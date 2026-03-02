Bulls Daisies and WP retain unbeaten starts in South Africa's Women’s Super League

As covered by Rugby 365, the Bulls Daisies and Western Province retained their unbeaten status in the Pick n Pay Women’s Super League One this weekend. It was also happy days for the Golden Lions who won their first game of the season, but it was not the same story for the Boland Dames, who came up short in Pretoria.

In round 3, the Daisies outplayed Boland with ease in a match that only lasted 48 minutes, before a lightning warning halted play at Loftus Versfeld with the home side 47-8 ahead.

Western Province (WP) secured a bonus point win in East London, outplaying Border Ladies 24-7, while a high scoring game saw the Golden Lions Women score eight tries in a win over Free State Women, who dotted down six times themselves, leading to a 48-32 score line in Alberton.

The Sharks Women dropped out of contention in Gqeberha, conceding five tries as the EP Queens won 29-19.

The Bulls Daisies, filled with internationals, secured a 47-8 victory over Boland Dames, reminding everyone why they are the torch bearers and three-time winners of the league.

The hosts were up 40-8 at the break and scored soon after the restart, however, play was suspended due to inclement weather over Loftus Versfeld.

In the time they were on the field, the Daisies relied on their Springbok Women heavy hitters with Libbie Janse van Rensburg and Sizophila Solontsi making their presence felt, both players key in making sure the home side’s points continued to tick over, with Jakkie Cilliers also getting her name on the score board.

The second half barely started before the weather warning came, but not before Dineo Ndhlovu finished a powerful drive by the pack. Cilliers was reliable from the boot all afternoon converting six tries for a personal tally of 17 points in the match.

The EP Queens kept their Pick n Pay WSL title aspirations alive with a well-taken 29-19 win over Sharks Women, in Gqeberha.

The win came for the Queens despite three yellow cards making life difficult for themselves as they trailed at the break. However, a strong second half and a brace of tries by prop Hlomla Puzi pushed the home side to the right side of the result with two later scores allowing them to break clear of any potential comebacks from the visitors.

The Border Ladies put up a good fight against WP in their third round match, but were unable to turn an early 7-0 lead into anything more substantial.

The visitors did well to keep the WP attack away from their try line, however, soon Voice Ndou dotted down, followed by fellow wing Alichia Arries just before half-time, handing the Cape side a 10-7 lead at the break.

The second half saw Sinazo Mcatshulwa cross over before Ndou got her second in the last five minutes of play, handing her side a valuable try-scoring bonus point and ensuring the team retained their unbeaten start to the season.

In one of the highest scoring matches of the league this season, the Golden Lions secured their first win of the Pick n Pay WSL in Alberton with a deserved 48-32 win over Free State Women.

With 14 tries in total the crowd had much to cheer about with plenty of attacking rugby on display. The home side scored four tries in the opening 20 minutes before Free State Women managed to get a foothold in the game with two tries.

The second half was much closer, with both teams taking turns to score. The Lions extended their half time lead with a try from flanker Aretha Thomo, before the Free State pulled one back via Yanga Ndabeni.

A converted try by Siphumelele Mdlalose sealed the win, but the visitors were not done scoring with score two more tries in the last five minutes, however, it proved too little too late.