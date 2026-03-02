Northern Edition
Select Edition
Northern Northern
Southern Southern
Global Global
New Zealand New Zealand
France France
10 - 23
FT
57 - 24
FT
19 - 59
FT
26 - 18
FT
26 - 45
FT
U20
41 - 35
FT
54 - 17
FT
41 - 24
FT
24 - 20
FT
52 - 16
FT
17 - 37
FT
U20
26 - 36
FT
27 - 17
FT
39 - 31
FT
29 - 13
FT
31 - 34
FT
26 - 43
FT
50 - 40
FT
23 - 18
FT
48 - 33
FT
U20
HSBC SVNS 2026
Vancouver
Women's Internationals

World Cup-winning captain portrait to feature at Empowering Her art exhibition

Zoe Aldrcoft, the England captain raises the World Cup trophy after their victory during the Women's Rugby World Cup 2025 Final match between Canada and England at Twickenham Stadium on September 27, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

In April 2026, a record-breaking over 60,000 people are expected to descend on Allianz Stadium in Twickenham for the opening game between England and Ireland in the Guinness Women’s Six Nations. This year’s crowd might also include spectators who are newcomers to the game of rugby, and whose curiosity was piqued not by the sport, but by the art world.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Empowering Her exhibition, running from Wednesday 4th March to Saturday 14th March at London’s The Gallery, Green & Stone, features a familiar face to rugby lovers: Zoe Stratford.

The England World Cup-winning captain is one of several high-profile figures to have had their portraits painted by renowned artist Caroline de Peyrecave.

VIDEO

For 29-year-old Stratford, it was too good an opportunity to miss. “I had an email asking if I would take part in having my portrait painted and explained [the] Empower Her project, which sounded super cool to me. It’s a massive part of being a female rugby player, being able to feel empowered and to be a role model for young girls as well, to empower themselves,” said the Red Roses mainstay.

“Maybe in the past, it hasn’t been so easy for them to have role models to look up to and realise that they can actually do amazing things with themselves through not even just rugby, but anything to do with sport or their business careers. I thought it was just a really cool project to be involved in and something that I’m really passionate about as well.”

Stratford admitted she was thrilled that someone wanted to paint a portrait of her and excited at the thought of doing something that she had never experienced before. Luckily for her, it didn’t involve hours of sitting still.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Caroline de Peyrecave (@cdepeyrecave_portraits)

ADVERTISEMENT

“Caroline was very proactive with asking how I wanted it to be, what did I want to feature in the painting, how I wanted it to come across,” she explained. “I was maybe there for about three hours. She took a lot of photos and we had a lot of interaction, chatting about the World Cup and my journey from being a young girl, so the time actually passed pretty quickly.”

Even in that short time, portraitist Caroline managed to get some paint on the canvas, to Stratford’s surprise. “I was amazed that she just stood back, looked at it and then really nonchalantly was painting.”

In the portrait, called “Leading with Strength”, Stratford wears an England jersey and is holding her 2025 World Cup winner’s medal – both were deliberate choices on her part. “I definitely wanted the medal to feature because obviously [it’s] one of the things that I hold as a prized possession and obviously it’s a recent thing.

“I wanted that side of it because maybe people that go and see art don’t potentially know about rugby or women playing rugby. So having something that would catch someone’s eye I thought that was quite an important piece.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I wanted my hair to be down because I wanted the feminine side of me to also come across and that’s a really important side to me as well, but also wearing the white jersey, which is a massive symbol for English rugby and a massive part of who I am.”

The Empowering Her exhibition is all about women’s visibility, and for Stratford, being able to connect with people beyond the rugby pitch was a chance to potentially help grow the sport’s audience. “Going into the art world is something that we haven’t really crossed paths with, but I think sport is a very powerful thing, and our work is a very powerful thing.

Related

2026 Six Nations ticket sales soaring for Red Roses after World Cup

England's Red Roses will return to Allianz Stadium for the first time since their World Cup win with the RFU announcing ticket sales for their opening Six Nations match have surpassed a tournament record number.

Read Now

“As a Red Rose, we symbolise our authentic and best selves; wanting to to bring a community together to empower each other and be inspirations for each other. Art is something that can tell that story.”

