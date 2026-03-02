Northern Edition
Six Nations

Burned Six Nations trophy 'retired' after road traffic incident

Ireland players walk out past the 6 Nations Trophy and Millennium Trophy before the Guinness 6 Nations Rugby Championship match between England and Ireland at the Allianz Stadium in Twickenham, England. (Photo By Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile via Getty Images)

The Six Nations have announced that they are commissioning a new trophy for next season’s competition after the current one was badly damaged when a van carrying it caught fire in Ireland.

The winner of this season’s tournament will be presented with an “identical exhibition trophy” after the original was “retired from ceremonial use” after the manufacturers decided it could not be restored.

The trophy, which is 75cm tall and made of silver, was created in 2015 by Thomas Lyte, and the new trophy, which will take about 365 hours to create, will be “unveiled ahead of the 2027 championship”.

France are the current favourites to lift the trophy for the second year running, but the organisers could be left with a headache if they are defeated by Scotland at Murrayfield.

Scotland will face Ireland in Dublin on the final weekend with a 2.10pm kick-off, but France entertain England, kicking off six hours later.

Under normal circumstances, on the final day of the tournament, the original trophy would be in one location and the exhibition trophy in another, so either could be presented to the winning team.

But in the unlikely event of Scotland winning the tournament for the first time since 1999, they could be left without a trophy to lift if the organisers decide to have it in Paris.

“Whilst in transit during round three of the Guinness Men’s Six Nations, an incident occurred involving the vehicle carrying the championship trophy.

“Thankfully, no passengers were injured. However, the trophy sustained fire damage, and following an assessment by the official trophy manufacturer, unfortunately, it cannot be restored to its full presentation standard.

“In keeping with these presentation standards, respect for the significance of winning the Six Nations – one of sport’s most prestigious titles – and to preserve the integrity of the trophy and its heritage, it will be retired from ceremonial use.

“Whilst this accident is hugely unfortunate, the situation adds another chapter to the history of a trophy that represents one of global sport’s most celebrated tournaments, with its roots reaching back to 1883,” the statement continues.

“A new trophy will be commissioned in the same design as the original, with materials from the original being incorporated into the new trophy, ensuring its history is respectfully transferred to the new creation,” the statement said.

Comments

7 Comments
E
Eric Elwood 5 days ago

This is a true story.

My Dad, as captain, won the Munster schools cup in a massive upset against Presentation college Cork back in the 50s. Presentation usually won it every year and unknown to my Dad they used to kick the cup up and down Patrick’s hill in Cork city for the Craic on nights out.

When my Dad raised the cup after the match, he only raised the lugs and the rest of it fell in pieces. The pr**ks from Cork, ofcourse, were sniggering away like the gormless neandertal f**ks they are.

Anyway, the tradition is you present the cup to the college president when arriving back. A farmer put some solder in it. Was grand.

Back in those days they were proper cups. None of this “irreparable” sh1te if you drop a bit of cigarette ash on it.

J
John Breslin 5 days ago

There is enough turmoil in the world. We really didn't need this!


Scotland win the tournament in Paris but would’nt get a trophy?


Madness

T
Tom 5 days ago

What the f**k Ireland? You broke the 6N trophy?!

E
Eric Elwood 5 days ago

I parked the van outside the pub. Someone must have nicked it!


Seriously though:

“A new trophy will be commissioned in the same design as the original, with materials from the original being incorporated into the new trophy, ensuring its history is respectfully transferred to the new creation,” the statement said.

If it was so badly damaged/melted there is a real concern there might be a lot of Ford Transit “transferred to the new creation”.


Actually, gluing the license plate to the new creation could be respectfully transferring its (recent) history?

Close
ADVERTISEMENT