash to five themselves a two-try lead.

Edinburgh did hit back through debutant wing Bethan Mathieson, but it was a brief moment of respite for the home side. Before the break Eilís Cahill and Buttimer went over the whitewash for the visitors.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related

Bulls Daisies and WP retain unbeaten starts in South Africa's Women’s Super League

The Bulls Daisies and Western Province retained their unbeaten status in the Pick n Pay Women’s Super League One round 3 this weekend.

Read Now

Anna McGann was the beneficiary of a Kate Flannery pass out wide to register Clovers’ sixth try of the contest. In the final stages of the game Scarlett Haddow and Adelle Ferrie dotted down to secure a try scoring bonus point for the home side.

Gwalia Lightning 7-52 Wolfhounds

Despite their 52-7 loss to two-time champions Wolfhounds, Gwalia Lightning have claimed a place in the semi-finals.

There were a host of debutants in the Gwalia side, including Bethan Lewis and Abbie Fleming, while back-row Gwennan Hopkins was making her first Lightning appearance of the season.

Ireland captain Erin King opened the scoring early on and the Irish side doubled down with a Katie Corrigan score shortly afterwards. Before the break Linda Djougang, Eve Higgins and Corrigan all registered scores for the road team.

After half-time India Daley got Wolfhounds’ sixth try of the contest. To finally get on the scoreboard at Ystrad Mynach, Hopkins launched an attack which helped Lewis get across the try line and allowed Carys Hughes a conversion.

ADVERTISEMENT

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Celtic Challenge (@celticrugbycomp)

To lock up victory, Alex Connor and Stacey Flood made it across to secure Wolfhounds’ 45 point victory in Caerphilly.

Glasgow Warriors 10-32 Brython Thunder

Brython Thunder’s 32-10 win at Scotstoun Stadium has put Ashley Beck’s side in pole position for the final play-off space ahead of Round 10.

A fourth straight win for the side was helped along with the presence of Wales internationals Lisa Neumann and Courtney Keight.

Neumann made her presence known with the game’s opening try as she raced over in the corner. Just minutes later Seren Singleton got Thunder’s second of the game when Hanna Marshall’s pass found the wing in space.

Ahead of the break a Millie Warren penalty got Glasgow Warriors onto the scoresheet. Tries for Marshall, Mabli Evans and Seren Lockwood’s put the result beyond any doubt.

Warriors did register a score through Hannah Smyth, although Brython had the last laugh when Ellie Tromans went across in the last minute.

Recommended

All Blacks Sevens coach to miss American SVNS events due to visa issue

World Cup-winning captain portrait to feature at Empowering Her art exhibition

INTERVIEW

Bulls Daisies and WP retain unbeaten starts in South Africa's Women’s Super League

Burned Six Nations trophy 'retired' after road traffic incident

BREAKING


SHOW UP FOR RUGBY SEVENS! 

Register for the LA28 Ticket Draw* at tickets.la28.org


*No purchase or payment required. Restrictions apply. Terms subject to change. Visit la28.org for official terms.

ADVERTISEMENT
Play Video
LIVE

{{item.title}}

Trending on RugbyPass

1

Celtic Challenge 2025/26 Round 10: Irish and Welsh teams remain for semi-finals

1
2

PWR Round 13 talking points: Gloucester Hartpury and Saracens underline dominance

3

Picture perfect start for Bulls Daisies continues in Women's Super League

4

Black Ferns Sevens lock down USA in tight affair to clinch final berth

5

Braxton Sorensen-McGee reflects on Rugby World Cup semi-final loss

1
6

Sarries expecting 'full-blooded, whole-hearted' contest with Quins in Capital Clash

7

Helena Rowland to make first PWR appearance since World Cup win

1
8

Kabeya and Kildunne unable to play in PWR round 13 due to Middle East conflict

Comments

0 Comments
Be the first to comment...

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest Long Reads

LONG READ

Mick Cleary: 'Just get out there and give it a go. That’s all England expects.'

A first ever loss to Italy after 35 years of fixtures has left England bereft and in search of leadership and clarity. Next stop, Paris.

9
LONG READ

Six Nations analysis: How France's Grand Slam chasers were beaten black and bleu at Murrayfield

Seemingly streets ahead of the rest, unbeaten France were put to the sword by Gregor Townsend's ultra-accurate and ruthless Scotland.

124
LONG READ

The challenge that awaits new All Blacks coach Dave Rennie

The surroundings that await the new All Blacks coach is very different to the one Scott Robertson inherited two years ago

33

Comments on RugbyPass

S
SB 10 minutes ago
Six Nations analysis: How France's Grand Slam chasers were beaten black and bleu at Murrayfield

Although they were somewhat fortunate to beat Wales, Stockdale’s pass was very clearly forward on the final try.

119 Go to comments
f
frandinand 10 minutes ago
Six Nations analysis: How France's Grand Slam chasers were beaten black and bleu at Murrayfield

It has to be a real blot on the TMOs record. Missing that blatant a foul in a vital test. He's lucky it didn't have a bearing on the result though it may effect final placings.