When asked if the increased visibility surrounding women’s sport, both on and off the pitch, comes at a price, Stratford was definitive. “I would say no. We have wanted this for so long, the increased visibility, we take on board whatever does come with it,” she said.

“We just want more and more so that we can reach more audiences. We can reach more young girls, more women who want to feel empowered, feel strong, be confident in their bodies, be able to use it for things that they didn’t think were possible.”

Stratford has yet to see the final portrait and while she’s keen to do so, Caroline has kept her in the loop with glimpses of it as she progressed. When the Empower Her exhibition is over, the rugby star will get to keep one of the three versions that have been completed.

Artist de Peyrecave said: “For years I’ve noticed how women’s achievements are softened, sidelined, or quietly absorbed into the background. Even for famous women, like the ones celebrated in the show, their role is often narrowed down to what they have achieved on the world stage.

“The show is not just a celebration of the women I have painted – although they are extraordinary – it is a show bringing visibility to all women, their roles in society and their unseen, and often unnoticed, private lives.”

Recommended

Bulls Daisies and WP retain unbeaten starts in South Africa's Women’s Super League

Burned Six Nations trophy 'retired' after road traffic incident

BREAKING

'In their psyche, their DNA... to change is difficult for England': Eddie Jones

Steve Borthwick suffers second major injury blow as England squad updated


Watch all the upcoming SVNS action for FREE on RPTV!
*Available live in select territories

ADVERTISEMENT
Play Video
LIVE

{{item.title}}

Trending on RugbyPass

1

Braxton Sorensen-McGee reflects on Rugby World Cup semi-final loss

1
2

Sarries expecting 'full-blooded, whole-hearted' contest with Quins in Capital Clash

3

'That’s the big aim for this season': Stratford reveals Gloucester Hartpury goal

4

Helena Rowland to make first PWR appearance since World Cup win

1
5

Kabeya and Kildunne unable to play in PWR round 13 due to Middle East conflict

6

'Everyone just trusts each other and backs each other': Niamh O'Dowd

7

'I think players got sick of waiting': What makes Black Ferns Sevens so untouchable?

8

Women's Rugby World Cup star to make Canada return at Vancouver SVNS

Comments

0 Comments
Be the first to comment...

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest Long Reads

LONG READ

The challenge that awaits new All Blacks coach Dave Rennie

The surroundings that await the new All Blacks coach is very different to the one Scott Robertson inherited two years ago

19
LONG READ

'I'm not afraid to be different' - Monty Ioane's journey from child model to Italy superstar

Heavily tattooed and a fashionista, Italy's flying winger has a menagerie of interests and opinions as he targets a first win over England.

1
LONG READ

Brendan Fanning: 'On the last day of this Championship Ireland may have another Triple Crown, presented by Scotland.'

Ireland started the Six Nations looking lost and bewildered but win against Wales and a Triple Crown could be on the cards

1

Comments on RugbyPass

H
Hammer Head 1 minute ago
England humbled in Rome as Italy pile pressure on Borthwick reign

Italy are a team that will beat you at the rucks, beat you with their defence, beat you in the air, beat you with their counter attack.

They have a sharp shooter kicker and their set pieces are solid.



...

43 Go to comments
E
Eric Elwood 4 minutes ago
France player ratings vs Scotland | 2026 Guinness Six Nations

Dupont started and finished that try. He also noticed that there was space on the Scottish edges and France managed to stretch Scotland then and get around the edge or through the centre. The big lesson was that the same game plan cannot beat every nation in the modern game (2026 version).

Scotland had worked out France far better than the other way around. That match is played next week and every week after, France win IMO. They shouldn’t be forced to learn such huge lessons in the match. It should be addressed earlier.



...

14 Go to comments
B
Blackmania 5 minutes ago
Dave Rennie's simple outlook on where the All Blacks can improve

Look, let’s stop fighting over this, it’s exhausting… I don’t share anything of what you write, and I mean nothing…

To me Robertson was a disaster… to you he wasn’t, he was on the right track. Starting from that assumption, we will never be able to agree.



...

33 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 6 minutes ago
England humbled in Rome as Italy pile pressure on Borthwick reign

Those three tests against the world champions certainly didn’t go to waste for the Italians development as a team.

