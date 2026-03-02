Sharks provide update on Springbok after concerning scenes

South Africa and Sharks scrum-half Jaden Hendrikse has been cleared of any serious injury after being stretchered from the field in his side’s 41-12 loss to the Bulls at the weekend.

The 20-cap Springbok left the Loftus Versfeld field after only 27 minutes played in the United Rugby Championship encounter on Saturday after receiving a head injury in a tackle.

The 25-year-old underwent precautionary scans at hospital following the injury, and the Sharks have since confirmed that he sustained a concussion.

With the Sharks’ next fixture coming in three weeks against Munster, Hendrikse will be free to play after following the return-to-play protocols.

“Jaden Hendrikse underwent precautionary medical scans after being stretchered from the field,” the Sharks wrote in a medial update on social media.

“We are pleased to confirm that the scans have cleared him of any serious injury. Jaden sustained a concussion and will now follow the standard return-to-play protocols under the guidance of our Sharks medical team.

“He is grateful for all the messages of support he has received.”

This update will be a relief to South Africa head coach Rassie Erasmus as well, who only last week selected the scrum-half for the Springbok alignment camp that will take place in Cape Town from Tuesday this week.

Players invited to the first Springbok alignment camp:

Forwards: Eben Etzebeth, Siya Kolisi, Ox Nche, Kai Pratt, Emmanuel Tshituka, Vincent Tshituka (all Hollywoodbets Sharks), Johan Grobbelaar, Cameron Hanekom, Elrigh Louw, Wilco Louw, Siphosethu Mnebebele, Ruan Nortje, Gerhard Steenekamp, Marco van Staden, Cobus Wiese, Jan-Hendrik Wessels (all Vodacom Bulls), Paul de Villiers, Ben-Jason Dixon, Neethling Fouche, Frans Malherbe, Ntuthuko Mchunu, Salmaan Moerat, Riley Norton, Zachary Porthen, Evan Roos (all DHL Stormers), Bathobele Hlekani, Asenathi Ntlabakanye, Ruan Venter (all Lions).

Backs: Andre Esterhuizen, Aphelele Fassi, Jaden Hendrikse, Jordan Hendrikse, Ethan Hooker, Makazole Mapimpi, Edwill van der Merwe, Grant Williams, Jaco Williams (all Hollywoodbets Sharks), Kurt-Lee Arendse, Sebastian de Klerk, Cheswill Jooste, Canan Moodie, Handre Pollard (all Vodacom Bulls), Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, Markus Muller, Cobus Reinach, Damian Willemse (all DHL Stormers), Quan Horn, Haashim Pead, Morne van den Berg (all Lions).