119 Go to comments
S
SB 11 minutes ago
What Du'Plessis Kirifi made of Dave Rennie's 'no loyalties' comment

Curious to see if he’s picked at all.

1 Go to comments
f
frandinand 13 minutes ago
Six Nations analysis: How France's Grand Slam chasers were beaten black and bleu at Murrayfield

Sorry JD. Dunedin is a beautiful city but not a patch on Edinburgh. Have you not been there.

119 Go to comments
R
Rugby3 20 minutes ago
Six Nations analysis: How France's Grand Slam chasers were beaten black and bleu at Murrayfield

It’s nice to see Wales looking a bit more like a Welsh team again, with some passion.

119 Go to comments
W
WJ 25 minutes ago
Wallabies winger leads as three Australians top POTY charts

Interesting that the points were NSW 13 HUR 17 but the game was NSW 19 HUR 59.

1 Go to comments
f
frandinand 25 minutes ago
Six Nations analysis: How France's Grand Slam chasers were beaten black and bleu at Murrayfield

Many thanks for this great answer. It will be fascinating for me to compare it with Nics when it is published.

There is an old saying in golf that every shot is a joy to someone and I know it won't be making you happy but England's form this 6N is a joy to this Scot. Never in my wildest dreams did I think we would be joint leaders after four rounds.



...

119 Go to comments
B
BH 32 minutes ago
The challenge that awaits new All Blacks coach Dave Rennie

Rennie did beat the mighty Springboks 3 out of 4 games though. And he had a lot of close losses. It’s not like the Wallabies were thrashed or dominated like they were with Eddie Jones’ 2023 World Cup run.

33 Go to comments
B
BH 34 minutes ago
The challenge that awaits new All Blacks coach Dave Rennie

Razor kept touching his hair because he has a comb over that is covering up his receding hairline.

I didn’t like Razor’s word salads either. And he made a really bad mistake by telling Gregor Paul that his assistants did most of the coaching, and then when Gregor wrote about it, Razor bailed him up in the hotel hallway afterwards about it.



...

33 Go to comments
P
PMcD 35 minutes ago
Six Nations analysis: How France's Grand Slam chasers were beaten black and bleu at Murrayfield

I think it’s 4 things all merging together;

1) Wigglesworth taking over defence. They played the Sarries/Sale defence system in the Autumn and we haven’t had the same line speed and togetherness this 6N’s (starting Pepper/Underhill who don’t play in this system at Bath).



...

119 Go to comments
N
Neil 44 minutes ago
Mick Cleary: 'Just get out there and give it a go. That’s all England expects.'

By kicking to compete you are only ever giving yourself a 50/50 chance of recovering possession. In some games the cards will fall your way and you'll do a bit better but there's always the other days when you win back a lot less…. It’s time to move on from this dross and play a more attacking style of rugby.

9 Go to comments
c
cnw 1 hour ago
Six Nations analysis: How France's Grand Slam chasers were beaten black and bleu at Murrayfield

Lots of pips popping out of some of the NH teams! It perhaps suggests as you say that playing with all of field intensity may well be the antidote to the structured power game. A sort of Return of the Jedi narrative. Hope so.

119 Go to comments
S
SB 1 hour ago
David Havili on All Blacks reset: ‘You're trying to get noticed'

He will find it tough to get into the squad.

1 Go to comments
P
PMcD 1 hour ago
Six Nations analysis: How France's Grand Slam chasers were beaten black and bleu at Murrayfield

I think Gregor has had to learn to trust his bench to see out games.

119 Go to comments
E
Ed the Duck 1 hour ago
Six Nations analysis: How France's Grand Slam chasers were beaten black and bleu at Murrayfield

…well maybe the first 60!

119 Go to comments
P
PMcD 1 hour ago
Six Nations analysis: How France's Grand Slam chasers were beaten black and bleu at Murrayfield

I was at that 2019 game Ed. 🫣🥴🍻

SCO were awful for the 1st half and then played the best 2nd half of rugby I have seen but this week they were good for the entire 80.



...

119 Go to comments
J
JD Kiwi 1 hour ago
Six Nations analysis: How France's Grand Slam chasers were beaten black and bleu at Murrayfield

Surely the Dunedin of the North😂

119 Go to comments
J
JD Kiwi 1 hour ago
Six Nations analysis: How France's Grand Slam chasers were beaten black and bleu at Murrayfield

Nick, I think it's reasonable to say that it's very difficult for anyone to back up a huge effort the following week. Ireland had an easier opponent a day earlier and will be playing at home.

119 Go to comments
P
PMcD 1 hour ago
Six Nations analysis: How France's Grand Slam chasers were beaten black and bleu at Murrayfield

I think they have been trying to do that for the last 3 games and they are way off, with the biggest challenge ahead of us in Paris.

Can’t say I am holding out much hope to be honest.



...

119 Go to comments
J
JD Kiwi 1 hour ago
Six Nations analysis: How France's Grand Slam chasers were beaten black and bleu at Murrayfield

Eric very good question… very difficult to back up that effort a week later.

119 Go to comments
Close
ADVERTISEMENT