At the time of the second test in SA I said that the Italians had exposed serious weaknesses around the breakdowns of the boks.



...

43 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 8 minutes ago
England humbled in Rome as Italy pile pressure on Borthwick reign

Quesada is a great coach!

43 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 10 minutes ago
England humbled in Rome as Italy pile pressure on Borthwick reign

When he took over for the 2019 WC - he went with the conservative and basics (winning ugly as everyone called it) to effectively get to the SF.

When he persisted with it into 2024, and then lost Felix midway into emulating the Bok rush defence - I thought he was toast.



...

43 Go to comments
E
Eric Elwood 12 minutes ago
'It’s obviously well-documented': Ronan Kelleher on what Ireland expect from Scots

Ireland will try to strangle Scotland. Ireland have shown vulnerabilities out wide which Scotland will exploit unless dealt with. Scotland also attacked through the centre, as Ireland did versus England. Townsend says Scotland just played naturally by getting the ball into space and away from the contact. They also had a magnificent contestable kick strategy.

A danger for Scotland is that they were clearly physically and emotionally down a level from the English match to the Wales match. Ireland rotated somewhat against Wales and rose higher from the Italy match to the England match. Ireland have an extra days recovery also.



...

1 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 14 minutes ago
England player ratings vs Italy | 2026 Guinness Six Nations

He looks burnt out.

83 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 15 minutes ago
England player ratings vs Italy | 2026 Guinness Six Nations

I see it a bit differently Tom. Missed tackles in particular - over the last 3 tests - very concerning.

But yes there were a few players that put it all out there.



...

83 Go to comments
T
Tom 15 minutes ago
England humbled in Rome as Italy pile pressure on Borthwick reign

He shouldn't have. His decision making has been awful all along and he's continued relentlessly to get England to play a brand of rugby no other team is pursuing without any precedent for success at international level.

43 Go to comments
P
PMcD 15 minutes ago
England suffer brutal Tom Curry injury in warm-up before Italy

Crikey - Sale will struggle losing both Curry’s and from Borthwick’s reaction, the Tom Curry injury doesn’t look like an easy one to get over.

8 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 16 minutes ago
England player ratings vs Italy | 2026 Guinness Six Nations

Is it still innovative if you keep doing the same thing long enough for other teams to figure it out?

83 Go to comments
T
Tom 16 minutes ago
One name features heavily as England fans call for Borthwick sack

I'm pretty sure he's said before or at least heavily implied he wants nothing to do with it. The RFU should certainly try but I'm very confident they wouldn't get him. I'm not sure he feels that patriotic about English rugby union, I don't think he really identifies with the rich boys of the RFU. He never even played rugby union as far as I remember.

59 Go to comments
B
Blackmania 17 minutes ago
Dave Rennie's simple outlook on where the All Blacks can improve

I think we’re not understanding each other…

It’s somewhat normal since we don’t share the same starting point at all. You believe, in my opinion wrongly, that the problem came from the assistants and not from Razor himself.



...

33 Go to comments
J
JoBe 17 minutes ago
One name features heavily as England fans call for Borthwick sack

I understand your logic but, IMHO, the RFU are backs to the wall and as it stands I believe they will be happy if England can get out of the group stage next year (not something that can be taken for granted currently). Whoever they appoint needs to be given a long term aim, win the WC in 2031.

59 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 17 minutes ago
England humbled in Rome as Italy pile pressure on Borthwick reign

That debacle is what had me convinced SB wouldn’t last beyond 2024.

43 Go to comments
P
PMcD 18 minutes ago
England player ratings vs Italy | 2026 Guinness Six Nations

I just don’t see where he will get one unless he is injured.

83 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 18 minutes ago
One name features heavily as England fans call for Borthwick sack

Well they had the next best thing to Nienaber in Felix. Perhaps if they had been able to retain him…

59 Go to comments
T
Tom 19 minutes ago
England player ratings vs Italy | 2026 Guinness Six Nations

There were some poor performances and some individual moments of stupidity etc but it's the systemic issues which concerned me more than individual players actions.

83 Go to comments
E
Ed the Duck 19 minutes ago
England player ratings vs Italy | 2026 Guinness Six Nations

Nb said it was innovation and taking England to new levels…

83 Go to comments
Close
ADVERTISEMENT